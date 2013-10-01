Quick Black Forest Cake
This version of Black Forest cake gets you an easy, delicious, and moist cake by using cherry pie filling and devil's food cake mix.
This version of Black Forest cake gets you an easy, delicious, and moist cake by using cherry pie filling and devil's food cake mix.
Today is my son's birthday and this is the third year he has requested this cake. I mix the cake according to the directions and it comes out moist and fudgy. The almond extract really compliments the cherry filling. I make this in two 9 inch round cake pans and bake them for 35 minutes.Instead of the glaze I frosted it with chocolate icing. I topped the cake with about 1 cup of additional cherry pie filling and used white icing piped around the edge to keep it from running over the sides. It looks gorgeous when finished. Everyone thinks it's from a bakery. Thanks for such a great recipe!Read More
Well, my hubby requested BFC for his birthday this year, so I made this one. Not so great! First off, the cake ends up being a little bit dry, because there is hardly any moisture in the cake itself. It looks great coming out of the oven, and the taste is okay beause the base is a cake mix. I didn't personally care for the taste of the chocolate chips in the cake either. Overall I didn't care for this, and I like chocolate cake! The absolute WORST part of this was the frosting! Oh my goodness.... too sweet! (Like, makes the roof of your mouth itchy sweet.) If you like the type of frosting that is on Texas Sheet Cakes (and we don't), then you'll love it, because that is exactly what it is, without the pecans on top. Wish I had known! It would have been much better with a simple chocolate ganache or melted canned frosting drizzled on the top. Adding the pie filling to the cake mix was the only thing I'll take away from this recipe. Other than that, it was a big waste of money on our tight budget. I would NEVER make this again. But for those still contemplating this one, try this - get TWO cans of cherry pie filling. Make the cake in two round pans, and put the extra pie filling inbetween and a layer on top. It might help rescue this one. Be prepared for a sugar rush...Read More
Today is my son's birthday and this is the third year he has requested this cake. I mix the cake according to the directions and it comes out moist and fudgy. The almond extract really compliments the cherry filling. I make this in two 9 inch round cake pans and bake them for 35 minutes.Instead of the glaze I frosted it with chocolate icing. I topped the cake with about 1 cup of additional cherry pie filling and used white icing piped around the edge to keep it from running over the sides. It looks gorgeous when finished. Everyone thinks it's from a bakery. Thanks for such a great recipe!
I made this cake in a bundt pan and drizzled cherry pie filling on top of the chocolate glaze. It was wonderful!
Divine and easy. Hubby gave 5 stars and he is hard to please. I used Pillsbury moist supreme devil. I added 1/2 c oil & 1/2 c water. I also placed batter in 2 greased 9 inch cake pans baked 30-35 minutes. I cooled the cakes and in between the layers I put chocolate icing then covered the entire cake with it. So good!! Icing simple: 4 & 1/2 c confec. sugar, 1/2 cup milk, 1 c soft butter, 1 & 1/4 c cocoa, 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1/2 tsp almond extract. Beat butter, then add rest and beat....so good and like I said easy
Okay, I hesitated giving this five stars because I didn't really make this. I had every intention of making it. I went to my cupboard (like old Mother Hubbard) and all I had was a caramel cake mix and apple pie filling. Another recipe was born. I followed the same premise using caramel cake mix, white chocolate chips and apple pie filling (I chopped the apples finer). Instead of the almond extract, I used 1.5 tsps of butter flavoring and 1.5 tsps of rum extract. I heated some caramel frosting and used that for a glaze. It was a major hit and the entire cake is gone. My brother's best friend said it's the best cake he's ever eaten. I can't wait to try it the "right" way.
This is hands down a great recipe! We have used it for 4 years for our church dinner theater and I just pass the recipes out to the cake bakers and the all 25 cakes come back perfect! It's almost fool proof! We wanted to change our dessert this year, but with 4 of use looking couldn't find a better recipe! It tastes great, is so easy, and when put on a plate drizzled with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, a cherry and a wedge of chocoate, it looks and tastes like heaven. If you're looking for an easy recipe, but still want it to be something special- look no further! We do mix the mix according to its directions (including the oil), then add all the goodies, rather than just using eggs.
