Botercake (Butter Cake)

I made this once with the exact ingredients called for, and once altering the them per a reviewer -- both came out great but different in texture and height (I used extra large eggs in both recipes and a 9" cakepan). The first time I baked it for 40 minutes with the exact ingredients called for. It came out cakelike in a fluffy texture, buttery, and lemony. After the first 20 minutes baking, I put 12 whole almonds all around the edge with the point toward the middle, which gave it a pretty decoration when I sliced it up. The second time I made it, I used the ingredients from a reviewer -- with 1 1/8 cups each of flour, sugar, and butter. This one turned out very moist, much more dense and about 1.5" high. I believe to get more of a cookie consistency you'd definitely have to use a 10" cake pan. I didn't have any vanilla sugar, so I mixed 1/4 tsp liquid vanilla with 1/2 cup granulated sugar and will use the leftovers for another recipe. Both ways preparing this were really good. Thanks :)