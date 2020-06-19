Mock-a-Roons
Easy cookies! These are very chewy yummy mockaroons. They do not have real coconut in them. Just a few ingredients and you're done.
This was such an easy recipe for me. My family could not believe that I made this, perhaps I should have been insulted. This is a must try!!!!!!Read More
Wow...who would've thought to throw these ingredients together! I was pleasantly surprised! I added a little almond extract to the recipe in addition to the coconut! yum!!!
I love this recipe! I did an ingredient search to use up some potato flakes and found this. It seemed strange, but I thought I'd try them. The first batch I made with Splenda and lowfat baking mix. I did add 2T milk to get the right consistency. I also used almond flavoring instead of coconut. My husband gobbled up the whole batch! He loved them! I made them again for a school potluck, with real sugar, and almond extract. I formed them into balls, thumbprinted them and put maraschino cherry halves in the print. They were beautiful AND yummy! This is a fun, different recipe that I will use over and over. I think I'm going to do mint next with dark chocolate disks in the print. Thank you!
This is a wonderful recipe! I didn't use coconut extract as I don't care for coconut, I used vanilla instead and they came out fabulous! Did take a little longer to cook than recommended, about 4 minutes longer, but I do live at 8600 feet above sea level, so that's probably why!
I really enjoyed these. I had to add 2 tbs of milk to get the dough to come together. Like another reviewer I rolled them into balls and made thumbprint cookies. I didn't have coconut extract and would never use it again so I went with almond extract. Thanks for sharing.
These were very good! They did get crunchy after the second date despite being sealed. I made them with vanilla extract, because it's what I had - can't wait to try them with the coconut flavoring.
I made these for a presentation at work, and they were gobbled up.