Just made this cake for my husband's birthday and it turned out great. I made the cake almost to the recipe but made only minor changes. Instead of regular chocolate chips which some people on here said didn't work out so well, I used mini chocolate chips and it was perfect. I also saw on another recipe the use of Black Cherry Soda in the cake so I added about 6oz of Thomas Kemper Black Cherry Soda to the mix. I also used a chocolate frosting recipe I got from America's Test Kitchen and then decorated it with chocolate covered cherries. FANTASTIC!
Well, my hubby requested BFC for his birthday this year, so I made this one. Not so great! First off, the cake ends up being a little bit dry, because there is hardly any moisture in the cake itself. It looks great coming out of the oven, and the taste is okay beause the base is a cake mix. I didn't personally care for the taste of the chocolate chips in the cake either. Overall I didn't care for this, and I like chocolate cake! The absolute WORST part of this was the frosting! Oh my goodness.... too sweet! (Like, makes the roof of your mouth itchy sweet.) If you like the type of frosting that is on Texas Sheet Cakes (and we don't), then you'll love it, because that is exactly what it is, without the pecans on top. Wish I had known! It would have been much better with a simple chocolate ganache or melted canned frosting drizzled on the top. Adding the pie filling to the cake mix was the only thing I'll take away from this recipe. Other than that, it was a big waste of money on our tight budget. I would NEVER make this again. But for those still contemplating this one, try this - get TWO cans of cherry pie filling. Make the cake in two round pans, and put the extra pie filling inbetween and a layer on top. It might help rescue this one. Be prepared for a sugar rush...
Made this one for an anniversary. Easy and really moist. I used vanilla extract instead of almond and spinkled walnut pieces on the chocolate glaze while it was still warm.
I made this cake twice in a weekend for birthday's and it was a hit! I made the cake as directed but instead of the chocolate topping I put real whip cream and mixed it with mini chcoclate chips. This cake came out very moist and very tasty.
I made this cake for a pot luck dinner. At the end, it was the only one completely gone!! It was very moist and easy to make. I used a bundt pan because I like the way it looks. I decorated it like Donna's. Next time, I will make the glaze a little thinner, so it will run down the sides. My glaze was more like a thin frosting. This is a must for chocolate lovers. I used Reddi Whip in the can, and it was delicious! One man even went back to get seconds (the last piece)!! Thank you for sharing.
Excellent! I made it in a bundt pan instead of the 13 x 9 pan. Makes for a prettier cake! The entire family loved it!
Made this in a bundt pan, took 55 mins. Used a Duncan Heinz mix, 1/3c oil, mini choc chips, and only added 1 tsp of almond extract (which I will increase a little next time). I'm not a super big fan of Devils Food cake, so I may try another kind in the future, but this was still really good. UPDATE: This was much better the next day! More moist and the flavors melded together (no need to change cake mixes). Increasing my rating from 4 to 5 stars.
Besides being quick, it is easy! I took this to a church potluck (the ultimate evaluator), and it was well received--delicious, moist, yet held together very well. The pie filling I used was "no sugar added" and it still turned out well. I baked it in a bundt pan; I feel it is prettier that way. You could use other icings, but this one is easy and goes well with the cake.
I signed up just to be able to review this cake! It is so easy and moist and has a wonderful flavor combination of chocolate, cherries and almond. I am making it once again for a family party. It gets rave reviews! I am usually a baker from scratch but this recipe is worth using a boxed cake mix. I make it in a bundt pan and follow the cooking time on the cake mix watching it in the last few minutes. This is a mouth-watering cake!
Very moist cake. I also was not able to find a cake mix w/ pudding - I used Duncan Hines Supermoist Devil's Food cake and followed the rest of the recipe as written as written above. I made as a bundt cake and cooked for 60 minutes. I got several compliments - thanks for sharing your recipe.
