Butter Pound Cake
This is a really rich pound cake recipe that is delicious plain, with ice cream or a fruit topping such as peaches.
This is a really rich pound cake recipe that is delicious plain, with ice cream or a fruit topping such as peaches.
This is probably one of the best if not the best pound cake recipe I have ever made. I have made cream cheese, sour cream, buttermilk, etc and whipping cream still seems to be the best to me. I also sell cakes at my work place and of all the pound cakes, my co-worker's order this one the most. So how anybody could say this recipe needs to be taken off the list is totally absurb to me and probably they probably didn't follow the directions correctly. This is definitely an easy no fail recipe. I also have used various flavorings combinations and all have worked out very well. This cake is very moist, easy to make and very delicious.Read More
This is a very deceptive recipe and should be taken off the list. I am a very good baker, but this recipe is the worst I've ever prepared. If you want a good pound cake recipe, see the "Cream Cheese Pound Cake" recipe, now THAT recipe is a "no fail" recipe.Read More
This is probably one of the best if not the best pound cake recipe I have ever made. I have made cream cheese, sour cream, buttermilk, etc and whipping cream still seems to be the best to me. I also sell cakes at my work place and of all the pound cakes, my co-worker's order this one the most. So how anybody could say this recipe needs to be taken off the list is totally absurb to me and probably they probably didn't follow the directions correctly. This is definitely an easy no fail recipe. I also have used various flavorings combinations and all have worked out very well. This cake is very moist, easy to make and very delicious.
This is a very deceptive recipe and should be taken off the list. I am a very good baker, but this recipe is the worst I've ever prepared. If you want a good pound cake recipe, see the "Cream Cheese Pound Cake" recipe, now THAT recipe is a "no fail" recipe.
Oh, my goodness . . . . talk about exceptional! This cake is so incredibly good! I baked one and got such an awesome response that I immediately baked two more!
I used this recipe as a base for the cake I made tonight. I noticed that there was no leavening in the cake at all so decided to add 1 tbsp baking powder, 1/2 tsp. baking soda and 1/2 tsp. salt to the flour. Additionally, I sifted the flour to keep it from getting too dense. I didn't have any lemon extract so I ended up using almond and vanilla extract. The result was a very good tasting cake. For those that are having trouble with seepage, try halving the recipe and baking in a smaller tube pan. For those who are having density problems, start playing with adding a little bit of leavening. Mine came out much lighter than I was intending to but I'd rather have that than too dense a cake!
I was asked to make a fondant birthday cake for a friend's mom so I needed a heavy, and of course delicious, cake to carry the weight of the fondant. I looked up every "pound cake" recipe, saw this one, tried it and it was fantastic--rich and dense. I had no lemon extract so I subsituted lemon zest and it worked just as well, giving it a nice fresh taste amongst the buttery richness. I filled it with white chocolate-almond buttercream and it actually complemented the cake. I'm going to make this again, this time I'd fill it with chocolate ganache. :D
Wonderful cake!! When I make this cake I use butter flavoring and vanilla extract instead of the lemon and I use 2/3 cup half and half instead of the heavy cream. This has become the recipe that I use for wedding cakes and I always get rave reviews. This is a very moist cake with the perfect texture.
Love this cake!!! I make it for every holiday and sometimes for friends. This cake is ALWAYS a big hit. Love it, Love it, Love it!
Made this the first time following the recipe except added rum instead of lemon. It was very good. Used this the second time to make petite fours for a shower. Made 1/2 of the recipe and baked in a jelly roll pan, then cut and used rolled foundant from this site. Love this cake.
This made a beautiful, lush, fluffy, silky batter and that was the tip-off to what I was in for with the actual cake. It's compact and dense, just as it should be, but it's also moist, which isn't always a guarantee with other pound cake recipes. I used the batter for cupcakes, and frosted them with "Special Buttercream Frosting," also from this site. I made the batter exactly as written and I liked the addition of the lemon extract. This is such a good, basic, pound cake recipe, however, that it would be fun to experiment with any number of flavorings. Whether you use this batter for cupcakes, a loaf cake, Bundt, or for a carved, layer or wedding cake, this is a perfect recipe to choose!
