Botercake (Butter Cake)

This is a Dutch recipe for 'buttercake' made with plenty of butter, of course, and lemon and vanilla for flavor.

Recipe by Hanneke Hartkoorn

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 10 inch loaf pan.

  • Mix grated lemon rind with 1 tablespoon sugar.

  • Beat butter and sugar with vanilla sugar and lemon rind until the mixture becomes white and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time mixing after each one.

  • Mix flour and baking powder together and then carefully fold into the butter and egg mixture. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake cake for 60 to 75 minutes or until a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 98.6mg; sodium 309.3mg. Full Nutrition