OMG.....This cake was delicious!!! My husband (and I) just loved it and ate it ALL!! Very easy to make. I used a Bundt pan.
The recipe was a little vague, but I wound up with a 5 star cake for my daughter's 2nd birthday party. I made a huge layer cake- 2 9X13 cakes. In each cake I used 1 devils's food mix (dry mix plus I added 1/2 cup oil and 1 cup water from box directions) ,3 eggs, 1 pouch non-instant pudding (not prepared), 1 can cherries, reduced to 1/2 cup MINI choc chips, reduced to half tbs almond extract. I used 1 box of instant pudding (prepared) for the filling between the layers. I made all this the night before and layered, wrapped in plastic wrap and refrigerated. I did not use the choc glaze. I used whipping cream and some conf sugar with dash of vanilla for topping. I put the rest of the bag of mini choc chips up the sides of the cakes. I used some reserved cherries for garnish. Next time I will get about 12 fresh cherries for garnish instead. This was SOOO good and almost every guest took home seconds. Thanks for the recipe!
I followed the recipe to a t. I am not impressed. The chocolate chips are not necessary. I will have to do this recipe again since there were so many good reviews. I had to read the recipe 10 x to see if something was wrong. Are you supposed to make the recipe on the box of cake mix first then add everything else. It is unclear. I didn't do that, which seemed weird. Because in the cake mix recipe, you are supposed to add milk or water. It seemed far too dense. And, honestly chips were too hard. So something must be wrong. I wish it would say, make mix according to directions on box. I think that is what to do. Very confusing and I wasted alot of money here.
I made this into cupcakes and topped with the glaze, whipped cream and a cherry. Tons of compliments on how it looked, zero on how it tasted. I wasn't thrilled with the taste. The cake is very dense and doesn't rise much. I think maybe I'd prepare the cake mix as per the directions then add the cherries in so it is fluffy and light.
This recipe was really a hit with everyone at our Oktoberfest party. I baked the cake in two nine inch rounds, and split another can of cherries between the two layers and the top of the cake for a beautiful presentation. I skipped the glaze, although had I made this bundt style, I definitely would have made it! Great, easy recipe. Love the chocolate chips in the batter! Thanks!
This cake was delicious, made it for my husband's birthday and he said it was the best cake so far. I did tweak this a bit and did an experiment however. I bought 2 tiny bottles of rum. I added one bottle to the batter, and half of the other to the glaze. So.. mine was more of a Rum/Black Forest cake.. I highly recommend the addition of rum.
This makes a very pretty and rich cake. I will make this again, it is so simple. I baked it in a bundt pan instead of a 9x13. I also used cake mix I had on hand, which did not have pudding in it. I subbed vanilla extract for the almond. My glaze came out really thick and just sat on the top of the cake and didn't roll down the sides like it should, but I was able to save it. After the glaze cooled I was able to pull it off of the cake and I made more glaze; but added 1 extra tablespoon each of butter and milk and it came out perfect.
Made as directed, but put in a bundt pan dusted with cocoa powder & decreased almond to 2 teaspoons. My daughter recquested it for her 11th birthday, she loved it! I am not a fan of black forest cake and I thought it was delicious! Thanks for the great recipe.
WOW! Yum! This cake is delicious & moist. I had black cherries that I had picked, pitted & froze myself, so I used those after thawing. I added 1/3 cup oil. I used the mini chocolate chips. I used 2 round cake pans & baked for 45 min. They were perfect. I also made the glaze but added more confectioner sugar to make it more firm. It was hard to spread & not pretty but tastes like fudge spread on it. Sooo yummy!
Easy and delicious. I did not add the almond extract and people liked the less "cherry" flavor that resulted.
Nobody was impressed by this cake. The almond flavour was SO overpowering! It's all we could smell and taste.
I tried another black fores cake recipe and totally messed up the frosting and did not have time to make aonther from scratch so I made this one instead...Boy am I glad I did!!! It was a show stopper! I made this in a bundt pan and drizzled the glaze over top. Once set, I topped with a few marachino cherries. It looked beautiful!!!!
