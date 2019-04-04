Orange Tapioca Salad
Orange cream-flavored gelatin salad with pineapple and mandarin oranges. This orange tapioca salad is a family favorite in the summer.
I thought this was excellent, although I couldn't find instant tapioca pudding so used the cook and serve kind which worked fine. The second time I made it I omitted the pineapple as I thought it gave good flavor but an odd texture. I used the same recipe again but instead of orange jello and mandarine oranges I substituted strawberry jello and frozen strawberries and it was delicious. I did not have any problems with either one of them setting up properly. I did stir them once while they were setting up as the fruit sunk to the bottom a bit at first. Love it!Read More
I don't know what I did wrong..but this didn't turn out well for me. It never did set up and was thick but runny. Taste was fantastic, but not the texture. I might try it one more time just to see if it makes a second time. Very disappointing!Read More
This was so yummy! I took it to a church potluck and everybody loved it, even my 10 year old who normally doesn't like jello salads! This is really sweet, so be prepared for that. I used fruit in its own juice, but put in some marshmallows, which might have made it sweeter. You can't tell there's tapioca in here, so don't let that scare you away. The marshmallows gave it a little texture which we all liked, and I'd consider adding some chopped walnuts or pecans if you like nuts. Anyway, it was really good, and it'd be easy to sit and eat a bowl of it!***I just made this for the 3rd time (for Easter) and couldn't find instant Tapioca anywhere, so used the Jello cook and serve, and it was just as good. If I hadn't added the marshmallows (about 2-3 cups)it might've been too runny, but w/marshmallows it was perfect. As for the reviewer that said hers was too runny, I wonder if she forgot to drain her fruit? That extra fruit juice would definitely make it too runny!
I made this for my parents using sugar free jello, pudding and cool whip... since they are both diabetic. They loved it and insist that I make it for all family get-to-gethers. The great thing about sugar free cool whip is that is never breaks down... it's always creamy even after a couple of days.
I'm not a big fan of gelatin salads, but I love this one. The flavor reminds me of a 50/50 ice cream bar. It's very sweet and fluffy, more of a dessert than a side salad.
I made this for a luncheon meeting. It got rave reviews. Everyone wanted the recipe. I have never seen instant tapioca so I used regular. I also added 2 cups mini marshmallows as others suggested. It made the salad go further and didn't take away from the flavor. Will definitely make again.
I got this recipe from a friend's mom and have been making it for years. The recipe I have uses two boxes of the tapioca instead of one of tapioca and one of pudding. I can't find the America Instant Tapioca that it called for anymore, but the jello cook and serve tapioca works just as well. The best part is that you don't have to use the same jello and fruit flavors. One of my favorites is peach jello with peaches and blueberrys. I recently tried the new mango jello flavor and added crushed pineapple, small chunks of mango, coconut and macadamia nuts. It was a big hit at an office party. This is not relegated to salad staus either. One of my favorite things to do is to make it the night before when I have company. Then leave it out as a topping for waffles as a self serve breakfast. The combinations are endless. I have done strawberry and banana, strawberry and raspberry, black cherry and banana, etc. To enhance the flavor if you want you can use the fruit juice instead of water. Just add water to make up the volume if there is not enough fruit juice. And don't ever use fresh pineapple as the jello will not set up, it tastes fine its just sort of runny like pudding. I obviously learned this lesson the hard way.
This recipe was great. I couldn't find instant tapioca pudding and substituted cook and serve as mentioned by another person. It worked out fine. The mixture takes a while to cool and the tapioca cooks while it is cooling. Even my picky 8yr old (who only likes plain jello) liked this!!!
I love this recipe. I've been making this salad for years now, and someone is always asking for the recipe. It is perfect as is, but when I want to change it around a little, I add peach flavored jello instead of the orange and throw in some sliced,canned peaches, too.
This is a staple fruit salad for family functions. I have always used the cook and serve for all three jellos and not the instant. This is the first recipe I have seen with the instant. A couple tips: I double the oranges as I have had comments that there was not enough. The longer I waited to add the cool whip and oranges the more firm it was in the end. I usually do the jello the night before and then stir in the fruit and cool whip the morning of the lunch/dinner.
My daughter raved about this salad she had at a friend's house. I tried it and really liked it. I also made one using strawberry jello and strawberries. The orange one was better. I suggest using the whole 20 oz can of crushed pineapple and using the juice from the cans in place of water. I think I will try the strawberry one again using cheesecake pudding.
