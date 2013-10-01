The Best Chocolate Cake You Ever Ate
I make this cake over and over. It is easy to put together and the frosting of the cake is easy and fast. It goes fast around my house.
I've been making this same cake for years! Actually, instead of the oil, I use another stick of butter. Yikes! Three sticks in one cake!!! Anyway, I have been asked to make this cake MANY, MANY times over the years. I have even been paid to make this cake. My mother-in-law has dreams about it, and hoards it when I make it. I got the recipe from a friend about twenty years ago (when I was in Jr. High School!), and she called it Candy Cake because the icing is like eating fudge. I highly recommend poking lots of holes in the cake just before you pour the hot icing over the hot cake. I use a thick wooden skewer to do this. If I didn't have one, then I use the back of my beater from my hand-mixer. This makes it unbelievably moist and heaven-filled! I used to get asked to make the birthday cake for all the birthdays in my office, and my co-workers even asked if I would make this cake for my own birthday. It is a definite winner. Don't look any further, this is THE chocolate cake! Oh, and candacemarie, my name is also Candice Marie and I go by Candi, too. People think the cake is named after me (since we call it Candy Cake). lolRead More
Well i was looking for a chocolate cake recipe, so i tried this one. I followed the recipe almost exactly but cut the cinnamon to half the amount. Even with that the cinnamon almost over powered it. I wanted a basic chocolate cake, not a cinnamon chocolate cake. Also, it wasn't very chocolaty. Because of that i give it 3 stars. Now since then i stopped using cinnamon and use a bit more than 1/4 cup of cocoa. The cake is very good and very moist. A good recipe to build off of. Also i did not like the frosting, way to sugary.Read More
This is an AWESOME recipe!!!! The ingredient list is long, but it is very easy to make and clean up is simple. HINT: I didn't want a rectangle cake so I poured the batter into 2 9inch pans. It turned out great. Perfect for layers!!! For big layers- double recipe!!! (It also slipped out of the pan with no mess!!!!)
This was an unexpected hit. It's incredible to me just how much chocolate flavor there was in this cake given the small amount of cocoa powder in it. It is also incredible how moist and fresh tasting it was, given I made it three days ago and first cut into it tonight! I loved that it called for both butter, for unbeatable flavor, and shortening, for guaranteed moistness. I didn't include the cinnamon simply because it didn't appeal to me and that was a good call for my taste buds. As for the frosting, it is a fudgy, brownie-type frosting that pours easily and stays soft (even three days later).
This is a fantastic recipe that continues to be a hit with co-workers and friends. The cake is easy to make, the frosting is wonderful, and the cake stays remarkably moist. I highly recommend this cake to anyone who loves chocolate - it is indeed the best chocolate cake you ever ate!
I found this cake really easy to make and quite tasty. A good, cheap-to-make chocolate cake. (I didn't add the cinnamon.)
I have never baked a cake before, AND THIS CAKE WAS AWESOME! Everyone at my daughters b-day party was just raving about this cake. I used a cream cheese frosting and it turned out great. USE THIS RECIPE!!!
This was one of my Mom's favorite recipes and mine too. To make it more chocolately, I add 1/3 cup Giradelli 60% Cocao chocolate chips or same in Giradelli baking bar to the heated butter/water/oil. I use a mixer. Mom always mixed it by hand. Frosting: 1/4 cup milk, 1/4 cup butter, 1 cup white sugar. Bring to a rolling boil. Add 1/2 cup Giradelli chocolate chips and beat. If using on sheet cake, pour over and allow to cool. I use this cake between layers and on top of this cake when I make a layer cake. I use a thicker frosting (made with powdered sugar) for the sides.
