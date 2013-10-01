Dump Cake
This cake is just as easy as dumping ingredients in a pan.
I used chocolate cax mix and it turned out very well. It smells like a chocolate covered cherry!Read More
I have used this recipe for several years but I do it a little differently. I mix the cherrie pie filling and crushed pineapples together then dump the dry cake mix on top and make sure it's evenly spread, but, I don't mix it with the fruit on the bottom - I just leave it on top. Then, I cut a stick-and-a-half of butter into small pats and arrange on the top of the cake and stick in the oven. This is sooo delicious - I can't stop eating it! Be sure to use butter instead of margarine, too, because it gives it a certain taste!
I first received a recipe like this for dump cake 3 years ago at my bridal shower. I was skeptical at how easy it looked and wondered how it would taste. It is absolutely unbelievable!!! By far one of my favorite desserts now. The only things I do different is use a 20 oz. can of crushed pineapple (you really need that size, a 15 oz. would not spread over the 9x13 pan), lite cherry pie filling instead of regular (cuts down on the sugar a bit, but you won't even taste the difference), omit the nuts and use 3/4 (1 1/2 sticks) cup butter, sliced over the top. Don't melt the butter in the microwave and pour over.....slice it in pats across the top of the cake mix and let the oven melt it. This allows for even browning. I took this to a Christmas party last night and people were going back for seconds and thirds, and someone requested that I email the recipe first thing in the morning. There you have it - cheap, easy, and delicious, what more do you need to try it?
Dump cake doesn't sound good, but it is! It took me like 5 minutes to put together, and it was so yummy! I let it sit for about 30 minutes before we tried it, and it was great. Reminded me of a fruit crisp. It's good cold, but I like it best warm with some vanilla ice cream.
Delish and easy to make! The only thing I do differently is freeze a stick of butter and then use a grater to make it shred evenly over the dish!! Works much easier even then cutting the butter and trying to lay it out evenly...
One of my favorite "in a rush" recipes for potlucks. This is a really yummy cake that everyone raves about. And, the best thing is how easy it is to make!
This is a great dessert BUT you do need to make some changes. Mine is not sickly sweet as others have mentioned because I use pineapple in JUICE and I use Comstock NO SUGAR ADDED Cherry Pie Filling - that is the secret! Also, use 2 sticks of melted butter and drizzle on top using a big spoon. I have never had pieces of dry cake in the finished product. Try these changes and I think you will see a HUGE difference! It is the best served a bit warm with vanilla ice cream - well, that is what my 22 yr. old son says.
This recipe is my favorite along with my boss, which I make every year for his b-day. The amount of butter seems like too little when you pour it on, but it does come out right.
This was not too bad...My kids thought that it was too sweet - almost sickly
The combination of cherry and pineapple is awesome!
I just took the cake out of the oven. Not impressed with the way it looks or tastes. I now realize why(after reading the reviews)...I was not supposed to mix the cake mix and cherry/pineapple together. After reading the reviews now, I hear many people stating that. SOOO--I am giving this recipe only two stars since I do not think it was written correctly and now I am left with a cake thats not as good as its supposed to be.
Delicious!!!!!!!!!!! I used a 20 oz can of chunk pineapples (with juice). My concern about how mushy or dry it could be - I solved that by mixing half the cake mix and nuts in the pan with the fruits, and then putting the other half of the cake mix and nuts on top of it. I now make it into 2 desserts by using a round glass pie plate and also a square 9x9 glass pan. It looks more presentable than a 9x13 pan. Also this way I can call it a "Pineapple Cherry Crisp" rather than Dump Cake! I will now make these ingredients a staple in my pantry!
I have been making this recipe for years at camp using a dutch oven. It is so popular I wouldn't be able to get away without making it every year. The ingredients are almost exactly the same: 1 (21 ounce) can cherry pie filling 1 (15 ounce) can crushed pineapple 1 (18.25 ounce) package French Vanilla cake mix 1 stick butter NO nuts Pour pie filling and pineapple into pan. Pour in cake mix and level it on the pan. Cut butter into pats and distribute over the top. Cover and cook with 25 hot charcoal briquettes: 12 on the bottom and 13 on the top. Bake for 45 minutes. One fellow camper described the taste as "like angels are making whoopee in my mouth" except he uses less politically correct terminology.
