The Best Chocolate Cake You Ever Ate

My friends mom would make this back in high school & I fell in love with it but I never managed to get the recipe. So I totally freaked out (in the best kind of way) when I tried out this recipe and it was THAT cake! Thank you so much for sharing this :) I did tweak it slightly as suggested by other reviewers. For the batter I left out the cinnamon completely, substituted milk & vinegar for the buttermilk as I did not have any on hand, increased the cocoa to 1 cup, & baked it in a 9" x 9" pan. For the icing I left out the pecans & used only 2 cups confectioners sugar which still turned out plenty sweet. Took 30 mins to bake. I have to admit I was pretty skeptical at first, but dove in anyway & gave it a go. Super chuffed that I did! I love that you don't need to use a cake mixer for this. Plus the tip on poking holes in the cake & pouring the icing on while still hot was right on point! So moist! My family loved this so much and devoured it in record time! Will be making this again this weekend for my little sisters girls day in (she begged me to bake this for her!) Quick and easy and so delicious! A definite keeper!