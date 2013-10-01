The Best Chocolate Cake You Ever Ate

I make this cake over and over. It is easy to put together and the frosting of the cake is easy and fast. It goes fast around my house.

By Candi Quintero

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • Sift 2 cups white sugar and 2 cups flour together; set aside.

  • In a sauce pan; combine 1/2 cup butter or margarine, oil, water, and 1/4 cup cocoa. Bring mixture to a boil, remove from heat and add to dry ingredients.

  • Dissolve baking soda in buttermilk; add with eggs, salt, cinnamon and 1 teaspoon vanilla to cocoa, flour mixture and stir well.

  • Pour batter into a 9 x 13 inch pan. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 20 minutes.

  • To Make Frosting: Five minutes before cake is done combine 1/2 cup butter,1/4 cup cocoa and 1/4 cup milk in saucepan and bring to a boil.

  • Remove from heat and stir in confectioners' sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and chopped pecans. Pour frosting over hot cake. Cake remains moist and may be frozen. Serves 20.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 46.7g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 36.2mg; sodium 216.9mg. Full Nutrition
