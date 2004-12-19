Irish Cream Chocolate Cheesecake
If you like Irish cream, like Baileys, and chocolate, you'll love this chocolate cheesecake. After numerous attempts with the ingredients, this is the recipe I now use.
Made two cheesecakes using this recipe. On the first, I followed the baisc recipe, with the exception of adding 1/2 c Bailey's. As reported by the majority of others, it cracked very badly. I disguised it with Cool Whip and chocolate sprinkles. ***The second I baked using all the tricks I've read about to avoid cracking. 1. All regrigerated ingredients were brought up to room temperature befoe mixing. 2. After baking the crust, it was put in the freezer to cool off. 3. After mixing the batter and putting it into the springform, the springform was placed in a waterbath, with the water being halfway up the side of the springform. I then baked the cake as per the recipe, removing the cake from the waterbath at the end of the bake time. I put the waterbath on the shelf beneath the cake, and left everything in the oven overnight. Results: Not even so much as one solitary crack. It was the prettiest cheesecake I've ever made, every bit as pretty as those from the Cheesecake Factory. The recipe itself was a hit, with both cakes devoured within minutes by my coworkes. All raived about it.Read More
IME most important thing to do to prevent cracks in my cheesecakes is to GREASE AND FLOUR my cake pans. this is becos cheesecake will tend to shrink and hold together as it bakes, so if you don't grease and flour, the cake will stick to the sides. the surface tension will be too much so it cracks in the middle. a water bath will further reduce the likelihood of the cracking, but the greasing and flouring is the deciding factor. hope this helps.
This recipe produces a very high quality cheesecake. I use 2 regular cream cheese and 1 low fat, light sour cream and reduced fat Oreos; the lower fat ingredients are totally undetectable. I never put my springform pan IN a water bath; I place a roasting pan full of boiling water on the rack below my cheesecake. This steam method works just as well, with no threat of seepage. Thank you for sharing this phenomenal recipe!
I make this cheesecake often. It's absolutely wonderful! I've reviewed it here before, but I just want to comment on a few things. First, the chocolate flavor is only going to be as good as the cocoa you use. I always use Ghirardelli cocoa in this recipe. Also, I double the recipe for the crust, use chocolate graham crackers instead of cookies, granulated sugar instead of powdered sugar, and put the crust up the sides of the pan instead of just the bottom. That probably makes it taste more chocolatey. And remember to wrap your springform pan tightly in a couple of layers of aluminum foil if you're baking it in a water bath. That prevents the water from getting into the pan and making the crust soggy. :)
I love the way this cheesecake looks. It truly looks professionally made. I had no problems with cracks because I used a waterbath. I like to use the wide sized foil because the regular size doesn't cover the whole pan bottom and even overlapping another piece of foil allows for water to leak in and mess the whole thing up. After turning the oven off I left the door closed with the cheesecake in for another hour and then put it in the refrigerator overnight. When making the crust , keep on stirring it up and don't be afraid to use your hands (clean please) if necessary to form a "more pasty than crumbly" crust. The only thing I changed was the amount of irish cream which I upped to 1/3. The taste is very subtle but I liked it very much and so did everybody else that tried it.
This is a GREAT cheesecake! I made this for my husband's birthday and it turned out fantastic! I did use the other suggestions and increased the irish cream to 1/3 cup and cooked in a water bath. I let the cake cool for a couple hours in the oven before removing and had no trouble with cracking. After reading a couple reviews stating that this cheesecake didn't set properly, I was a little concerned...but those concerns were unfounded. This is delicious with a wonderful texture. I topped this with chocolate fudge for a truly decadent treat!
I brought this to work, it went very quickly and everybody raved about it. I did make some changes - I used chocolate graham cracker crumbs, 2 Tbs regular sugar instead of the confectioners sugar, and half of the cocoa for the crust. I didn't bake the crust either (I actually just forgot that part). I also put in just shy of a 1/2 cup of irish cream, as some other people have suggested. I also greased and lightly floured the spingform pan since I read all those posts about the cake cracking badly. I started to do the waterbath, putting a pan of water on the rack below, but I took it out after 10 minutes, since I have never baked any cheesecakes that way, and never had a big problem with cracking....I read some posts about the texture being like "mousse" and I was a bit worried. After the baking was done I left the cheesecake in the oven to cool with the oven door partially open. The texture was excellent, not like mousse, so I was pleased. I personally prefer regular cheesecake, but like I said, everybody raved about this cheesecake.
