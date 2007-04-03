Easy fast cake that can be made in the microwave in approximately 12 minutes. My favorite combinations are: chocolate cake mix with cherry pie filling or yellow cake mix with apple pie filling ( I add a bit of cinnamon for flavor to this one.)
So far I have tried the following combinations: chocolate cake mix with cherry pie filling, white cake mix with strawberry pie filling, and yellow cake mix with apple pie filling and cinnamon. All three times it has turned out wonderfully. If you are looking for a unique way to serve it, try this: CAKE IN A COFFEE MUG~ Mix your favorite microwave cake combo. Spray a coffee mug with cooking spray. For mugs that hold a 1 cup fluid capacity add 1/2 cup batter. Microwave for 1 min 40 seconds. Let sit aprox 5 minutes in or out of microwave. Great in the mug, but easy to pop out as well. (makes 10 & 1/2 mugs worth) For 1 1/2 cup or larger capacity mugs use 3/4 cup batter and microwave for 2 min and let sit for 5. (Makes 7 mugs worth). Note, the first time I tried the regular recipe, I used a silacone pan but not a bundt pan. It turned out ok, but was a little gooey in the center. I didn't have that problem when I used the bundt pan the next two times. It's not a problem with the mugs as they are so small.
05/10/2001
This is a great recipe, Another great substitue is spice cake, with a can of pumkin, I let them cool and dust top with powdered sugar!
This is WONDERFUL!! I make the chocolate cake with cherry pie filling, then drizzled chocolate syrup over it while it was still warm and served with vanilla ice cream. Sinful! Thanks so much for sharing this recipe! :)
The chocolate cake with cherry pie filling is delicious. To frost this cake I take 1 cup of chocolate chips melt them in the microwave just until melted then add half small container ( 250 ml) of sour cream to melted chocolate chips
This recipe came out wonderful... I took the photo you see of the finished yellow cake (mine was Lemon). I changed several things others might want to try... I didn't have canned pie filling and I had a Lemon supreme cake mix, not a yellow. So...remembering another cake recipe from years ago and knowing that I would need to get the liquid/texture combination correct to make this work, I took a risk and used a 15oz. container of Ricotta Cheese and increased the amount of applesauce to total 26oz. of wet ingredients. I used a silicone bundt pan and it came out fantastic! I suspect you must use a high-watt microwave, as baking I've tried in a smaller micro I had several years ago did not come out well. Also, the ricotta is a great way to add protein to baked goods, and it probably improved the texture of the cake. The lemon flavor had a real kick to it, which might be enjoyed more by those who mentioned the yellow cake being too bland for them? I made a simple lemon glaze for it, as you see in the pic, and it disappeared! Thanks for this recipe!
This was very good. I also like lemon cake with lemon pie filling (dusted with powdered sugar!). Thank you for posting this very easy recipe. Great when the kids are in the mood for cake, but I don't have much time...
I was quite surprised with how good this was. I ecpected it to turn out rubbery but tried it anyway because it sounded so easy (and inexpensive). Glad I did. I made the chocolate cake using a devils food cake mix (with pudding in the mix), a can of cherry pie filling, eggs, applesauce and added almond extract. (The almond flavor was really good with the chocolate and cherries.) I baked it in a soft-sided silicone bundt pan and the cake came out easily. I think the success of this recipe probably depends on your microwave oven. It worked for me, and I'll be making it again. Thanks!
This was such a simple recipe!! I needed a quick last minute dessert and this fit the bill. I did bake in the oven for 40 min at 350 instead of microwaving. It turned out moist and scrumptious. I did add a Tbl of cinnamon. Why didn't I think of this recipe sooner??!!!
09/29/2001
The cherry filling version has to be one of our all time favorite cake recipes. It was so quick and easy to make.
Wow, who knew a microwave cake would actually come out!?!?! I used spice cake and apple pie filling and added 1/2 cup brown sugar and a cup of pecans to the mixture. Holy moly, it was so moist and delicious! I know there are several varieties of pie fillings...I can't wait to try more combinations! YAY! So happy to have stumbled across this little gem! :o)
Yum! I was skeptical but it turned out good. I used what I had, white cake mix, cherry pie filling and added 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips. Good stuff!
10/18/2003
What a great recipe for a last minute person like myself! I had a home show and needed that little something extra to serve. Just by accident I stumbeled across this recipe. Super easy to make and little mess to clean up. It is a must try! I loved it and so did everyone else. I can't wait to try the other variations! Thanks for the great recipe and the huge time saver!
This recipe is a great base. After reading others comments, I still went ahead and made the apple cake, but I also added a tablespoon of sugar and cinnamon(each), a grated apple, and 1/4 cup of cinnamon applesauce. It came out great!! Tastes just like my grandmothers except it was soooo easy!! Thanks!!
Quick and easy. The pie filling is the key to what makes this cake moist and helps to make it better in that it is a microwave recipe. Even better with frosting. I personally do not like boxed cake flavor so it wasn't for me.
