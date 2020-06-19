Super Easy Doughnuts

1 of 392

Rating: 5 stars I rated this 5 for taste but it turned out so well because I followed the others' recommendation to only add 1/2 cup milk. Doing it that way, it turned out PERFECT. I lightly wet my fingers before working with the dough and did dropped donut holes instead of traditional donuts. Keep in mind that the holes will about double in size when they expand in the oil! We topped with cinnamon/sugar, powdered sugar, or chocolate syrup. Will definitely make these again! Helpful (486)

Rating: 4 stars This was an absolutely delicious recipe. I made donut holes and they came out so light and fluffy! At first I was confused about the comments but then I realized that allrecipies actially made a modification to the milk amount and this is why the comments didn't make sense any more. I made this recipe with one little modification, I used cider vinegar instead of white and it came out perfect! Oh and by the way...3/8 cup of milk equals 6 tablespoons of milk. Enjoy! Helpful (384)

Rating: 5 stars I think the milk amount should be halved. This recipe is the one my grandmother, mother, and I have used for years, but mine takes the same amount of milk and vinegar, but DOUBLE the amount of everything else. Just use half the amount of milk and vinegar listed in this recipe and they will turn out fine. I have make this "half batch" of about 18 doughnuts many times. Helpful (239)

Rating: 4 stars Milk ingredient updated by the allrecipes staff on 1/66/2008. Helpful (107)

Rating: 2 stars This was the first recipe that has ever made me angry. Even after taking tips from previous reviews, the dough still wasn't rollable. I did 1/2 c milk with 1 tbsp vinegar and added more than a cup of additional flour. After that I let it sit for 20 minutes in the bowl. It was so sticky that rolling it out & cutting it into doughnuts wasn't even an option. I was able to roll them in my hands to make holes, which worked out just fine. All in all the taste was pretty good(even after adding a lot of extra flour). I would look elsewhere before trying this recipe again. Helpful (87)

Rating: 4 stars You can substitute plain yogurt for the milk/vinegar mixture - makes it easier, and they come out tastier (in my opinion). Helpful (71)

Rating: 5 stars WOW!! I used the recipe conversion and made only a 9 serving recipe and it turned out awesome. We used a 1/4 cup of buttermilk because that is essentially what the milk and vinegar are.. and we used a small cookie scoop and dropped straight into the oil. My 3 year old had a blast rolling them in powdered sugar. oh yeah and once it is converted it calls for a half an egg.. we used egg substitute that I had laying around from my parents visit. lol. Worked like a charm. Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe twice. First time, to the letter, turned out great, but thought it could use a little more flavor. Second time I used 1 tsp vanilla instead of 1/2, and added 2 TBSP of vanilla instant pudding mix to the flour mixture. It added just enough of the flavor I was looking for. Dont diminsh the vinegar, it needs it for the rising power and will not affect the taste if that's what you're worried about. I found that all the listed amount of ingredients made for a very good consistancy of dough. It was just barely sticky, but by the time you add the flour for rolling it is fine. You don't want to overwork the dough with too much flour or it will become tough. try to handle as little as possible. I used a mason jar lid for the cut out and the top of of two liter bottle for the center cut. Perfect!! Helpful (50)