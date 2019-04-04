Skillet Meatloaf
A very easy to prepare meatloaf that is always very juicy and flavorful.
A very easy to prepare meatloaf that is always very juicy and flavorful.
I didn't change the ingredients, but after browning the loaves I put them in a crock pot, poured the soup mixture over everythnig and cooked on low for 3 hours. I served everything over cooked rice. This is a great comfort food dish even during the hot afternoons when you don't want to sweat over an oven or stove.Read More
Meat was just delicious, juicy & tender but I didn't care for the sauce too much of an intense tomato soup flavour. Will make it again but alter the sauce with maybe a little extra water and some Worcestershire sauceRead More
I didn't change the ingredients, but after browning the loaves I put them in a crock pot, poured the soup mixture over everythnig and cooked on low for 3 hours. I served everything over cooked rice. This is a great comfort food dish even during the hot afternoons when you don't want to sweat over an oven or stove.
I would have given it 5 stars, but I changed a couple things. I added a teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce as suggested by others and used a small jar of Marinara Sauce instead of the Tomato Soup. It made the meatloaf richer and spicier. I also browned the meat on top of the stove, then put it in the oven for 45 minutes uncovered. It was delicious with mashed potatoes and green beans. Will make it again soon. Thanks for the recipe.
I found this recipe very good. I changed it a little and instead of sing condensed tomato soup, I substituted condensed cream of mushroom soup and it came out delicious.
Meat was just delicious, juicy & tender but I didn't care for the sauce too much of an intense tomato soup flavour. Will make it again but alter the sauce with maybe a little extra water and some Worcestershire sauce
My meatloaf loving husband gives this 5 stars. I thought it was toooo salty but he's the expert so I'll go with his evaluation. I used Italian bread crumbs and omitted the cheese. It was so easy and no need to heat up the kitchen by baking it in the oven. Left overs great in sandwiches too!
We loved this easy meatloaf! I used Italian seasoned bread crumbs and a can of pizza sauce instead of the soup. There's only two of us, so we have the second loaf for leftovers. Thanks for the recipe!
try using pizza sauce instead of tomato soup mmmmm
A definite family favorite! My husband loves this recipe, you don't even have to tweek it to make it any better. It tastes great how it is.
My husband I weren't fans of this, but my three year old thought it was delicious. I used the pizza sauce idea and Italian breadcrumbs, as tomato soup totally grosses me out, and I thought the meat just had no flavor. It's always fun to try a new recipe, but again I was told to stick to my original meatloaf recipe. Oh well!
Made this tonight for my husband and two kids. Everyone quite enjoyed it! It got a little burned on the bottom so I'll have to watch that next time. I used tomato sauce instead of soup. I'd like it to have a little more bbq flavour - might use bbq sauce instead of tomato sauce next time...
I tried this tonight w/ a few alterations, and it was GREAT! I used spaghetti sauce instead of tomato soup and added 1 tsp. of Worcestershire. I shaped the meat mixture into patties, rather than loaves, and fried them for about 10 min. on each side. It was also quicker as I didn't have to wait for loaves to cook through. I served it with brown gravy rather than sauce and cheese. I'm not a big fan of meat in general, and my husband doesn't really like meat loaf, but we both liked this and had seconds!
I love the cooking method, but this is some of the most bland meatloaf I have ever tasted. It was more like an oversized hamburger patty. Next time I'll punch it up with honey, diced jalepeno, and dark mustard.
great! i did use pizza sauce instead, with itallian bread crumbs. it was wonderful, and my husband loved it. thank you!
PLEASE condensed tomato soup has a completely different flavor than pizza sauce, tomato sauce or any other sauce containing tomato.
This meatloaf was super easy! I didn't have everything on hand, so i had to use tomato sauce rather than the condensed soup (which tasted great). I always add garlic to my red meats. Also, i was using 93/7 ground beef, so i added two teaspoons of bacon grease to keep the loaves from sticking because there was no grease cooking out. I added some of the sauce mixture to the loaves while they were simmering. This is a beautiful dish and equally as tasty!
very good and very easy. almost all 7 of my kids liked it. I added worchestershire and a bit of hot sauce. I also made it into 8 little loaves/patties so each kid got his/her own. served with Ketchup.
I LOVEDED this, and so did my daughter (who is a very picky eater) I used maranara sauce instead, and it was just fab! I will def. be making this again!
The overall flavor was good. One change: I used "No Salt" with low sodium. As I mixed 73% lean ground beef with the ingredients I saw a problem; it was not firm enough to hold together. When browning, the loaves crumbled as I turned them over in the skillet. There was not enough sauce in the pan to stir it so meat simmered in it. Next time I will follow Megan's suggestion and make smaller portions rather than two loaves. For greater quantity of sauce, I'll add 1/4 cup of water. If I desire a creamier sauce, I'll use milk instead of water. Thanks, T.J., for sharing your recipe.
needs a tad more flavour.