This was the first time I had tried to make a cheesecake. I made it for a Christmas party and it turned out great! I may add a little more Bailey's next time...
This cheesecake was really smooth! However, I used 1/3 cup of Irish Cream and that still didn't seem to be enough. May try 1/2 cup next time. This dessert was really enjoyed by all.
Oh. My. Goodness. This is gorgeous! Absolutely incredibly delicious! This is my new favourite desert, I'll probably end up making it for myself for my birthday it's so good! I followed the recipe exactly except for the addition of a few tips for avoiding cracks I had read. I greased and flowered the pan, used a modified water bath (I didn't want to fiddle with sealing my springform with foil so I just put the pan of water on the rack directly beneath the cheesecake), When it was done (the given timing was perfect in my oven) I ran a thin knife around the edge to loosen it, then put it back in the oven with the heat off and the door shut until the oven was completely cool, then left it on a cooling rack until it was totally room temperature before refrigerating it. There wasn't one single minuscule crack, the most beautiful cheesecake I have ever made! (I usually end up with things that resemble the grand canyon) It is a little bit lighter in texture than cheesecake usually is but I quite liked that, it wasn't fluffy or mousse like, just not quite as thick and heavy as most cheesecakes. I also liked that the flavors were fairly delicate, not faint by any means, it was solidly chocolate and Irish cream flavored, but nothing was overpowering or overwhelmed your palate, so you could really enjoy every bite. (though I guess I did use more of 1/4c and a splash of Bailey's than a strict 1/4c) Fabulous fabulous fabulous! I am wishing I had an excuse to make more already!
AMAZING! I've used this recipe many times over the years! Never failed me. All my friends love it - especially chocoholics! :) Some of those who do not like chocolate as much seem to enjoy plain cheesecakes more. Also I made it once low cholestrol with all fat free cream cheese and fat free sour cream - and it was surprisingly BETTER than the original recipe! My bf said b/c it was lighter and also softer! :) :) Also bake it in a water bath! :) that helps :) If you have time - don't open the oven door for 8 hours after baking - that seems to do wonders too! :)
This is the most requested recipe people ask me to make. I use a 10 inch pan so I change the serving size to 16 JUST FOR THE CRUST. I also add 1/2 cup of Baily's instead of 1/4. To keep it from cracking, wet 2 dish towels and put them in the freezer before you even make the crust. After the crust comes out of the oven to cool, put the whole springform pan into the freezer along with the now frozen dish towels wrapped around the rim of the pan. While it's in the freezer mix the batter. Once the batter is done take the pan out, fill it and keep the frozen towels around it and let the batter settle for 15 minutes before putting it in the oven. Bake as suggested, but shut the oven off after 50 minutes, leave the cake in the oven for another hour before loosening it from the rim. Put it back in the oven till completely cool (I usually make it after dinner and leave it over night). The cold rim will keep the batter from baking the sides first, before the center; keeping the heat distribution more even. It's the same purpose as a water bath, but it's an easier method. Works for me.
This is a recipe for an incredibly rich, restaurant quality (yes I'm talking CHEESECAKE FACTORY) cheesecake! I made this twice - once as a whole cheesecake, then second as mini cheesecake cupcakes. First time, I followed the recipe as-is except added 1/2 cup of irish cream as others had mentioned. For the crust, instead of chocolate cookies I used chocolate graham crackers which you can get next to the normal graham crackers at your supermarket. I even baked this a few days ahead of serving and it was marvelous. Second time, I made into cupcakes by just smashing the crust into each cupcake liner with the end of a plastic cup, and then pouring the cheesecake mixture ALMOST to the top. I baked at 325 for 25 minutes and these were delicious too! I realize 1/3 cup of baileys is the best amount.
This is one of my absolute favorites! I really had been looking for a Bailey's Chocolate Chip Cheesecake recipe, so I just leave out the cocoa that would normally go into the mix and carefully fold in 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips right before pouring the batter into the pan. I also use 1/3 cup Bailey's as was suggested by other reviewers. It turns out great every time!
