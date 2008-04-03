Easy Streusel Coffee Cake

Yellow cake mix with nutty, chocolate, cinnamon streusel.

By Terry Azose

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 8 1/2 inch Bundt Pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat yellow cake mix, instant vanilla pudding mix, oil, eggs and yogurt together until no lumps remain.

  • In a separate bowl mix cocoa, chopped nuts, and cinnamon together.

  • Spray a large bundt pan with cooking spray and put 1/2 of batter in pan. Sprinkle streusel mix over batter and top streusel with remaining batter.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes and take out of pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 43.4g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 65.5mg; sodium 433.7mg. Full Nutrition
