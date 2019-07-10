Lisa's Best Baked Clams

4.6
20 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Try this simple baked clam recipe for delicious, homemade, breaded clams. It's a great-looking appetizer for parties.

Recipe by McGee4782

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 large clams
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a saucepan of water to a boil. Cook clams in the boiling water until all shells are open, about 5 minutes.

  • While the clams are cooking, combine crushed crackers, garlic powder, and parsley in a large resealable bag. Seal the bag and crush the mixture until finely ground and well combined.

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add cracker crumb mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until golden brown.

  • Drain clams. Remove and discard the empty half shell from each clam. Transfer full halves to a baking sheet; spoon crumb mixtureinto each shell.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until topping is browned and crispy, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Serve clams with lemon juice and hot pepper sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 42.2mg; sodium 163.7mg. Full Nutrition
