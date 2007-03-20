Botercake (Butter Cake)
This is a Dutch recipe for 'buttercake' made with plenty of butter, of course, and lemon and vanilla for flavor.
I grew up in a traditional Dutch family and is one of the most well known traditional Dutch Recipe. It is Boterkoek, not Botercake. Also, I think it is a typo that you bake in in a LOAF pan. You don't - I've never in my life seen it baked in a loaf pan. You bake it in one 10 inch round cake pan. Always.Read More
Actually something strange happened to this recipe. In the original recipe I submitted a very long time ago, there were equal quantities of butter, sugar and flour. The measurement of each of these three should be 50 grams per egg. So a 5 egg recipe requires 250 grams butter, 250 grams sugar and 250 grams flour. I'm sure if you try this the result will turn out better! In August I have submitted the recipe for the BOTERKOEK that some of the reviewers here are talking about. BoterKOEK is completely different from BoterCAKE. Unfortunately this recipe is not public yet.
Very good!!! Baked this in a 10-in cake pan so it baked in about 30 minutes.
This is not truely a cake but a glorified cookie. It's lovely and a highly traditional desert...Most Dutch serve it to guests who visit on birthdays. It is very buttery and sweet and the texture is unusual. (Somewhat greasy and crumbly and moist)
Lots of confusion... let me (a Dutch person) explain... First of all: I have no idea what this recipe produces, but the picture looks like "boterkoek". In The Netherlands, we have both "boterkoek" and "botercake". Botercake = pound cake. (A dense, rectangular yellow pound cake, made with butter) Boterkoek = A kind of thick buttery cookie, always round in shape. Very dense. Softer than dutch cookies, little firmer than American cookies usually are. The word 'koek' can mean 'cake' in Dutch (old fashioned), but nowadays almost always means 'cookie'. The word 'cake' is most commonly used in Dutch for pound cakes (the rectangular kind). Large round, frosted cakes like in America are often called "taart" in Dutch, which means "pie". (So used for both round cakes and pies)
This is one of the best cakes to make and eat - it's moist and buttery, with just the right amount of lemon, and everyone who has tried it loves it! If you like getting compliments make this cake for your friends.
Only the dutch could make such a beautiful cake.......my family will treasure this recipe forever and continue to enjoy it!!!! You must try this recipe today!!!!!
man, i can't believe more people haven't rated this. what a marvelous cake. i have nothing to add except that i also did a splenda version at my brother's house out of consideration for someone's diet. i doubled and did in a bundt pan and it turned out fine. it baked considerably faster but keep in mind also that this was at altitude (5400 ft). wonderful dessert.
This was SOOO yummy. The lemon is very subtle and, reading the other reviews, this, IS a cake. I used the measurements given by Hanneke in her comment, since they were changed by the website. I think she put them in metric. Her original recipe apparently required 250 grams each of butter, sugar and flour. If you calculate, this is 1.1 cups of each. I just used 1 1/8 cup each of butter, sugar and flour and it came out moist and tasty. 2 cups of flour would probably make it pretty dry! Thanks for the recipe Hanneke!
this is definately a butter cake!! It is so rich but oh so good!! Absolutely beautiful colour and texture. The slight lemon flavour enhances it even more. I will make this cake again but not until I lose the pounds put on by this one!!
It's wonderful, as mentioned the texture is unusual but the taste is incredible.
okay, haven't tried this particular recipe, but i'd like to point out that the actual dutch spelling of this recipe is boterkoek, not botercake. koek is dutch for cake. it's a little confusing to have the dutch boter and the english cake mixed up in the title.
The metric conversion of ingredient amounts from the original recipe submission were updated by the Allrecipes Staff on 10/19/2007.
Delicious...you can also omit the lemon and add a few teaspoons of almond extract :D
I made this once with the exact ingredients called for, and once altering the them per a reviewer -- both came out great but different in texture and height (I used extra large eggs in both recipes and a 9" cakepan). The first time I baked it for 40 minutes with the exact ingredients called for. It came out cakelike in a fluffy texture, buttery, and lemony. After the first 20 minutes baking, I put 12 whole almonds all around the edge with the point toward the middle, which gave it a pretty decoration when I sliced it up. The second time I made it, I used the ingredients from a reviewer -- with 1 1/8 cups each of flour, sugar, and butter. This one turned out very moist, much more dense and about 1.5" high. I believe to get more of a cookie consistency you'd definitely have to use a 10" cake pan. I didn't have any vanilla sugar, so I mixed 1/4 tsp liquid vanilla with 1/2 cup granulated sugar and will use the leftovers for another recipe. Both ways preparing this were really good. Thanks :)
Even if the Dutch lost the world cup, I sure looked good baking this cake. I added a bit more lemon zest and just used regular vanilla vs vanilla sugar. My oven is new to me (just moved) so the baking time/temp was off, but I know that was just technical, people loved this cake. And called it pie
Great. I made it like this: 3 eggs, 100-200g sugar, add vanilla sugar, beat them well together. Add 200g melted butter. Add the flour and baking powder and lemon (orange) peels. Bake time: +/- 35 min.
I don't know what I did wrong. The cake looks great and tastes fine but it is very dry. The only way we could eat it is with some strawberries and milk poured over it.
Not at all like the boterkoek I grew up eating. I wanted to surprise my Mom with this on her 82nd birthday, but it was just ordinary cake.
I'm from Germany and I love our buttercake there, so I was somewhat exited to find a recipe and try this (dutch) recipe. Unfortunately it turned out pretty dry and bland in my opinion. My guests liked it and I will make it again for them (also the rating is for them - I would have given it only 3 stars). I'm looking forward to get some hints here to improve the cake! :)
Yummy, I'm a sucker for butter cake. I had some trouble with the conversions, too much lemon taste. That being said, I still really enjoyed the cake. I baked it in a Combi oven (micro/over with fan) with a choice of 160 or 180 degrees. I went for 160 and it came out really nice after 65 minutes. Moist, tasty, nice little crust. Leaving it in for longer would've made it too dry I think. I'm Flemish (mom's family is Dutch) and I grew up with drinking coffee and having a slice of botercake but like i said, usually not this lemony.
I would recommend making it with a fluted edge tart pan with a loose bottom. This give a very nice appreance to the back of pie shaped boterkoek when cut. I also grew up with Boterkoek as one of my favorites for Birthdays... Enjoy!
It's just O.K. You will not be missing anything if you do not make this one. It is not bad but it's not worth the wait (60 mins.
