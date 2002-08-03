Butter Pound Cake

This is a really rich pound cake recipe that is delicious plain, with ice cream or a fruit topping such as peaches.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 10-inch tube cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan.

  • With an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, and mix well.

  • Add flour, 1 cup at a time, while adding cream, a little at a time, until well mixed.

  • Add vanilla and lemon flavoring; blend well. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 1/2 hours, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean; turn out onto a wire rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 64.5g; fat 28.1g; cholesterol 161.2mg; sodium 137mg. Full Nutrition
