Gluten-Free Orange Almond Cake with Orange Sauce

I am sensitive to gluten, and have been eating gluten free for over a year. I thought this was a very good GF cake. It wasn't heavy, dense or crumbly. Having said that, I did make it with a few minor modifications. I didn't have a spring form pan, so I just used a regular cake pan and greased it with crisco, then dusted with rice flour. I had no problems removing it from the pan. I made my own almond meal, which may have made the cake a little moister. For the sauce, I cut the recipe in half and it was still more than enough. I also made it without the egg whites and put the ingredients in a small saucepan to heat it up. I would absolutely make this again, and gave it 4 stars only because of the amount of work it took to make it. The cake alone is delicious, and if someone has a sweet tooth, they can add the sauce on top.