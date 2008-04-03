Easy Streusel Coffee Cake

This cake turned out great although I did make a few changes. I didn't have plain yogurt so I used sour cream. Didn't have any nuts so just left those out (would have been good with them though...). I cheated when it came to cooking, it was for breakfast and we were all starving so I put this in the microwave for 6min 30sec in the tupperware stack cooker base w/cone. I did pour some olive oil onto a paper towel and wipe it down so it wouldn't stick (never believe non-stick promises! LOL). Came out great! Held together nicely, no crumbling at all, and moist. I served this with a little bit of cinnamon role icing drizzled on top and with slices of fresh kiwi. (And each kid got a scrambled egg, can't have them filling up on cake now can we?) Next time if I am braver I would layer the kiwi slices in the baking dish on the bottom and the middle to see how well that comes out. They complimented each other so well!