According to my husband this is a very good cake. I don't like cherries with chocolate so I can only go by what he says. I did add 1/2 cup of vegetable oil for extra moisture and baked it in a bundt pan. I used Duncan Hines icing and heated it in the microwave and pour it over the cake. It gave it a beautiful glaze. I used Pillsbury devils food cake mix with pudding. He thought it was great.
I brought this cake to a potluck at work and it got raves. It is so easy to make, you can hardly believe the way it comes out. I added the whipped topping on top for a fantastic finish to this cake. Thanks for a quick and wonderful recipe. I will make this again.
I LOVE black forest cake. I was looking for a quick recipe using the ingredients I had; this one is a total winner! Like many other reviewers, I made the box cake as directed, adding the pie filling and choc chips at the end. It was deliciously moist. I forgot to add the almond, and even though it didn't "need" anything extra, I will use it next time. I made mine in a bundt pan (I almost always use it instead of a sheet cake).
Love this recipe! I do bake it in a bundt pan for about 55 min. and when I'm in a hurry, just sift powder sugar over the top of it, instead of making the glaze- gorgeous, easy to make, and everyone raves!!
I was looking for a quick black forest cake that did not have coffee or cherry liquor- and here it is! This was moist and was great for a quick Black Forest Cake.
OMG, this cake is out of this world!!!!!!
Made this for a guest who loves black forest cake. This was fantasic! Very moist and choc full of chocolate and cherries. I baked in a bundt pan, and it turned out perfect..50 min. I followed recipe to a tee, but next time might frost top with a thicker chocolate frosting. Nice with cool whip too. My husband who is not a cake eater loved it, and I am a true cake snob, and will make this again! Thanks for a winning recipe!
what a beautiful cake, and so easy. the only modification i made to the recipe was to add the water and oil that the box called for the cake. i put the glaze on top and then cool whip and a few cherries. nice presentation, and guests really enjoyed it.
I've made a similar version of this cake for years, and add 1 small box of instant chocolate pudding in addition to the box of chocolate cake mix with pudding in it, and 1/4 cup of vegetable oil which makes it a pudding cake so dense you need to refrigerate it to keep the cherries from getting rancid. You can, also add some almond extract to the glaze for additional flavor.
I tried this recipe on Christmas Eve (which was a risky little move!) but it fantastic. I didn't have almond extract so I added a tablespoon of vanilla extract instead. The batter seemed a little dry so I was particularly wary but it was fantastic. I baked the cake in a bundt pan and decorated it with cherries and whipped cream. I think I'll use the glaze recipe on other cakes too! Thanks!
This is so easy and it looks and tastes like it took all day to make.
This is a delicious cake and easy to make I make this whenever I give a treat to someone because it is fast, easy and delicious! But one precaution make sure you really whisk the icing. If you don't it results in a chunky icing.
Amazing! I made this for my boyfriend with a few changes because he can't have regular chocolate. I used a white cake and white chocolate chips instead! It was a beautiful pink cake and the white chocolate was the perfect topping! It was so moist--I can't wait to have it again!
I read the reviews AFTER I put it in the pan, but decided to go with the original recipe anyway. I am so GLAD I DID! I did NOT add oil and water--maybe why it was dry to some was that it was overbaked. I checked it in about 30 minutes and it was puffy and done. I just used a regular devils food cake mix (no pudding) and served it with whipped topping--it was delicious!! I will be making this cake often! Its a WINNER!!
I have made this cake multiple times as it is delicious. The only thing I would recommend is using Duncan Hines cake mix, the pillsbury with the pudding mix in it does not come out as moist or as flavorful. I also make it into a layer cake by spreading additional pie filling as well as whipped frosting between the layers. I used the "cool whip frosting" from this site and it pairs perfectly with the rich cake.