This cake is so quick and easy, and is absolutely delicious!
I've made this recipe many times and everyone loves it!
I did not care for this recipe. I served up three pieces and all three were uneaten along with the rest of the pan. It was soggy and just sort of wierd tasting. I followed the directions exactly. (I mean what could you possibly do wrong here???) I am wondering what the people that gave it 5 starts were even talking about?
I made this last night for the first time (to take on a camping trip we're leaving for. I didnt have enough time to find the materials I needed to build an oven for the fire, and didnt think those toss-away metal tart cups would withstand the hot coals) and was a little skeptical after putting it into the Toaster Oven. How tart would it be? How would the cake/crumb turn out? I'll tell you...Not too shabby!! We had to sneak a taste before we leave! I added an additional can of Cherry pie filling (I used the lite version..and for some reason while I was at the store, I thought it called for 2 cans, not 1. Glad I added the 2nd can though!!) and mixed it together with the pineapple. Topped with the cake mix and chopped hazelnuts (grabbed the wrong item at the store. DOH!). Used 1/2 a stick of butter (1/4 cup), unmelted and cut into chunks. Since I was using Convection, I turned down the temp to 325. Let it bake for 40 minutes. Turned out wonderful!! Topped with some ice cream, beautiful! :)
My family loves this dessert. I do it just a little different. I put the cherry pie filling down first, then top with crushed pineapple (drained). Then top with cake mix. Pour 1 cup of melted butter over top of cake and then cover with shredded coconut.
I make this often. It is quick and easy. Usually use for a Pot-Luck. Seldom any comes home, plus often asked for the recipe. This is the same recipe I have used for 20 years. Delicious!
We love dump cake! It is so simple and quick to make!! Our version came from a dear friend of ours: using 20 oz can of Peach Pie filling and 21 oz can of crushed Pineapple (don't drain). Dump them in bottom of 9 X 13 and stir. Then layer the cake mix on top, do not stir. Use 1 1/2 stik melted butter to drizzle evenly over top of cake. We don't like nuts so leave them out. Fantastic!! Try this, you will not be disappointed, our guests always love it! **Warning, is really sweet with 1 1/2 stick of butter.
The texture is weird if made as written. It's like eating raw cake batter and I even cooked it 10 extra minutes to get it to "dry". After reading all 167 reviews, I think I may do as one or two have mentioned which is NOT STIR THE CAKE MIX WITH FRUIT JUST UNTIL COMBINED. I guess, I WON"T STIR THEM AT ALL. Made per instructions, this was very soggy and extremely sweet. I will try it again not mixing to see if it fixes the problem and use sugar free fruits. I'm surprised that only one or two commented on this. I hate to give bad reviews, sorry....
this was very good i used blueberry pie filling and a 20oz can of pineapple increased the butter to 3/4 cup and used pecans
This recipe is so easy and absolutley delicious! And the best part is you can substitute any fruit!
I am giving this 5 stars because I have never found a dump cake that I liked but I really LOVE this one. I added a can of drained tart pie cherries to the cherry pie filling and used a 20 oz can of pineapple, I have also made it with a small can and I couldnt tell the difference. I like to add about 2-3 tbsp. of lemon juice as well. I mixed about 1/3c. or so of the cake mix in with the filling just to give it some body. Then poured the rest of the cake mix on top. I just patted the butter on top but I did use a stick and a half instead of just one. I am making this again tonight, yum!! I think I might sprinkle just a little bit of cinnamon on the top right about 10 min. before its done.
