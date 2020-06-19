Surullitos de Maiz (Cornmeal Sticks)

These fried cornmeal sticks are a common appetizer here in Puerto Rico. Although time-consuming, they are well worth the effort. Be sure to eat them immediately. I find that once the corn sticks have gone cold, they are about as tasty as cold French fries.
GREAT recipe! Very tasteful! :) One thing to improve it: when you make the sticks, roll them in raw cornmeal (the same you just used!) before frying. This way, they won't stick and they will be even crispier!
Maybe it was my mistake but this recipe disintegrated in my frier. Next I tried to pan fry and had the same mess. Seems to me, it needs a bonding agent. Maybe someone else will have better results but for me it was a disaster.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
12/26/2004
Yum! Instead of frying I baked, and instead of rolling little cigars I rolled the dough flat and cut fries out using a pizza slicer. This worked fairly well, but I needed quite a bit of flour and cornmeal to aid in handling. I had used this recipe to replicate corn fries from favorite restaurant no longer in business--- they worked just fine. In the future I will add more spices to the dough.
I like to use less sugar, around maybe 2 tbsp or 3 at the most, because I enjoy a more savory flavor. It's also very useful to refrigerate the surullitos (with wax paper in between the layers); this allows them to solidify for better shape-keeping when frying :) I also use yellow cheddar, as a personal preference :)
this recipe its good but the only problem its that you have to use a lot of oil to make sure they float and a non-stick pan to fry them, because if they get stuck its a mess. Also make sure they are not too soft.
Great recipe, you can also add cheese inside the Surullitos and have them as cigars or rolled up as a ball and also you can add garlic & a bit of cheese to the mayo & Ketchup sauce...besides that you got it to the teeth...ummmm thanks!
There was a reviewer here that said to dip it back in cornmeal after rolling it before you fry it. I did just that and it gave it crunch and it did not fall apart. I think next time I'll put less sugar but overall me and my daughter loved it.
I love surulitos and have been making them a while, but wanted to find a different recipe and found this one. I followed the recipe, but left the sugar out because I like it better that way. I used chedder cheese to blend in with the cornmeal. I use a sandwich bag to shape them up like a stick. I added some photos so you can see, and I will try to explain what I did. I took a large spoon to scoop up the cooked cornmeal and placed it on the middle of the bag. Then with both hands I folded it over from both sides to create your stick shape. ( I love cheese so before I folded the 2 sides I added grated romano cheese in the middle. )I slowly put into the hot oil and within minutes it was done! So Yummy! They turn out delicious. Make sure oil is hot and if you follow the directions it will be perfect!
My mom used to make these cornmeal fritters. Not as sticks but as little balls. We loved them. This recipe is very good so it’s a keeper. I only used 3 tbsp of sugar but added 2 tbsp of butter to the boiling water. When the water mixture boiled, I removed the pan from the heat and added the cornmeal slowly while gently mixing. Add the cheese and fold. I used a small ice cream scoop to get even-sized balls that I quickly rolled by hand to compact them. Cool or freeze before frying so they don’t break.