This was an excellent salad. Reminded me of 50/50 ice cream bar.
Very good! Will make again! :)
Love it! I even added more tapioca pearls...about 1 Tbsp before boiling the water. Makes it thicker and fluffier. Made a double batch for a picnic and it was gone in no time! I even shared the recipe. Thanks for this great recipe. It will be a permanent addition to my summer menu.
This recipe is great! My husband loves it and I have made it several times. I also made it with peach jello and canned peaches instead or the orange jello, orages, and pineapple. I think it was even better than the orange variation.
I followed this recipe to the tee and it was terrible. No one at my dinner party liked it.
When I have made this recipe, I use both the cook and serve vanilla and tapioca pudding. Use the reserved liquid from the mandarin oranges along with the water to equal 3 cups. I doubled the mandarin oranges. Gently boil the puddings with water/juice combo and the jello till it thickens. Continue to follow recipe and add mini-marshmallows also. Kids love it! I have also done this with frozen strawberries and juices with strawberry jello - its fantastic!
We really like this salad, it is creamy and yummy, we eat it all year round.
easy and scrumptious! Kids love it as well!
always a favorite in my house! used to have this recipe and couldn't find it. so glad to have found it on here. very good!
Yum, this was delicious and easy. My kids & hubby loved it too. Great with any flavor jello.
So delicious that it doesn't last very long in our house. Super easy to make too. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
This is one of the best gelatin salads I have eaten. It really satisfies that need for creamy, sweet, and flavorful. It is a very refreshing and welcome addition to a holiday meal or successful at potlucks. I use tapioca pudding that you have to cook as I can't find instant but it doesn't matter in this recipe. You could probably reduce the sweetness, but I make it as written.
I thought for sure that after my mom's aunt passed away last year this recipe was lost forever (she wasn't one for sharing recipes, lol)...I can't believe I actually found it!!!! This is light, refreshing, easy to prepare and absolutely DELICIOUS! THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!!! :)
Can never go wrong with this recipe in the summer. Perfect as it is.
This is the best...my family gobbled it right up!
I used the mandarin orange juice as part of the three cups of liquid, replacing some of the water. I also added two sliced bananas to the mix right before serving it. 'Twas a hit at our family Christmas dinner. Thanks for the recipe!
I rated this four stars due to flavor. The texture was messed up on my behalf. I used the minute tapioca instead of the instant. It set up WAY too good. Very stiff. Like eating paste. My fault. I'm planning on trying again.
Yummy! Tastes like a creamsicle. Although I can't find instant tapioca anymore, the Jell-o cook-and-serve does work. I also use the 20 oz can of crushed pineapple instead of 8 oz.
This was not as big of a hit with the kids as I thought it would be. I did leave out the pineapple and added marshmallows which I thought was good. I thought the pineapple would give it a weird texture. Probably won't make again anytime soon.
Awesome! I made this for a holiday dinner as my family is not really in to cranberry salads. It was a big hit. This can be made year around as it will fit in with just about any menu; and both kids and adults like it!
This recipe is the best! All kids (young and old)will love it! It's always a hit at family dinners and pot lucks! I double the recipe for a crowd because it will be gone! My family ALWAYS asks for this recipe for family dinners!
I was looking for a jello recipe for a funeral and wanted something different. This tasted very good and looked nice. It was eaten all gone quickly.
So glad to find this recipe online. It is a family favorite. We make it without the pineapple.
Great recipe, brought it to Easter dinner and everyone loved it. I did make a few changes following other reviews. I used the juice from the oranges and then finshed with water to make up the 3 cups needed. added a tsp of vanilla during cooling, and added 1 cup mini marshmallows. will make again, and again!
Very refreshing and easy to make. Didn't add the pineapple, and I'm glad I didn't. Smooth and creamy goodness!
I love this recipe! Today I made it with strawberry jell-o and fresh strawberries. SO REFRESHING!! When I make the orange version, I leave out the pineapple. I follow the rest of the recipe to the letter...YUMMY. I'd highly recommend this!
FOllowed the recipe exactly, except used cook and serve tapioca. Everyone liked it. I will definitely make it again. Thinking it would make a good cream pie.
This was good, although very sweet. I couldn't find instant tapioca pudding anywhere, so used the cook-and-serve kind in place of it, and it turned out fine. I took another reviewer's suggestion and added marshmallows(2 c.) and didn't have any problem with it being runny. Next time I will decrease the marshmallows and possibly add in some shredded coconut. It's almost more 'desserty' than a salad - tastes kinda like an orange creamcicle.
The overall taste was really good. But, my salad was very liquidy and I was disappointed that it did not set up. I initially allowed it 2 hours to cool after cooking it, then I added the cool whip and fruit. Then I allowed it another 2 hours in the fridge and an hour in the freezer and it still didn't resemble anything spectacular. I made it for a funeral... I hope that people don't notice how aweful it looks. How embarassing. Make a different recipe.
This was okay. I felt it tasted like cool whip more than anything, though. Not sure if I will make it again - if I do, I will cut the cool whip.
Am still looking for instant tapioca pudding. What could you substitute for it because I don't think they make it anymore
My grandma made this for every family function. Now it's my mother's turn, ad she's the grandma now. We add finely chopped nuts and sometimes maraschino cherries for color. Also, we use the juice from the pineapple plus enough water to make recipe. Delicious (and great in a bowl for dessert!)
I love this. I use 1/2 cup of orange juice 1/2 cup water instead of 3 cups water. Makes a difference. Sets up everytime.
I looked through tons of recipes to find this one. My grandma always makes this for family dinners, but I couldn't get ahold of her when I was ready to make it! Love this stuff!
Ok I don't agree with those that rate a recipe that they didn't make as directed so I did rate it bit lower because I didn't like it as much with the pineapple. Now that being said after making it without pineapple I give it a 5 star. I LOVE this stuff. I have now made it many times without the pineapple and added more oranges. I have tried with cheese cake pudding mix and white chocolate pudding mix instead of vanilla. Have to say they all were yummy. Everyone that has tried it has liked it almost as much as I did.
walmart carries the Jello instant tapioca pudding mix. This is always a big success when I make it.
Everyone loved it thank you for posting.
Love this recipe, it can be used as a dessert also. Good for Easter and Thanksgiving, I follow this recipe to a T and it’s perfect!
The pudding mixture is great and I will make again using different flavors. I did not use the mandarin or pineapple; instead I used blood orange pieces. It was delicious and can be simply eaten without add-ons.
Very good!
My wonderful step-mom used to make this all the time with 2 packs of the orange jello (no pudding) and cook and serve tapioca. (Back in the day we could get instant tapioca.) I use sugar-free jello and no one notices! Also use extra orange segments to decorate and maraschino cherries.
I’ve made this twice. The second time I left out the vanilla pudding because I thought it made it too rich and sweet. I was making it for guests who don’t like foods that are very sweet. I’m a big fan of tapioca so I really love this twist of the orange flavor and the Mandarin oranges. I will definitely make it again.
I most have done something wrong. When I added the gelatin and pudding mix to the boiling water it just clumped up and never really disolved even though I kept stirring the whole time.
Was very good taste like a orange cream sickle . Next time I make it I will add 2 pkgs of tapioca instead of vanilla pudding . I love tapioca , & felt that there wasn't enough .
I doubled this recipe for a church potluck. Next time I will use an extra box of orange jello (3) so it sets up better. It was a bit soupy, but it still disappeared !! I got a lot of compliments on it!!
This is an excellent dessert. I first found the recipe in Taste of Home years ago and lost my copy. I was very happy to find it again on the allreipes.com website!
I doubled this recipe and took it to a family party. All the kids kept coming back for more. The kids kept calling it orange ice-cream. They LOVE it. I will definately be making this again.
My grandmother made this for all our holiday dinners and the whole family loves it. Planning to make it for Mother's day this weekend and couldn't find my recipe and grandma's long gone...so happy to find it here. Instead of putting oranges on top she topped it with o maraschino cherry halves...pretty and so yummy!
So tasty. Everyone loved it! Thank you!
Good but a little dull without additions. My mom and I added about a 1/2 tsp of vanilla to the jello/pudding mixture. Also added another entire can of mandarine oranges and about a 1/2 c of coconut. To serve with a ham dinner...a five-star dish with the add-ons!
This recipe is fantastic!!! I was asked to bring jello salad for Easter dinner. My family isn't big jello on jello. I made this salad and didn't have enough. It was gobbled up immediately. My mother said that it was so good that she didn't want to eat anything else. I will make this again and double the recipe. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe!
This was really yummy, and it did taste similar to a Dreamsicle or 50/50 bar. It was creamy and had a great texture. Update: Made again on 8/13/11. Just as good as a I remember! I shared some with a coworker and she loved it! Changed to five star rating.