This is the same recipe I had years ago and lost...so happy to have it again! As suggested by others, I use 3 sticks butter (omit veg. oil), use only 1/4 tsp cinnamon, and punch holes in cake with handle of small wooden spoon prior to adding the icing. It's much better on day 2...even more moist!!
this truly is the best chocolate cake i've ever had! i followed the recipe exactly including the cinammon and it was amazing, i substituted a cream cheese frosting though. everyone that has tried it has asked for the recipe.
This cake is super yummy and easy to make, I did it in two 9'' pans for a layer cake, and just made it for the third time, each time has been a fantastic birthday cake..i use a different frosting, and make a fresh strawberry filling, sooo good with the cinnamon! Thanks for this great recipe!
Was looking for a cake to bake on ball-shaped pan. The recipe has great reviews, the name itself is captivating, so I decided to give it a try as is, no modifications :-) First thing I noticed was that took way longer than suggested, I almost felt like will take it off the oven direct to the trash can :-( waited untill toothpick came clean (65 minutes!), it ended with a big volcano-like crest in the middle and smelled overdone... but deciden not to do the icing. Surprisingly I found a wonderful flavor an texture!!! As it was a test we didn't mind the bump and keep testing texture and flavor day after day; we have to tell that both improved over the time. So, we LIKED the cake and would love to have it among our favorite recipes... but the bump is indeed a big problem as we would have to top off almost a third of the cake to make it presentable. Anybody else has had the same "bad" experience we did, any idea on the reason why this happen? I usually use heavy molds for fancy shapes like NordicWare, was the result caused by the pan itself (Wilton's aluminum soccer ball pan)?
Wow! This is THE best chocolate cake I've ever made. Everyone who ate it was at a loss for words. When looking for a recipe, I struggled as there were so many great options to choose from. However, I will not use any other recipe in the future - this one is just perfect! I did make a few alternations based on availability of ingredients and feedback from other reviewers: 1. I didn't have buttermilk so substituted it with whipping cream. 2. I halved the amount of cinnamon. 3. I used butter instead of oil. 4. I used melting semi-sweet chocolate instead of powdered cocoa for the icing. 5. I used 2x 9" cake pans - I put some of the icing in the middle layer, put the second layer of cake on, then topped with the icing. Based on another reviewer's comments I poked holes with a skewer on both layers before putting on the icing. The icing fell through the holes and made an already moist cake insanely moist. Don't look anywhere else!
VERY EASY RECIPE WITH AN ABSOLUTELY DELIGHTFUL FLAVOR. THE CINNAMON MAKES THIS A MOUTH WATERING MEMORY. MY FAMILY JUST LOVES IT. I KEEP GETTING REQUESTS FOR IT. BUT, IT DOESN'T LAST VERY LONG WHEN I MAKE IT.
I always look for great chocolate cake recipes and this is definitely one among them.The only thing i feel is the frosting quantity is too much..half the quantity of the frosting would suffice or else it become too sweet.Love the cinnamon flavour.This is one must try recipe!
For me, this was an unusual method that produced a really good result. The icing is very much a like a layer of creamy homemade fudge, and the cake is tender and moist. THe touch of cinnamon is pleasant, but I might reduce the amount slightly next time, and there will be a next time. I made two - one without the pecans - and both were delicious. I had to bake mine 30 minutes; the center was still liquid at 20. Updating my review because I have made this cake 3 times in the past 2 weeks for different people, and everyone loves it. It is going to work tomorrow for a pot luck. Oh how I love to find an easy to make crowd-pleaser that turns out great every time! Ok - second update - I forgot to mention that this cake is even better the second day, if you can manage to have some stay around that long!
WONDERFUL! Not many recipes make it printed and in my actual kitchen files but this one is a keeper. A little more on the cooking time was necessary but other than that I didn't change a thing.