This turned out really good. I used 3/4 cup of heavy cream and 1-1/4 cups of buttermilk. It came out super moist and really had a good flavor. I also added a splash of almond extract along with the lemon and vanilla. Good with chai tea. Thanks Diana
This was a very good pound cake. I did not use the lemon extract only the vanilla, very buttery tasting. My family loved it.
Let me tell you i never made a butter cake before,because i don't to much care for the taste of it.Well let me tell you someone ask me to make them a Tea cake some i was just browsing this site and was looking at the different types of tea cake.And really a tea cake is just a butter cake.Anyway this cake is quite delicious if i might say so myself.I did add 1 tsp of vanilla nut extract to this delightful cake.And you really can eat this cake without frosting.And i'm the type who love frosting on any cake.But this cake stand alone without frosting,my kids even it this cake without frosting.Thanks for a deeelicous recipe.God Bless
I tried this recipe as a first-time pound cake effort, and was not disappointed. I was trying to recreate a cake my Great-Aunt used to make back in the 50's, on low country SC farm, when I was a child. Her cake had that rough, greasy, grainy texture I've always associated with pound cakes, not the fluffy, powdery fall-apart-in-your hands you get in the chain stores & indeed, even home-baked cakes nowadays. Apparently, nobody wants to use butter, Crisco, even "lard", in cakes. Anyway, this recipe turned out a wonderful, old-time pound cake that a group of 15-odd folks at a Christmas party absolutely loved (and most of them over-50, with similar grandmother memories like me). I did make one change - 2 sticks of butter are not enough for authenticity. I went with the full "pound", 4 sticks, and kept the whipping cream, although I was leery of it....did have the foresight to run to Walmart and get a true tube pan. The bundt pan my wife had would NEVER have accomodated the mix - half would have ended up on the oven bottom. Great recipe, great results. Ray in Covington, GA
A perfect pound cake recipe. It is dense and moist like a pound cake is supposed to be. It doesn't need any leavening. Just beat the butter and sugar as stated in the directions and it will rise nicely. Instead of vanilla and lemon extract, I used a heaping tbsp of rum extract and 2 tsp of butter extract. I also divided the batter in half and baked it in two loaf pans side by side in the oven. Nothing deceptive here. Just a really good and authentic pound cake.
This recipe is exactly the same as one I used to make when I was a younger man. I had searched for a good pound cake recipe since, but they usually required leavening, which made them to "airy". I prefer a dense cake and this is the best I've tasted.
It is dense. It is NOT particularly "butter flavored". It IS sort of lemony. It IS a heavy cake. It should NOT be dry; if it is you screwed something up, probably by trying to cut calories. Don't. It's a pound cake. I found this to be a delicious pound cake, similar in texture to my mother's but not quite what my grandmother made. Mine fell, because I adjusted the servings down to 11 so it'd fit in a standard bundt cake pan; when it passed the toothpick and knife tests, I took it out. It fell about a half hour later. Still tastes great, and I was using it for trifle anyway, so it doesn't mater to me. After sizing to 11 I cooked it for 1 hour in a standard bundt cake pan. This was not long enough (in case that info helps someone else).
This was a delight to make. I'd totally make again. I used this recipe to make cupcakes and I purposely omitted the vanilla. Because I was aiming for a lemon flavored pounded cake with out the issues of not having any lemon rind or fresh lemons...this was what I was looking for. Thank you. It was totally delightful as cupcakes. It wasn't as dense because I didn't make it in a bundt pan or loaf pan. And I watched the time and checked acordingly to make sure I didn't over cook it either. Baked about 22 minutes roughly. I then cored the center out and filled and topped them with a Lemon marshmellow creme frosting I made. What a perfect combo. Went over very very well. I sort of impressed myself... thanks very very much.
