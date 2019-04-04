Orange Tapioca Salad

I got this recipe from a friend's mom and have been making it for years. The recipe I have uses two boxes of the tapioca instead of one of tapioca and one of pudding. I can't find the America Instant Tapioca that it called for anymore, but the jello cook and serve tapioca works just as well. The best part is that you don't have to use the same jello and fruit flavors. One of my favorites is peach jello with peaches and blueberrys. I recently tried the new mango jello flavor and added crushed pineapple, small chunks of mango, coconut and macadamia nuts. It was a big hit at an office party. This is not relegated to salad staus either. One of my favorite things to do is to make it the night before when I have company. Then leave it out as a topping for waffles as a self serve breakfast. The combinations are endless. I have done strawberry and banana, strawberry and raspberry, black cherry and banana, etc. To enhance the flavor if you want you can use the fruit juice instead of water. Just add water to make up the volume if there is not enough fruit juice. And don't ever use fresh pineapple as the jello will not set up, it tastes fine its just sort of runny like pudding. I obviously learned this lesson the hard way.