My friends mom would make this back in high school & I fell in love with it but I never managed to get the recipe. So I totally freaked out (in the best kind of way) when I tried out this recipe and it was THAT cake! Thank you so much for sharing this :) I did tweak it slightly as suggested by other reviewers. For the batter I left out the cinnamon completely, substituted milk & vinegar for the buttermilk as I did not have any on hand, increased the cocoa to 1 cup, & baked it in a 9" x 9" pan. For the icing I left out the pecans & used only 2 cups confectioners sugar which still turned out plenty sweet. Took 30 mins to bake. I have to admit I was pretty skeptical at first, but dove in anyway & gave it a go. Super chuffed that I did! I love that you don't need to use a cake mixer for this. Plus the tip on poking holes in the cake & pouring the icing on while still hot was right on point! So moist! My family loved this so much and devoured it in record time! Will be making this again this weekend for my little sisters girls day in (she begged me to bake this for her!) Quick and easy and so delicious! A definite keeper!
This was a wonderful basic recipe. I modified it quite a bit in order to give it a 5. The chocolate really needed to kicked up to my liking.
Mine turned out alright. Good flavor (I did NOT add the cinnamon). Wasn't my favorite texture. I did not use the frosting. Made cream-cheese frosting, instead.
Used less than half the cinnamon recommended and twice the chocolate and it still came out tasting like cinnamon bread. Not even cake. Bread. :( Could hardly even taste the chocolate. I doubt I'll ever make this again but if I do I will probably leave the cinnamon out entirely and add chocolate chips or something. Very disappointing. Left a bad taste in my mouth, too.
I am questioning the baking time of 20 minutes? I baked it that long and then followed the recipe. My cake is not done inside. I'm going to try and rescue it because of the cost of the ingredients. I'm very disappointed.
WONDERFUL!! I was looking for a really good chocolate cake. I found it. I did use all butter and increased the cocoa to 1/2 cup. We ate it without icing! REALLY GOOD!!
I really appreciate reviews on recipes and always read several before making a recipe. This recipe rated very high in Like reviews however, after following the recipe exactly,I found the cinnamon ruined the flavor of this cake The density of the cake was great however, I will not place the cinnamon in the cake the next time I make the recipe. This morning I am still searching for a moist chocolately rich cake recipe.
This fabulous recipe is also known as Texas Chocolate Sheath Cake. It is so delicious and very easy to make. You can also bake it in a cookie sheet and will be 'cake' brownies. Great if you want to stretch your recipe for special events...
I made this cake because I looked and looked for a chocolate cake recipe that was made with cocoa powder instead of baker's chocolate or chocolate chips. I did not add the cinnamon (maybe I'll try it next time though). I just totally left it out. I also didn't bake this in a 9x13, instead I used 3-8'' cake pans. It did cook in the 20 minutes, which surprised me, since the batter was so liquidy. The layers came out a little thin, but that's to be expected when using 3 pans instead of 2. The cake is soft and moist. I really like it. I frosted it with "Chocolate Cookie Buttercream Frosting" (a double recipe) found on AllRecipes. It turned out great!
The cake is good- if you like a cinnamon flavor, but I thought the frosting was way too sweet and runny. It was much like the chocolate cake at OCB but with cinnamon.
We loved this cake!! One of my favorite recipes, the buttermilk makes it super moist and the cinnamon adds a little extra twist! I recommend this cake to chocolate lovers. I was skeptical about pouring the icing over the hot cake but it worked out perfect.
Very moist and made 24 nicely shaped cupcakes, but I'm not sure I love the cinnamon.
For reviewer TX-Pat, Shirley Corriher's wonderful book "Cookwise: The Hows and Whys of Successful Cooking" on page 152 under Cake Problems at a Glance says a "volcano" cake may be the result of an oven temp too high, a pan too small, or a recipe not balanced. ....Personally, in this recipe I increase the cocoa to 3/4 cup, adjust the flour accordingly, and replace the 1 cup water with strongly brewed coffee. The result is almost like biting into a Hershey's kiss. Ahhhh heaven.