This was good, but it needed a little something as it was a bit plain. It was easy to make on the stove top, but I did have to increase the time it took to cook and excluded the sauce for this as not everyone likes mustard.
This was absolutely delicious!! Alterations: I used 2lbs ground beef and made 4 'loaves'. Therefore I increased the amount of bread crumbs to taste/texture. Also, after reading many reviews I was really apprehensive about using the tomato soup seeing as I HATE tomato soup. BINGO - it was delicious! I added some Worcestershire sauce to kick up the flavor a bit, and a little bit of Italian seasoning just in case I regretted not using Marinara sauce. Also, I used milk instead of water and that seemed to be an EXCELLENT call! Pair this with some mashed potatoes and yes...you will love it!!
not for first time meatloaf cookers
The first time I made this it burned so badly on the bottom when I followed the directions. Last night I made some slight changes---Put about a tablespoon of oil in bottom of the pan before adding meat. About a minute or two after adding the meat and searing the bottom I turned the heat down to med low. Worked great! Even my 1 year old couldn't get enough.
My bf actually made this and loved it. We used spaghetti sauce and added onions, garlic and mushrooms. It was soo tasty and filling with some mash potatoes.
We loved this! I use marinara sauce because I hate tomato soup.
This was not bad at all. I don't eat a lot of red meat so I substituted it with ground turkey and the only other change I made was to use spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce (I think it gives it a better taste). I had a bit of trouble keeping it together but it still came out tasting good. My family still enjoyed it. Thanks.
This was very good, but I too found that I needed to use smaller loaves of meat. We really enjoyed it and I will make this many times.
This had good flavorbutitdidn't stay in meatloaf form we just ended up with meat piled next to our mashed potatoes.
Very good. I wouldn't change anything.
This is the easiest meatloaf recipe ever. My husband and son, who are big meat & potato eaters thinks it's the best. The only thing I do different is I use Italian flavored tomato sauce and let out the mustard.
This was "so-so". I read a lot of reviews, and being afraid of it being bland, I used pizza sauce instead of tomato soup. Perhaps I'd like it better with tomato soup - not sure. Anyway, this was not our favorite, and don't think I'll be making again. Thanks anyway!
not very easy to handle in frying pan kind of hard to flip over with out it falling apart.but over all good flavor
I don't really care for meatloaf but this recipe was great! So easy and anybody can make it in no time!!!
I made this last night for dinner and it was VERYgood & so easy to make. It is not often that I make a meal that both of my two kids and my husband thinks is great! The only thing that I changed was that I only had provolone cheese so I used that instead of mozzerella. My husband suggested that next time we add some green peppers. We will definatley make this again.
I cooked this for Dinner to-night, all four of us loved it.
I am not big on meatloaf but this was decent, my son ate it and he is picky.
TOTALLY AWESOME! I even messed it up a little and it still tastes great!
It had kind of a barbeque flaver. Very good
loved this recipe and was very quick. i change it and added garlic and basil and also used bread crumbs and oatmeal together. It was great and definitely would make again.
easy and ok, if i use this again i'll have to make quite a few changes. it came out a bit too bland for me.
This recipe turned out pretty good. A definite keeper. The only problem I had was the wrong choice of ground beef. The meat began to stick, probably because I did not have too much fat. I think I'll use meat that is not as lean next time.
delicious as is
This was fantastic. I changed it just a bit. I used 1/2 ground beef and 1/2 ground turkey and I added a garlic dill seasoning. I took the advice of another, since I do not care for tomato soup in recipes, and used cream of mushroom. I added some beef boullion granules to the soup and water mixture. I topped with a cheddar and mozzerella mixture. I did not use the yellow mustard. I made 3 patties tonight and froze 3 for later. I can't wait to make this again. My family loved it, that includes a 12 year old, a 10 year old and a 7 year old. I served with a fresh green salad.
I made this dish at our camper because it required no babysitting as it cooked. We really enjoyed this dish.
Great tasting meatloaf! I used extra lean ground beef, so I had to add a little water to the skillet while it cooked for the 25 minutes. It definitely was a very moist meatloaf this way :) I used tomato soup, but next time might try spaghetti or pizza sauce. I did use an Italian blend of shredded cheese on top, and Italian flavored breadcrumbs in the loaf. My boys really ate this up! Thanks, TJ!
This was extremely good. My family loved it including the kids. I added green peppers and onions to it and also baked it vice what the directions said. EXCELLENT!!