Great idea! I've made this a few times in different variations and they've all been great. I followed the idea on a previous review and made them in coffee mugs. It works great. I just keep the leftover batter in the fridge and use as I need it. My kids love this; it's easy enough for them to make and cook. Thank you for sharing this great recipe!
I used mugs and found the cake to be... how to best describe it... dry but also gooey - nothing like the traditional method. My boyfriend and I ate only 3 out of the 12 mugs that were made. We usually love cake, but this was too different for us.
I made the lemon version, dusting it with powdered sugar. Even though my DH and DS did not like it (wanted me to give it away), my guests and I thought it was delicious! (I'm going to try other versions and see if it was just the lemon flavor they didn't like.) I have a powerful microwave so next time I will only bake for 12 minutes and will let it cool in the pan longer (started to split when I turned the cake out).
Tried the chocolate w/cherry pie filling in a silicon bundt cake pan, 1000 microwave w/turntable. 10min and cake was soft moist and delicious. turned out easy, no sticking, no soft spots. Next to try a Spice cake w/apple pie filling. sprinkle chopped nuts in bottom of bundt pan, add 1/2 cup applesauce & 1 tsp. vanilla extract. mix all as before, pour over nuts, bake 12 min. YUMMY
I made the yellow cake/apple pie filling variety and we didn't care for it for much. It was okay, but not something I'd make again. The only reason I gave it four stars is the convenience. You sure can't beat that. Maybe one of the other varieties would be better, but I'll pass on the yellow cake/apple combo. Too bland!
Finally! A microwaved cake! I tried other recipes here (ones that require the conventional oven, with preheating process) but used my microwave oven, and the result was not that pleasing: the cake turned out soggy, or parts of it were uncooked! I haven't tried making this yet, but here's a tip to anyone who wants to make cakes from the conventional oven recipes and bake 'em in the microwave oven: reduce the water content in the recipe by 1/3. That way you won't get a soggy cake after the specified cooking time. AND! don't overcook the cake in the microwave, or else it'll dry up after the standing time and you'll get a hard cake instead of a soft, sliceable one. A 15- or 30-second excess time on high can spell DISASTER to your microwaved cake! Happy Baking!
Sorry but I tried the chocolate/cherry cake 3 times using a stoneware bundt cake pan. Twice in my 1.58Kw microwave and once at 350 degrees for 50-55 minutes in a conventional oven. The results were terrible. The microwave left the cake wet like pudding at the top with a rubbery texture. The oven version, though not wet but too moist and then the next day...rubbery. Too bad.
I thought this was pretty neat the way it cooked up so quickly! I didn't really follow the recipe though so I don't know if I can review it fairly. I did the same steps but I changed the ingredients. I only had a white cake mix, so I followed the review of another reviewer and used white cake mix, 3 eggs, 1 can of cherry pie filling, 1/2 cup applesauce, and about maybe a cup of chocolate chips. I cooked them in oversized mugs and they turned out great! Very moist and tasty! I even had funfetti icing which added even more taste! Thanks for a fun, easy recipe to play with!
I have been cooking, yes cooking, not just reheating, in the microwave for 33 years. For the cooks who had problems, try these tips. First you need to know that the test for a done cake is the same as for an oven baked cake. A toothpick inserted in the center should come out clean. Sometimes you will see a few wet areas on top but if your toothpick is clean they will disappear during standing time. If you have both rubbery and wet parts, try 7% power and cook it a little longer. The standing time with a plate on top is vital. Your cake is still cooking. Your cake pan should be a dry solid surface, not a wire rack, so the bottom of the pan doesn't cool too fast I hope this helps. This recipe is too good and too handy not to have in your recipe file.
Although easy to make, this cake wasn't for me. For some reason it turned out drier and hard on the bottom but the rest of the cake had a more rubbery consistency. Since there is no heat, it had an anemic look so you have to use icing. I tasted it again the next day but it was dry and somewhat tasteless except for the apple pie filling pieces. I wouldn't make again. I made with the apple pie filling and applesauce.
I used a red velvet cake mix with a can of cherry pie filling. I was not impressed, neither was my husband (who never passes up sweets). It had a rubbery texture to it. I was really excited to see this because we are currently remodeling and without an oven, but this one just didn't work for me.
My oven isn't working and I have been looking for a dessert I could make in the microwave. This is it! I used a cherry pie filling/chocolate cake combo like someone else suggested and it was awesome! I didn't have enough applesauce so I used veggie oil and I frosted it with a canned chocolate frosting. I will make it again!
Just made this at work, and WOW, were we surprised! I made the lemon cake pictured using Roxy's instructions. The ladies at work have decided this is our "rough night" go to. Can't wait to try other varieties.
Well, this was quite tasty and moist! I followed the directions exactly, but after the five minutes of waiting after the twelve mins in the microwave, it still was all little raw and gooey so I stuck it back in the microwave for a minute and it was great! I did the yellow cake mix with apple pie filling, and I put some walnuts on the bottom of the pan, and it added a little crunch to it that I think it neeeded. All in all, great recipe! I'll definitely use again!
