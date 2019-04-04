Albondigas Sinaloenses
Lean ground sirloin meatballs in tomato broth with rice and a touch of mint.
This recipe is close to the real deal. A few things I used to see my mother do different was to add the whole egg instead of egg white (ball will hold better) and add about 1/3 to 1/2 cup of rice to your meat before forming into a ball. One more thing, to add more flavoring, add 1 or 2 jalapeno peppers and some chicken bullion to the broth while cooking. Hope this helps. :)Read More
This is really close to the real deal. a few tips though, the way my mom made it growing up was adding minced mint to the meat as well as the sprigs to the broth, use rice and flour in the meat nd use a whole egg. instead of using the tomatoes and onions in the meatballs add to the broth. use Chicken or beef boullin to flavor and add carrots, potatoes and cabbage. add lemon juice and hot suace after serving, Heat up some corn tortillas, roll'em up and dip as you eat the soup.
This is a very good soup. Lots of flavor. The only problem is the recipe doesn't state how much water and how much mint so I guessed at 2 c water and I used almost all the mint that came in the container, except the 2 tbs set aside for the meatballs. Turned out fine. I added cabbage, potatoes and corn to the soup and it was so delicious.
Just like my sweet grandma always made for us as children. the mint is most definatly the secret that makes all the difference. I would say use as much or little as you wish.
This is a great recipe. Add some lemon or lime juice to the soup when eating it and warm some corn tortilla's and hot sauce (Tapatio is my fav). You will not be disappointed.
Not awesome, but pretty good. I don';t hink there was enough broth for the amount of meat. The meatballs didn't hold their shape, so it turned out more like chili, but the mint was good. it was really thick, so I served it over rice.
This is delicious and the mint is a delicate yet fragrant touch. For a little 'extra' I added beef stock instead of water, a chillie and a teaspoon of cajun spice. Yum
I added a few more ingredients and the end results were pretty good. For the broth I added 2 beef bouillon cubes, a serrano chile and a can of Rotel. During the last 10 minutes of cooking, I added carrots and potatoes. For the meatballs I used a whole egg, a handful of rice, a tbs of flour, mint, salt and pepper. I also omitted the tomatoes. Comforting and hearty soup.
Such a family friendly comfort food. Unfortunately it was a little on the bland side for the adults . . . the kid loved it.
