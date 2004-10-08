Key Lime Cake I
Key limes give flavor and a tangy twist to this delicious, buttery glazed-cake recipe.
Key limes give flavor and a tangy twist to this delicious, buttery glazed-cake recipe.
The taste of this cake is fabulous. However you need to double the recipe to get a nice size cake as it doen't rise much. Everybody that tasted it at my party was impress by it. To avoid making a mistake while following the recipe,it would be better to specify that the sugar, the lime juice and the eggs are divided . Nevertheless I love that unusual cake and it is always a success when I make it. It is also very nice with a lime, butter and ice sugar frosting.Read More
This cake was tasty and tangy, but I wouldn't serve it to company. For all the work involved, it was really crumbly and it didn't rise higher than 1 inch.Read More
The taste of this cake is fabulous. However you need to double the recipe to get a nice size cake as it doen't rise much. Everybody that tasted it at my party was impress by it. To avoid making a mistake while following the recipe,it would be better to specify that the sugar, the lime juice and the eggs are divided . Nevertheless I love that unusual cake and it is always a success when I make it. It is also very nice with a lime, butter and ice sugar frosting.
I have not made this cake, but just wanted to say "hurray" for a proper recipe! Out of the three key lime cake recipes, this is the ONLY ONE that is actually a recipe. You can't use a prepared box-cake and pretend you made it, no matter how many sprinkles and doo-dads you add to it.
The cake tastes delicious, but it didn't fill my 10 inch bundt pan. Also, those intimidated by beating and folding in egg whites may find this one tricky.
This cake was tasty and tangy, but I wouldn't serve it to company. For all the work involved, it was really crumbly and it didn't rise higher than 1 inch.
Disgusting!!! My mom swears this is the recipe she used to make my wedding cake. There's no way!!! Like the other posts have said, it didn't rise at all. I noticed right away the batter would be too thick. I tried adding water, but evidently that didn't make a difference. My cake turned out white. But my mom's cake was green. So I think she's made a mistake. Boy, I hope I find the real recipe. It was DELICIOUS!!! If I find it, I'll post it. But don't waste your time on this one...YUCK!!!
I made the original cake and it only came out as a sorta ring so I doubled the recipe and it still didnt come out as big as a 10in bundt pan. In my opinion as a baker it was way to tart and no matter how long I baked it, it never would hold up, it always fell.
The glaze is wonderfully tangy, but the cake in general didn't rise. It wasn't heavy, but it just didn't rise up at all. Tasty little cake, but I am going to play with it and see if making it more like a traditional cake will get it to come out right. I am also toying with adding a splash of tequila to the glaze, too.
The flavor of the cake is wonderfully limey, however, the cake doesn't rise and the glaze was extremely sour. In addition, the crumbly texture is unpleasant after it cools and the cake begins to taste stale.
Good cake... I made it a layer cake with lemon curd in between and 3 minute frosting... didn't have problems with the rising.
Yuck! I followed the recipe exactly, but it was disgusting. It did not rise at all, I turned out a 1" high cake out of my bundt pan!!! Maybe it was my baking powder on that one, but still, the taste was not sweet enough, and it just did not taste good at all.
I didn't have any problem with the cake not rising, but I did use a 9" pan after reading the reviews. I think the trick is NOT peeking during the min. baking time. It was a light and deliciously tart cake. The glaze was transparent, so it didn't look glazed.
This is the worst cake I have ever made. It was dry, too tart, and did not rise. It was 2 inches high in my 10 inch bundt pan and developed a heavy crust even though I could it for a shorter time than suggested.
My husband and I loved the taste! We wouldn't want it very thick, as it is a intense taste. Next time I make it I think I will fold the baking powder in at the same time as the egg whites, maybe it will make it a little lighter. We served warm with a ball of vanilla ice cream.
As others have noted in their reviews, this is a strange consistency for a cake, almost pound-like, but crumbly. I took suggestions and added water to the mix, about 1/4 cup, but that didn't help much. The cake did rise a bit, but stuck to my 9" pan even with lots of Crisco. I like the tartness of it, but the cake is too heavy to be a summer treat. And the glaze never did thicken, even after 8 minutes of stirring over med. heat. Doubt I'll try this recipe again, as it is a lot of work for a so-so cake.
The icing was too sweet and the cake was too sour.
I doubled this recipe and made a whipped cream coconut frosting as a topping.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections