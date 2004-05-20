Creme de Menthe Cake I

This quick recipe uses regular cake mix, any brand, and any type of whipped topping. It is a great dessert for after dinner, or anytime and especially a treat for St. Patrick's Day (easy way to get something "green"). You can use creme de menthe flavoring if you don't have the actual liqueur.
Following the recipe with the white cake and syrup I wasn't impressed, so have to give it a 3 star rating that way. However, following other reviews I used a chocolate cake with hot fudge ice cream topping (Hershey's)instead of chocolate syrup, and this was much better. The guys I made it for, (using chocolate cake and fudge) loved it. If you want to make the "Baptist" version use Peppermint extract instead. BTW, for those worried about the alcohol, it dissipates with heating leaving only the flavor, and you can always use peppermint extract for the topping if you are worried about children.
So easy, and one of the best cakes I have ever eaten! I used chocolate fudge cake. The recipe called for 1 1/3 cups water, so I substituted 1/3c Creme de Menthe for the 1/3c water. Used a jar of Hersheys hot fudge topping, didn't change anything else. Very hard to stick with "one small piece" when you make this cake!
Oh....my.....goodness! This cake is the best! I made it for a co-worker's birthday and it was pretty simple since everything is from a box or jar and it tastes like a million bucks! The only alterations I used were that I used chocolate cake mix and I used hot fudge instead of chocolate syrup. After I "frosted" the cake w/ the whipped topping, I made some designs on the top with chocolate syrup and then put broken pieces of Andes Candies on top. It looked great. Everyone loved it. I want to try it w/ the white cake mix sometime too.
Our family has passed down a similar version. However, we add 3 Tablespoons of the green creme de menthe and do not leave out any water (it stays moist this way). You may also use 1.5 box of cake mix as the cake mix today has less in it than 30-40 years ago when my grandmother used to make this. We also top ours with a thin layer of melted chocolate instead of syrup - it hardens and adds a kind of crunch texture that goes great with the creamy whipped cream & cake. Just be sure not to spread it on too thick or you can't cut through it!
To tell you the truth, I have never made this cake using white cake mix! Being the chocolate lover that I am I always make it with a homemade chocolate cake recipe I have. (I'm sure a boxed choc. would be fine) Last time we made cupcakes and wow...were they good! I use hot fudge as other reviewers have suggested.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2004
I make this cake quite often, just a little differently. I follow the directions for the white cake mix and add 1/4 cup creme de menthe syrup to the cake instead of liqueur. I also add 2 tbls. cdm syrup to the whipped topping. I use hot fudge topping and spread it on the cake and put the whipped topping on top of that. This is my favorite cake, but I have never tried chocolate which I think I will do next time.
What an awesome recipe! I substituted chocolate cake mix, because to me chocolate and mint tastes the best together, but other than that I kept the recipe the same and what a delightful surprise. Best to make it the night before to let all the flavors come together. Thanks for sharing. I will definitely be making over and over.
This is always a big hit, sometimes I substitute Hot Fudge instead of Chocolate Syrup. JOY
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2004
I use dark chocolate cake mix. I also substitute 1 jar of fudge (you can find it near other ice cream toppings at your super market) for the can of chocolate syrup. Just soften the fudge in your microwave for easy spreading. Eveyone that's tried it LOVES it and can't believe how easy it is to make!!!
I truly enjoyed this moist mint cake. It has now become one of my favorite cake recipes. I added a few chocolate chips into the batter for an "After Eight" taste. It was enjoyed by all at the dinner I took it to. Thanks for sharing!
Great recipe for St. Patrick's luncheon. I was heavy handed on the chocolate syrup, didn't hear any complaints! Don't know if I'd bother buying creme de menthe when I can use peppermint extract and green food coloring. Thanks for sharing!
I used the chocolate cake and hot fudge as people suggested.... For frosting, I whipped 4 cups of Heavy Whipping cream and then added 1 1/4 cup of powdered sugar and 3 tablespoons of creme de menthe b/c I wanted a stronger mint taste in the frosting.
My daughter loves mint and chocolate, so I thought this would be a fun birthday cake for her! I used a dark chocolate cake mix, hot fudge topping, 4 TBSP creme de menth in the cake and 1 TBSP peppermint extract in the topping. I think I will try it with white cake mix the next time to see which is better!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2004
This was YUMMY & SIMPLE! We liked it frozen. If you like Girl Scout Thin Mint Cookies you'll love this! Don't be afraid of the Creme de Mente liqueur. It is very mild in flavor, you can't detect the alcohol. I used Dark Chocolate Syrup. Chocolate + mint---what more could you want! This one's a keeper! Thanks Bonnie!
Oh my, this is very, very rich but worth the calories for a special occasion treat. I used the real liquor version and President's Choice syrup which I heated up a bit before pouring over the top. YUM!
I made this for St. Patrick's Day and it was great. I followed another reviewer's suggestion of using hot fudge sauce instead of chocolate syrup. If you use clear Creme de Menthe, add a few drops of green food coloring to the cake mix and whip topping for festive color. I will definately make this again.
I made nine of these for an Irish night my husband was planning. It was perfect and received many compliments. I made it using French vanilla cake mixes. I also made my own chocolate syrup (to save money)This had just the right amount of creme de menthe taste for my liking. This was ebjoyed by all. Thanks for posting and reviews that gave me the confidence to use this recipe without testing it first. Many thanks.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2004
The cake was really moist and the minty cool whip made it refreshing.
Excellent!! I followed someone else's advice & used Hot Fudge instead of chocolate syrup, very good idea. I used clear creme de menthe, so mine had a nice "winter" look to it. A great desert if you want something light after a big meal. Just the right amount of sweetness. Next time I think I'll try it with a chocolate cake mix as someone also suggested- I'm a chocoholic & I think it'll be great that way too. A definate keeper!
This was excellent - I definitely think adding hot fudge was a great idea. I added a few drops of green food coloring to the Cool Whip for St. Patrick's Day. We all loved this! For some reason, my cake stuck to the pan a lot, so you might want to go heavy on the Crisco when you grease your pan.... Thanks for a GREAT recipe!
Not a crumb was left! I used an organic chocolate cake mix & whipped cream.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2001
Even better using hot fudge rather than chocolate sauce!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2004
Thank you for a wonderful and easy recipe. I hate to bake, but I needed something for ST. Paddy's day bake sale. This was an absolute hit. Thanks for sharing
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/26/2001
I needed to make something "green" for my daughter's class. I didn't have much time, so I chose this recipe. The teacher immediately asked me for the recipe, she even called me at home to get it....I plan to make this again!
Wonderful! I actually made it twice in one week! Made the first with the syrup, as I had that on hand, and the next one with hot fudge topping. Personally I liked the syrup, but my friends preferred the hot fudge topping. Either way it was great. Tastes like a Thin Mint cookie, but in a cake!
Warning...if you use an oil-type flavoring instead of an extract, you will only need one to two DROPS for the cake and one to two DROPS for the whipped topping to get a really minty taste. My family loved this cake!
I used mint extract, chocolate cake and hot fudge sauce. I added 1Tbs mint extract in the cake batter and 1 1/2 tsp in the whip cream. Turned out really good. I also sprinkled broken andes mints on top with a drizzle of ganache.
Awesome cake!! I made it for St. Patrick's Day and it not only looked festive but it tasted great. My husband said "Wow - this is one of the best desserts you've ever made"! Thanks, Bonnie! P.S. I did follow others' advice and used warmed-up hot fudge instead of chocolate syrup.
I made this recipe for my kids last year for St Patrick's day & they loved it! I lost my recipe & had to relocate it on Allrecipes. Can't wait to make it again! My husband & I liked it too, we aren't big on mint cake. Very moist & light. This will go in my recipe book. Thanks!
I did what others suggested and used chocolate cake. I made my own cake using the recipe on the Hershey’s container. I used Hershey’s hot fudge. The other change was canned whipping cream. The picture was on the recipe so I tried it. Tasted great. Wasn’t too pretty. Was a little to soft after I added the creme de menthe. Overall I’d say it was pretty good. My large family agreed!
Because of some reviews stating chocolate syrup was too runny, I used hot fudge. However it did not absorb down into the holes of the cake, so I will use the syrup next time. Also crumbled Andes crepe de menthe candies on top. Yummy.
I learned how to make this from my step mom. It's a wonderful cake but it's just okay with Hershey's syrup. She always made it with fudge topping. Contrary to other reviewers I don't think it's better made with chocolate cake mix. It's best with the right balance of mint and chocolate. I recommend using Hershey's hot fudge topping and doing everything else as directed except you don't really need to poke holes if you use the fudge. It's rich enough you'll get plenty of chocolate flavor with it just on top. If you want to get fancy add some chocolate shavings on top of the whipped topping. I love chocolate but I think this cake is perfect with white cake mix and fudge topping. try it one way and then the other and see which suits you. I would skip making it with chocolate syrup though.