Admittedly, I made a few changes, but the base recipe is excellent. I omitted the flour and cocoa powder from the cheesecake mixture, and didn't add cocoa to the chocolate cookie crumbs for the crust. I didn't start at 450F, I baked in a water bath (bain-marie) until the cakes were set (I did individual 8-ounce cakes in ramekins). I also reduced the recipe to one-third its original size--don't need that much for just two!
Extremely rich and very sinfull! I had never made cheesecake before and tried this recipe. Turned out great! Follow the instructions exactly but also but a boiling water bath on the rack below the cake. After the cake has finished, leave in the oven another hour at the least to cool and do not open the oven door. I had no cracks or anything! Pretty good for a first try. A must try recipe, thanks Elaine.
This is a great cheesecake! However, I was unable to find any of the liqueur the day that I made it, so, I substitued caramel syrup.
I have made this cheesecake many times as it is always a hit with whomever I make it for, I have made some tweaks that I feel make it a better cheesecake. For the crust use 1/3 to 1/2 cup of melted butter, sift the icing sugar and cocoa as well to avoid lumps. For the cheesecake I double the cocoa and flour, use 3/4 cup of Baileys and omit the sour cream, add 1 tbsp of vanilla and 1 tsp espresso powder. I bake mine with a water bath on the rack under it and have no cracks, after 60 minutes I turn off the oven and let it sit for another 60 minutes before chilling in the fridge overnight.
I LOVED this cheesecake. The texture and taste were incredible. The four stars is because the crust didn't work out for me, it was too dry...it either needed more butter or less crumbs. It was just too crumbly. Oh well. I cut back on everything by 1/3 for an 8 1/2" pan and it was still very large. My top cracked and it would have looked bad plain, so I took it out after 50 mintures and made a DELICIOUS sour cream glaze to go on top. 2 cups sour cream 1/4 cup sugar 1/8 teaspoon almond extract 2 teaspoons + of bailey's Put on top and popped back in for 10 minutes. Then put grated chocolate on top and promptly refrigerated. It was for my mom for her birthday and EVERYONE LOVED IT.
I made this exactly as stated but used the chocolate graham crackers, with the cocoa and sugar of course, and1/2 cup of bailey's. Perfection! I put a water bath on the rack under.I have never done that before in 40 plus years of making cheesecakes. I will use that method for every cheesecake I make from now on. Best texture I have ever had and a beautiful top. I let it cool in the turned off oven for about 5 or 6 hours before refrigerating. Absolute rave reviews! Drizzled a little chocolate syrup over each piece before serving. Fabulous! Thanks for a great St.Patty's recipe or any time of the year.
Excellent recipe! I doubled the crust, pressing the excess up the sides of the pan, which left a little "wall" of crust sticking up above the top of the cake -- not an intended result, but one I plan to repeat! Soooooooo pretty! I also increased the Irish Cream in the cake to 1/3 cup. Decadent! **Note: I used a "steam bath" -- placed a pan of hot water on the rack below the cake while cooking. Helps prevent cracking! Also, make cheesecake a day ahead, so it can set (in the fridge) overnight.
This was amazing and really easy to make! I used the pre-made pie crusts and had some left over. Will make them in little pre-made crusts next time. Even the kid who doesn't like cheesecake loved it! Fair warning - it's rich!
WOW! This was so good! I LOVE Irish Cream so I LOVE this cheesecake! The only thing I did different from the recipe is add 1/2 cup Irish Cream,since I wanted a stronger flavor..which I got! It was more Irish then Chocolate but that is what I wanted. Smooth creamy filling...Ah just so good! I was sooo worried after reading the reviews about the cracks but thankfully mine did not crack! THANK YOU THANK YOU for such a great recipe!
I made mini cheesecakes using this recipe and they turned out perfectly! Instead of making individual crusts, I used a split apart Oreo for each crust. I added 12 oz. chocolate chips to the recipe, and increased the Bailey's to a 1/3 cup as many suggested. I used 1/3 less fat cream cheese and lite sour cream. I had no idea how long to bake them. I baked them in a 300 degree oven for about 14 minutes. Then I just let them sit in the oven for the next hour. They turned out perfectly! This recipe ended up making 3 1/2 dozen mini cheesecakes.
Delicious. I didn't change anything from the original recipe. We will be having this cheesecake again for New Year's party on general request.
I made this for Christmas and it came out flawless. I baked it in a waterbath to keep it from cracking. I got great reviews on it. Everyone thought that it was store bought. It was my very first cheese cake so I was very excited that it came out great.