I just made this Monday for a bday, made pie for another bday Wednesday. and they are asking for this cake again already and it is Sunday. very brownie tasting, rich chocolaty and moist as promised. A big hit with my crew. Thanks
Literally the best chocolate cake I've ever ate, and made. AMAZING! And pretty easy. The best part was pouring the chocolate frosting from this recipe on the hot cake, and it basically molded to the cake and it was perfect! I made it for my sister's birthday cake, and I will make it every chance I get. Thank you so much!
After my changes, I definitely would make this a 5 star recipe. WAY delicious, but also deadly rich. my notes/changes: next time, cut back on the cinnamon, it is too strong. I used cream (melted ice cream, lol) instead of milk in both the cake and the icing. For the buttermilk, I used 1/2 cream and 1/2 milk and added vinegar and let it sit while the chocolate boiled. instead of cocoa powder/bittersweet chocolate, I used a bar of Lindt 90% dark chocolate. I used about a 3/4 of a bar on the cake and 1/2 on the icing. i also substituted butter for the vegetable oil, but only really because i didn't have any oil. instead of 1 cup of water, I used 1/2 cup of water (next time i will use milk), and 1/2 cup of rum/creme de cocoa (half and half each). Also, for the icing instead of confectioner's sugar, i stirred in about a cup of and a half of brown sugar. came out great. once the cake came out of the oven, i poked it all over with a toothpick before pouring the icing on. great out of the oven, and i am going to try freezing it. it was delicious! one of the richest, most chocolatiest cakes ever! (better be, for 2 1/2 sticks of butter, a cup of ice cream, over 3 cups of sugar, and a bar of chocolate!)
First I must say, I wish the name of this recipe included cinnamon in it. In my quest for a stable all-around yummy chocolate cake recipe, I stumbled on this one. The inclusion of cinnamon caught my eye - and I'm now very glad I tried it. This is an excellent, moist and very flavorful cake. I do think it is especially nice to make in the fall and winter months where its flavors seem even more seasonally appropriate. I made this into cupcakes. There is something about the final result that reminds me of a warm and cozy cup of hot cocoa, so it inspired me to fill mine with a marshmallow creme filling and top with whipped chocolate buttercream. Delicious!!
This was a very tasty cake. I was skeptical at first but it did not disappoint. It was very moist and remained moist for day's. The only draw back was the frosting, it was actually a disaster, it was way to thick an did not make nearly enough to cover the cake and I personally did not like the taste of it, but that was easy to fix I just used a different chocolate frosting recipe I had at home and it turned out perfect. Once you make this cake you will not go back to making boxed cake again.
Very moist! I used to make a similar recipe when I was a young teen for whenever we had family cookouts. It was always a hit with the kids. The difference was we put walnuts and coconut in the icing. I'm going to try that next time I make it.
Didn't have buttermilk, so used sour cream, a bit of milk and a tiny bit of lemon juice. I think just sour cream would have worked just fine though. Followed the rest exactly. It did take a looot longer to bake though. Delicious moist cake!
I made this cake for my daughter's 17th birthday party and everyone loved it! I used the suggestion of topping it with the Satiny Chocolate Glaze from this website. The two recipes together made this cake truly sensational!
I've been looking for a rich moist chocolate taste cupcake recipe. This cupcake taste like cinnamon all the way!... its good when its hot and fresh and spongy...after a couple of hours, the nice round shape goes down a bit.
This is great! Wonderfully moist. I really like the fudgy texture of the frosting, and like to add 50-100% more cocoa to it if I'm in a major chocaholic state. But the regular amount works well, too.
Wow, this cake turned out to be fantastic. It's very moist, with a very nice flavor. I made the following changes: 1. I completely skipped cinnamon and substituted butter for oil. 2. Added about 2 tbsp shavings of ghirardelli semisweet chocolate bar. 3. Used 1 3/4 cup of sugar instead of 2 cups. All in all this is a great chocolate cake. It's easy to make and you will be happy you made it.
