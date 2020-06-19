Gluten-Free Orange Almond Cake with Orange Sauce
A moist and light orange flavored gluten-free cake that can be served alone with light yogurt for afternoon tea, or add the orange sauce for a decadent dessert!
I'm gluten and dairy intolerant too. I just made the cake and didn't do the sauce. I found this cake to be a pleasant change from gluten free cakes that are heavy and made from besan flour and soy flour. I thought it had a nice flavour and didn't mind the texture.Read More
I tested out this cake in hopes of serving it for my mother-in-law's birthday. She is allergic to wheat, soy, and potatos. Its very hard to find any recipe for a cake that fits into her needs. This cake was just okay in my opinion. The flavor was good but the almond flour made it very grainy which was not very pleasant to eat. It was rather heavy and dense as well. The orange sauce was very tasty but it seperates fairly quickly so you really do have to make and serve it immediately. After much more testing, I ended up making a lemon sponge cake roll using rice flour and filled with homemade whipped cream/lemon curd for her that was really nice. This recipe had good flavor, just really bad texture that no one I tried it on liked.Read More
This cake has an extremely yummy flavor but is a bit crumbly--better eaten with a spoon than a fork! This might be due to the fact that I used homemade almond meal--regular almonds chopped in the food processor. The sauce is good, but I think next time I'll just leave out the egg whites and use the sugar/orange/buttery syrup instead. Like someone else said, the sauce separates quickly. In addition, I followed the recipe exactly and had waaaaaaaay too much sauce. I used about a quarter of the sauce and the cake was soaked. The cake reminded me of a nutty pancake drenched in syrup, which was very delicious. I will halve the syrup recipe next time and leave out the egg white.
Its a great recipe thank you I am wheat, gluten and lactose intolerant so i didnt make the sauce :-) . Just a note; i have made this cake a few times and use Fresh whole mandarines which i boil until they are falling apart (about an hour) and then pulse with a food processor. It makes for a much sweeter, fresher flavour.
THIS RECIPE MAKES FOR A NICE CHANGE TO GLUTEN FREE CAKE WITHOUT BEING TOO HEAVY OR TOO RICH, ALTHOUGH IT IS VERY SWEET. I HAVENT MADE THE SAUCE TO GO WITH IT YET, BUT THE ACTUAL 'SPONGE' IS A HIT WITH GUESTS, CELIAC OR NOT.
This was my first attempt at a gluten free cake. The process was easy but the cake came out very soft and seems too delicate. I'm leaving it overnight in the hopes that by tomorrow it will settle. I snuck a taste and it is tasty. Not sure if this cake should be so soft or if I did something wrong.
I am sensitive to gluten, and have been eating gluten free for over a year. I thought this was a very good GF cake. It wasn't heavy, dense or crumbly. Having said that, I did make it with a few minor modifications. I didn't have a spring form pan, so I just used a regular cake pan and greased it with crisco, then dusted with rice flour. I had no problems removing it from the pan. I made my own almond meal, which may have made the cake a little moister. For the sauce, I cut the recipe in half and it was still more than enough. I also made it without the egg whites and put the ingredients in a small saucepan to heat it up. I would absolutely make this again, and gave it 4 stars only because of the amount of work it took to make it. The cake alone is delicious, and if someone has a sweet tooth, they can add the sauce on top.
I made this cake for mother's day and everyone loved it, especially the sauce. The cake had a great orange/almond flavour but very dry. When i put the sauce on it, it completely soaked it up and tasted delicious. I did have way too much sauce left over and i would have preferred a thicker sauce.
I used this recipe for a friend who is allergic. It was a huge hit. I would cut the sauce back by half though, it was way too much. I also realized I bought sliced almonds, so I just put them into a ziplock bag and ran them over with my rolling pin a million times to break them up. Very good alternative.
This cake was a little dry, as others noted, but I really liked the taste of it. I added a few dashes of cinnamon, since I really like the flavor combo of orange/cinnamon. My husband, who doesn't have a sweet tooth absolutely loved this cake; consider it more of a sponge cake, though, so it wouldn't hold up to a frosting, only a dollop of cream.
The cake itself was fine, but the recipe is poorly written. Ingredients should appear in the order in which they will be used, and ones for the sauce should be listed separately. The sauce explanation makes no sense: what do you do after you put the sauce over hot water? Also the amount of sauce is enough to completely drench the cake,twice what is needed. I got something to come out okay anyway, but it was not as I expected. Everyone loved the cake itself.
I made this for a friend and she said it was awesome. I only made 1/2 the sauce recipe as others had suggested and she said there was plenty. She also thought the sauce would be good on just about anything else including ice cream!!
A very nice sponge-like cake that stays moist even after a couple of days. It is light and delicate with a hint of orange that is not overbearing. Everyone enjoyed this cake, even those who aren't gluten free. I didn't use the orange sauce. I left the cake in the refrigerator to help maintain freshness and it lasted 4 days. It makes a big cake so adjust if you need a small dessert. I used oven-dried almond pulp left over from making almond milk instead of regular almond meal. Thank you Kylie Veale for your recipe.
Delicious, light cake! Only change I'd make--there's WAY too much sauce--and it didn't thicken. I made the sauce exactly as directed. When 10-15 min had passed in the double boiler, I added 1 T cornstarch (first mixing some sauce into the cornstarch, then stirring mix gradually into double boiler). Another 10 min, not much happened. Added 1 more T cornstarch--same way. Another 10-15 min. Still needed something else but was starting to taste like cornstarch. Added 2 more egg yolks--same method as cornstarch. FINALLY had results. Sauce was still liquidy but for glazing but it worked. Sauce recipe yielded enough for 2 cakes (I'd double the cake recipe) and one DELICIOUS fruit salad...added 4 diced persimmons, one banana, an apple, several mandarins, one pomegranate, bunch of halved, seedless green grapes. Yum! You'll probably only need less than half of what the recipe says. I doubled the cake recipe--two round cakes--and made the sauce recipe as directed. I had enough left over sauce from the
The cake is light and delicious. For the sauce I made the changes to make 1/2 amount of sauce as recommended by others and added 2 tbsp tapioca flour - still did not thicken enough. The eggs gave it a strange consistency. In the future I will omit this sauce and opt for a simple strawberry-rhubarb or bluenberry sauce intstead.