Thanks for sharing this reipe my husband love it now this is one of his favorite .
This meatloaf is a little bit extraordinary. I like it to be a part of my collection.
Nice recipe, thanks TJ.. :) The kids and I enjoyed this dish.. I did increase the ingredients so had to cook it a bit longer to get it fully cooked.. I may use the idea of finishing it off in the oven next time too.. I changed the bread crumbs to Italien seasoned, and my onion was.. well let's just say, I had to resort to dried (which worked out well there was enough juices in the dish to make the onions taste ok..) .. Next time I may doctor it up a bit more.. maybe some garlic and basil or oregano..more like a big meatballs I guess.. Anyway, I will make this recipe again.. :)
My guys said this recipe is a keeper. I also used Italian bread crumbs.Very Good!!C. Akers,Ohio
I was hoping for this to be more like the traditional meatloaf I'm used to, but it wasn't. It was okay, but I won't make it again.
YUMM! I just added some garlic and onion powder to the mix and my husband LOVED it!
Quick and very easy. I did add about 1/4 cup of chopped peppers (green, red and yellow). I didn't feel the tomato soup overpowered the taste. And it made great sandwiches the next day. Thanks for a really good recipe, TJ.
This is the best meat loaf I have tasted so far. It was very moist and I prefer it to regular meatloaf. Definitely a recipe I would do again!
not a "SKILLET" type of meal. Started it like that then put it in the oven. But followed the recipe still. Came out ok . My hubby liked it me I will pass. Thanks
This was my first meat loaf ever and it turned out wonderful. It was a little salty for my taste so I will cut the salt in half next time
This a really great recipe! My whole family likes it, and I think that adding the cheese on top is original and very tasty. The only "negative" point would be that there isn't enough sauce left at then end. But next time I'll do this, I'll just double if not triple the amount of tomato soup. I also didn't put as much salt as the recipe called for, I only put half of it, and the recipe was still pretty delicious. Thanks for sharing this recipe with us! ;D
Great flavour and very easy to make....i didnt care much for steaming the meatloaf though...it made it really moist but somewhat soggy. i think that it would stay really moist and turn out great if i bake it instead. i loved the sauce!
This had great flavor. My husband loved it.
Tried last night and my husband DOES NOT like meatloaf and he said it would be fiine to make again and thats a GOOD in my meatloaf book.
this meatloaf was just yummy and SO easy to prepare! The only adjustment I made was using an italian blend cheese, only because it was on hand and already grated. THis is my new meatloaf
You need to be careful not to have the meat burn on the outside while simmering. Adding just a touch of tomato soup for it to simmer in is just the thing.
This was simple and tasty. I did make some changes, for what I had on hand. I used ground turkey instead of beef and oatmeal instead of bread crumbs. Instead of canned tomato soup, I used a partial box of organic tomato soup (not condensed). I used a good tablespoon of spicy mustard. I also made 4 loaves instead of 2, and used sliced muenster instad of shredded mozz. Thumbs up from the family, and DH doesn't like turkey burger - was a good disguise. Will make again!
My family and I loved this. It was quick and easy to make and there were no leftovers!
This recipe saved me when I still didnt have an oven. Even though I do my meatloaf in an oven now, I pretty much still use the same recipe. Thanks.
Quick, easy and my kids ate it!
I generally DO NOT like meatloaf....but...this was excellent! I tweeked the liquid ingredients a little by using spaghetti sauce in place of tomato soup and added brown mustard instead of yellow. It was scrumptous!
Excellent! My sister likes this better than regular meatloaf. I did change the cooking times to speed things up a bit. First, I divided the meat into portion sizes so they would cook faster. Instead of browning on both sides first, I just threw the loaves on medium and left them covered for ten minutes. Then I poured the sauce over top, flipped the loaves and sprinkled the cheese on. After another ten minutes of cooking uncovered, they were ready.
This is a great recipe! I didn't have any tomato soup on hand, so I found a recipe for tomato basil soup and made the meatloaf with that. We served the meatloaf over mashed potatoes... YUM!
I messed a little bit and added the whole can of tomato soup into the meat mixture. Because of that it was hard to keep the meat into loaves while I was cooking them in the skillet. But the taste was still really good. The only thing I will do differently next time will be to double the sauce. Since I had already used the tomato soup, I substituted ketchup. The sauce was very good! I will be making this again. It was nice to have meatloaf but not have to wait an hour to have it.
This was really moist and it really did have some flavor where the meat browned from the skillet. Overall it tended to crumble though and I tried making patties instead of loaves. I would doctor up the sauce part though and maybe add some worcestershire or a little Italian seasoning. This is a good base to start with and just needs a little tinkering with. The sauce was a little too tomato soup tasting still. Otherwise it's worth a try.
