Dump Cake

This cake is just as easy as dumping ingredients in a pan.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 9x13 inch pan mix cherries and pineapple. Sprinkle dry cake mix over pineapple, and cherry mixture stir until just combined. Then sprinkle walnuts over top. Drizzle top with melted butter or margarine.

  • Bake in a 350 degree F (175 degree C) oven for 35 or 40 minutes or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 173.6mg. Full Nutrition
