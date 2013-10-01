I first received a recipe like this for dump cake 3 years ago at my bridal shower. I was skeptical at how easy it looked and wondered how it would taste. It is absolutely unbelievable!!! By far one of my favorite desserts now. The only things I do different is use a 20 oz. can of crushed pineapple (you really need that size, a 15 oz. would not spread over the 9x13 pan), lite cherry pie filling instead of regular (cuts down on the sugar a bit, but you won't even taste the difference), omit the nuts and use 3/4 (1 1/2 sticks) cup butter, sliced over the top. Don't melt the butter in the microwave and pour over.....slice it in pats across the top of the cake mix and let the oven melt it. This allows for even browning. I took this to a Christmas party last night and people were going back for seconds and thirds, and someone requested that I email the recipe first thing in the morning. There you have it - cheap, easy, and delicious, what more do you need to try it?