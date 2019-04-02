Carolina Style Low Carb Barbecue Sauce

83 Ratings
  • 5 71
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

This is a South Carolina-style BBQ sauce that I altered to go with a low-carb diet. It is made with lots of spices, yellow mustard, cider vinegar, and sweetened with Splenda.

By WBAKER

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, stir together mustard, sweetener, cider vinegar, chili powder, black pepper, white pepper, and cayenne pepper. Simmer for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in soy sauce, butter, and liquid smoke; simmer for 10 more minutes. Cool completely; refrigerate overnight to blend flavors before using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 553.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/23/2022