Salsa Borracha (Drunk Salsa)

3.5
30 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 5
  • 3 5
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

Salsa borracha is a special salsa that you can serve with Mexican tacos, fajitas, chicken, or over eggs. I am from Mexico and we love it. Leave the seeds in the peppers for a spicier salsa. Viva Mexico!

Recipe by ALI GARCIA

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place tomatoes and jalapeños in a saucepan; pour in beer and enough water to cover tomatoes and jalapeños. Simmer over medium heat until soft; remove from heat and let cool slightly.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer tomato mixture to a blender; add garlic and onion. Pulse until well blended, adding some of the cooking liquid to help with blending if necessary. Taste and season with salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 0.2g; sodium 5.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/09/2022