This is my first time baking a homemade cake and by far this is the best cake ever!!! I have baked 2 in one week.
Excellent ! I substituted 2 C. Buttermilk instead of the whipping cream for a delicious lower fat pound cake. It was rich and dense...
This didn't work out for me. I will try again only b/c I am not a good baker but normally I can make pound cakes but this recipe did not turn out right. The middle wasn't done after the suggested time so I left it in a little longer. But once done, the taste was awful. It could have been me, so I will give it another chance after I forget how much money I wasted on ingredients.
I would like to thank the person responsible for this recipe.This cake was absolutely spectacular.I know it will be a long time before I purchase a box of cake mix again.Not only was this my first time making a cake from scratch ,but it was the best cake I ever ate .Thank to all that made this possible.Yum Yum
I made this cake over the weekend to take to work, and everyone loved it. The cake was really moist. I will make this again. Thanks for the recipe. Chef Perisee
This cake was easy to make and tasted fantastic! I took it to work and it got rave reviews. Those people who complained about it not turning out right must have been doing something wrong.
This was by far the best poundcake I have ever made & tried. The one problem I did find was that the first time I made the recipe, there was way too much batter which caused the cake to overflow in my oven. What I now do is make 2 caked with the one batter so I have one for home & one for work. Everyone who tries it, loves it. Definetley a must try recipe!
This turned out awful! I don't know what happened. After 90 minutes of baking it was still wet. The batter tasted so good, I'm gonna try it again!
Very Good pound cake recipe,Used almond extract instead of lemon,very tasty.Will make again. Thank you
I cut this recipe in half and baked it in a loaf pan. Best homemade Pound Cake ever had. Served it with fresh Stawberries, Mangos, and Blueberrie and cream. Everyone had two pieces. Very moist not to heavy.
My Granddaughter surprised me with this cake for my birthday. The flavor is wonderful, we didn't put a thing on it. Another time I may add a lemon glaze on top and it just might make it a 6 star cake...will be making this cake a lot more.
I've been looking for a pound cake recipe just like this for a while now. I got to where I did not like my old one anymore but this, now this is a keeper. Even 5 days later still great maybe better. Thanks, Diana Moore for the recipe!
Oh My, this is a amazing recipe and the buttery flavor is very present and extremely delicious
This cake was perfect. There is no need to change one thing. I followed the recipe exactly and it was great. It is a very moist cake. I made a lemon glaze to go over the top.
The top turned out hard, but the rest was good. It was easy to carve, except for the sides which also came out hard, and that was after putting it in for ten minutes less then it says.
I was browsing around for pound cake recipes and found this one. Easy to make and not a lot of ingredients to keep up with. Sprinkled some powdered sugar on it and took it into work. They really liked it. I took some to my sister, between that and work, the whole cake was gone. I'm making another one that I plan to put an orange glaze on it. The recipe is very versatile & you can substitute various flavorings in it and it still turn out good.
Spectacular!!!! The best pound cake I've ever had. All I changed was I dropped the amount of lemon extract down to 1 tsp.
When reading the reviews, I kept wondering about people's comments about the cake being dense. I mean, pound cake is supposed to be dense, right? After baking it, I now know what they mean. It's dense all right, but not in the right way. Something about the texture is off - not the way pound cake should be. It's kind of like wet, VERY sweet bread. I really wanted to like it especially with the expense of the ingredients - but it's just not very good. :(
Very, very tasty but MUCH TOO DENSE. I used lemon zest instead of extract, sifted the flour, didn't work it too much, and good lord, talk about your doorstops! Tasty tho; I'll definitely up the butter, lessen the cream, and add some baking powder next time for a lighter cake.
