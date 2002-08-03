Butter Pound Cake

I did not care for this! Made this for Easter with the intention of cubing it for TABKAT's strawberry angel food dessert (I wanted a shortcake trifle instead). I thought this would be great... any cake made w/ 2 sticks of REAL butter & whipping cream should be, right??? I had doubts when I tasted a bit of the batter. It was sweet (but in a wierd sort of way... almost like artificial sweetner). At the last min., I realized I didn't have lemon extract, so I subbed 2 tsp. fresh squeezed lemon juice. It took the entire 1.5 hrs. for this to bake. Out of the oven, I let my cake cool in the tube pan I baked it in for ~ 15-20 min. & then inverted it onto a cake platter & covered it over night. The next morning, I cubed it. I noticed that a lot of moisture had formed on the dome of my Tupperware cake cover. To my disappointment, my cake was gummy in spots (i.e. splotchy patches of gumminess thruout). Despite this, I cubed the good parts & had plenty for the purpose intended. I think I should have let my cake cool for at least 45 minutes (maybe a full hr.) before covering. The moisture build-up might have caused the gumminess.... Regardless, I did NOT like the taste & the dense texture. I'd NEVER make this again. I'll stick to the pound cake recipe in my Light & Tasty cookbook which I like much better (and it's better for you too!). Thanks anyways!