This was DELICIOUS! I also made it as a layer cake, and it just looked divinely gooey and chocolatey -- it was a real show-stopper!
I dont know if it's because I made this with sunflower oil or not but all I could taste was the oil. It was actually the worst chocolate cake I ever had. Icing was good though. I liked this method better than the regular icing method. Mine was hard to get out of the pan and the middle got all messed up, had to cover with icing.
I don't often bake, but it was my moms 83rd birthday and she LOVES chocolate cake, so I gave this a shot. This was a HUGE hit with the whole family! I've never received so many compliments...even from my brother-in-law who has nothing nice to say to me! This is not an easy recipe, but it's worth the effort.
Stupid good
this is one of my families favorite cakes. It is so easy and so moist. I just got finished making one! A Chocoholics dream!
I'm 27 weeks pregnant. Baby and I decided I needed some chocolate cake to go with my glass of milk. Found this recipe, loved how it didn't call for much time in the kitchen and that I had all the ingredients, sans pecans-- was already a hit in my books. Was super simple to make, and this type of frosting is one of my faves (total sweet tooth). I took the advice of other reviews and used a skewer to poke holes in the cake before I poured the icing over, WONDERFUL IDEA!! I followed the recipe exactly (except used "sour milk instead of real buttermilk) and do have to agree, with some other reviews, that it is a bit heavy on the cinnamon. Yet, its still a good flavor combo, that warm spicy feeling, great w a cup-o-jo. I did give a 5 star instead of 4 because of this, though. I do think the cinnamon aids in relaxing the richness cakes like these tend to have, I was able to eat the whole piece and down my glass of milk, with ease (and joy). Over all, LOVE this, will most definitely be making this again, but with 1/2 tsp cinn instead-- 4.5 stars :D
Mixed Reviews: I made this cake for a birthday and did not like it at all, for me the cinnamon just did not work but even if I were to leave out the cinnamon, I do not think it would be that good. One sister-in-law said it was good but would prefer no cinnamon, 2nd sister-in-law said it was the best cake she ever had and my husband said it was very good and that he liked it.
very moist cake. used 1/2 of recommended cinammon and still too strong a taste for my family. used double amt of coca powder in cake.
This cake is awesome! Super moist! Super easy! Super chocolatety! I did change the frosting a bit. I doubled the milk and cocoa powder, cut the powdered sugar to 3 cups and added 1 c. coconut flakes and 2/3 c. almond slivers. Delicious! It was sweet enough with the decreased amount of powdered sugar and the extra milk made it soak into the cake more. Sooooooo goooood! I might just go have another piece right now!
I don't want to mess up the ratings for this because I didn't cook in a 9x13 as directed... however I wanted to give a review from the cupcake perspective. This cake has a great taste...it's a pretty thick batter and makes dense cupcakes. The only thing that frustrated me was they got really crispy on the outside before they were fully cooked inside. I kind of liked the "crust", but I imagine some people would want a softer cake. Topped with a blackberry buttercream! Great flavor combo!
Moist and tasty. Very good recipe. I have a recipe similiar to this one that uses a cup of water in the batter, that is years old. A nice buttercream icing is a great finish to this scrumptious cake!
I just made this cake. I must have done something wrong since everyone elses reviews say that its amazing. Mine came out flat, it tasted a bit like cake. I won't be making this cake again.
I made this cake exactly as the recipe states, and it was outstanding. The cinnamon and buttermilk really make it exceptional. So moist and fragrant! I made this for a birthday cake and boy, oh boy was it a hit!
Delish and made as is except didn't put nuts in for the sake of my toddler. But I imagine the nuts would cut the sweetness of the frosting a bit. I wouldn't cut the oil out - it matters to use both fats for the flavor and the texture each one contributes. This is a lot like a cake called Texas sheet cake. The cinnamon makes it something special though as does the oil.
