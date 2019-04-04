Orange Tapioca Salad

Orange cream-flavored gelatin salad with pineapple and mandarin oranges. This orange tapioca salad is a family favorite in the summer.

By SILKYMAMMA

15 mins
5 mins
2 hrs 30 mins
2 hrs 50 mins
8
Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a large saucepan. Whisk in orange gelatin mix, vanilla pudding mix, and tapioca pudding mix. Return to a boil and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely.

  • Fold in mandarin oranges, crushed pineapple, and whipped topping; transfer to a serving bowl.

  • Chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Use a spoon to fluff top before serving.

245 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 45.4g; fat 7.3g; sodium 266.8mg. Full Nutrition
