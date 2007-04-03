Microwave Cake

This recipe came out wonderful... I took the photo you see of the finished yellow cake (mine was Lemon). I changed several things others might want to try... I didn't have canned pie filling and I had a Lemon supreme cake mix, not a yellow. So...remembering another cake recipe from years ago and knowing that I would need to get the liquid/texture combination correct to make this work, I took a risk and used a 15oz. container of Ricotta Cheese and increased the amount of applesauce to total 26oz. of wet ingredients. I used a silicone bundt pan and it came out fantastic! I suspect you must use a high-watt microwave, as baking I've tried in a smaller micro I had several years ago did not come out well. Also, the ricotta is a great way to add protein to baked goods, and it probably improved the texture of the cake. The lemon flavor had a real kick to it, which might be enjoyed more by those who mentioned the yellow cake being too bland for them? I made a simple lemon glaze for it, as you see in the pic, and it disappeared! Thanks for this recipe!