This was so-so. The taste was not as full as I'd expected, though it managed to taste like a cheesecake, at least.
This is one of the tastiest cheesecakes I've ever had. If you like rich...it should be up your alley! It took me several times to acheive the "perfect" cheesecake. I do add 1/2 cup of Bailey's. All other ingredients stay the same. I must have whipped it too much (that will for sure cause cracks) and it was a crumbly consistancy. The last time I cooked it, I didn't whip it as much. Placed it straight into a water bath...and the "perfect" cheesecake was born. Yummm!
I did the water bath like most people suggested and left it in the oven out of the water bath for 1.5 hours with the oven off after baking. Then left in cold garage (it was probably just as cold as fridge) covered overnight... No cracks and it was beautiful. I also didn't have Irish cream so I used Kahlua and boy was it good. Will be keeping this one around for a long time.
I'd give 10 stars if i could! Made this for a St. Patrick's Day Luncheon and the rest of the day I had co-workers complimenting me on how great it was. Very creamy, not too rich. My only problem was it cracked - like the Grand Canyon. I don't think it's the recipe, but I've never had that happen to a cheesecake before and I've made many cheesecakes. I will make this again, but do some research on how to prevent cracking. I guess I've just been lucky for it to never have happened to me before.
Fantastic!! Cheesecakes in a springform pan are my feared recipe...all the talk of the water bath, the cracks, wrapping the dish with foil scares me off most of the time - so glad it didn't this time! I did increase the amount of butter for the crust, to made it easier to press into the pan. I did wrap the bottom outside with foil, sprayed the springform pan with flour/oil spray and put a pan of water on the rack beneath the cheesecake - still cracked just a touch, but just made it authentic looking. So rich and tasty - our hosts happily kept the 2 small leftover slices!
Fantastic cheesecake! I made this recipe for the first time a few days ago, so I didn't want to make too many changes off the bat. I did, however, use only 1 package of "regular" cream cheese and used 2 packages of "1/3 less fat" cream cheese along with it. I increased the Irish Cream to 1/2 cup at the suggestion of many other reviewers and found that that amount added plenty of flavor. I also substituted Splenda for a very small portion of the white sugar, and used light (but not fat free) sour cream. It tasted fantastic with no hint that those substitutions had been made. I will definitely make this one again, and next time will probably use all of the lesser fat cream cheese, and substitute Splenda for even more of the white sugar.
I was able to cut the calories a bit by using light sour cream and 2 packages of neufchatel (reduced fat) cream cheese, along with a package of regular cream cheese. Served with a dollop of green tinted whipped cream for St. Patrick's Day! I prevented cracking by keeping the cake in the turned-off oven for about an hour after baking, then propping the door open for another hour. I might try a wee bit more Irish Cream the next time.
I've made this cheesecake at least five times now, and it has never cracked! Followed the recipe exactly, except increased Bailey's to 1/2 cup and used a water bath while baking. I also leave it in the oven with the door closed up to 1 hour after it is done baking. Because it's so dense, I slice it into really small pieces - it is a huge hit at my Christmas party each year!
Delicious!! I made it exactly as stated and it was enjoyed by all! I used chocolate teddy grahams for the crust b/c I couldn't find chocolate cookies. Yum!!
It's really wonderful cake! I added extra Bailey's and Polish vodka (I'm Polish) and it was very fluffy and had this little sharp taste from vodka! I recommend it!
So decadent, delicious, and easy to make. Thank you for sharing! :0)
I was pretty disappointed in this recipe. I was looking for a good chocolate cheesecake recipe, and this was not very chocolatey or very cheesecakey. The chocolate flavor was barely noticeable (the Bailey's contributed most of the flavor) and the consistency wasn't as firm as cheesecake should be...more like mousse. I'm sure that many people would really like this cake, but I wanted chocolate cheesecake, and this is not really passable as chocolate cheesecake.
Since I was looking for a Kahlua cheesecake recipe, I modified this one to reflect that. I took the advice of adding more butter to crumb mixture (used 1/3 cup) and it was perfect, held it's shape. Then I added 1/4 tsp vanilla and instead of 1/4 cup Irish Cream, put in 1/3 cup Kahlua (or other coffee flavored liqueur) and sprinkled about 1 more tablespoon of floor cause I thought it was a bit thin. Turned out fantastic! Couldn't do much about the cracking on top but decorated with chocolate whip cream rosettes and placed a chocolate covered coffee bean ontop. Nummy! Also quick note: take out of fridge approximately 20 minutes before serving, better taste.