GREAT CAKE!!! and what an easy recipe. I make mini black forest cakes for a baby shower using the exact recipe. Everyone loved them!! Thank you
I made this in a bundt cake pan and it was just ok. I love chocolate but the chocolate chips are just to much. I will make again but I will leave out the chocolate chips next time. I also like a lot of cherries so next time I will use two cans instead of just one. I think that making these changes will definetly make it a five start cake!
This recipe would be a five star but I always have trouble getting the glaze to turn out. After fixing it several times as written my favorite variation is to make it a bundt cake and use the satiny chocolate glaze recipe by Ginger. I've also fixed it in a casserole dish and topped it with more cherry pie filling and whip creme. It's wonderfully decadent that way! Either way it's an easy cake to make and receives wonderful compliments. My very picky aunt even asked for the recipe! Note--if you need to make this gluten free I've tried this recipe with the Betty Crocker Devil's Food gluten free mix and it turned out great. No one knew the difference.
This is one of the best cakes I have ever made! I make it time and time again and it has always been a success at parties. The cake disappears fast – there are never any leftovers.
This Cake is sooooo good, my kids love it! The only change I made was to omit the chocolate chips in the batter but did everything else as the recipe stated and will be making this again. Thank you for the recipe!
Mmmmm! Super good, quick, and easy!
This is my go-to cake recipe anytime I need to make one for my mom (she loves chocolate and cherries). I have made it a few times; however, I only just noticed the time before last the size of the cake mix. My grocery store does not have 18.25oz cake mixes in devil's food. So what I did this weekend was buy the regular 15.25oz without pudding in the mix. I also bought a 3.9oz instant chocolate pudding mix and used most of that to get close to 18.25oz. This resulted in a super moist cake! Like many others, I also use mini chocolate chips. Until this weekend I would make the glaze but eventually I realized it was too sweet, so I made the Sturdy Whipped Cream Frosting from this site. It was amazing!!
Thank you! I am now popular because this cake is so good and nobody will invite me anywhere unless I promise to bring it. It does not taste quick and easy or even like a mix; it tastes like hours of work! Awesome!
i made this for my daughters bday. it is great but very rich a little goes along way. now i was asked to make it for another birthday and i changed it by using a strawberry cake and filling it was just as great ty for this recipe.
This is a very easy and delicious, quick cake. I made it for my brother's bithday and the family wolfed it down.I use about half the almond extract (there is still PLENTY of sweet almond flavor) and topped the icing with mini-chocolate chips. Served with homemade whip cream and this one is a hit!
A very simple cake with a great flavor, and moist texture. I also tried it with a yellow cake mix and it was wonderful! Everyone loved it.
This is a cake I will make in the future. It is excellent!
If I could give this more stars I would!! This cake was absolutely awesome. Used all ingredients as listed but baked it in a bundt vs. the 9x13 pan. I'm making it again this weekend!
I love heavy & flavorful cakes. The kind that taste like they are made from scratch! This meets all those specifications. It is truly easy & delicious. You won't be disappointed!!!
So easy and so delicious!! Made it exactly as it's stated. My whole family wanted 2nds!!
Very chocolatey and moist. Thanks for sharing!
This cake was very chocolatey, dense, and easy. Perfect for my chocoholic sis-in-law's bday. I did not have canned cherry pie filling but I had canned sweet cherries so I made pie filling in a saucepan with some of the juice mixed with cornstarch, sugar, a little lemon juice, and almond extract. I also used mini chocolate chips instead of regular size as suggested by a reader. The cake is a bit on the dry side when served (serve with whipped cream or ice cream) but the few pieces left over were quite dry the next day. I would like to find a way to make it even more moist (was thinking of soaking in cherry brandy) but it was not overly dry that I would not recommend. I think stemmed, hand-dipped dark chocolate covered cherries would make the best decoration (as a last minute thought I picked up a box of regular chocolate covered cherries from the grocery store).
This cake is awesome. I used no sugar added cherry pie filling, with Splenda to cut down on some of the sugar. it didnt change the richness of this cake one bit. Everyone loved it. I served it with whipped cream and a cherry on top. I will be making this cake again and again. Very fast, very easy. The glaze was good but I think it would be just as good without it as well. Thanks for such a easy, awesome recipe.
