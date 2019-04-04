Salsa Borracha (Drunk Salsa)
Salsa borracha is a special salsa that you can serve with Mexican tacos, fajitas, chicken, or over eggs. I am from Mexico and we love it. Leave the seeds in the peppers for a spicier salsa. Viva Mexico!
This was good..The BIGGEST tip (told to me by my hispanic neighbor) is to only boil the ingredients for about 6-8 minutes or you loose the flavor. I also though it was very bland and made a few changes. I tripled the garlic, used tomatillos and not tomoatoes, and 1 cube of chicken bullion before boiling the ingredints. When it was time to blend the ingredients together, I added 4 oz of diced tomatos & 4 oz green chilies, 1t cumin and about 1/3 bunch of cilantro and blended the ingredients together and then chilled. It came out very good!
this recipe turned out like this nasty smelling, hot puree...notznything like a salsa at all...really disgusting
Giving this one a "3" for one reason that others have noted: Simmering the tomatoes & peppers sucks the flavor out of them. I used 7 jalapenos and 3 serrano peppers and boiled them in the beer (I made sure to test a few of them first to make sure the Corona was good) and added no water. I left the seeds of 5 peppers in the sauce. The heat was perfect but the sauce didn't have much flavor. Next time I'm going to roast the peppers and will update.
I will say that this recipe is different from the normal salsa that I usually make, but it is delicious. I added all ten jalapeno peppers, but I only added the seeds of five of them. I also added some cilantro, a little more garlic than it called for, and the juice from half of a lime. We ate it with our beef and bean chimichangas last night for dinner and it was so yummy. Will be making again for sure. Thanks for the recipe.
Sorry...I had such high hopes for this recipe. I make salsa a lot so I wanted to try this one. The boiling of the jalepenos takes the flavor and spice out of the entire sauce. It was really bland, even after many additions of red pepper flakes.
This is the best salsa I have ever made! It tastes like the kind you get in Mexican Restaurants. Thank you for sharing this recipe!! I did add cilantro and backed off the peppers. Everyone raves about the salsa! I have also started to add one small can of tomato paste to the salsa to thicken it up.
I was simply not impressed. The beer almost ruined the flavor for me and there was NO spicy to this salsa.
Yum! All 5 loved it and my kids don't even like fresh tomtoes. Definately don't overcook the tomatoes.
Unless you added extra peppers, tomatoes, garlic it was pretty boring. Might as well just buy some from the store and water it down...same boring taste.
this turns out much better if you roast the peppers first. i seeded them a bit but left a few for more heat. also like others have said, i added much more garlic and onion. i also usually add some fresh lime juice and cilantro as well during the blend step. after blending i usually also try to drain off a bit of the water as i like it to be a bit thicker and chunkier. as for the boiling i usually get it to a quick boil and just for a few minutes, no more than 5 for sure. anything more and it will turn to mush and get gross.
i agree with the rest of the reviews; although the beer is a good idea, simmering the tomatoes and peppers loses their flavor. i added half an onion, x4 the garlic, and added 10 chiles tepin, but the blender made it very soupy...
i have made this at least 5 times in two weeks because everyone loves it! it is an awesome base recipe............actually the best to me and my friends and family! thank you!
Awesome! I will make this for every event I have! I added a little cilantro and used 5 jalapeno peppers & 5 hot banana peppers. It was wonderful!
Husband loves this salsa, used corona as the Mexican beer and mild garden jalapenos. Will use this recipe again and again.
not at all like the salsa i was expecting. it was brown and not chunky at all. and very spicy even with less jalapenos than expected and no seeds.
Great recipe; I couldn't find Jalapenos at my local store, so I used serrano chiles and didn't cook with the tomatoes too long. Also added Garlic Salt and a touch of Garlic Pepper, with a little garlic powder (I LOVE garlic!). I had my doubts, but it out wonderfully! Dee-lish - easy to adjust for supplies on hand. Thanks!
This wasn't to my taste.
This recipe tastes aweful, not that anyone should try it!
We actually really liked this recipe. I made it using German beer, though. The salsa is a bit different but really tasty, especially if you let it mature for a few days!
This was really good. My mom made salsa that tasted exactly like this when I was little. Her method was a little less time consuming/labor intensive. The cleaning of the jalapenos burned my eyes. Never the less, it's worth it, i love it!
Great flavor. I'm from Mexico too. My family loved it. They said to make it hotter next time. I don't like spicy so I did remove most of the seeds but for them I'll make it hotter. Thanks!!
This is OK, but add cilantro and lime. It makes all the difference!
I thought this was great. We still have it in the fridge. I did change the recipe a bit. I used two mexican beers. I used 7 jalapenos and I added cilatro as well as as garlic salt. It's great. Thanks.
Yummy!!! Such a good fresh taste and not to spicy.
Great with a few changes: cilantro to taste and either lemon or lime juice to taste. I also used canned jalapenoes. Turned out great kids and everyone here love it!!! Thank you.
I found this to be an excellent salsa. I followed the recipe exactly and will be sharing it with my culinary friends.
I would suggest drinking the beer and using chicken broth. Don't boil too long or you will lose the flavor. Leave the seeds in for added heat.
I made this last night with Pacifico beer. It wasn't spicy enough, perhaps leave some seeds off two jalapeños if you want spicy. The salsa was too watery and made a mess in my fajita. I would avoid adding extra water to the cooking jalapeños and tomatoes.
