Carolina Style Low Carb Barbecue Sauce
This is a South Carolina-style BBQ sauce that I altered to go with a low-carb diet. It is made with lots of spices, yellow mustard, cider vinegar, and sweetened with Splenda.
Please note, this is not a tomato based barbecue sauce. this is a sauce representing the South Carolina mustard barbecue sauce. this is a good recipe of a low carb sauce, it will never be a sticky sweet Memphis style sauce or a Kansas city style, both which are based on tomatoes. In the USA there are four distinct style of BBQ. if you would like to know more about this Wikipedia has a good article.Read More
This tastes like sweet vinegary mustard. I wouldn't call it "barbecue sauce" at all, although it might be good as a basting sauce for the grill. However, I wanted to use this to add to pulled pork, and it wouldn't have served that purpose. If you make this and feel like you just wasted a bunch of ingredients, I'll share what I did to save it. I added 1/4 cup water, 1 small can of tomato paste, and a TBSP of paprika. It is still tangy and strong, and you can still taste the strong mustard influence. However, it has more of a traditional "barbecue sauce" flavor.Read More
We live low carb and this is by far the best low carb sauce recipe that I have run across. My husband just loves it. I often mix it up and throw in some boiled or grilled chicken without even allowing it to sit overnight and it's wonderful. We always keep a jar in the refrigerator. Thanks for a great recipe!
can you say AWESOME!?!?!! I needed a bbq sauce to use in the Texas Chicken quesadilla recipe so I decided to try a red sweet sauce and a mustard savory sauce. This was a winner hands down. I will be making this sauce again to try on chicken, steak and ribs on the grill this summer. This would be good on sandwiches too!!
The reviewers saying this does not taste like barbecue sauce probably have a narrow definition of barbecue sauce and only know the Kansas City-style tangy tomato-based sauce and other tomato-based styles. The South Carolina style of barbecue sauce is traditionally a mustard-based sauce. Eastern North Carolina and Middle Tennessee tend to have vinegar-based sauces. This is a great South Carolina-style sauce, particularly for a low-carb version. As with most barbecue sauces from the South, the classic use is with pulled pork.
This the best low carb BBQ sauce recipe I've come across. I made it to go with pulled pork for a family get-together & everyone went nuts! We are usually a tomato-based BBQ family but since we've gone low carb, this will be our #1 choice.
This is the first mustard based sauce I've made, and it is fantastic. I'm on a low-carb diet, so I had to forgo the usual sweet tomato based sauce. I altered slightly: I used EZ-Sweet liquid sucralose, because "granulated Splenda"has net carbs while pure sucralose does not. I added a tsp of both onion and garlic powder. I only used 1 Tbsp of chili powder, and replaced the other Tbsp with chipotle powder. I hate liquid smoke, so instead I put the sauce in a shallow cake pan and smoked it for 2 hours, stirring every 30 minutes. It came out delicious, and made a believer of mustard base, out of 8 people. Happy cooking! PS If you wondering what's next to the sauce in the photo, it's sea salt that I'm smoking also.
I have used only black pepper and increased that to 1.5 tsp. This really grills well, particularly on Pork Tenderloin.
This is incredible. Ten times better than the store bought sugar free BBQ sauce.
Great Sauce!!! The hardest thing about low carbing is not having good sauces, this will help a lot. Great on both pork and beef ribs.
I love this barbecue sauce! My hubby and I love everything spicy and this one fits the bill. Love the underlying smoky flavor and next time I might try exchanging chipotle chile powder for the plan chile powder - not that it needs to be improved. I will absolutely make this again.
On a low carb diet--I love it! Thanks for sharing it with the rest of the world!
Totally awesome. I added a pinch more cayenne to give it a little more kick, Thanks so much for sharing this with us.
This recipe was fantastic! I followed it exactly until after it was made (so the stars come from the original recipe). It was almost too spicy for me, but I loved the flavor...until the bite! I added a little more sugar and some molasses to try to cut the spice. Didn't help a whole lot, but it was still great! My husband loved it and my son said a little less spicy and it would be perfect. I plan on keeping a batch on hand at all times!
Wow - I this was great! I don't think I'll ever buy store bought barbecue sauce again.
Didn't like it
Excellent...taste like South Carolina sauce to me and is still good for my diet......two thumbs up!
I mashed sweet potatoes, topped them with a spoonful of orange marmalade, topped that with sliced, roasted pork tenderloin, then drizzled this sauce over all. My husband RAVED about it.
This was wonderful! The thing I did differently was add chopped onions to it. I highly recommend it!
Really yummy! Made a 1/2 recipe and used brown sugar instead of splenda. (not low carb, but tasty!) Used it in the Texas BBQ chicken quesadilla recipe as was suggested by GodivaGirl. Kids LOVED it!!!
