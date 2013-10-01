Chocolate Cherry Upside Down Cake
This is an old favorite from my recipe box that I have had for 25 years that 's non-dairy and egg free!
This is an old favorite from my recipe box that I have had for 25 years that 's non-dairy and egg free!
I think this recipe is fantastic. It was very easy to make, but I could not get the upside-down bit right. The cake would not come off the pan. It might have been better if I lined the tin. Also, I was not sure if pie cherries were can cherries. In Australia there were no pie cherries unfortunately only canned ones with juice!. And I wasn't sure whether it had to be finely chopped or put whole. hahaha, but the taste was absolutely delicious!!!Read More
Very quick but I wasn't impressed with the taste and it wasn't too popular at our house.Read More
I think this recipe is fantastic. It was very easy to make, but I could not get the upside-down bit right. The cake would not come off the pan. It might have been better if I lined the tin. Also, I was not sure if pie cherries were can cherries. In Australia there were no pie cherries unfortunately only canned ones with juice!. And I wasn't sure whether it had to be finely chopped or put whole. hahaha, but the taste was absolutely delicious!!!
This was great! I am allergic to dairy and eggs, and I am also not able to eat gluten (wheat, rye, barley). As you can imagine, cake is hard to come by for me. I made this for my birthday & I brought it to work when we were celebrating. I substituted the wheat flour with gluten free flour (Bob's Red Mill All Purpose GF Flour) and a tsp of xanthan gum. I also added dairy free chocolate chips into the batter, and I drizzled some chocolate syrup on the top when it was done. And it was great! It got eaten before the "regular" cake did! (Addition 3 years later) I STILL get requests for this at work - even on other people's birthdays - and people ask me for the recipe all the time.
WOW!! This is the first healthy recipe that my whole family enjoyed. I used a granulated sugar substitute to lower the overall calories and also used light cherry pie filling. It was still sweet, moist and delicious. So not only can this recipe be dairy-free and egg-free, it can also be sugar-free and still please everyone!!
A friend is very allergic to dairy and also a chocoholic. I made this cake for New Year's Eve and she was "giddy." Even our husbands, true food lovers, raved over it. To reduce the fat, I used 1/4 c each of apple sauce and oil instead of 1/2 c of oil. Result: fudgy and light with less fat and calories. I made a second batch without cocoa powder and used bananas and apple sauce instead. Result:BEST banana cake I ever ate. No frosting or sides necessary.
Very quick but I wasn't impressed with the taste and it wasn't too popular at our house.
This took next to no time to prepare, and tasted like "real" chocolate cake! Who knew a cake without butter and eggs could taste so good? The cherries give it a nice kick, too. Thanks for the great recipe!
What a wonderful cake! Moist, chocolately, and not too sweet. My son's allergic to milk and eggs and I had just about given up on finding good cakes that he could enjoy. This recipe has restored my hope. I can't wait to try more from this site!
This was easy and good. I dropped some chocolate chunks into the batter and of course they sank down to the cherries and melted in with the syrup- mmmmm.
I made this for a potluck lunch at work and everyone complimented the cake. They didn't know it didn't contain dairy products! Many people requested the recipe. Would make this many times again.
A friend of mine at work is vegan and often misses out on the yummy treats that we have, so this cake worked perfect! I made this for a work birthday celebration with raspberry topping instead. I also used whole-wheat pastry flour and replaced half of the oil with applesauce. This was a very soft, moist, and flavor full cake. My chocoholic husband loved it even though he refuses to call it cake because of it’s vegan qualities. Thank you for the wonderful vegan friendly cake. :)
I made this cake but served the cherry pie filling as an option on the side instead. The cake was wonderful! Very light, not too sweet and very easy to make. I'll be making this one again and again.
My ten year old daughter made this last night for dessert. It was delicious. We'll definitely be keeping this recipe to make again.
AWESOME!!! I took it to a pot luck & there was none left!! A must make! & didn't change a thing!
Eh - it was ok - the cake was pretty dry and not that flavorful. The cherry topping was good...not something I'll make again.
I used a recipe I have used for years called Amazon Chocolate Cake which is very similar to this one. I lined the greased pan with parchment, which I didn't grease. It helped to get the cake out. I thought that 1 can of filling didn't have as many cherries as i would have liked and the "sauce" was absorbed by the cake as it cooled. Still, my company thought it was a success.