This has been a family favorite for us since I was a kid. We don't put nuts in it - this is a "less is more" kind of dessert. Just a can of cherry pie filling, a can of crushed pineapple, pour the dry yellow cake mix on top, then put pads of butter (a whole stick's worth) across the top. Fantastic hot with ice cream, but even better cold for breakfast. ;)
This is the easiest and most versatile recipe out there. Been making it for years and the great thing is you really can't mess it up. You can change the cake mix and pie filling to whatever you want, for instance I used spice cake mix with the apple (or peach) pie filling, lemon with blueberry and chocolate with cherry. It's whatever combination you like. I didn't melt the butter, my original recipe called for pats of butter on top so I just cut the butter in pats and cover the top! it usually takes a little over 2 sticks of butter - so no real measuring or other pans involved. It's always a hit at gatherings. Yum yum :-)
I used white cake mix, which gives it a better flavor in my opinion. It was really good! I used lite cherry pie filling to cut down on the sugar some.
Try sprinkling some brown sugar on top of the butter before you bake it... YUM!
I learned this recipe from my MIL. As many other reviews state, we mix the pineapple and cherry pie filling together, then sprinkle the cake mix on top of that and place slices of cold butter across the entire thing. This makes the topping so rich and so good! We also like to serve this with ice cream. Easy dessert + fairly cheap + loved by all = successful recipe!
This cake is very easy, super quick, but just OK. Nothing wonderful or spectacular. I couldn't say this is a good cake recipe for when I don't have eggs because I don't normally have pie filling on hand. I stirred the butter and pineapple juice into the cake batter and spread it on top to avoid the dry spots others complained about. The cake is a bit crumbly.
This recipe is incorrect as written. I followed the directions exactly and it came out terribly- soft, mushy, awful. I believe that you should not stir the ingredients until combined with the cake mix- do not stir the cake mix in at all in my opinion or you will have a mess. I made this for company and it was a big embarrassment. A real dissapointment.
Super good and extremely easy! I layered the cherry filling, pineapple, cake mix, butter pats and walnuts (did not mix them). I added more butter pats to cover more of the cake.
I tried this one, but I add Ginger ale instead of butter. Comes out great. I use Ginger ale with all my Dump cakes. 1 12 oz can pour it over after adding everything do not mix, just bake.
This was good! I followed the recipe exactly, but the next time I make it I will probably make a couple of changes. I felt like it could've used more fruit, so I would probably add half a can of pie filling and half a can of pineapple. As for the butter & cake mix, I think next time I will cut the butter into the cake mix with a pastry cutter. Great recipe for a quick dessert!
Very good and is definitely a fruit crisp, not cake. Cherry pie filling is way too sweet, especially with the very sweet cake crust on top. The 2nd time, I used canned Oregon Fruit Company Tart Cherries (in water) and it was much better and took away from the 'canned' taste of the dessert. If using canned cherries, make sure to drain the water or else it will be too much liquid. Can also bake in a 8 x 11 dish, just increase the baking time by 10 min. for the cake crust to cook through. Very easy to make and great with ice-cream. Serve warm for best taste. Remember, use tart canned cherries!
This was semi okay. The butter didn't cover the entire top so there were large spots of powdered cake mix all over. I think using more butter would solve that problem but I won't make it again to find out. It wasn't too sweet for me and the pineapple cherry combo works well. It's really just the cake topping and the butter on top that I didn't care for. I love cake but evidently not dump cake. It's edible and I will eat it so it won't go to waste. My husband refused to even try it since the powdered cake mix didn't look appetizing.
I found it is necessary to stir the cake mix in with the fruit. The pineapple should have been drained. This looks funny. Other recipes call for dumping the filling, stirring, dumping (sprinkling) cake.mix..NO STIRRING! Pats of butter on top. I won't make this again
Good concept, but too sweet. Need to cut the sweetness somehow.
MAKE SURE YOU USE UNSALTED BUTTER!! I made the mistake of using salted butter and it messed up the whole cake. The liquids were retained and the cake turned out a gooey mushy mess! I look forward to trying again.
i use 21 oz apple pie filling instead of pinapple with no nuts. i mix the cake and filling together and i use a stick and 1/2 of real butter serve it hot and we love it
This cake was so esy to make and so yummy . I did mix the pineapple and cherry pie filling together, then spread on the bottom of the pan. Then added dry cake mix on top, without mixing into fruit. Walnuts on top of cake mix then one and a half sticks of butter, cut into this pats all over the top. Makes your mouth water. Thanks for sharing your recepie. Kimmilu
We love dump cake. We first discovered this as something that can be done over a fire in a Dutch oven whilst camping. Only changes I make are using canned tart cherries instead of pie filling (balances the sweetness) and serve it warm in a bowl with a bit of cold cream poured over (ice cream doesn't like camping!)