This cake was quick, easy, and ohhhh, so good. I used a german chocolate mix because that was all I had. I also used milk chocolate chips because that was all I had. I added some chopped almonds to the icing. I loved this recipe, thanks Donna.
Very, very good recipe. Loved it. Very sweet. I used a bundt pan and it turned out great. I didn't use the glaze. Instead, I used Betty Crocker's "Whipped Cream" frosting, heated it in the microwave, and drizzled it on top as a glaze. YUM! Thanks for the recipe. Will be using it again and again.
this is my go-to cake for company. always delicious!
The kids and husband liked this alot! I thought that the almond was really strong, and next time I will follow someone elses suggestion of only 1 tsp of almond extract.
It is an excellent cake but I made the mistake of using granulated sugar instead of confectioner's sugar as recipe indicated..next time I will use the proper sugar and I'm sure it will be even more fantastic...I made it for Valentine's Day and my husband loved it as did I!
I have made this many, many times with ALWAYS excellent results and usually in a bundt pan. I too, have passed on the recipe as it's always asked for.
Not enough cherries. Next time I will add two cans, and maybe even dump 1/2 the batter in pan, then cherries, then cover with the rest of the batter.
Delicious. I am not usually a baker, but needed something special for a dinner party dessert. It was a hit with everyone.
awesome,don't bake as long as it says
Really fab, lots of rave reviews at the party. Super moist, looked and tasted great!
Wow, this was easy and delicious. My kids mowed this down before I knew it. The description fits.... easy, delicious, and moist.
This cake was verrrrry sweet, and I left off the glaze. My daughter & I made it together (she's 6) so baking it together was easy & quick. If we make it again, we will not add chocolate chips, as I think that's what made it too sweet for us.
This was my alternative to the "Too Much Chocolate Cake" recipe. I didn't have pudding and wanted to avoid a trip to the store. Thank you Donna for this wonderful recipe. I made it for the girls at work for one of their birthdays. To my surprise the birthday girl does not like cherries combined with chocolate, but everyone else was in LOVE with this cake. It was so easy and we all enjoyed it so much. I did try another glaze with 4 ingredients that another user mentioned...again because of lack of ingredients. It would have been great with nothing on top too....SO YUMMY!!! I made it in a bundt pan and baked for 45 minutes. My stepdad loves cherry so this will be made again very soon for him.
Made this for Easter dinner, for the chocolate lovers in the family. Everyone agreed this was great. Made acorrding to recipe. Turned out great. Will make again.
I was looking for a recipe just like this..easy, and delicious. To save even more time, you could just frost it with a store-bought frosting, but the glaze is so simple. I thought it was great, moisty and flavorful.
I made this into cupcakes, topped with a different ganache recipe I love, whipped cream and a cherry. (like another review picture) because I made them into cupcakes and I didn't have pudding in the mix, I did add half the amount of oil and water the box called for. They were Moist! Rave reviews from all who ate them. I would probably only put a 1/4 of the oil and water next time.
Wonderful! I made this cake for my husband's birthday and he loved it.
A huge huge disappointment. After reading all the reviews, I expected so much more. No one in my family liked this and we are all chocolate lovers.
I'd give this ten stars if I could! Only had 2 eggs, and it still came out perfect. I made it for hubby's birthday and he raved! Love it, Love it Love it! thank you!
easy & good taste-- don't use mixer to combine--it will mash the cherries
This recipe turned out great! My husband, who doesn't like cake, even rated it a 4 star...My daughter on the other hand, gave it a 5. I prepared it mostly as the recipe stated, except I used the Duncan Hines Dark Chocolate mix like others suggested. I sifted powdered sugar over it to garnish, along with a couple cherries I reserved. It looked great and tasted even better! Thanks!
Thank You! This is the absolutely BEST chocolate cake I have ever made, and it was one of the easiest! It was very moist, had great flavor and everyone loved the chocolate chips. I did not use the topping listed, I used home made whipped cream...YUMMY! Port wine really is the perfect wine to have with this cake.
