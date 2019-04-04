Albondigas Sinaloenses

Lean ground sirloin meatballs in tomato broth with rice and a touch of mint.

By PORROSITA

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a large stock pot, cook onion and garlic in olive oil over medium high heat until translucent. Stir in tomato sauce, water, rice, mint, and salt, and bring to a low boil.

  • Meanwhile, combine ground sirloin with tomatoes, 2 tablespoons diced onion, egg white, mint, and salt and pepper. Form into small balls, and place in boiling liquid. Reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook for 30 minutes, or until meat is cooked and rice is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 77.5mg; sodium 919mg. Full Nutrition
