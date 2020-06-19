Fresh Cherry Cobbler
This is a delicious cherry cobbler made with fresh cherries instead of canned. It may take a little longer to make because you need to pit the cherries, but it is well worth it when you taste the finished product.
OUTSTANDING! I followed reviewers' suggestions and used 1/2 cup less sugar, more cherries, added a tsp of Pampered Chef Cinnamon Plus spice blend, and a tsp of vanilla. I also used half white sugar and half Sugar in the Raw, because I like its richness in baked goods. I made one-and-a-half of the recipe for the cobbler part because I like mine with lots of the good stuff. I used a cherry pitter, so from start to finish the prep time took less than 20 minutes. The finished product is fantastic. The taste and texture of the cakey part of the cobbler is just sublime. This is the one to try if you're looking for a good cobbler recipe!!Read More
I hate to give something a bad review but I really did not like this recipe. I expected cobbler to have a biscut-like drop dough. This is more like a sponge cake or an upside-down cake. The end result was good, a little too sweet but definetly not cobbler. sorry.Read More
Wonderful! I picked up a pail of Door County Wisconsin cherries while on vacation and have made this four times (for myself and to share with others) I did add one additional cup of cherries. It's almost like "magic" how the cobbler forms! Someone at work gave me a tip on how to pit cherries--use a drinking straw. Just hold the cherry flat on a plate, push the straw into the cherry, then pull the cherry up over the straw. The pit remains on the end of the straw. It worked great--(much better than my $10 cherry pitter.) Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
Thank you for this recipe -- it has been a huge hit. We have a Montmorency cherry tree and I've been looking for ways to enjoy these tart cherries. After reading all previous reviews, I edited the recipe to follow the majority: 1. changed amount of cherries from 2 cups to 4 cups 2. added 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp cinnamon to the flour/sugar/baking powder/milk mixture.
I used sweet cherries and also halved both sugar amounts. Very tasty. I used 2% milk which worked great. I also added 1 t. vanilla in with the milk, and sprinkled cherries with cinnamon, brown sugar, and cocoa powder. Thanks a lot!
Wow - easy and delicious! Plus it uses "fresh" fruit vs. canned which makes a huge difference. For the batter I got away with using 1/2 cup of sugar vs. a whole cup and like others I added a bit of cinnamon. I used buttermilk vs. milk and added 1 tsp of vanilla and 1/4 tsp of almond extract. While I poured the batter into the 9x13 dish I kept thinking, "Is this really going to be enough?" and while it spread thin, in the end it was plenty. I doubled the amount of fresh cherries and even though my hands looked like something out of a horror flick it was worth it. I just might have to try this with fresh peaches or blueberries. I tossed the cherries with 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/4 cup of brown sugar. This baked up beautifully in 55 minutes! I sprinkled the top with a bit of powdered sugar and served it with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream - YUMMY!
Sour cherries are in season & we’re fortunate to have an orchard full of them quite close. (They also offer free cherry pitting to boot!) This cobbler recipe is easy & really delicious. Like other reviews suggest, we doubled the sour cherries (4 cups), added 1 tsp. vanilla extract & ½ tsp. cinnamon. This recipe is a keeper! Addition: Please note the extra cherries could add additional cooking time (ours was about 20 min.).
Delicious! What a wonderful, quick easy recipe! I added a lot of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger, as well as a big dollop of maple syrup to the batter, and it was great! My hubby raved and raved about it. And my three-year-old could happily lick the batter because it didn't contain eggs! I will definitely being making this again! - Many, many thanks!
Wonderful! this was a huge hit... got future hubbie to pit the cherries! I used only 3/4 cup sugar in the base and only 1/2 cup in the cherries - and it was wonderful. Served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!!!
This recipe was quick and easy! It was my first FRESH cherry cobbler. I have always made it with pie filling. This is SO much better! Loved it and will definitely make it again SOON! It was a hit with the family too.
I agree that this is more of a sponge cake with cherries than a cobbler but it still is good with a few changes. Definately use 1/4 cup of butter and an 8x11 baking pan. You will need to bake this for the 50-60 minutes suggested if you use the smaller pan. I used half white and half brown sugar for the batter and I added 1 tsp. vanilla extract,1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and a 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg. The milk I used was skim milk. I used 3 cups of cheeries, 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract and approximately 1/4 cup or less of white sugar as I used Bing cheeries which are already very sweet. I would substitute lemon juice for the almond extract if using blueberries or blackberries and adjust sugar accordingly. When it came out of the oven I sprinkled the top with cinnamon sugar. Fantastic on its own or with ice cream. See you at the gym to work this lovely dessert off?
This was very yummy. I made this with the cherries off the trees in my backyard - which made it extra special. For the batter I substituted 1 cup of packed brown sugar for the white sugar and it gave it a really nice flavor!
This was a very easy recipe and turned out great!!! As usual, I tweeked it a little. I added 1/4 tsp. of almond extract and a tsp. of lemon zest to the cherry mixture. I added 1/2 tsp. vanilla to the cake mixture. Finally, I topped the cobbler with a streusel mixture which is as follows: 1/2 c. brown sugar; 1/2 c. flour; 1/2 c. oats; 1/4 c. melted butter, 1/4 c. sliced almonds and 1/4 c. shredded coconut. I am very happy with the way this turned out and will definitely be making it again. Oh yeah, it is so definitely worth it to use fresh cherries!!!!
Unbelievably delicious! I followed the advice of others and added cinnamon and vanilla to the batter. I used less sugar and mixed white with brown, since I used bing sweet cherries. Next time I will use slightly less butter, maybe 1/3 cup. I put this in an 8x11 dish and it turned out perfectly thick. Try this, you will not be disappointed!
I should have suspected it wouldn't be good when I melted the butter in the dish.....way too much butter! The edges were extremely tough from so much sugar in the batter and from being "deep-fried" in the butter. Also the edges tasted very salty from the butter. I like the idea of the recipe but don''t know how it could be fixed. I agree with other reviewers that the dough was very pastey, almost gooey even though it was fully cooked.
Very easy and flexible recipe. Because this uses fresh fruit which is highly variable you will need to adjust sugar, I picked and pitted my cherries immediately before making this and my cherries were tart enough to make my mouth pucker, I used the 3/4 cup of sugar in my cherries but had closer to 2 3/4 cups of cherrries. Perfect sweetness for my taste. My cherries were especially juicy and thus made more of a sauce on the bottom of the pan, more like an upside down cobbler. I have made this with "drier" cherries and it turns out as more of a "studded" with cherries cake, pouring the batter into the hot butter makes nice crispy, chewy edges. I do decrease the sugar in the cake by 1/3cup as I like my desserts not overly sweet. So taste your cherries, adjust sugar accordingly and enjoy. This is a keeper.
This was a huge hit with the folks at work. I substituted peaches for the cherries and made it for my tatting group and they loved it. Great easy recipe. I made 3 minor changes/additions - I added a beaten egg and a dash of vanilla to the batter and used self raising flour instead of the all-purpose flour and baking powder. 1 serving is less calories than an average candy bar. Two thumbs up for this recipe.
Delicious coffee cake-like cobbler. Sour cherries are a must! I only had 1½ cups of cherries, so I cut the recipe down to 3/4 and baked it in a 9x9-inch pan. I sprinkled sliced almonds over the top before baking, both because I love cherries with almonds and because I think it looks pretty. I dusted the top with powdered sugar and served it with whipped cream.
Not sure the pan size is right because it was very very thin, but OMG the flavor was wonderful. I didn't change anything except used both brown sugar and white sugar to stir into the cherries. I was so excited today when I saw the first sour cherries at the farmers market, and I wasn't disappointed by the recipe I used to showcase them! Nice and buttery, sweet and tart...what more could you ask for!
I was surprised that this was to go in a 9x13 as it seemed to be a small amount of batter and cherries for that size. But I went ahead and followed the directions, and sure enough it was flat with the cherries all spaced out. It would have fit better in a 9x9. It really was almost inedible and I certainly wouldn't call it a cobbler.
I made this three times this summer. Once with just cherries, once with peaches, and once with half plums/cherries and it is a great recipe! Soooo easy and come out perfect each time.
Excellent recipe! Made a few changes: doubled it, cut the sugar by about a quarter, substituted full-fat coconut milk for most of the conventional milk, sprinkled toasted almond slivers on top just before baking.
Tried this recipe, and it was very good, but don't bake it that long! A toothpick inserted into a cobbler should NEVER come out clean... that's more of a fruit bar.
Slammin, bangin, awesome, delicious were the adjectives used when I served this to friends & family! I followed the recipe with a few small changes. I added a pinch of kosher salt to the batter ingredient. Used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/4 brown sugar to the fruit ingredients and added fresh grated nutmeg and cinnamon. I baked it in an 8 x 8 pan (9 x 13 just seemed too big) after 30 minutes I sprinkled sugar on top and returned to oven for another 20 mins. Will surely be making this again.
Definitely needs more cherries! With more cherries it would be five stars for sure!
Pretty good, but the 3/4 cup sugar added to the cherries was too much. Next time I'll cut back to 1/2 cup.
Very Good. Easy to make. Only used half of the sugar and it's sweet enough. Can't stop eating it!
Excellent, easy recipe! I doubled the amount of cherries, and it worked very well. I also tried a pineapple version, using brown sugar instead of white, and it was even better. Both times I reduced the sugar in the batter to 3/4 cup, and the sugar on the fruit to 1/2 cup. I used sweet cherries, and canned crushed pineapple.
This was a good starting point. Very easy and quick. I will make mine in a smaller pan next time. I used a bigger one and it was long and thin. I like thick cobbler. I added tsp. vanilla and used nutmeg (allergic to cinnamon). The rest I did exactly. I am still going to try a few others on here that I found to see how they compare; but I still really enjoyed this recipe. Thank you.
Overall good. I cut down on the sugar with the cherries because are cherries are sweeter than most.
This recipe is not fool-proof, I guess. I am not sure what I did wrong, but the bottom was very hard. It was like all the sugar sunk to the bottom and then carmalized after baking. It still tasted good, just was difficult to eat without using a knife. I added vanilla extract and a little cinnamon for flavoring and used about 1/4 cup less sugar overall. I think if I made this again I would first put the cherries in the baking dish, then the cobbler part on top of them. Maybe that would help the hardness on the bottom???
This was a wonderfully simple recipe! I had everything needed already in the kitchen and back yard! We just moved to a house with cherry trees and I have never made a cobbler before. The only thing I would change is more cherries. I was in a hurry to make this so didn't read the reviews that suggest to do so. All in all a fabulous recipe and definitely recommend!
Great recipe! Followed it to a tee and baked for 55 min. The corners were almost caramelized and absolutely delicious! We had some sour pitted cherries frozen back from last summer that when thawed had about 1/4 cup of juice. Poured that on after placing the cherries on the batter. Definitely a keeper!
This was delicious. Very sticky though. I put it in a 8 1/2 round baking dish and it overflowed. Luckily, I had put it on a baking sheet before hand. Happily, though, what stayed in was fabulous.
I made this for dinner last night. Based on the reviews that I read and the fact that we do not like our dessert too sweet I did make a couple of changes. I doubled the cherries to 4 cups, I did 1 1/2 times the recipe for the top and cut the sugar almost in half. I added cinnamon and vanilla based on the majority of reviews that I read. The butter bubbled up around the sides of the pan, spilled out in the oven and resulted in a tough texture on the edges of the cake. This would be better defined as an upside down cake rather than a cobbler. It was just ok and I will not make this again. I bake regularly and my family felt that in comparison to what I normally bake they would rate it a 2 or a 3 out of 5.
This was so simple and tasted great! I added a cup of oats and brown sugar as well. I will make this every year during Cherry season. I love fresh Michigan Cherries!
I added some vanilla and cinnamon and cut the sugar in the cherries to 1/2 cup as suggested by previous readers and this is fantastic!!! My family loved it! I will be making this again and again!
wow this was great just had some cherries and made it. I used sweet cherries. sour cherries are not fresh around here. Easy to do and tastes great.
WOW!!! i think this may be the best thing ever!...we moved over the winter and have discovered that we have 2 cherry trees in our new backyard and having never baked with fresh cherries before decided to google a recipe and THIS IS AMAZING!!!! Super Easy! and delicious :) ...used almost 4cups of cherries instead of 2 and also took a suggestion from another review and added 1/2tsp of cinnamon to the cherry mixture and YUMMY!
I uses only half the butter and sugar called for and added 1t almond extract to the batter along with some cinnamon and allspice to the cherries. Great cobbler!
SUPER easy. I picked the cherries from my own trees and pitting them was the hardest part. I had a bunch of unexpected company show up the evening I made this and it was all gone before I could blink! Will definitely make again!
This is what I always wished the traditional biscuit topped cherry cobbler was like. This is so good, I'll never use my old recipe again.
This is a super easy cobbler and very yummy! As suggested in other comments I added cinnamon and I was very happy with that decision. Canned or fresh peaches can be substituted for the cherries. When using canned peaches do not add the extra sugar but pour some of the juice over the cobbler. Very delicious!
Excellent as is, but better if you add more cherries. I use four cups or cherries and add a little cinnamon to them and a little vanilla to the batter. I've also made this using blueberries and blackberrie with excellent results.
This is amazing! We've used this recipe several times with different fruits (strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, cherries) and each time it tastes wonderful. This is a family favorite.
This is a great cherry cobbler recipe. It can be used for a variety of fruits - just tried blueberry tonight. The best part is that it is so easy and wholesome - so much better than powdered baking mixes. It can be made in a pinch - so it's a great dessert for dinner guests.
This recipe was terrific! I did double the cherries to 4 cups, added cinnamon to the batter and almond extract to the cherries...It came out wonderful. I will definately make this again.
An excellent recipe. I doubled the cherries to 4 cups and next time will use 1/4 cup less sugar. Good hot or cold, and freezes well.
Good flavor . I used 1/4 cup butter as suggested instead of the 1/2 c. Sprinkled a little cinnamon on top. It seems like there is alot of cake for only 2 cups of cheries. So next time i am going to try 4 cups cherries. Maybe some almond extract mixed into the cherries too? I baked it in a 8 X 8 inch glass baking pan. We liked this and will be making it again. Thanks.
I do more cooking then baking. Note: Don't bake on the bottom shelf of the oven. I had fresh sour cherries from our farm share. Bought a cherry pitter from Bed, Bath, & Beyond. My family is eating healthier so we tried this recipe using Splenda for all the white sugar. The recipe was good but had that sweetner aftertaste.
Wow! This was so easy and so tastey. The sponge like topping was just as I remember it from my childhood. We did add cinnamon, nutmeg and hint of pure almond extract to the cherries. Thanks for a great recipe!
We have sour cherry trees and this make the best/easiest cobble ever!
We have a cherry tree in our back yard and I was always looking for a quick and easy recipe to use the cherries. I found it! My husband and I made this last night and it was great. I took the suggestions to add some cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger to the batter. We both rated it 5 stars.
Wonderful!! Instead of white sugar I substituted with about 3/4 splenda and 1/4 white sugar. Was great. Thanks
I live in Michigan and it's tart cherry season! It's a very short season, so I picked cherries this morning and was looking for different ways to use them when I ran across this recipe. Because of the many reviewers that stated the cobbler part was sparse, I added 1 1/2 times the amount of ingredients listed. Adding the 1/2 t. cinnamon & 1 t. vanilla with 1/2 t. almond extract. I also took their suggestions and used 4 cups of fresh cherries instead of the 2 cups, but kept the sugar added to 3/4 cups as written. Lastly, I sprinkled the sliced almonds on top just before going into the oven. I give this 4 1/2 stars...it was very good and I would make it again. You gotta love those fresh tart cherries!
Great recipe using basic ingredients - appreciated and used the suggestions to reduce sugar, increase cherries, and add a little cinnamon and nutmeg to the batter. My family loved it!
While making this recipe, I discovered my oven was out of propane, so I cooked it in my slow cooker. I put the batter in and set it on high for an hour. Surprise--it was still good! It had a crust around the edges and a gooey center. It could have cooked longer, but I had very hungry book study participants. I served it with vanilla greek yogurt on top. Next time I'd like to try it in the oven!
Wow! Just made this---really, really good. Very easy to make. As others, I added more cherries (3 cups) and added a little vanilla to the batter. Later, will put some vanilla ice cream on some. Yummo!!
i followed the recipe completely except for only adding extra cherries. after an hour and 45 minutes, it still wasn't done, but i took it out anyway. ironically, my family loved it! they had never had cobbler before, and they loved the custard-like texture. i will try again to see if i can make a "true" cobbler though in the future.
Great recipe and very easy to alter. I had 6 C of fresh cherries on hand so I increased the ingredients by half. Also, took the advice of other reviewers and decreased the sugar and added vanilla but should have cut way back on the butter. I used a 10X13 baking dish and baked for 55 min. It came out almost custard-like but very yummy! Will cut back the butter next time around.
I followed others advice and doubled the cherries and reduced the sugar to 1/2 c. instead of 1 c. This was pretty good, but I think a crumble would've been a better use for the cherries.
Here are my changes and it came out great! I work with police officers and they couldn't get enough of it! I used 5tbs of butter, 2 Cups flour, 1 1/2 Cups sugar, 2 Tsp baking powder, 2 tsp all spice, 2 tsp cinnomon, 2 Cups milk, and almost 3 whole cans of cherries. I baked it in a 9X13 pan for 1 hour 10 mins @345 but my oven runs a little hot... hope this helps for those of you wanting to cook it in the bigger pan.
Good stuff! It was incredibly easy to make and delicious. I cut back on the sugar by 1/2 cup but that's just my preference.
Delicious and buttery, but I think it could've used at least another cup of cherries (there were about 3-4 cherries per serving) and it was really, really sweet. I would cut the sugar to 1/2 cup or less. I had a lot of leftover sugar after mixing with cherries. I couldn't believe how nicely it baked without any eggs.
Very good! Like others, I used doubled the amount of cherries (4 cups, using sweet cherries since that was all that was available, used half the amount of sugar, and added 1 tsp of vanilla extract to the cherry mixture. It was a big hit. Since I did not have a cherry pitter, I cut the cherries in half to remove the pit, and it actually worked out well.
This recipe was pretty good. I didn't find any tart, pie, or sour cherries so I used regular. If you do use regular cherries, I would recommend not adding any extra sugar to them, they will be fine the way they are. I doubled the amount of cherries for a little more flavor, and it was perfect. My only complaint was that there wasn't enough crust to cover the cherries, so next time, instead of using four cups of cherries, I will use three cups!
Great every time i make it!
Wonderful....After reading other reviews i cut the butter and sugar in half and added 1 tsp almond flavoring to the cherry mixture. Perfect!!!
Absolutely perfect cobbler recipe. Very sweet so I do recommend lowering the sugar amount by about a half cup if that is something you worry about...still cooks beautifully and tastes amazing!
Delicious!!! Everybody loved it and asked for the recipe. I would add more cherries next time.
Incredible! I used 3 cups Bing sweet cherries, and only 1/2 cup sugar in with them. NEVER have a heard people rant and rave over a dessert as much as this one. Will be making again, and soon!
I only had a little more than a cup of cherries, so I halved the recipe and used an 8 X 8 baking dish. I also added a liberal amount of cinnamon (unmeasured, just guessed) to the batter to liven it up. Easy. A great recipe.
Turned out pretty good. But the cobler turned out to be cherries in sponge cake. Good, but not what I expected.
Delicious. Used one cup extra cherries, halved the sugar (both times) 1% milk and 5 tablespoons butter. Cooked for 55 minutes and it came out perfectly. Simple! Thanks.
I followed the guidance of others and reduced the sugar a bit, and added 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract to the cobbler batter. I used probably five or six cups of cherries too - and it was divine. I made this for a family party, and it was wolfed down - no leftovers and no one got seconds! I would definitely make this again.
This got rave reviews from the kids. I loved the chewy part right at the edge. While I prefer cobbler dough to be a bit more biscuit-y, I'd definitely make this again, maybe changing up the fruit a bit. I could also see using the frozen pitted cherries as well.
This was pretty good, but we like juicy. Next time I will add some water to the cherries and cook until slightly thickened, pour in the baking dish and then the batter on top.
WAY TOO SWEET. Even my husband, who is one big sweet tooth, thought this was too sugary!
I had some grocery store bing cherries to use up - perfect in this recipe! Few things I did differently: 1/4 cup butter, 3 cups of cherries & sprinkled cinnamon sugar on top before I put it in the oven. Awesome!!!
This recipe was so easy and comes out absolutely delicious! I added a little cinnamon but otherwise followed the recipe exactly and planned to use it many more times.
This is what my mother used to make in the summer with fresh cherries. We didn't call it cobbler however, as it didn't have a biscuit topping. It is called a baked cherry pudding. it's delicious. I add almond extract to the cake portion.
I have 2 cherry trees in our yard-so I needed to make a recipe that used fresh cherries! This was really good. I used less butter (1/2) as others have suggested and did 1 1/2 times the amount of the dough, and more fresh cherries. I agree with the person that said that the dough was not like a bisciut, but more 'sticky'. But when my husband got home he raved about it. We brought it to our local winery (we live out in the South Bay in CA)where we have picnics and shared the cobbler-everyone loved it! So I'm making it again to bring tonight! Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious Cobbler..... faster and easier to make with a hand crank cherry pitter I found through internet that really works! Can pit a cup of fresh cherries in a couple of minutes.
Was a great hit with our friends! I made changes as others suggested, 4 cups of cherries, and a touch of cinnamon. It was yummy with vanilla ice cream.
Excellent! I made it gluten and dairy free for my son. It works well with soy flour and fruit juice instead of milk. Also, non-dairy butter. Yay!
This was the first time I have made a cherry cobbler. I was in a huge hurry and needed a recipe that didn't require going to the store. Everyone loved it!
Awesome Recipe! I used half the butter and about 3 1/2 cups Cherries...The cobbler did get crunchy around the edges before it was done in the middle...I baked it for 45 minutes. Will definately make again!
Great recipe, although I will do some thing different next time. I agree that it's too sweet as is and will cut about 3/4 of a cup of sugar out of it next time. I also will use another whole cup of cherries. (I used frozen cherries that were already pitted so it saved a lot of time.) It's yummy with whipped cream, but also delicious with a splash of heavy cream poured onto it. Thanks for the excellent use of cherries!
Didn't change a thing other than halving the recipe. Awesomely good! I will save this to make again! Definitely better than canned cherry pie filling, even if pitting the cherries do stain your fingers. YUM!!!
I LOVE this recipe. Recently, I substituted the cherries for mango and peaches, cut the sugar a bit, and boy! It was tasty! Super easy, super yum. Great with ice cream!
This recipe was just what I was looking for! Very easy with all ingredients on hand!
I took the suggestion to add vanilla and cinnamon to the mixture. I also altered the amount of sugar in the recipe- my alterations: 1/4 cup dark brown sugar and 1/4 cup raw sugar to the batter. 1/4 white sugar to cherries.
great thanks!
Wonderful. The right amount of fruit and cake. I added some vanilla paste to the batter.
One of the easiest recipes I've tried in a while and it was decadent. No one would believe how easy it was to make it. The only change I made to the original recipe was to roll the cherries in brown sugar and white sugar
This was different then what I would normally think of as cobbler, more like a cake, i felt. Either way, this was pretty darn tasty! Made with sweet cherries and a bit less sugar, very good. Will make again for sure.
My family raved about this recipe. I did make a few changes. I used a 9inch square pan because I only had about 2 cups of sour cherries like the recipe calls for it was plenty for this size pan.I added cinnamon and nutmeg to the flour mixture and some lemon peel to the cherries otherwise everything else was the same. This is a simple and delicious cobbler.
I've made this 3 times in a week (bumper crop of tart cherries this year) and it's delicious but not consistent. As others suggested I halved the butter, doubled the cherries, cut back on the sugar and added some cinnamon to the batter. I also added extract (vanilla to two, almond to the other) and almonds to the top (2 tablespoons, sliced or slivered). People have gobbled it up all three times so the lack of consistency is in how it looks and not in how good it is. The first time no cherries stayed on top. The other two times it looked more like the one in the photo here. Strange since I did the same thing all three times with cherries from the same tree. Anyhow, this is a good basic recipe for cobbler that I'm sure I'll make again and with other fruits.
I made these for a potluck I attended yesterday. They were very popular! I did make changes based on others comments. I used 1/2 cup butter (but I was sopping butter out of the pan halfway through the baking so I would recommend using half that) and used the whole 1 cup of sugar, but used 1.5 cup of flour, 1.5 tsp baking powder, and 1.5 cups of heavy cream (instead of milk). I used about 3-4 cups of cherries, but mixed them with the listed amount of sugar and flour. It was quite good, but I think I under-cooked it a bit, it was still a little soggy in the middle on the bottom of the pan. I think decreasing the butter would help that as well. A couple helpful suggestions: I cut most of the cherries in half after pitting them, to help cover the majority of the surface. Mix the cherries really well with the flour, this helps them to not sink to the bottom of the pan. Also, the recipe says to "pour" the batter into the pan, but the batter was really think, so instead I dropped big dollops of it around the pan then used my hands to spread it out, some of the butter got in between and on top of the batter, but it didn't seem to be a problem. Will definitely make again with half the butter.
