Creme de Menthe Cake I

This quick recipe uses regular cake mix, any brand, and any type of whipped topping. It is a great dessert for after dinner, or anytime and especially a treat for St. Patrick's Day (easy way to get something "green"). You can use creme de menthe flavoring if you don't have the actual liqueur.

By Bonnie

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 13x9 inch sheet cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare 1 box white cake mix as directed, except substitute 3 tablespoons Creme de Menthe flavoring or liqueur, for 3 tablespoons water.

  • Pour into 13x9 inch pan and bake according to package directions.

  • Remove from oven and while HOT, poke holes in cake with fork. Then pour chocolate syrup over the top. Refrigerate (or freeze, if desired). After cooling, mix whipped topping with 2 tablespoons of creme de menthe and spread on cake. Keep refrigerated. Freezes great!!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 55.5g; fat 8.4g; sodium 269.7mg. Full Nutrition
