Quick Black Forest Cake

Well, my hubby requested BFC for his birthday this year, so I made this one. Not so great! First off, the cake ends up being a little bit dry, because there is hardly any moisture in the cake itself. It looks great coming out of the oven, and the taste is okay beause the base is a cake mix. I didn't personally care for the taste of the chocolate chips in the cake either. Overall I didn't care for this, and I like chocolate cake! The absolute WORST part of this was the frosting! Oh my goodness.... too sweet! (Like, makes the roof of your mouth itchy sweet.) If you like the type of frosting that is on Texas Sheet Cakes (and we don't), then you'll love it, because that is exactly what it is, without the pecans on top. Wish I had known! It would have been much better with a simple chocolate ganache or melted canned frosting drizzled on the top. Adding the pie filling to the cake mix was the only thing I'll take away from this recipe. Other than that, it was a big waste of money on our tight budget. I would NEVER make this again. But for those still contemplating this one, try this - get TWO cans of cherry pie filling. Make the cake in two round pans, and put the extra pie filling inbetween and a layer on top. It might help rescue this one. Be prepared for a sugar rush...