This recipe may me sign up! It's a great BBQ sauce, forget low carb or no. I have had Carolina sauce before and it is nothing like mustard. Delicious! We did add a bit less Splenda.
This sauce is amazing! Being diabetic and a Texan, going without BBQ sauce is a challenge! This mustard based sauce is the perfect answer! I made it up and immediately put it in the crock pot with chicken breasts and made pulled chicken. So, so yummy and flavorful! Thanks for posting. I will make this sauce over and over and try it with many different dishes.
This is just excellent.
This is one of the best sauces I have ever had. It dose not lack any flavor. I only made one substitution, I used 1/4 cup of sugar instead of splenda. This is my FAVORITE!!!
Used stevia instead of Splenda. Used about half as much and could have even used less. It was absolutely delicious. Will be using again! Didn't let sit overnight and would only get better if I had. Was perfect over bbq'd chicken legs and thighs. Brushed on after cooking and let cook a few minutes extra. Sooooo good!
This has way too much vinegar in it and I didn't like it at all but I didn't want to throw it away. I added so many more ingredients to this sauce to make it tasteful for my family that it is now a totally different recipe.
I could drink this straight, that is how good it is!
Thanks for submitting this recipe. It's definitely a keeper. I had to leave out the Smoke as I did not have any in stock. This sauce is strong in flavor. A little goes a long way. I think that this would serve more than 6 servings. Very good.
WoW! I was looking for a low carb/low sugar bbq sauce and this one is fantastic. It is a mustard based sauce versus a traditional bbq sauce & both my husband & I loved it! Don't get me wrong, I still love the tomato based sauces as well :) We had it mixed with leftover pulled pork and put it over brown rice. Yum! Thanks for posting this one!
Wonderful! I didn't have cayenne pepper and just did without. Even without it the sauce was spicy enough for my taste.
I LOVE this sauce. The whole family loved it. I was looking for low carb barbeque sauce recipes and tried several. THIS ONE ROCKS!I would use this even if I weren't watching carbs and like it far better than most tomato based recipes. I made absolutely NO CHANGES to the recipe. Thanks so much for posting this!
The taste for a healthy BBQ sauce is a 5 star but using Splenda is not a healthy option. Substitute Stevia brand and you now have the best of both worlds without changing the taste. We keep a jar of this BBQ sauce around and it is really good stuff.
My husband is on a low carb diet and he really liked this. He did say that I should cut the splenda is half next time.
This recipe is a savior for low carb eaters. I loved it and will definitely be making it again. I'm going to try is with the a liquid "sugar" as well and see how that works. I omitted the liquid smoke because I didn't have it, still excellent!
I don't think I've ever left a review before now, but this is truly a WOW! experience for me. Only a few changes: I used spicy brown mustard and left off the liquid smoke as I didn't have either. I'm going to keep a bottle of this prepped in my fridge, way better than store bought. I used it immediately after making it, can't wait to see what it is like when the flavors have blended overnight! Oh, and it makes a lot! I halved the recipe and still only used about half for a rack of ribs.
Interesting... my husband said it taste like a good fancy mustard. I agree, it was not like barbeque sauce. Maybe because I knew how much mustard went it I just couldn't get my mind to taste barbeque. But 3 stars for something different anyway.
excellant bbq. I used the splenda sugar mix. Same amount.It turned out great. Thank you.
Great tasting barbecue sauce!
I've been following a low carb diet for a decade and I can't believe I'm only finding this recipe now! I'm accustomed to the KC style sauces, but this is going in my cooking arsenal. I'm trying it now in the Zesty BBQ slow cooker recipe I found on here now and my house smells amazing. Simple to make, super low in carbs!!!
This is great for a low carb option. I did find it a bit spicy in a mouth puckering kind of way, but it it very tasty.
While I am now into low carb, I could sell this! Wonderful stuff. I take it to BBQ cook offs to amaze my friends. It's the . . . other BBQ sauce. And always electrifies the crowd.
This sauce is wonderful. I did sweeten it up to make it more palatable for the kids but it's great as is.
I'm from Missouri so this isn't what I think of when I think of BBQ sauce. That said, it was tangy and delicious and just what I needed on my low-carb diet.
Oh wow, I'm totally jumping on the 5 star bandwagon with this one. As has been mentioned by many reviewers, one of the most difficult parts of living on a low carb diet is the lack of decent sauces. This one is PERFECT! My husband can't stop raving about it! Only change I made was using black pepper rather than white.
I made this sauce last night with New Mexico chile powder and Xylitol (a natural low carb sweetener made from birch trees) instead of Splenda. I wasn't sure about the flavor since the vinegar was very strong, but WOW!! After the sauce sat overnight in the fridge, I basted my pressure cooked baby back ribs with it and then baked the ribs for another 15 minutes -- the ribs were perfectly cooked (only 32 minutes total!) and the sauce was fantastic! Tangy sweet with a nice kick! I will be making this sauce often - can't wait to try it on chicken!
