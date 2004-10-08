Key Lime Cake I

Key limes give flavor and a tangy twist to this delicious, buttery glazed-cake recipe.

Recipe by Veruschka

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream together the butter or margarine and 3/4 cup sugar. Beat until light and fluffy. Separate the eggs. Beat in the egg yolks one at a time, and add the key lime zest.

  • Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add these dry ingredients to the egg butter mixture, alternating with 1/2 cup key lime juice.

  • Beat the egg whites until stiff, and fold into the batter.

  • Pour batter into a well greased 10 inch Bundt pan. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), or until cake tests done. Cool cake for 10 minutes in pan, and then invert onto cooling rack.

  • To Make Key Lime Glaze: Combine 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup key lime juice. Simmer over medium low heat until a light syrup forms; this should take approximately 5 minutes. Use glaze immediately. Pour over still warm cake.

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 202.4mg. Full Nutrition
