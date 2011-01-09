Angelo Cake
A very simple and easy-to-make recipe that I created.
Not a bad basic cake recipe. Make sure not to use corn starch in place of corn flour. Corn flour is different from corn starch and will yield different results.Read More
I made this cake exactly to the recipe. The ingredients list "corn flour", but I assumed it meant cornstarch as the directions say mix flour and cornstarch together. I don't get the 2 cups of cornstarch. This did not even taste like cake. I am not sure what it tasted like. The cake was extremely dense and heavy.Read More
WHEN I MADE THIS CAKE I CHANGED IT. THE CORN FLOUR/STARCH PART WAS CONFUSING. I USED 2 TBLS CORN STARCH AND INSTEAD OF 2 CUP OF WHITE SUGAR USED 1 2/3 C. WHITE SUGAR AND 1/3C. BROWN SUGAR. AT THE END ADDED CINNAMON AND 1 DRAINED CAN OF FRUIT COCKTAIL. GOOD FLAVOR BUT A VERY HEAVY CAKE, SOMEWHAT LIKE A POUND CAKE.
