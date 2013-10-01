Chocolate Cherry Cake I

This recipe uses chocolate cake mix and cherry pie filling for an easy and delicious cake with a frosting made with chocolate chips.

By Kathy Pieniazek

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cake mix, cherry pie filling, and three eggs. Mix until well blended.

  • Bake in well greased and floured 9 x 13 pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes.

  • To Make Frosting: Combine sugar, butter or margarine, and milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly, and cook 1 minute.

  • Remove from heat.

  • Stir in chocolate pieces until melted and smooth.

  • Frost when cake is cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 47.5g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 39.8mg; sodium 280.2mg. Full Nutrition