I lost my old recipe so I searched and found this. The ingredients are the same. The only change is I mix the fruits together, sprinkle the cake mix, then nuts, on top of the fruit, and then drizzle melted butter over cake mix/nuts. It is delicious and everyone loves it.
When I make this I don't mix the cherry pie filling and pineapples - dump cherries then dump crushed pineapple and juice - spread out - dump cake mike and don't mix, just spread evenly, top with walnuts pieces, top with 1 1/2 sticks of butter pats and bake - YUM!!
Very rich and sweet! I usually add the nuts and some shredded coconut to the top of the cake during the last 10-15 minutes of baking time.
i live in a house with 5 other college kids and we all loved this recipe. the cake was gone the same night i made it. i also thought of a great idea to make it low fat, substitute the butter for butter spray, and the walnuts for prezels pieces.
I LOVE dump cake! MY Grandmother always used to make this & it always reminds me of her whenever I make it... very good!
My mom used to make this when we were kids and I was looking for the recipe-which this simple version was it! Dump cake is so easy and tastes so good. If you haven't tried it you should.
EXCELLENT!!! I have been making this for years, many times I have substituted the cherry pie filling for blueberry, apple, blackberry and peach--either way it is DELICIOUS!!!!
This is one of my Favorite Recipes as you can see, I posted the photo of my Dump Cake. My neighbor could have sworn I made mine with cherries however, I used Strawberry Pie Filling and it was gobbled up and gone with in the hour of making it! You will NOT be disappointed in this recipe!
Love this cake. I use pecans instead of walnuts and top it with coconut. Really good warm or cold with whipped cream on top.
I added extra cherries, almond extract, cinnamon and used peaches (since that is what I had) in place of pineapple. The pan I used was an airbake pan, so baking time was 55 minutes. Very quick, easy and good! Thanks for sharing!
My grandmother use to make this and I love it! I recently found her recipe and made it. We make it with 1 1/2 cubes of melted butter and also coconut. The extra butter and coconut makes it delicious!
This is so quick and easy and tasty! I was looking for a recipe for dump cake that my aunt made years ago - it was the best. This recipe was really close and excellent. I made a few changes (as per what I remembered of my aunt's recipe). I used pecans instead of walnuts and also put the butter in sliced pats on tope of the cake before baking. My aunt also sometimes added two cans of pie filling - sometimes blueberry and cherry side by side. All in all, a great recipe - I highly recommend it.
Great!
This recipe also works well in the crock pot! The last time I had a party at my house I put this is the crock pot and kept it on a low setting. My guest loved it! You can also vary the fruits, I once used pears instead of pineapple, and you can vary the nuts too. Try a sprinkling of instant apple cinnamon oatmeal on top! But this recipe as written is very good and very easy. Thanks for sharing!
I enjoyed this cake and I found it to be every rich. Some advise I would give is to put the butter in cubes on the top to melt in the oven no more then 1/2c. Also, leaving this cake in the pan to set awhile before you serve it (especially if you mix the fruit and cake) would make it easier to serve.
I have been looking for this recipe for ages. My mother-in-law made this same dessert and when she passed away, I couldn't find it. It is an amazing dessert. I only gave it 4 stars because you should NOT mix the wet ingredients with the cake mix. You just mix the fruit and then top with cake mix and butter. Using pats of butter rather than melted is better as well. Love this!!
This sounds like something that would give you a really fat ...
This is a wonderful dessert and I have made it for years. You can change the fruits to suit your taste and it will still turn out as good. Easy too!
This is so quick, easy, and delicious. My family loved it! Best when eaten warm.