I made this with Stevia. Spicy and sooo good. If you like Carolina sauce, you will like this one!
Husband loves sauces! We are on a surgar free diet & he uses this all the time! Im not big fan- dont like mustard- but he loves it & likes to always have a batch on hand. Thanks for the recipe!
too mustardy and too much chili powder for me.
This sauce is excellent! I am on a low carb diet and was craving bbq ribs. The house smelled so good as it was simmering that I couldn't wait for the flavors to blend overnight. I baked the ribs and basted throughout the cooking process. I will use this recipe again and again!
I used Coconut Aminos instead of Soy Sauce. I also used Mesquite liquid smoke.
I used sweet chili sauce in place of the sugar and chili (due to not having all the ingredients handy) and added Worcestershire sauce by mistake. Everyone raved over the chicken quesadilla! I am using the sauce again with chicken over rice and adding asparagus.
Utilizing all my pantry staples. This was really easy to make and can be tweaked to suit your preferences. I used a xylitol/stevia mixture for sweetness. I don't like to drown my food in sauce. It just enhances everything. Great sauce to have in my fridge. THank you!
This had a nice, different flavor to it. I had made it for a cousin who was on a strict carb intake and we all liked it. Its not a traditional bbq sauce...the color is kind of funky,my kids wouldnt eat it. but it tastes good.
We live in South Carolina. My husband and I were planning ribs on the grill until we looked at the carb content in the store bought sauces, so while in the store looked up a low carb recipe and found this. So glad I found it because it is outstanding! We love Carolina style BBQ sauce and this is excellent!!! For those of you complaining that it's not your traditional red bbq sauce, that's the whole point. This is much better!
I am not a huge spicy fan so I added some Worcestershire sauce and I also wisked in 3 egg yolks when it was bubbling to thicken it up real nice... worked perfectly!! thanks!
I haven't even waited for it to cool down yet, and this has already revitalized my relationship with Dr. Atkins. This is phenomenal stuff. Thank you! P.S. I only did one tweak-- chipotle instead of cayenne and a half teaspoon of it instead of a quarter.
Excellent flavor but I like a little more vinegar taste.
I used less cayenne to keep the heat down. This is a wonderful recipe!! I'm just getting started on my keto journey and this recipe will help keep me on track.
This was fantastic. I can't eat it because I am nightshade sensitive but my son and husband loved it. They had no idea that mustard was the base.
Not your typical bbq sauce but a wonderful substitute if your carb cobscience. I've been watching my carbs for a few weeks and adding this sauce to my high protien dishes is a savior! Tangy, spicy and delish! Used on pulled pork but would go great with grilled chicken, etc.
Loved it!
I am so glad I found this recipe. I don't know what I did wrong, aside from putting the liquid smoke in at the beginning, but it turned out so right! I will not buy BBQ sauce again. I'm a fan of mustard and familiar with Carolina barbecue sauce, but generally it tends to be on the runny side. Whatever occurred during the cooking yesterday, today it is a thick and delicious barbecue sauce with just the right amount of heat for me. Thank you WBAKER for this recipe.
Tasty and tangy - a great barbecue sauce! I'm from Virginia, so I'm used to the usual tomato barbecue sauces and I *adore* North Carolina vinegar sauces, but this was my first time trying a South Carolina mustard-based sauce. Loved it!
I've made this now exactly as written and it's our new favorite for low carb and tasty bbq. If you're looking for a tomato based recipe, this is not it so don't get confused! Great on pork and chicken. Enjoy!
Delicious:D Used white balsamic vinegar instead of cider vinegar. I cooked it all together and used it right away.
Fabulous as is!! I love mustard sauces and since I started low carb needed something that would be low in sugar but good on all meats. This is it! I am baking chicken currently that is smothered in this sauce and have more in the fridge. Will be using it a lot! Thank you so much!
Great mustard based bbq sauce! I use on pulled pork from a Pernil style pork shoulder. WOW!
Decent representation of carolina yellow sauce. Fantastic. Those they're only like red barbecue sauce need to open their horizons!
I added some onion and garlic powder. Next time, I'll probably use regular white vinegar.
Made it as written and it was a big hit as a sopping sauce for pulled pork.
Just the right amount of spice. Extremely glad I stumbled upon this recipe.
Delicious, simple recipe to follow. I could not locate White Pepper so I doubled the Black pepper. In keeping with the health benefits I used Splenda/Fiber; not sure if any fiber remained after simmering but figured couldn't hurt. Thanks for the great recipe!!
