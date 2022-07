Chocolate Cherry Upside Down Cake

I'll be honest, I was prepared to not like this recipe. I'm not the biggest fan of cherrie pie which left me with reservations about using a cherry pie filling (especially one that comes out of a can!). In addition to that, I'm not vegan... in fact I LOVE butter, cream, cheese, meat, etc. etc. So I remained skeptical about the positive reviews assuming that most of the reviewers do not eat such animal products and may have a skewed view. Like when me vegan friends tell me their tofurkey tastes like real meat... no it doesn't. That being said, I tried this recipe anyway for my non-dairy and egg eating friend whose birthday it was. And I'm happy to say that I was definitely proved wrong! The cake was so moist and decadent, and the cherry topping was the perfect compliment. I took the advice of several others and added some vegan chocolate chips which brought the cake to a whole new level of deliciousness. It was a big hit all around!