So good! Everybody loved it. I doubled the Irish Cream (Ryan's Cream insted of Bailey's)and it was great. I think 1/3 cup would have been perfect. Can't wait to make it again.
A wonderful cheesecake! Everyone loved it! Needs a bit more chocolate flavor but otherwise it's perfect. I used 1/2 cup of Bailey's and it was just right for all of us. Thanks for sharing the wonderful recipe!
One of the best cheesecakes I've ever made. I used 1/2 cup Irish cream and 1 cup sour cream. When the cheesecake cooled I topped it with a chocolate glaze. It turned out very creamy. Will be making this one often.
Amazing! I am an avid "cake" baker...and had never made a scratch cheesecake...my husband who is not a big cheesecake fan even said it was great! My guests loved it. I made this in an 8 in. Cake pan, lined with parchment on bottom and sides, baked in a water bath and followed the recipe exact other than adding 1/3 cup Irish cream and cooking for 10 min longer. After cooling, I flipped it cookie side up...added some extra cookie crumb on top and garnished with a circle of strawberries. Great St.Patty's dessert...thanks for sharing and all of the comments!
Wonderful crumbly crust and the creamiest cheesecake. The flavor was fantastic! Don't change a thing if you are making this recipe! Bake only until you have a little jiggle left in the middle of the cake, remove from oven and immediately run a sharp knife around the edge. You should have no cracks in this cake if you do this. No water bath was needed.
Very creamy and tasty. Cheated, used store bought chocolate crusts...this recipe filled 2 crusts. Baked at 350 for approx 40 mins. Mixed Kaluha and Irish Cream together for 1/2 cup total, really had a rich and complex flavor. Decreased the sugar to 1 cup, found the liquor was very sweet. HINT: to prevent the white bloches of cream cheese. Mix one block of cream cheese and then add sifted cocoa powder a little at a time then add more cream cheese till all is well mixed and no white is showing.
I loved this cheesecake. I made sure to put a pan of water in the oven while it baked, then left it in the oven an hour after it baked. It was beautiful, and I didn't even garnish it before presentation. I used 1/3 cup of irish cream, and I will use more next time, because I could barely taste the irish cream. I thought this cheesecake tasted best two days after making it. Who knows how good it'd taste on the third day - it didn't last that long! :) Angela
Good consistency and recipe that went over well with guests, but I decided I prefer 'regular' cheesecake. I made as stated except used 1/3 cup of Bailey's Irish Cream. I love my Bailey's, but I prefer it in on ice.
I followed all of Latina Cook's helpful advice and came out with a perfect cheesecake. I too upped the amount of Irish Cream to just over a third of a cup. Many thanks.
Ok, this turned out really awesome!!!! Only two changes. I used 1/2c of Baily's instead of the recommended 1/4c. And since I was using a 10" spring form pan, I baked for only 50 minutes instead of an hour. It turned out moist and rich and it was the rave of the luncheon at work. Eat Your heart out Paula Deen!!!! hehe
Delicious!
5 stars it truly deserves; I had an only adult dinner and was generous with irish cream, adding a bit more than stated: the taste was not overpowering, I guarantee; got rave reviews, really!
Amazing!!! LOVED it!! I added 1/2 cup Bailey's Instead... PERFECTION!!!
Too heavy on the Irish Cream and not enough chocolate.
Best cheesecake ever. I usually make it before dinner and leave in the oven until it is needed. Also, it works great with 2 packeges 1/3 fat cream cheese and 1 regular. Great with amaretto or grand marnier.
This is hands down my favorite cheesecake! It has a lovely creamy texture and the chocolate comes through more than the Irish liqueur. It has been an absolute hit every time I've made it. I have adapted it to be gluten-free (GF) by using GF chocolate cookies, using coconut flour, and either substituting heavy cream for the Irish cream or leaving it out altogether (that was an accident but it worked out well). As other reviewers suggested, I froze the crust while I prepped the filling and I used a modified water bath (roasting pan filled with hot/boiling water). I don't think it's cracked in the 2-3 times I've made it.
Excellent recipe!! And easy! I too used 1/3 cup of irish cream & next time I may use 1/2 cup. For the crust I used chocolate graham crackers with butter and no confectioners sugar. I did not pre-bake the crust and when the cake was cool, I drizzled hot fudge over it. Everyone thought I bought it. They all loved it!!!!! Thanks for the recipe!
Fantastic! Works out every time and gets rave reviews. Took another reviewers advice and wrap the cake pan half way up with tinfoil, put in shallow pan and pour in hot water half way up cake pan. Helps to keep the cake from cracking.
Great cheesecake - rich, dense and not overly sweet. I didn't have irish cream so I used chocolate liquor and added 2 tsp. of dissolved coffee powder. I would have liked a stronger chocolate flavor. I think next time I'll use more cocoa.
DELICIOUS! Made this for our St. Patrick's Day dessert and everyone LOVED it! Topped it w/ a homemade chocolate mousse...perfect! Will make again! Thanks for sharing. :)
I am not sure what went wrong, but I followed the directions correctly, and it turned out too creamy. Not like a cheesecake (new york) but like a cheese pie. And the flavor was off. I read so many good reviews that I am wondering if it was my irish cream, or what, but my cheesecake turned out nothing like the reviews....
EPIC.
This was an excellent cheese cake. Is is very smooth and creamy. The Bailey's Irish Cream really adds a different twist of flavor. This is definately restaraunt quality.
This recipe was AMAZING!!! I served it for St. Pattys Day and my picky family totally devoured it! Thank you so much! I did 1/2 C Irish Cream as per reviews, and did chocolate graham cracker crumbs. I baked it as directed and when I turned the oven off and checked it it didn't wiggle at all so I was a little scared, but it turned out amazing! I did get one tiny crack that I covered with home made Irish Cream Whipping Cream.... more amazing!!!! Did I say thank you... THANK YOU SO MUCH!
Made for Thanksgiving and everyone loved this. I did increase the Irish Cream to 1/3 cup and used a large chocolate bar the I cut into large chunks to decorate the top. I put a pan of boiling water in the oven underneath the cheesecake and had no problems with cracking at all.
I personally do not like flavored cheesecakes, but I decided to make it for St Patricks Day. So even though I did not like it, the fact that the entire pie was reduced to a pile of crumbs w/in 2 hours makes me give this 5 stars. Also, several people wanted the recipe, so that also tells me that it was good. So if you like chocolate cheesecake, I believe this is a good one. By the way, I also used 1/3 c baileys like other reviewers.
This is an amazing recipe. I took it to work and didn't have any leftovers. The women in my office bake a lot and they recommended not baking the crust beforehand; the longer it bakes the harder the crust gets. I followed the recipe except like others I used 1/2 cup of Irish cream. I let the ingredients set out at room temperature before. I also used low-fat cream cheese and sour cream; it had a really creamy consistency. I topped it with chocolate fudge, and next time I think I will add chocolate chips. One tip I do have is watch the baking time and the temperature. You know how your oven works. My oven runs hot, so I lowered the temperature by about 25 degrees when baking.
I made this at Christmas and it was FANTASTIC! I was a little worried because it had to share oven space with a turducken, and my sister's kitchen is not very well equipped for anything that doesn't come from the refridgerated dough section. In spite of all that, it was great. I put a pan of water in the oven and it didn't crack (heck, maybe the turducken helped). The only thing I changed was I put a LOT more irish cream in it. I used about a bottle and a half of the Bailey's minis.
Delicious cheesecake! I've used this recipe a few times with Irish Cream, other times with another liqueur. I make a couple of adjustments for my own tastes.. I don't use cocoa powder, I add more liqueur (anywhere from 1/3cup to 1/2cup), and I add 1.5tsp of vanilla extract. The recipe is very forgiving so you can add/take away small amounts of things to fit your tastes. I get a creamy flavorful, delicious cheesecake with no cracks(using a water bath, and greasing the pan of course). After done baking, I shut the oven off and leave the cheesecake in the oven for a couple hours before actually removing it. Then chill overnight and decorate. So good!!!
