Mock-a-Roons

7 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Easy cookies! These are very chewy yummy mockaroons. They do not have real coconut in them. Just a few ingredients and you're done.

By Snacky5

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
27 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Stir in the egg and coconut extract. Combine the flour and potato flakes, and stir into the batter until well blended. Drop heaping spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 12 minutes, or until the tops are still white, and the bottoms are light brown. This will insure chewy cookies. Cool for a few minutes on the cookie sheet before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 14.6g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 116.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022