I made this for a lactose-intolerant friend and I was skeptical that it wouldn't taste like "real cake," but I have to admit: It was really tasty!
This was so good and easy to make. I will totally be making this again. I was surprised at how chocolaty it tasted. It was also fun to watch the chemical reaction with the vinegar and baking soda. It would be something kids would like to watch and help with.
I liked this cake.Always looking for new cakes to make.Will make this again.
It's a little heavy, but still good. It's worth trying, and just really easy to make.
This is a great recipe to make without dairy or eggs. The cake is moist and the cherries are a nice alternative to frosting. We buy Oregon canned cherries and make the filling ourselves. Great cake!
Fantastic recipe - it really gives a great result. My kids are allergic to dairy, so I made this for my husband's birthday, and for the first time we could all eat the same cake. It was really light, moist and fudgy - we all loved it. Definitely a family favorite!
Oh my! THis has a brownie texture that is wonderful! Try baking it in 2 smaller pans so the middle bakes thoroghly.
This was really good. I only had 1 cup of white flour left so I used that plus 1.25 cups of whole wheat flour. And instead of making it in a 9 x 13 pan, I used two round 9" pans. In between the layers I put Cool Whip Lite. And served with more of the cool whip. The result was that it looked really pretty and it tasted very similar to a Tastykake chocolate creamie.
I tried this recipe but it did not work well for me. Better luck next time!
Cake was easy to make but a little heavy on the chocolate, if that's possible! The crowd seemed to like it.
Wow, this is goooood! I am amazed it is very moist, like a brownies. I didn't have vanilla, so I used almond ext. & it was great. Next time I will add chocolate chips like others suggest.
This was a delicious cake that was truly easy to make. I halved the recipe to use it in a heart-shaped pan, and it was a really nice Valentine's Day treat. I was afraid it might be too dense or dry but it's not at all; it's very moist. I gave it 4 stars because I think it could have been a little sweeter, maybe if I'd have added some semisweet chocolate to it beforehand. But I will definitely be making this again.
very moist! i put in raspberry instead of cherry, as more of the people liked raspberry. i didn't have powdered cocoa so i ended up substituting mini chocolate chips. the chips sank to where the pie filling is, but it still turned out great. though the baking time for me was actually 1 hour 25 minutes. i lined the pan with wax paper, and i had an easy time getting the cake out.
My husband and I were not particularly happy with the overall taste of this cake. There was a large portion of the cake left over that I ended up having to throw away. I was sort of excited to try the recipe, since it was a healthier option from other recipes. However, I will not be making this cake again.
although it looked good and tasted ok, it tasted nothing like chocolate. as a result, i had alot leftover. the texture of the cake was great though. if i make this again i'll be dumping a lot of chocolate chips into the batter or melted chocolate.
This cake is delicious! And very easy to make.
Made it for a baby shower, where the mother was severely allergic to milk. She loved it!
Excellent Cake! I thought it was light and the cherry added a great flavor and lots of moisture! I was a little unsure with the vinegar, but it was great! I added a little cool whip on the top to keep it light!
Was easy and quick to make.
This cake is moist and incredible! Especially after I added some chocolate chips to the batter to add texture. It's tough to avoid eggs, but this recipe makes it worthwhile!
This cake is outstanding!! (And beautiful looking too!) I made it for my daughter's birthday cake, and no one could believe that it was dairy free. (She's allergic to milk and eggs) It is the so fudgy! Even those who can tolerate dairy will love this cake!
This cake was moist and very good I made it for work and there was none left. I think I will Make this for my daughter, She is allergic to dairy, I am more than sure she will love it!
I brought this to thanksgiving and ended up taking 3/4 of the cake home. Not a favorite in my family.
This is an unusually moist cake, great topped with whipped cream or ice cream!
Three stars for the dairy-free, egg-free recipe; No stars for the taste. Even with Cool Whip this dessert was a disaster! Blech.
I took this to a party, and the men absolutely loved it. I thought it was good, but a good plop of ice cream or whipped cream would have helped immensely.
I have been baking this cake for about 8 years now with 3 very significant changes: first, I use a jar of morello dark cherrries from Trader Joe's, reserving the cherry juice and substituting it for the water. The cherries are then placed in the bottom of the greased springform pan. Finally, I use chocolate sprinkles instead of cocoa and bake it for 50-60 min. until a toothpick comes out clean. My family requests this cake multiple times a year.