I loved this recipe, and per the suggestion of other reviewers thought it was better with the addition of extra Bailey's (I used between 1/3 and 1/2 cups and thought it to be neither too strong, nor not stong enough--just perfect). Everyone who tried it loved it! My only complaint was that my crust kept removing from the bottom of the cheesecake while serving (I never had that happen before with a cheesecake). I used ready made Oreo pie crusts that I'd crushed up for the "Chocolate Cookie crumbs", and I wonder if I wouldn't have had that problem if I'd actually crushed up real cookies (since they would've had the sticky vanilla filling). Either way, I thought this was worth 5 stars and I know I'll make it again in the future. :)
I served this at a dinner party to rave reviews. One guest said it was the best cheesecake he's ever had! Add some extra Bailey's. Note however that the chocolate and Bailey's flavors are very mild. Doesn't have the tang of a NY-style cheesecake, but incredibly smooth flavor and texture.
I made this for thanksgiving and it turned out great but it seemed to be more like regular chocolate cheesecake than irish cream
I'm not even a huge fan of chocolate (but love Bailey's) but this was a huge success. Rich but good! I still need much practice at making cheesecakes as it cracked in a few places...but since I'm so new to this cheesecake thing, I'm very forgiving of that minor fault. Besides, the taste was wonderful! Will make this again!
My coworkers, friends and family all LOVE this cheesecake! I make it all the time. I grease the pan thoroughly, and I ALWAYS put it in a water bath. It never ever sticks or cracks.
This came out absolutely delicious! I used Pepperidge Farms Chocolate Chessmen for the crust, and I also added some crushed thin mints on top of the finished cake for garnish. To bring out the minty side of things, I might add a touch of mint extract next time, but everything is great as is!
I baked at 350 for about 50min and it came out perfectly. Covered with whip cream and cocoa, and had many requests!
I thought this was a very good Cheesecake. It was the first one that I've ever made and it turned out really well. I followed the baking instructions exactly, but baked it in a jelly roll pan that had water in it. I put aluminum foil around the bottom of the spring form pan (and sprayed the inside with PAM). After the hour was up, I turned off the oven and let it sit for an hour. It didn't have a crack on it. My only complaint is that it didn't have enough Irish Cream flavor (and my guests agreed). Next time I will add more Irish Cream. Other than that, great recipe!
This cheesecake is absolutely delicious!! It turned out perfectly for me. I left everything in the filling the same, maybe a little extra Irish cream may have slipped in ;), but for the crust I left out the icing sugar and the cocoa powder becaue I felt it didn't need it. Also when baking I wrapped the bottom of the cake tin in heavy duty tin foil twice and set it into a large roasting pan. Once I put the pan in the oven I poured hot water around it. Thses helps the cheesecake while baking to avoid any cracks on the top. Also when the cheesecake is done just turn off the oven and crack the oven door slightly and allow it to cool completely before removing the cake.
This is always good; even if it did crack, nobody would notice because of the taste.
So I made this cake for the bf and it was my first real cheesecake. Even though I don't care for cheesecake, the taste was very good and he loved it!. Also found out what a springform pan was AFTER I made the cake in a regular pie dish (oops) and will use one the next time I make this! The only problem I had with it was the top looking...overcooked? It formed a nice skin, but it was too dark around the edges. I don't know why that happened, but maybe it'll turn out different in a springform pan? We will see!
Took this to a dinner party, the guests loved it, it tasted so delicious, I made it with Amarula Cream too and added a chocolate glaze made with semi sweet chocolate chips and cream to cover the cracks..definitely recommend.
Not my best recipe ever. I felt to many eggs had gone in. Bit sloppy. but never mind. Hope others enjoy better than me
The family raved about this when I made it for a picnic. Personally I would have given it 4 stars as the irish cream taste wore off after a couple bites, but the response from everyone made me rank a 5. I used crushed oreos in the crust & low fat cream cheese - otherwise I followed everything. I put water under the cheesecake in the oven and left it in overnight after I turned the oven off just before bed - NO CRACKS!
This cheesecake was good but not the best I have ever had.
This cheesecake was wonderful. I am on a diet but had an intense urge to bake. I ended up bringing this to work for a St. Patty's Day treat and it was devoured within minutes. It looked very nice and held up well. I definitely would make this again and again.
Big hit with my family. Excellent cheesecake. Light flavor and refreshing dessert.
This is only the 2nd cheesecake I've ever made and couldn't have turned out better. I used the suggested 1/3 Irish Creme and a water bath.
