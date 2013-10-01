Chocolate Cherry Upside Down Cake

This is an old favorite from my recipe box that I have had for 25 years that 's non-dairy and egg free!

Recipe by Janice Reesman

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread pie filling evenly in the bottom of a greased 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, and salt.

  • In another bowl combine water, oil, vinegar, and vanilla. Add these liquid ingredients to the flour mixture all at once. Stir until just moistened. Pour the batter evenly over the cherry pie filling.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F ( 175 degrees C) oven for 30 to 35 minutes.

  • Let cake cool for 10 minutes in pan then invert cake onto a serving dish and continue to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 5.1g; sodium 156.6mg. Full Nutrition
