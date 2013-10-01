Chocolate Cherry Cake I

This is a delicious and easy cake. As other suggested, I also added some almond extract to the chocolate/cherry version, which made it even better. I also made a batch with white cake and cherry pie filling and made the icing with white chocolate, and it was really good too. Regarding the numerous comments about graininess in the icing--this icing is essentially spreadable fudge. The key to smooth fudge is to mix it a lot--to break up the sugar crystals that are part of the chemical make-up of fudge. The more you mix this icing (or fudge,) the smoother it should get. I also used cream instead of milk in the icing. What the heck--if you are going to spread fudge on top of a cake, it might as well be made with cream! This recipe is a keeper. (Oh, It also didn't take as long to bake as noted in the instructions. The two I made took 25-30 minutes to bake. I took mine out when the knife/toothpick came out clean.)