The cake recipe was wrong and pint of heavy cream is too much leaves the cake wet and half done but after and adjustment of 1/2 pint of heavy cream the cake comes out just great fersure
OH MY GOODNESS!!!!! This is an awesome cake! I made a 8x4 loaf and a 12" round cake from this recipe. It was a creamy bread. (could be all the yummy fat in it :)) I will DEFINETLY make this recipe again. I topped it with whipped cream for extra goodness. Thank you so much for this recipe.
I have been looking for a pound cake that I am able to make without the baking soda or baking powder, and I tell you this cake is really easy to make. Not to mention very good
Cake was delicious! Used dark rum (1/4 c for 14 serving)and almond extract. Also learned that cake serving sizes to pan sizes: 6 servs= 2 6" pans; 14 serv=two 9" pans or one 12" with one 6". I made 3 tier cake two 6", two 9", and two 12" pans. Cake served 130 guests easily.
This pound cake is absolutely fantastic! I searched for a recipe that did not use shortening, and am VERY pleased with the results. I used two small loaf pans the first time, and my husband, mother and co-workers loved it so much that I went home and made two more! My husband has already requested that I make it for Thanksgiving and Christmas!
This was a great recipe! Everyone loved it, my husband and several friends said it was the best pound cake they ever ate. Although if you are looking for just a butter flavor this isn't the cake for you. It does have a nice lemony butter flavor. But the name is deceiving. I will continue to make this recipe but not because it is a butter pound cake. Although next time I may try it without the lemon extract.
This came out great. I didn't have cream so I used buttermilk and it turned out fine.
My husband is more the butter pound cake fan than I am, but this will be my go-to butter pound cake recipe. After a sort of sketchy first attempt with this recipe (which he LOVED), I decided to try it once again at his request, but followed a reviewers advice and used an entire pound of butter. I also increased my cook time to 2 hours and used a cookie sheet underneath my tube pan (I had leakage the 1st time, I've never used a pull apart pan like that). My results were much improved with these changes! I'm having a piece now with coffee.
Made this cake in a square tin and carved into a train shape for my grandson's birthday ... was a huge success both looking and tasting great.
C'est si bon...every slice, every morsel, every bite dear, leads to only one thought and it's this dear...it's so good!
I am just about make it for the second time in 3 days.The first one I substituted almond extract for lemon extract. I took it to a party and it went immediately. Everyone was raving about it! Only thing is the 500+ calories per slice...but worth it...
This recipe was easy to follow and make.I didn't have heavy whipping cream so I substituted one cup of half and half and one cup of 2% milk. I read some of the other reviews, and decided to use all vanilla extract instead of vanilla and lemon extract. The texture and flavour of the cake was excellent. I put strawberries and whipped cream with it (strawberry shortcake), and my family just loved it. It was gone the next day. I might try it with a lemon glaze or ice it with a cream cheese frosting or just sprinkle a little icing sugar over it. I will be making this recipe again and it is going into my recipe files.
The cake was okay... I wasn't a fan of the lemon flavor... I was expecting more of an entenmann's butter flavor; considering the name of the receipe.
Don't know what happened on the one star rating. I'm not an avid cake baker but this recipe is a keeper. And folks it's a pound cake! It's supposed to be dense. This is a very good cake. Left out the lemon and served topped with strawberries. Everyone thought is was delicious. Will make this recipe many more times.
I was looking for a heavy cake that I could use for fondant and this one was great! I didn't have any of the problems that some of the other reviews stated. No moisture coming out on top, no sugared egg flavor and no gritty texture. It was moist and dense and very good! I didn't use the lemon, just added another tsp of vanilla. FYI- it doesn't rise very much and it pulls away about 1/2 an inch from the sides. It's a lot of batter so if you cut the recipe in half, it's the perfect size for an 8 in. round. I will definatly use this recipe again
This was a great recipe. My hunsband is from the south and after 35 years of marriage he finally raved about my pound cake. I have made many variations and this is the one that finally got a five start rating from him. It was easy to make. It was as he said, just like the ones his ma-dear used to make. Thank you for sharing it with me. I will being making several more for the holidays.