Made this recipe for my family last night. Thumbs up and down. The cake it'self is very heavy, and the cherries on top don't taste tasty after they cooled and the next day was event sticker. Maybe it's best hot out of the oven? I also had to bake it about 20 min. longer than called for.
easy , super fast , and taste superb.
Now my absolute FAVORITE cake! My Dear Husband even tried to make it into a 2 layer cake but the cherries slid out and the top slid off! But, it was wonderful anyway!
It really helps to have your oven calibrated correctly!! Third time I made this cake with the oven calibrated correctly and it turned out AMAZING!! Super moist and rich! YUMMY, YUMMY, YUMMY!!! I actually made this into 2 9x9 cakes. I used one can of dark sweet cherry filling for each. I also lined the pans with parchment paper before putting the filling in. Turned out AWESOME!!!
I'll be honest, I was prepared to not like this recipe. I'm not the biggest fan of cherrie pie which left me with reservations about using a cherry pie filling (especially one that comes out of a can!). In addition to that, I'm not vegan... in fact I LOVE butter, cream, cheese, meat, etc. etc. So I remained skeptical about the positive reviews assuming that most of the reviewers do not eat such animal products and may have a skewed view. Like when me vegan friends tell me their tofurkey tastes like real meat... no it doesn't. That being said, I tried this recipe anyway for my non-dairy and egg eating friend whose birthday it was. And I'm happy to say that I was definitely proved wrong! The cake was so moist and decadent, and the cherry topping was the perfect compliment. I took the advice of several others and added some vegan chocolate chips which brought the cake to a whole new level of deliciousness. It was a big hit all around!
I made this for my daughter who is cherry crazy right now. But I had trouble with the upside down part. Is there any tricks to making the upside down part not stick to the pain? Otherwise it's very tasty.
This was amazing! I did use coconut oil instead of vegetable oil, and I lined the pan with foil after reading another review saying it didn't flip well. It was the moistest (is that even a word?) and the best tasting cake I have ever made. I cooked it 40 mins because it was still jiggly after 30. I made it a week ago and the family is still raving about it. I'm not a baker, or even a great cook, but this is already known as "The Cake". Thanks for sharing!
This is a fantastic recipe! I am on a dairy free diet but can have eggs so I added one egg and left out the vinegar. It was such a yummy moist cake and very chocolatey - It was a hit for all my friends!
This was EXCELLENT and easy :-)
I made my own cherry sauce and added dark chocolate chips to make my own special version of this fantastic recipe.
Delicious cake that was a big hit with my family. I had trouble with the cherry topping, as many of the cherries were still in the pan after I inverted it (and I had pre-sprayed the pan with Pam). It didn't matter though--everyone gobbled this cake up! As well, I used plain white vinegar instead of distilled vingear and the cake was still fine. I would definitely recommend this for everyone -- and especially to people with egg and milk allergies.
Fantastic! I used bing cherries since that's what I had. Didn't have much trouble getting it out of the pan... Just one messy spot but who cares? Looks delicious and is very moist. Yum!!
Oh my! Thank you so much for this absolutely delicious Recipe! It was amazing! I added some Mini Chocolate Chips, but it's totally awesome without, too. I also used this Recipe to for Cupcakes (without the Cherry Pie Filling).
This is a terrific cake! Ds is allergic to milk, soy, and eggs, so baking can be a little tricky... but this cake is so easy! People never believe that it's made without all the standard baking ingredients. It stays nice & moist, even if you leave the cherries out & use them as a topping later. Thanks for sharing this one!
it was a lovely cake!!!!! but i used less salt but it still tasted fab!!!!!!!
The flavor of this cake was slightly bland and the texture a bit crumbly. Awkward to eat, since it fell apart so easily. With a little tweaking, could be great for vegans.
This was easy and tastes pretty yummy. The cake is a bit strange not what I would think of for cake but still very moist and rich. I had to bake mine maybe an extra ten minutes as it didn't set in 35 minutes but closer to maybe 45 minutes. I think next time I might add some extra cherries to the pie filling as mine seemed lacking in cherries but might just be the brand of pie filling I used.
Made it exactly as specified, and topped with homemade whipped cream. This is now the family Black Forest Cake. Top marks for simplicity without relying on boxed cake mix. A winner! Thank you Janice.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections