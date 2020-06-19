Surullitos de Maiz (Cornmeal Sticks)

I love surulitos and have been making them a while, but wanted to find a different recipe and found this one. I followed the recipe, but left the sugar out because I like it better that way. I used chedder cheese to blend in with the cornmeal. I use a sandwich bag to shape them up like a stick. I added some photos so you can see, and I will try to explain what I did. I took a large spoon to scoop up the cooked cornmeal and placed it on the middle of the bag. Then with both hands I folded it over from both sides to create your stick shape. ( I love cheese so before I folded the 2 sides I added grated romano cheese in the middle. )I slowly put into the hot oil and within minutes it was done! So Yummy! They turn out delicious. Make sure oil is hot and if you follow the directions it will be perfect!