Great recipe, although I made a few changes: I left out the cinnamon, added 1 cup more of cocoa, 1 tbsp baking powder, and used soy milk instead of buttermilk. This is a very rich and light cake. Next time, I will probably cut the sugar down to 1cup and a bit because I like cake less sweet than the frosting. I'll also make buttercream next time too.
It's ok, but I definitely have had better. I made it EXACTLY the way the directions said to. It was WAY too moist I think and WAY too sweet. I think the cinnamon threw it off for me! I think if I made it again I would leave out the cinnamon and use half the icing. Also, instead of 2 cups of sugar I will probably use 1 1/2 cups. Oh and, make sure you sift the powdered sugar into the cocoa mixture for the icing or you could get lumps of powdered sugar all over the cake when you pour the icing on top of it.
I really enjoyed the texture and flavor of this cake. It could use a little more chocolate. I left out the cinnamon but it was still good. If I could give half stars I would give it a 4.5. I love the fact that a blender isn't needed so it gets extra for that!
I did not like the frosting. It was overwhelmingly sweet. I am thinking that cake would be good without all the fat by replacing the butter and oil with nonfat yogart and using sliced strawberries on top.
This is awesome and very rich and moist. I omitted the cinnamon and pecans because we don't usually like them, but it didn't affect how good the recipe was. Thanks
This cake was so soft and moist! Made it for my daughter's birthday and everyone loved it. I used chocolate cream cheese frosting instead.
My grandmother had this recipe and she began making this cake in the 1920's. This has been a favorite in our Texas family all these years--my personal favorite!
Sorry, just not a fan of this one .
I'd probably not make this recipe again. First off, I had to bake it much longer than the 20 minutes, and normally I have to under-bake in my oven. The cake didn't keep it's shape well and got quite crumbly once cut. The cinnamon is a nice addition, but over all I was hoping for a richer tasting cake.
very moist, but not a very chocolatey cake like i was looking for.
I have made this chocolate cake several times and everyone loves it!! I will never make chocolate cake from a box again. I highly recommend this recipe!
The cake itself was wonderful! I followed the advice of others and only used half of the cinnamon. I didn't have any buttermilk, so I substituted just under 1/2 cup of milk and 1/2 T of lemon juice. I mixed it together and let it stand for 5 minutes. It worked great! I rated it a 3 since I didn't like the icing. It was difficult to work with and very rich. I would make the cake again but using a different icing.
This got rave reviews from my family. They found it very fudgy and the crumb very moist. I thought the frosting was too sweet, but solved the problem with cutting a smaller slice the second time around! Thanks, it's worth the effort.
texas sheet cake
Good and easy
This is literally and unequivocally the best cake I have ever had in my life. I made it for my boyfriend's birthday and I'm pretty sure he fell in love with me right then. (He also ate the whole cake in two days, and he's a skinny guy). I've made this cake three or four times. I always take one reviewer's advice and substitute another stick of butter for the oil, and I usually skip the pecans. Sometimes I don't make the frosting by hand, either- shhh, don't tell anyone I use store-bought frosting! I also substitute an equal amount of plain yogurt for the buttermilk- either ingredient is the secret, I think. It keeps the cake super moist and rich for days, almost like pudding. I found that one trick is to watch it closely while baking and cook it "halfway"- most of the bottom and the sides should be fairly solid, like a normal cake, and the inside should be softer, a bit more liquid and a slightly different color. Then it's almost like two cakes in one. I recently discovered that I'm sensitive to gluten, but even if I can't make a gluten-free version of this cake work I'm not going to stop making it, if only for other people. It's just so good!
great recipe, loved the soft texture of the cake, and how quick it bakes. about the frosting, it is very easy to use and gives a clean finish for a neat looking cake, by using a spatula. taste wise i followed the other reviewers' advise in using less suger and making half the amount. this made the quantity and sweetness just perfect for me. i also did the trick of making holes on top of the cake using a tooth pick, so the frosting could sink in the cake. this gave a tasty moist.
