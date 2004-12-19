Irish Cream Chocolate Cheesecake

Oh. My. Goodness. This is gorgeous! Absolutely incredibly delicious! This is my new favourite desert, I'll probably end up making it for myself for my birthday it's so good! I followed the recipe exactly except for the addition of a few tips for avoiding cracks I had read. I greased and flowered the pan, used a modified water bath (I didn't want to fiddle with sealing my springform with foil so I just put the pan of water on the rack directly beneath the cheesecake), When it was done (the given timing was perfect in my oven) I ran a thin knife around the edge to loosen it, then put it back in the oven with the heat off and the door shut until the oven was completely cool, then left it on a cooling rack until it was totally room temperature before refrigerating it. There wasn't one single minuscule crack, the most beautiful cheesecake I have ever made! (I usually end up with things that resemble the grand canyon) It is a little bit lighter in texture than cheesecake usually is but I quite liked that, it wasn't fluffy or mousse like, just not quite as thick and heavy as most cheesecakes. I also liked that the flavors were fairly delicate, not faint by any means, it was solidly chocolate and Irish cream flavored, but nothing was overpowering or overwhelmed your palate, so you could really enjoy every bite. (though I guess I did use more of 1/4c and a splash of Bailey's than a strict 1/4c) Fabulous fabulous fabulous! I am wishing I had an excuse to make more already!