I did not use canned soup. used tomato puree. added 2 Tbs Worcester sauce and 1/2 cup of chopped kalamata olives. fantastic.
This recipe had some great innovative ideas but the final product was not what I was hoping for in a meatloaf. Loved cooking it in the pan vs. oven, but as one reviewer stated, the recipe needed more liquid in the sauce for pan simmering. I ended up adding water and still had very thick sauce. The tomato soup was just too strong a flavor and the meatloaf had no flavor of its own. Very bland. This might be a good starter recipe, but not a great one on its own.
I wasn't too happy with how this came out. The meatloaf fell apart - was close to burnt (tried adding soup - it burned the soup)... The final product tasted good, but it was too much of a hassle.
I added barbecue sauce to the top and doubled up on the cheese. Turned out fantastic.
I had trouble with this recipe. I always use the leanest ground beef and in this recipe I used home grown longhorn beef which has basically no fat at all. I could tell early on the loaves were not going to stay together and had to transfer them to a dish, pour the sauce on and bake them. I am surprised a didn't find the suggestion in the reviews not to use lean beef. Probably won't make this one again.
To compensate time,and my family was craving meatloaf,I didn't foam the meat to loaves but opted to foam into oval shapes liken to Salisbury steak patties. I also used an organic cream of mushroom soup base because I didn't have tomato soup. I sauteed chopped button mushrooms in browned butter and 1/4 teaspoon of grated onion which I added to the meatloaf mixture,than used the rest of the soup as instructed. My family ate it all and was requesting it again for dinner next week.
I gave it a four because I changed from bread crumbs to garlic herb croutons and instead of tomato soup used baroque sauce. My daughter thought it was fabulous and she hates meatloaf.
This is a great way to have meatloaf without using the oven, for the summer months. I did add some fresh basil and used brown mustard instead of yellow. It was delicious and easy. I may even make meatloaf this way in the winter time.
Well, not super impressed with this recipe. My husband didn't like the tomato soup idea, so we used Emerils marinara sauce... All in all it was okay, but it was more like a couple of giant meatballs. If i made it again, it would be with pasta!!!
Used ground turkey and marinara sauce. Cooked as directed and it was very good.
Made it exactly as written, and it was great. Didnt find the tomato soup taste to be overpowering, as some have said. My family loved it, said it was the best meatloaf I have ever made!
great taste, easy
will try it again with different topping.
Good base but can be tweaked for anybodies liking. I changed it a bit. I used ground turkey and added seasoned salt, garlic, worcestershire sauce and steak sauce to the meat mixture. Because it was ground turkey there was no fat so after the browning I put the remaining tomato soup, water and mustard in. It came out soft, juicy & delicious!!!!
Warning be careful not to blacken the meatloafs. Seems like a good process for preparation.
My Mama always made her meatloaf this way and made two large ones at a time to stretch it all. Sometimes she used the forbidden dry onion soup mix in the meat mixture also. I can say it was always delicious and I am really picky about anything with ground meat. Seems like we had it with green beans, creamed potatoes and fresh cornbread most of the time. We also usually had homemade catsup she put up every summer when tomatoes came in. It was truly a labor of love.
i haven't tried this recipe yet but i will. It look like it will be a great meal for my grandchilren.
Meatloaf does NOT HAVE CHEESE ON IT!!! IT HAS BACON!!!! 🙄
Loooved it! Served with rice.
Did not like. Odd flavor. Made 4 meatloaves instead of 2.
omg this looks amazing with mashed potatoes or french fries and peas. Love french fries and gravy. will skip the cheese though. i don't want meatloaf parmigiana.
This was much better than our expectations. Like others I used Italian bread crumbs. Also used Dijon mustard because I won't have yellow in the house! 2/3 recipe (1 lb of beef) was so good that the 2 of us ate it all at one sitting!
I cooked this recipe for the first time. The meatloaf fell apart in the pan but it did taste good. The bottom got burnt even though I had it on low flame. Next time, I am cooking it in the oven in a baking dish but following basic recipe. I must say, my son did like it.
I tried this recipe and like it very much. I added only some garlic powder. Because I had trouble getting my thermometer to read done. I finished the cooking in the microwave. I will make it again but, like another person who made it, will finish cooking in the oven.
Followed the recipe and it came out great. The sauce however was missing something.
I haven't made it yet but want to add some comments. I'd probably add a small can of tomato sauce instead of the soup. I'd also add a small amout of sage and thyme. These herbs will definitely add flavor to this recipe. They always pair well with tomato sauce or ground beef. Great recipe though. I'll be making it soon.
Tender, tasty
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections