Fresh Cherry Cobbler

I made these for a potluck I attended yesterday. They were very popular! I did make changes based on others comments. I used 1/2 cup butter (but I was sopping butter out of the pan halfway through the baking so I would recommend using half that) and used the whole 1 cup of sugar, but used 1.5 cup of flour, 1.5 tsp baking powder, and 1.5 cups of heavy cream (instead of milk). I used about 3-4 cups of cherries, but mixed them with the listed amount of sugar and flour. It was quite good, but I think I under-cooked it a bit, it was still a little soggy in the middle on the bottom of the pan. I think decreasing the butter would help that as well. A couple helpful suggestions: I cut most of the cherries in half after pitting them, to help cover the majority of the surface. Mix the cherries really well with the flour, this helps them to not sink to the bottom of the pan. Also, the recipe says to "pour" the batter into the pan, but the batter was really think, so instead I dropped big dollops of it around the pan then used my hands to spread it out, some of the butter got in between and on top of the batter, but it didn't seem to be a problem. Will definitely make again with half the butter.