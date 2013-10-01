Quick Black Forest Cake

This version of Black Forest cake gets you an easy, delicious, and moist cake by using cherry pie filling and devil's food cake mix.

Recipe by Donna

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix together: cake mix, beaten eggs, almond extract, cherry pie filling and 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips. Stir until just combined. Pour batter into a greased 9x13 inch pan.

  • Bake in a 350 degree F (175 degree C) oven for 45 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove cake from oven and let cool.

  • To Make Glaze: Heat 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips, butter or margarine, and milk in a saucepan over medium high heat. Once semisweet chocolate chips are melted and mixture is combined stir in confectioners' sugar.

  • Spread glaze over cooled cake. Serve cake as is or with whipped cream and a cherry.

263 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 41.7g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 38.5mg; sodium 235.7mg. Full Nutrition