The adults and oldest son loved the cake. The younger children did not
Just made this and it was a hit in my family. So easy and really tasty. I used pecans and put the nuts and coconut on on top of the pinapple. It came out great. I served it warm with vanilla ice cream so it didn't seem too sweet although I may try the light cherry pie filling next time just too see the difference. I used a yellow butter cake mix, that's all I had. Will definitely make again. Thanks for the great recipe.
Like others said this recipe is calculated wrong. Based on what I read in other reviews I did the following: 1: 2 regular cans of cherry pie filling. 2: I did not have crushed pineapple so I used 1 large can of pineapple chunks (drained) and pulsed it in my food processor till I got it into small bits. 3: 1/2 cup of butter cut into small thin pats on top. I went ahead and mixed the cake mix in with the cherries and the pineapple. I baked it for 40 min but felt it needed more time. I took it out of the oven and placed a half a stick of butter pats on top and broiled for 6 minutes (be sure to watch it so it does not burn). This gave it a nice dark crust on top. I found that broiling the final butter adds a sweet salty flavor that brings out this great dessert. I gave it 4 stars because the recipe was off but the concept gets 5 stars, Thanks for sharing!!!
Delicious and easy - a winning combination!
A classic I first tasted at Boy Scout Camp. Delicious anytime.
This reminds me of pineapple upside down cake. I think next time I may add coconut, however this was really good and lasted about 2 hours in my house, before the whole pan was gone.
This is a really good an easy recipe...I didnt use walnuts. Think of it as a cobbler, we served it with vanilla ice cream.
Delicious and easy, easy, easy. Although I don't think the recipe makes this clear, you don't drain the pineapples. I kind of wondered about that and then talked to a friend who had made it. Yum!
This is an easy recipe, and I followed the entire thing, omitting the walnuts. However, it seemed like it took almost an hour or more to bake. I've seen it made before, and the topping was nice and crusty. Mine didnt turn out crusty, and it seemed like the top was still dry where the butter wasn't covered. It was still delicious, but next time I think i'll put less cake mix on, or use butter pads instead of melting it.
A very good combination of cherry and pineapple. Be sure to add the pineapple juice. Try not to use the "heavy syrup" pineapples. It'll make it less sweet. I used a cheese shredder to cut up the butter and was able to spread it out evenly.
Old recipe, still good.
When something is 4.5 stars I expect it to be off the charts good. This was good not great. 1) I have a new convection oven which generally cooks faster but not all the cake mix was cooked after 50 min. 2) the recipe called for the butter to be melted another review said not to melt that you should use several pats. I did the pats, big mistake it doesn't spread evenly over the topping. 3) it REALLY needs 2 cans of cherries because there is to little filling and there's too much topping 4) this recipe called for a can of pineapples, but didn't say if it should be drained, I found another similar recipe that said drain the pineapple so I did and it's a good thing. When you take into consideration how easy this is, it's great, but if I want omg results this won't do it
I make this with so many different combinations apple pie filling, peaches and pecans and even just today making it with apricots, raisins and walnuts. So easy and versatile!
This is sooooooo easy & so good! I've taken it to a couple parties/potlucks, and have received a lot of compliments! I followed the recipe exactly. I have had others that add coconut, but I am not a fan so I didn't include it. Will definitely make it again.
Very easy. I am the only person that ate it. But that doesn't say much. My family doesn't like cherries.:0) I loved it. Thanks!
So many compliments always. With or without walnuts. The crunchy top always baffles people when I tell them its yellow cake mix/butter. Adding a scoop of vanilla ice cream or whip cream is a must.
Quick and Easy. On the SWEET side.
My family LOVED this one! For yummy pineapple flavor I used a pineapple cake mix - it was delicious! Super easy to throw together.
Used to like this as a kid but it's waaay too sweet. :(
Made this for a quick dessert after I realized that the dessert I made the other day had vanished and company was coming in 1 hour. Very easy to make. Tasted like I had spent way more than 5 minutes prepping it to cook. I did thinly shave the butter to cover the cake rather than melting it. A word of caution, this is a very rich dessert. Serve small portions. Did not need any ice cream/whipped cream as it was so rich/sweet already. I will probably make this again for a dessert in a pinch but it really was too rich for my tastes.