The best pound cake I've ever had. I think the heavy whipping cream is what makes it!!
Just wonderful. My husband wanted a real pound cake. I promised it would be (by the tone of the reviews). He was so pleased with everything about it. Moist, Dense,creamy and delicious. Will definitely keep this one around. I have made many that really were like a fluffy cake. This is a REAL pound cake. I , too had to cook it alittle longer but no big deal. i also used 2 loaf pans and they worked well. Would love to try some orange extract next time.
My husband just loved the pound cake and he is a picky eater. However I did not use the lemon flavor since he does not care for it and instead used 3 tbl vanilla flavor. I also did not have a tube pan and ended up deviding the mixture into 2 pans. The baking time was the same and they came out looking wonderful. The next time I will use half of the recipe or try and find a tube pan. But be warned it is very rich tasting.
This recipe was not good at all. The cake turned out tasting like sugared eggs rather than cake. It was also way too dense.
First time making it, and it turned out awesome! (even without the vanilla extract because I didn't have it.)
This is a great cake! I used this for a 3-D cake and the density and texture were perfect to work with. The flavor was really rich and great tasting. This will be added to my permenant recipe box! Thanks for the recipe!
Tried this and it's easy to make and the best Pound Cake I've ever had. Everyone that tried it absolutly loved it.
I was a bit worried this wouldn't rise because of the lack of levening agents. Do not worry, it does rise very well! Texture is really nice and dense. Made half a batch and baked in a loaf pan. Used almond extract instead of lemon, just because I didn't have any lemon. I also made it marbled, by adding 3 ounces of melted semi-sweet chocolate to half the batter, poured the white batter first into pan, and added the choc.batter on to and swirled it into the white with a knife. It took a bit longer to bake through. The top had large cracks in it, which wasn't too pretty when cutting, (hence the four stars for the little bit of dryness)but it was delicious!
Followed the recipe exactly as stated. Turned out perfect.
Deserves more than 5 stars! The only change I made was I used a bundt pan. The first time it was almost overflowing. The second time I left out a small amount of batter and put it in mini muffin tins. Made a perfect cake and about a dozen small ones for my kids to snack on.
This is just a wonderful 'classic' pound cake recipe. As a young person (age 22), I struggle to find ways to cook things and make them taste like grandma made it, but this recipe is a real keeper for me! And its very easy as far as pound cakes go!
I have to agree w/ MKCALVIN, and the others who said this recipe was bad. Much too dense, even for a poundcake (and I love dense poundcake). The reviewer who wrote about the "seeping liquid" in the top of the cake - yes, it happened to me also. I am not a beginner baker, either. Not a good recipe - would never use again.
I must have done something REALLY wrong! This cake was horrible. I must admit I used C&H Bakers sugar instead of regular granulated sugar. The recipe didn't specify what type so that's what I used. I also used Swans Down Cake Flour. My result was a cake that had a crust that formed with approximately 1 inch of space between it and the cake. The cake itself was SUPER heavy and dense. It was more like an extra moist sugar cookie than any cake I ever had. I may try this recipe again and not make any modifications but my results were horrific this first attempt!!!
I baked this cake on Thanksgiving, and it turned out very well. It was very moist and had a great flavor. I would recommend it to anyone!
I was excited about this cake, followed the recipe to a T, and planned to use it in a cake with a mold that needed a firm cake. But it didn't rise at all - I should have read the other review to add some baking powder or soda. I left it in the 1 1/2 hours and it seemed done, but cutting into it the deck day the middle was still undercooked. On the positive side the taste is great if your looking for a dense cake - just be sure to cook it more.
I just wish my cake looked as good as the picture but it sure smelled and tasted like a 5 star cake. I forgot to put in the vanilla and lemon extract but I did add mini chocolate chips. I also used half and half instead of the heavy cream. The finished product has a nice crusty outside and inside was moist and so sweet and tasty. I am also making it as a tier cake so the consistency was perfect for that. Thanks Diana.