I used 1/2 c. Bailey's as others had suggested and I thought it was perfect. I also baked it in a water bath and the texture was exactly what I was looking for - smooth but not mousse-like. This was a winner and I will definitely make it again.
Very good. I wasn't the absolute biggest fan of it, but me and my family liked it a lot. My cousin and I made two of these: one to test it (and for ourselves) and one to take to a dinner party. The first one we made tasted great, but cracked terribly, even with the water bath. I think perhaps the cream cheese was still a bit too cold or something. The second one, everything was pretty much room temperature when we began. Unfortunately, we forgot the flour too, so I’m not entirely sure if it was the lack of flour or the lack of chill in the ingredients, but it didn’t crack nearly as bad the second time. We topped it off with some chocolate ganache drizzled on top and some whipped cream (with a healthy shot of Irish cream to keep with the theme). It got finished off at the party some quick and everyone really liked it. Some even came over the next day to have piece of the other one we saved for ourselves! Thanks for the tasty recipe, Elaine.
My co-workers and I LOVED this! It does have a texture similar to mousse, and we liked that about it. I made my own topping with heavy whipping cream and sugar, then added some vanilla. I started to add some irish cream to the topping, then thought better of it - I'm a teacher at an elementary school, and I didn't think it would be wise to add uncooked alcohol to the cheesecake (even in the smallest amount). The topping didn't need it, though - it was EXCELLENT! I also doubled the irish cream in the cheesecake itself. Fabulous!
Made this yesterday, actually my first cheesecake. It was delicious, everyone loved it. I used a non stick springform pan, did not grease or flour, and it came out perfectly. For the waterbath, I put a pan of water on the n rack below the cheesecake and that worked..no cracks. Upped the Irish Creme to 1/2 cup as many suggested. Bon appetite! !
This CC is stunning, easy to make, excellent flavor, yet not too sweet.I served with the White Chocolate Brandy sauce and blackberries (from another recipe) at a New Years party, and received rave reviews!!!I did sub 1 block of Light Cream Cheese in the 3 regular,but that was the only change... Bravo...Elaine.....Bravo!!!
Always comes out yummy, my family loves this for holidays and parties.
If you like a creamy cake, bake your cheesecake in a water bath. I double wrap the springform pan in foil and set in a bigger pan, fill half way up the side with hot water. Bake for 55 minutes then turn off the oven and leave for one hour. Perfect cake, creamy without cracks!!
Recipe is great! I noticed a few posts have been made to where the cake actually cracked. I went about removing the yolk from two of the eggs, and added a little powdered sugar to the batch itself, maybe about a tablespoon; I figured the cornstarch in the powdered sugar will help the eggs from over coagulating, basically preventing cracks. Cornstarch itself can also be used. I also added a bout 1/3 cup of heavy cream creating a little lighter creamier cake. Give the pan a little jiggle before putting it in the oven and tap the sides to get some of the air bubbles out as well. I baked the cake in a water bath to the given temperature and time given in the directions. And after the hour of baking opened the oven door for a couple of minutes and then shut it and left the cake in the oven for another hour. I refrigerated the cake for a good 8 hrs or so and it turned out wonderful! :) I was a pleasure to make this cake and will definitely make it again.
It tasted great but I would recommend not cooking the crust first. When I followed the recipe exactly the crust stuck to the bottom and came off the cake.
This recipe is really rich! I took the other suggestions and added 1/3 c of Irish Cream. But my favorite part of this recipe is the crust! Everyone was so impressed by the flavor from the crust that I now use this crust recipe anytime a cheesecake calls for a chocolate cookie crumb crust.
This is a wonderfully rich, well-balanced cheesecake. I made exactly as written and thought it was perfect. My "chocolate cookie crumbs" were oreos. No adjustments needed. I did use the water bath and had no cracks. Topped with homemade whipped cream. Not too heavy, not too fluffy Juuuuust right!
I was looking for a unique dessert for St. Patrick's Day last year. I searched the web and found this one. It is not difficult to make but delicious. The cheesecake filling is so creamy yet not too chocolatey, and the Bailey gives it a traditional touch. Guests will ooh and aah when they try this!
This cheesecake came out perfectly and I didn't have to alter the recipe at all. Try adding some fresh strawberries when you serve it. Also, this is very rich so watch out! De-lish!
