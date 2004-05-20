Creme de Menthe Cake I

I learned how to make this from my step mom. It's a wonderful cake but it's just okay with Hershey's syrup. She always made it with fudge topping. Contrary to other reviewers I don't think it's better made with chocolate cake mix. It's best with the right balance of mint and chocolate. I recommend using Hershey's hot fudge topping and doing everything else as directed except you don't really need to poke holes if you use the fudge. It's rich enough you'll get plenty of chocolate flavor with it just on top. If you want to get fancy add some chocolate shavings on top of the whipped topping. I love chocolate but I think this cake is perfect with white cake mix and fudge topping. try it one way and then the other and see which suits you. I would skip making it with chocolate syrup though.