Great recipe,only thing I did different was a cup of pistachios,finely chopped on the cake as I put it in for baking and five minutes before I took it out of the oven I put ten ferrero rocher chocolates on top...well cannot put a picture as there is just a small piece remaining!! Thank you,gor this perfect recipe:) we love it:))
This is exactly the way pound cake should turn out. Exactly right. I added a tiny pinch of baking powder and baking soda. Didn't have lemon or vanilla extract. I used rum instead.
This is the best pound cake. Have used it many times and always turns out perfect.
I followed the directions pretty closely, substituting the lemon extract for an additional vanilla. I also split it into two Anchor Hocking glass loaves for baking. It was 100% perfect, and I am not exactly the world's best baker. This cake would have done my grandmother proud. Everyone that has tried it LOVED it.
Made this recipe last night. I followed it exactly. I used to loaf pans and they came out moist. I did bake it only an hour and 20 minutes. It's dense but moist and buttery. Perfect. I've made many a pound cake and this is the best one. My husband loved it and so did my entire painting class.
Delicious. The only thing I adjusted was adding grated zest of one lemon. Brought it to work, a big hit! I am surprised some found it dense/flat/half cooked. I am an amateur baker and have never made a pound cake before. I was craving Sara Lee and could not find it at local grocery stores, so I decided to make it myself. :) Glad I did, so easy and my whole house smells like delicious pound cake; what's not to like! UPDATE: made it bunch more times, a hit every time. I made them in (mini) muffin pan, bundt cake (my fave), and tube pan. The best part of this recipe compares to others, it has so few ingredients and it's so good.
I made this recipe actually as written. It came out flat and dense, with an undercooked appearance. The flavor was good, but not great. However, I will try making it again, maybe adding some leavening.
Excellent cake! I topped it off with the chocolate ganache from Allrecipes and it was a hit! I took it to a party and with all the other desserts, I didn't bring back one piece. I'm going to make it again and again!
This is the best pound cake omg so good it takes time but it's worth it I put strawberries n cool whip on it it's too die for
Everyone at my house LOVED this! I left out the lemon and substituted almond extract. I also halved the recipe and baked it in a loaf pan. I had to bake it longer, but it turned out wonderfully!
This pound cake is fantastic! My husband says it tastes just like the one his Granny used to make. Everyone I have served it to has asked for the recipe and actually made it themselves also. My neighbor now makes this almost every week!
Add cherries and nuts
My younger cousins and I, baked it for our thanksgiving dinner and it came out so good that we had people fighting that they didnt want to share. We recommend vanilla or chocolate frosting and baking powder.
I only left out the lemon extract, and added an additional teaspoon of vanilla. So why after 1hr and 40 min and a touch test, did my cake start to seep wet looking batter after I "Immediately turn out on cake rack to cool". So after putting it back in an additional 6 minutes, and cooling over night, I have a heavy, dry floury corn bread tasting mess? Will not try this again, although it bothers me that this got so many good reviews.
Loved it! Very moist and the whole family was impressed.
I thought it came out great. It reminded me of my grandmothers pound cake
This is a very easy recipe to follow. The cake looks very beautiful. I find this cake to be a little bit on the sweet side though.
I HAVE TO SAY THAT THIS WAS A WONDERFUL CAKE!!!! I MADE IT FOR MY MOTHER-IN-LAW AND SHE LOVED IT. I ALSO MADE IT FOR MY PASTER OF MY CHURCH AND ONE FOR MY HUSBAND FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THEY SAID IT WAS WONDERFUL ALSO. THEY WANT ME TO MAKE THEM ANOTHER ONE VERY SOON. THANKS FOR SUCH A WONDERFUL RECIPE!
