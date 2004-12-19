Irish Cream Chocolate Cheesecake

If you like Irish cream, like Baileys, and chocolate, you'll love this chocolate cheesecake. After numerous attempts with the ingredients, this is the recipe I now use.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
additional:
7 hrs 40 mins
total:
9 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch springform pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix together cookie crumbs, confectioners' sugar, and 1/3 cup cocoa. Add melted butter and stir until well mixed. Pat into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes; set aside.

  • Increase the oven temperature to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, white sugar, 1/4 cup cocoa, and flour. Beat at medium speed until well blended and smooth. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Blend in sour cream and Irish cream liqueur; mixing on low speed. Pour filling over baked crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C), and continue baking for 60 minutes.

  • With a knife, loosen the cake from the rim of the pan. Let cool, then remove the rim of the pan. Chill before serving. If your cake cracks, a helpful tip is to dampen a spatula and smooth the top, then sprinkle with some chocolate wafer crumbs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
457 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 42.4g; fat 29.2g; cholesterol 122.8mg; sodium 298.1mg. Full Nutrition
