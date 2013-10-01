Lick Your Lips Cake
Fruity, creamy cake that keeps them coming back for "just one more little piece"!
Yummy and super easy. In addition to following the recipe, I sprayed the pan with Pam which is not mentioned. I used some but not all of the juice from the oranges. Chill the topping for an hour or more before icing the cake so the pudding has a chance to set.Read More
My family didn't care for this very much. We did like the NAME of the cake...and really like the icing. I will be using the icing on other cakes. UPDATE: Since my last review I found another cake very similar to this recipe that added 1 cup of crushed pineapple to the cake mix. This made the cake very moist and yummy. My family all went back for seconds with this simple addition!!Read More
i just made this cake today and it is excellent. unbelievably easy and it smells really good. i used light everything, cool whip, pudding. and i just dumped the whole can of mandarin oranges in, juice and all. it's a great, quick light dessert for summer.
What a delicious cake. Everyone enjoyed it! The recipe doesn't stipulate if the mandarin oranges should be drained so I compromised and drained half the liquid.....the cake came out great.
This was great!! I used a french vanilla cake mix and ran the oranges through my mini food processor before adding them. I thought I recognized the frosting recipe before then remembered that I've made it in the past as a fruit dip. It's great to use as dip for strawberries!
I bought a pineapple flavored cake and mixed as directed on the box and then added the mandarin oranges and mixed again. I split my cake into two layers as there was a TON of frosting and made a two layer cake. Everyone loved it, and I will make it again.
This was awesome! I sprayed the pan with Pam, as it doesn't say whether to grease it. I think it probably needed some flour also. I didn't know whether the juice from the oranges went in or not. Some did, some halved it. I used it all with a Butter golden cake mix as I couldn't wait to make this. I had to bake it a little longer and when I touch tested it the middle sank. The cake is light, airy, and moist. A little crumbly, that may be the difference in the juice or the cake mix I used. It also looks like it is going to stick to the pan in places. All in all, a great light refreshing taste. This would make a delicious summertime treat. Thanks Denise B!
When I made the cake part, I added in one teaspoon of pure vanilla extract and one teaspoon of almond extract. For the frosting, I folded in about a cup of toasted coconut. My family LOVED this cake--I swear, there's only a couple pieces left and I made it two days ago!
We call this Can't Stop Eating Cake
I would've given this 5 stars, but I'm not one for clumps or small bit of anything in my icing except icing. I saw that I might not be a big fan of the icing, but I decided that I should stick to the recipe exactly the first time I made it. I did what others did: put PAM on it before pouring in the batter. The cake was delicious. I loved this and will be making it again, but this time without the pineapple in the icing.
This cake tastes better if it's refrigerated for a while before serving-always great!
Very good -- Easy and GOOD.
Excellent taste and moist cake
This is a really great cake recipe. We all loved it.
I made the recipe exactly as stated. I put all of juice from oranges into cake. I made it in a bundt cake pan so it looked pretty. I took this cake and a chocolate chip cheesecake to a party and this went faster than cheesecake! Excellent for summer time!
I've made this cake according to the recipe the first time, and it was delicious. I'm making one right now and made sure there were whole segments of mandarin oranges in the batter as well as crushed up. This time, however, I don't have any crushed pineapple for the topping, and only had big cans of mandarin oranges, so I split the amount of oranges exactly in half, using one half in the batter and the other in the topping. I also used lemon pudding instead of vanilla. It's very good, but just a bit sweeter than the vanilla. Very good recipe, nice and light option!
This is an awesome cake!! My whole family loves it. My neighbors love it as well, since I share it with them when I make it!! The cake is not too rich, and very refreshing with the cool whip/pineapple icing!! 5 stars!!
Delicious!!! I made a 2-layer 8" round cake & filled the cake with vanilla pudding. For the icing, I used: Double Batch of Sweetened Whipped Cream (From this site) Can of crushed Pineapple with juice Coconut Pudding Mix It was awesome!!!!! However, my cake needed to be kept in the fridge right until serving because the icing was droopy...but that could be because I made whipped cream from scratch, and didn't use Cool Whip. I would definitely make this again!! Next time I am going to try adding cherries or pineapple to the cake mix, as the cake itself was kind of boring. Or maybe I will use french vanilla cake mix instead of the yellow. Definitely worth a try & very easy!
I wish the instructions were more specific, I used very little juice frome the oranges as the can said they were packed in light syrup. I instead addeed some water as the cake mix box said. I also used cheesecake pudding mix, with I think made it absolutely delicious. I will definitely make this again
this is what is called Pig Picking Cake in the South....Wonderful
Just like Pig Pickin' Cake, just a different amount of the same ingredients. This is awesome and my family just loves it. I always get requests for it for family get-togethers. Thanks.
Made it exactly as directed except added mandarin juice to the cake. Took it to a family get together and everyone wanted the recipe. It was gone within 1 hr. Will definitely make again.
Just FYI, there were two toppings for this cake. Of the two toppings, I use this other one if anyone wants to try it. 8oz creamcheese, 1 cup milk, 3.4oz vanilla instant pudding mix, 20 oz can crushed pineapple(well drained), 8oz carton cool whip, and nuts or coconut. Beat first 4 ingredients until thick and spread on cake. then spread the cool whip on top of the creamcheese mixture. Then Sprinkle with chopped walnuts or coconut. This topping tastes better. It also makes a prettier presentation with chopped walnuts sprinkled on top of the white cool whip. But if I don't have creamcheese, I just use the other topping that's in this recipe. Not as pretty because the topping is yellow on a yellow cake. Those who didn't like this cake would probably love it with the creamcheese topping.
I don't like chunks of anything so the frosting needed more blending to my taste, but the flavors on both the cake and frosting are great. 5 yr old approved.
very yummy made just as written used 15 oz cans all i could find!
I've made this delicious recipe for years! This recipe is close to the one I use, but I still put in the oil in the cake mix and leave the juice from the manderin orange can :)
Yummy dessert. Cake is good even without icing!
IT was ok
I didn't have a cake mix so I used Pineapple Cake III and this frosting. It was a huge hit with the husband.
Made cake as directed except I drained and reserved the pineapple juice. When making the topping, it appeared a little too thick, so I added approximately 1/4 cup of the pineapple juice to make it more like frosting. I kept the leftover topping to serve with the cake. This can also be used a a fruit dip. Either way, my family loved it!
MIX IT ALL IN ONE BOWL! I have made this cake for years but one time I accidentally put the pineapple and pudding mix in with the cake mix and oranges and eggs. I went ahead and baked it just for fun and we loved it much better this way and I have done it that way since. Is is more flavorful. We top it with plain Cool Whip.
A delicious summer cake, light, fruity, and moist. It is also very versatile. The last time I made it, I substituted a lemon cake mix and lemon pudding mix. It was just as tasty. I also like to top it with toasted coconut and toasted almonds sometimes. Perfect for potlucks too. Just make it in a disposable aluminum pan and leave the dish. (There won't be any cake left in it anyway.)
Absolutely awesome,I am going to have it for Thanksgiving. It is so easy to make.
I loved this recipe, but I add a pineapple filling in the middle and it was such a hit that everyone asks me to make it for almost every occasion! Thanks
I produced the cake as instructed. I felt like the cake was a little bit dry. After I baked it, I drizzled orange juice from another can of mandarin oranges, and my guests were complimentary, but I still think it's dry. If I make this again, I think I will add some butter or shortening to the batter.
