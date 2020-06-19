Fresh Cherry Cobbler

This is a delicious cherry cobbler made with fresh cherries instead of canned. It may take a little longer to make because you need to pit the cherries, but it is well worth it when you taste the finished product.

By Miranda Williams

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place the butter in a 9x13 inch baking dish, and place in the oven to melt while the oven is preheating. Remove as soon as butter has melted, about 5 minutes.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together 1 cup of flour, 1 cup of sugar, and baking powder. Mix in the milk until well blended, then pour the batter into the pan over the butter. Do not stir.

  • Rinse out the bowl from the batter, and dry. Place cherries into the bowl, and toss with the remaining 3/4 cup of sugar and 1 tablespoon of flour. Distribute the cherry mixture evenly over the batter. Do not stir.

  • Bake for 50 to 60 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden brown. A toothpick inserted into the cobber should come out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
244 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 41.8g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 93.8mg. Full Nutrition
