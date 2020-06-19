Surullitos de Maiz (Cornmeal Sticks)

These fried cornmeal sticks are a common appetizer here in Puerto Rico. Although time-consuming, they are well worth the effort. Be sure to eat them immediately. I find that once the corn sticks have gone cold, they are about as tasty as cold French fries.

Recipe by CFUCHSLAO

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water and salt in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Remove from heat and stir in cornmeal and sugar. Return to medium heat; cook stirring constantly until mixture pulls away from the sides of the pan. Remove from heat and stir in Edam cheese until well blended.

  • Roll tablespoonfuls of cornmeal mixture into balls. Then roll balls into small fat sticks about 3 inches long. In a medium bowl, mix ketchup and mayonnaise to make a dipping sauce. Set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large heavy skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Carefully place some cornmeal sticks into hot oil so they are not crowded. Fry until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from hot oil and drain on paper towels. Serve immediately with dipping sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 29.5g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 18.5mg; sodium 795.3mg. Full Nutrition
