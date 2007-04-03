Microwave Cake

Easy fast cake that can be made in the microwave in approximately 12 minutes. My favorite combinations are: chocolate cake mix with cherry pie filling or yellow cake mix with apple pie filling ( I add a bit of cinnamon for flavor to this one.)

Recipe by Mary J

Directions

  • Mix the box of cake mix, eggs, pie filling and applesauce till moist. Use a microwave safe bundt pan or substitute a microwave safe bowl that has a microwave safe cup or cone placed in the middle of it (to mimic a bundt pan). Pour mixture into the bowl around the cup.

  • Bake on high for 6 minutes 30 seconds, turn and bake for another 6 minutes 30 seconds on high. Remove from oven and cover bowl with a dish and let stand for 5 minutes (this finishes the cooking process).

  • Turn cake over onto dish and remove cone (cup) for a delicious quick dessert. Good hot with vanilla ice cream or whipped topping.

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 47.4mg; sodium 322.6mg. Full Nutrition