This is a delicious cake!
this was a very tasty cake! instead of using devil's food cake mix, i also opted too use duncan hines, dark chocolate fudge cake mix. it was very moist....melt in your mouth cake. this one is definitely a keeper!
I made this cake as suggested in earlier reviews by following the directions on the cake box, adding all the extras next and then baking. Made it in a bundt pan the day before eating. Served with real whipped cream...heavenly. It was quick, good and still impressive even if not authentic.
I followed the recipe exactly and LOVE this cake. What I wish I had known to do... make it in a bundt pan. It would be very pretty, but I didn't print the photo and since the recipe says use a 9X13 inch pan... that is what I did. I made my own icing only because I ran out of chocolate chips. But I give it five stars just the way it is!
Absolutely delish! I didnt have the almond, so i used vanilla. I swear, we tried to save this for dessert.. we really tried lol but everytime i went in the kitchen, someone was cutting a small sliver of it lol. SO GOOD! My husband runs a restaurant and even thought of making a large version to serve there. We used the chocolate glaze you find in the frosting area of the cake aisle on top of the cake. SOOO YUM!
Use mini chocolate chips
This cake was alright, but not anything as good as a real black forest cake, and everyone who tried it said it was just 'ok'. I thought it was a little too rich, and not as soft as I generally prefer cakes. The cherries weren't as prominent when baked inside the cake either I thought. I won't be making it again.
I don't know what I did wrong but this was a disaster. FORTUNATELY, the birthday girl loved it but everyone else scrapped theirs into the trash. It was heavy, dense, overly sweet... I'm tempted to try again though as there are just too many positive reviews.
Simply delicious. I put a thin layer of whipped cream on top, followed by about 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. My father-in-law & 15 month old couldn't stop MMMMmmmmmming & AAAHHhhhhing. The absolute best black forest cake I've ever eaten!
LOVED it. did it exactly how they said. not too sweet like some of the reviews said, and the perfect amount of cherry flavor. It was even better with fresh unsweet whipped cream on top. REALLY good for so low in fat. One of my favorite new cake recipes!
I have a standing order to bring this cake to any family get together. I never have any leftover, so I think they love it. I'm never telling them just how easy this cake is to make. I make it exactly as written, but I use a bundt pan instead of a 9 X 13. I bake in a 350 oven for about 40-50 minutes. If your toothpick isn't coming out clean, make sure you're not pulling it through melted chocolate chips. Serve with a small dollop of whipped cream.
This is an excellent cake for a modified box mix. It is easy to make, moist, and full of cherry and chocolate flavor.
I was a bit reluctant at first about this recipe, since I'm a total "from scratch" kind of gal. However, my family and I were very pleased with the results...this cake is super moist and delicious! And I made it exactly as written, no modifications. Great served with vanilla ice cream!
we absolutely loved this recipe. i did however added about 1/2 a cup of oil like others suggested and it turned out perfectly. i didnt make the icing so i just heated up store bought frosting in the microwave. deelish!
I made this for my mother-in-law's birthday and everyone enjoyed it. I frosted it with chocolate fudge frosting from the store, and I reserved a cup of the cherries to put on top, then put puffs of whipped cream around it. It looked pretty and tasted good, too. I did mix the cake according to directions on the box before adding the cherries and almond extract (which I reduced to one teaspoon). Thanks for the recipe; it's an easy semi-homemade cake that seems really special.
DELICIOUS cake! Very moist and flavorful. I think it definitely would make a spectacular bundt cake (as shown in MANY of the pictures) instead of a 9x13 (as listed in the directions). I came very close to burning the cake and took it out of the oven at 40 minutes. (I wonder if the time listed was actually meant for a bundt cake?) I definitely will make again. The frosting (actually more of a glaze) was delicious, too. Might double the recipe next time if using a 9x13 pan.
I poked holes in the top of the cake before I poured the glaze on. Best if served warm. Great for chocolate lovers.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections