Lick Your Lips Cake

4.7
48 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Fruity, creamy cake that keeps them coming back for "just one more little piece"!

Recipe by Denise B

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch cake
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cake mix, eggs, and mandarin oranges for 2-3 minutes at medium speed.

  • Bake for 30 minutes in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven. Set aside and let cool completely.

  • Combine crushed pineapple, dessert topping, and vanilla pudding mix. Mix well. Spread on top of cooled cake. Keep refrigerated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 38.3g; fat 9g; cholesterol 31.6mg; sodium 284.8mg. Full Nutrition