This cake was wonderful! I did make a few slight moderations to the ingredients. I used an extra 1/4 cup of cocoa powder an extra 1/2 cup of buttermilk (which I added to the hot ingredients, as well as the eggs) I used self rising flour, Left out the salt, Used a pack of cook and serve chocolate pudding, Forgot to add vegetable oil, And used a bundt pan instead of a flat one. Apart from that I followed the recipe to the letter! It's absolutely delicious, especially with melted chocolate and crushed nuts on top of it! (Well it IS Christmas after all!) Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good cake!
I baked this cake last night...the recipe was very easy to follow and make. I'd never made cooked frosting but it came out so smooth and was easy to pour on the cake. I will definitely make this cake again!
Great cake! I made a test cake ahead of time to see if this would be THE ONE for my daughters first birthday. It is THE ONE! Great texture, frostable, and moist. Be careful...the batter might not make it to the pan soooo good! Only used a 1/2 tsp cinnamon and that was perfect.
This cake was so good. I skipped the cinnamon and used all butter instead of oil in the cake mix. It was really a good cake. Extremely moist and the icing was so yummy. I will definitely make again.
Thank you for sharing this recipe! I've searched for it as a Texas sheet cake but the others failed to add the cinnamon, which is a key ingredient. I use the Hershey's Special Dark cocoa for a more intense chocolate flavor. For those of you that don't keep buttermilk on hand, you can substitute an equal amount of sour cream. If your frosting seems thick and does not pour easily, just add extra milk (1 tsp at a time) until it is the consistency of pancake batter. The icing will set up as it cools. My mom used a fork to poke holes into the cake before pouring on the icing so it would seep into the cake...yum!
I make this recipe 100% organic and it never even lasts a full day around my family.
The only recipe I'll use from now on! Everyone loved it - the cake is SO moist and the thick icing is almost like fudge. I think a bit less icing sugar and a bit more cocoa for the icing is best, especially if you like a dark chocolate taste rather than a very sweet icing.
Delicious! The only time I have ever done the heating liquid with the chocolate and margarine method was to make the base for nanaimo bars. It makes this cake moist and rich. The only things I did differently were to add 3 squares of semisweet bakers chocolate to the hot milk mixture, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper 1 teaspoon baking powder and omit the cinnamon. Cooled, cut into 2x2 inch squares and individually wrapped to freeze. Oh...if you're looking to layer this cake and add a filling, you'll want to double the recipe.
I haven't made this yet but when I do, I will put coffee in instead of water, it will enhance the flavor! I'll post an update after I make it.
Your statement is correct! THE BEST CHOCOLATE CAKE YOU EVER ATE! OMG, I MADE THIS CAKE A COUPLE OF HRS AGO AND JUSST FROSTED IT. I COULDN'T WAIT TO EAT IT BECAUSE I'VE BEEN CRAVING FOR CHOCOLATE CAKE.. ALL I CAN SAY IS MOUTH WATERING DELISCOUS! MOIST, TASTY, I'M GOING TO HAVE A SECOND PIECE OF CAKE AND GIVE SOME TO MY MOTHER AS I PROMISED HER EARLIER. THANK YOU SOOOOOOOOOOOOO MUCH FOR SHARING YOUR BEST CHOCOLATE CAKE YOU EVER ATE BECAUSE IT'S SO TRUE IF YOU FOLLLOW THE DIRECTION
This is A-B-S-O-L-U-T-E-L-Y The Best Chocolate Cake Ever. Just like the title says. This is just like a recipe I had from when I was a kid. Making this brought me right back to my childhood...to a recipe that is irreplaceable. Thank You!! To everyone thinking about making this, you won't be sorry. I like to make it in a big jelly-roll pan, as I like the flatter version better. Don't be condemning about the cinnamon-that's what helps make this recipe. You don't taste it right up front, but it helps bring out the chocolate flavor even more! A#1
Love this cake have made it a few times pecans make this cake. Chocolate n pecans perfect
This was an extremely easy cake to make, but the cake was dense and tasted more like a chocolate cake donut. I would make the frosting again, it was of a great consistency to pour over a bundt cake.