I did not care for this! Made this for Easter with the intention of cubing it for TABKAT's strawberry angel food dessert (I wanted a shortcake trifle instead). I thought this would be great... any cake made w/ 2 sticks of REAL butter & whipping cream should be, right??? I had doubts when I tasted a bit of the batter. It was sweet (but in a wierd sort of way... almost like artificial sweetner). At the last min., I realized I didn't have lemon extract, so I subbed 2 tsp. fresh squeezed lemon juice. It took the entire 1.5 hrs. for this to bake. Out of the oven, I let my cake cool in the tube pan I baked it in for ~ 15-20 min. & then inverted it onto a cake platter & covered it over night. The next morning, I cubed it. I noticed that a lot of moisture had formed on the dome of my Tupperware cake cover. To my disappointment, my cake was gummy in spots (i.e. splotchy patches of gumminess thruout). Despite this, I cubed the good parts & had plenty for the purpose intended. I think I should have let my cake cool for at least 45 minutes (maybe a full hr.) before covering. The moisture build-up might have caused the gumminess.... Regardless, I did NOT like the taste & the dense texture. I'd NEVER make this again. I'll stick to the pound cake recipe in my Light & Tasty cookbook which I like much better (and it's better for you too!). Thanks anyways!
Please take it from me...this cake was AWESOME!!! I am very particular when it comes to dishes and baked goods, so when I say it is AWESOME, please believe that it is AWESOME. I made this recipe for my fiancee's Football Playoff BBQ and it was the only dessert of the event so the pressure was truly on. The reviews are pretty accurate about the excess batter the recipe produces, but luckily for me I had an additional loaf pan so I just made divided the batter in half and made two cakes. In mixing the ingredients I added an additional stick of butter and an additional half cup of sugar. I curved the lemon extract a tad to avoid a pronounced lemon taste and I was very pleased with the outcome. I also whipped up some cream cheese frosting (recipe on this site) and threw in a tablespoon of sour cream. I topped it with pineapples and it was perfect. I was truly proud. the cake was firm yet moist and very dense like a pound cake should be. The crust was sinful! Both cakes were devoured by 6 people!!!! My 7-year-old ate 3 pieces alone. Great recipe...great dessert. ENJOY!!!
I was not very successful with this recipie. This cake was much too dense even for POUND CAKE. I tried to eat it regardless of the texture. However, I ended up throwing the majority of it in the trash. I will not make this recipie again!
This cake smells wonderful while baking. I used margarine instead of butter, and 2/3 cup skim milk instead of cream, so I was worried how it would turn out, but it was great! Try spreading a little margarine on a slice when it's still warm. YUM!
Love this recipe. Easy to make, and delicious. Like others I used vanilla extract. For those who didnt like it or better yet request to remove from list, you might want to try baking it again. As a very good baker it should be easy to bake this cake. Its easy, standard and delicious.
OMG!!! This cake is delicious!! I made a couple of changes that I felt would be helpful. I did not have heavy cream so I used 1 cup of milk and 1 small container of Activia Vanilla yogurt. I used 2 and 1/2 cups sugar instead of 3 cups and I added 1/2 teaspoon of salt, baking soda and backing powder. It was so delicious!! You taste the butter and vanilla. I know I'll be making this recipe for a while now. I could not stop eating this delicious cake! I recommend you try it for yourself!
This cake is just like my mom's. It's great. Try it with a icing on top. It's to die for.
I made this for my church group and served it with strawberries and whipped cream, everyone loved it, even without the toppings!
This is a simple yet great recipe - take the time to cream the butter and sugar THOROUGHLY I let it go for several minutes on a kitchen aid high power mixer - mine fluffs up and actually would rise out of a 9.25 round pan by 1" or more - with no leavening the proper mixing will create air in the sugar and butter part.
Love love this recipe!!! Light and moist. ...Great flavor
This is the best recipe I've ever known for this particular cake
This is fantastic! My entire family loves this pound cake.
My whole family LOVED this cake. I didn't have lemon so i just added a little extra vanilla. We had it with whippede cream and strawberries and could't get enought. I didn't have any problem with the cooking time.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections