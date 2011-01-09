Angelo Cake

A very simple and easy-to-make recipe that I created.

By Angelo Gazzolo

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch round cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream together butter or margarine and sugar. Add eggs one at a time until creamy.

  • Mix flour and corn starch together.

  • Add flour mixture a little at a time to egg mixture. Alternate with milk until mixture is very light and creamy. Pour batter into a greased and floured 9 inch round pan.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degree F (175 degree C) oven for 70 to 90 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
535 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 83.7g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 105.9mg; sodium 678.3mg. Full Nutrition