I loved the icing, but the cake was not great. I felt that after 20 minutes it still looked raw, so I left it in a bit longer. When I served it, it had flattened and taken on a really dense brownie texture. I thought I followed the directions exactly, but the rest of the reviews are very positive, so perhaps I didn't leave it in long enough.
Wow!!!! This cake really is probably the best chocolate cake I have ever tasted. The cinnamon makes the recipe. I didn't have any nuts, so I used coconut instead and it was absolutely delicious!!!
The chocolate cake is very tasty and good but the frosting was a bit too sweet and there's way too much of it versus the amount of cake you make. I'm going to try this recipe again next time with 1/4 the frosting amount and less sugar.
This cake is quick, easy and it works! It does not compare to fancy, layered cakes with exotic fillings, etc... But when you need a basic, quick chocolate cake this one can't be beat. It cooked in 20 min. in my gas oven and I tested with a knife stuck in the middle. The knife will come out clean. The chocolate flavor with cinnamon is great. Even the picky eaters at my work liked this one. The frosting is not "pour out of can" it is somewhat thick but spreads easily to a smooth finish. Use a steel cake decorating knife to spread the frosting and you will have no trouble. Really nice texture to this cake and moist too! Fills a 13x9 nicely.
The frosting separated on me :( I think I did something very wrong there. (It separated after I put a drop of cold milk into the hot frosting? If anyone would care to explain. Either way, I'm never doing THAT again.) Cake was perfectly fine, used 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and a pinch more, flavor was very tasty. Anyone recommend another type of frosting for this cake?
Although this cake was pretty easy to make, it took much longer than 20 minutes to bake. It smelled and tasted weird. I may not be a connoissseur of cake, but this was not too great. Sorry!
LOve this cake really moist icing too sweet for my likings but the rest of the family loved it have orders all ready thanks for the recipe
I baked this cake in 2 round 9 in pans and for 25 minutes and it was just right. 5 stars for the texture but 3 for the taste - I like the cinnamon (it's not too strong as others have said) but this recipe begs for more chocolate. I would have doubled the amount of cocoa powder if I had enough left.
Delish...next time will add less cinnamon and work with the icing (was too thick). Liked the idea of piercing the cake allowing the icing to seep into cake...my icing was too thick this time but will do it again. Thanks for recipe. Happy Thanksgiving!
This is the exact same recipe that can be found on another website/magazine. I reduced the cinnamon and don't think it tasted enough like chocolate. I used the recipe for buttercream frosting on this website and it was amazing! I still think I'm getting better results with altering or adding to a box mix.
This was one tasty chocolate cake. Everybody liked it a lot. Didn't change a thing.
This recipe is aptly named--it just might be the best chocolate cake I have ever eaten... No alteration was necessary, and it was a very simple cake to put together, not to mention that it tasted fantastic! Very moist, and it stayed that way for days. It makes a very good birthday cake. (The recipe also works well baked in two round pans, if you want a layer cake.)
I wanted a quick rich, moist chocolate cake, and this recipe delivered it exactly as promised. It was super easy and cooked really fast. We were all amazed at how rich and chocolatey it was, and it was SO MOIST! The kids loved it. I suggest you follow it and do not leave out the cinnamon. It is a great balance with the sweet chocolate. I did up the cocoa to 1/3 cup though. Thanks for the great recipe!
I found this recipe a couple of years ago for my daughter-in-law's birthday, as she loves chocolate and she has requested it every year. Also make it for office parties, everyone loves the frosting. Very easy and easy steps to follow, did not change a thing!