I use a can of dark, sweet pitted cherries instead of pie filling. Not so sweet and goes great with the pineapple.
This is a quick, easy and sweet dessert. I left off the walnuts simply because we didn't have them. This recipe is much better than dump cake IV from this site(the other one just has too much butter).
This recipe is so easy, I can't believe it tastes this good. Unlike other reviewers, mine didn't come out too sweet. I used one can of pineapple chunks and one can of sliced mango. I think pie filling has too much sugar in it and that's what makes the cake very sweet. Use canned fruit without added sugar for a less sweet cake. Also, I found that freezing the butter made it easier to slice it very thin. Finally, in order to avoid dry patches of cake mix from gaps between butter slices, I took the cake out of the oven after ten minutes and swirled the very top of the cake with a fork so that the now melted butter was more evenly ditributed throughout top of the cake. The result was yummy!
This was such a wonderful treat the only thing different I did was I added 1/2 stick more of butter and I used pecans instead of walnuts b/c that's what I had on hand . This is very,very good thank you so much for sharing it..
This was extremely easy, but wasn't a favorite of mine. The flavors were simply okay.
I've been a fan of Dump Cake for years. I got the recipe from my grandmother when I inherited her recipe collection. I recommend using either a 9x13 inch pan or an 8-9 inch square pan. I think the sqaure pan works best as it makes the cake thicker. This is also good with coconut added in. It's great served warm or at room temperature.
made this for my husband to take to work (we had to check Wikipedia to find some random thing to celebrate with Dump Cake, lol!). within 15 minutes of my hubby getting to work, i had an e-mail complementing the cake. lol! i think it took more effort to send off the e-mail than it did for me to make the cake. only adjustment.....pecans instead of walnuts. true GRITS here. oh, cake was destroyed. i didn't even get to taste it! well, i guess that's a great complement. ^_^
So good! I served it to a friend who usually makes very elaborate, delicious desert -- and they loved it!
i got this recipe from a friend and i love this. can of crushed pineapple and what ever pie filling you have works!! Everyone thought it was gourmet. They had no idea is SOOO was not!
This was a hit! My husband said it looked funny, but tasted great. I placed the cherries first, then the pineapple then the cake mix and finally the margarine. I used a white cake mix and it was great! Will make it again.
This recipe is one of our standards for potlucks, company, etc. We have used it for years and people never seem to get tired of it. The pineapple combined with the cherry pie filling really makes it. Serve this in small portions as it is sweet. Wish it had a bit more elegant name, but a rose by any other name...
i thought this recipe was great.My family loved it.
Made this dump cake and it was amazing. Loved the top and the cherries. For a 13x9 pan i will use two 21oz cans of cherries as i love the filling! Reminded me of camping when I was young boy making cherry crisp in a solar oven cooker! Will deficiently make it again!
We've made this often, but usually with crushed pineapple and applesauce. DON'T stir it, just layer it in the pan in the the following order cherry pie filling, pineapple, cake mix, nuts and butter and bake. It comes out great and not mushy like some people have complained about.
This is a wonderful, easy cake! Its a big hit everytime I make it. The only things I do differently is I use fresh pineapple. Ever since I had my first fresh, I refuse to use canned. Makes a huge difference! So if you have the time and patience to cut a pineapple, go for it! I don't mix the fruit together or cake mix with the fruit. If you mix everything, its no longer called "DUMP"! lol
I made just like it says and it turned out perfect. I made this when we had company and they just kept saying how great a cook I was. LOL It was so easy!! I will let my teen make it next time to get the credit and learn. Turns out semi like a cobbler, but I just love the fruity yet cake like taste. Easy but good. I recommend given it a try. I mean with 5 ingredients, it can't hurt to try :)
Had this the other day at a get together. Loved it! The taste reminded me of pineapple upside down cake. Easy to make.
I can't believe how good this is and it is so easy. Paula Deen has this same recipe but you use blueberry pie filling instead of cherry. next, time I think Im going to try that to. I guess, the possiblities are endless. This will be a regular at our house especially on Sundays.
