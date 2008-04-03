Easy Streusel Coffee Cake
Yellow cake mix with nutty, chocolate, cinnamon streusel.
Wonderful and EASY recipe...I changed it to be a blueberry cake with a brown sugar and cinnamon streusel. I added one cup frozen blueberries (would have been good with 1/2 cup more) to the cake mixture. Here is the streusel recipe I used... 1/2 cup flour, 2/3 cup brown sugar, 2 teaspoons cinnamon and 2 1/2 tablespoons margarine.Read More
The cake itself was delicious and moist but the struesel remained powdery after it was baked making the struesel very dry. I will make it again and maybe add some brown sugar to make the stuesel less powdery.Read More
The recipe for the cake is great. Instead of the cocoa I use a brown sugar and cinnamon mix for the streusel.
EXCELLENT AND REALLY EASY. THE HARDEST PART WAS SPEADING IN THE BUNDT PAN. MT SON TESTED IT AND LOVED IT, I BROUGHT THE REST TO WORK AND IT WAS GONE IN NO TIME.
This recipe was extremely easy to make and tasted great. I wasn't able to go shopping today so I had to use vanilla yogurt instead of plain and hot cocoa mix instead of cocoa. It turned out great and my family loved it. I might add a vanilla glaze to it the next time I make it.
EXCELLENT!!!! I USED BROWN SUGAR, CINNAMON, AND BUTTER FOR THE STREUSEL---I PUT THE STREUSEL IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CAKE AND ON TOP AS WELL.
This cake turned out great although I did make a few changes. I didn't have plain yogurt so I used sour cream. Didn't have any nuts so just left those out (would have been good with them though...). I cheated when it came to cooking, it was for breakfast and we were all starving so I put this in the microwave for 6min 30sec in the tupperware stack cooker base w/cone. I did pour some olive oil onto a paper towel and wipe it down so it wouldn't stick (never believe non-stick promises! LOL). Came out great! Held together nicely, no crumbling at all, and moist. I served this with a little bit of cinnamon role icing drizzled on top and with slices of fresh kiwi. (And each kid got a scrambled egg, can't have them filling up on cake now can we?) Next time if I am braver I would layer the kiwi slices in the baking dish on the bottom and the middle to see how well that comes out. They complimented each other so well!
Delicious cake, very crumbly. Tastes even better the next day and slices better. I used crushed pecans which were very nice.
I am sorry it was kinda bland. May you could try swirling the chocolate, cinnamon and nuts, into the cake. Also get a light frosting for it.
This cake was stayed moist for days. The batter was very thick. We loved the cocoa in the struesel. I added a powdered sugar glaze. My family loved this. I will definately make it again.
This cake was pretty good. Like many others have suggested, I too would have used brown sugar instead of cocoa. Also, the picture shows a glaze but this recipe does not include that. I found a vanilla glaze that went really well on top. 1 cup confectioners sugar, 1/2 tsp. vanilla, and 2 tbsp. milk.
I added a cup of frozen blueberries to the recipe. A great breakfast coffee cake!
This was pretty yummy- I tweeked the recipe a little after reading the other comments. I used fat free sour cream instead of yogurt because that's what I had, made the streusel with pecans and added two Tbls of brown sugar as well. Before topping with the rest of the batter I also sprinkled some mini-chocolate chips over the streusel. It took about 40 minutes to bake in a 9x13 pan. I just had a piece (had to try it before I take it to a meeting...) and I'm going to make a little glaze for the top to add a little extra umph. Overall, good, easy recipe though- I will keep it on file.
i didn't even get a piece it was gone so fast i add 2 tablespoons brown sugar,1 tablespoon of cinnabon,and a package of hot coccoa mix.
Very tasty cake! I added some miniature chcoloate chips, pecans and brown sugar to the streusal layer. It was great warm from the oven.
I am soooo angry! LOL I made this for a Bible Study Class snack yesterday - and they ate every last crumb! There was nothing to bring home...It was so delicious and soooo easy. Will have to make this again to enjoy at home!
I didn't care for the cocoa in the middle. Cake was moist. Next time I would use a brown sugar and cinnamon mixture like a few others suggested.
Needed a quick fix dessert and because I don't enjoy baking, this fit the bill. Based on what ingredients I didn't have in the house, this cake still came out nicely. I used lemon pudding, peach yogurt, no cocoa and white cake mix. I also made a crumb topping which set it off perfectly. Thanks Terry!
Yummy!! I took the advise of another review and used lite sour cream in place of the yogurt. (didn't have yogurt) I also threw in some brown sugar with the streusel for extra sweetness. This is a keeper!! Thanks
I made this recipe for a bible study class. Everyone seemd to like it and I will definitely keep it in my personal file. My husband and my neighbor's husband commented on how moist the cake was. I did add a little glaze on top for presentation. I think you could use cinnamon, nuts and brown sugar instead of chocolate and have a winner as well. Thanks for sharing.
I made this recipe a few days ago. I had a box of yellow cake mix & wanted to use it to make something. I was disappointed in the cake overall. It tasted like a box cake mix. I was hoping all the other ingredients would make it taste homemade, but they didn't. The family seemed to like it though.
Excellent cake, very moist and easy to make, but the struesel filling was not as great as I thought, and I did add brown sugar as suggested. I will definately make it again though!
a simple but delicious cake.
I thought this recipe might be wrong because it did not contain any water, which did make it stiff and difficult to spread in the pan, but it came out fine. I only rated this four stars because I think the recipe needs some additions. As suggested by others, I added 1 tablespoon of brown sugar to the streusel, to give it a little sweetness. Also as suggested by others, I made a drizzle glaze of confectioner's sugar, half and half, and vanilla, which definitely enhanced the flavor. I found my cake to be a little dry, but I suspect that was caused by my using 0% fat Greek yogurt, which is what I had on hand. I will use 2% fat Greek yogurt next time. The flavor was very nice; didn't taste like a cake mix at all. I also like that it was very quick to put together. I may try baking it in a 9x13 pan and putting all the streusel on top and adding some regular or mini chocolate chips.
bake time is either wrong or my oven screwed up we made this twice with the same results the outside looked burned
Very good. Made 2 - one with blue berries, which didn't turn out that well. The frozen ones I bought were HUGE. Kinda clumped up on bottom of the pan.. Not the recipes fault, but FYI. The second one I used the hot choc mix for streusel - VERY good. And turned out moist and wonderful.
I had a 15 oz pineapple cake mix. The yogurt accented the pineapple flavor. I mixed 1/4 cup flour, 6 tsp sugar, 1 tsp baking powder, a pinch of baking soda, and a smidge of salt to make up the other 3 oz of a larger box mix. I used some of that to dust 2 cups of berries That I stirred in instead of streusel. I think I stirred too much because they sank to the bottom in my bundt pan, but the cake was great after 50 minutes set for 350 on convection.
