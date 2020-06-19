Gluten-Free Orange Almond Cake with Orange Sauce

A moist and light orange flavored gluten-free cake that can be served alone with light yogurt for afternoon tea, or add the orange sauce for a decadent dessert!

Recipe by Kylie Veale

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 10 inch springform pan with cooking spray, and dust with rice flour.

  • In a large bowl, whip egg yolks with 2/3 cup of sugar until thick and pale using an electric mixer. This will take about 5 minutes. Stir in the rice flour and orange juice, then fold in the almond meal and cinnamon.

  • In a separate glass or metal bowl, whip 3 egg whites until they can hold a stiff peak. Fold into the almond mixture until well blended. Pour into the prepared pan, and spread evenly.

  • Bake for 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan on a wire rack. Run a knife around the outer edge of the cake to help remove it from the pan.

  • To make the orange sauce, cream together the butter and 2 cups of white sugar in a medium bowl. Stir in the cream, and place the dish over a pan of barely simmering water. Stir in orange juice and zest. Whip 4 egg whites in a separate bowl until soft peaks form. Fold into the orange sauce. Spoon over the cake and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
417 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 55g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 68.5mg; sodium 91.5mg. Full Nutrition
