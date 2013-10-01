Chocolate Cherry Cake I
This recipe uses chocolate cake mix and cherry pie filling for an easy and delicious cake with a frosting made with chocolate chips.
This was the best chocolate cake I have ever made. I used a bundt pan, so you need to half the frosting. Today I made another one using white cake mix, apple pie filling and white chocolate chips for the frosting. Delicious.....Read More
Made this as a bundt cake with a triple chocolate cake mix. I followed the other suggestions of baking 43 minutes and cutting back to 1/2 cup sugar in the frosting. Instead of chocolate chips, I used white chocolate chips. My boyfriend liked the cake but I found it very gritty/granular tasting. The granularity seemed to be the cake mix, rather than the sugar (which some reviewers had commented about). But definitely a moist cake! Initally, the batter seems to be very thick. Also, I think I would have added more cherry pie filling to make it a thinner batter - that might help with the grittiness.Read More
This is one of my all time favorite chocolate cakes. I add one tsp of almond flavoring the cake mix and I think it is then perfect! You can also bake it in a jelly roll pan for bars. It is so fast and easy to make and a big hit at pot luck dinners.
This was divine! I followed others suggestions in adding vanilla and almond extracts. I also halved the sugar and used powdered sugar. My six year old and I made this together and got rave reviews. We frosted the cake then put it in the fridge overnight. It was absolute divinity, thanks! EDIT: I made this cake again for a birthday party. To keep the cherries from settling on the bottom I added 1/2 cup of the cake mix to the cherries in a separate bowl. Added the eggs to the remaining cake mix, roughly mixed, then added the cherry mixture and mixed until barely combined but not enough to break up the cherries too bad. I also added 1 tsp of almond extract. I baked for 18 minutes in muffin cups and frosted with Cream Cheese Frosting II from this recipe. It was the TALK of the office!
This was easy and fast. It was very moist. I didn't change a thing, except I used the Satiny Chocolate Glaze from this site for the icing.
I originally found this recipe in a cookbook from Western NC. It uses almond extract also. Gives it more of a chocolate covered cherry taste. Still a delicious cake tho.
I used the package chocolate cake mix ,3 eggs, some vanilla (1 tsp) and a 32 oz jar of cherry pie filling but I put in the mixture about 2/3rds of the jar (2 cans work also). That left a little over a cup of filling to use for topping with Cool Whip. USE A BUNDT PAN! It makes a nice presentation. I baked it (it's thick) for about 45 mins until a toothpick comes out clean. Let it rest for about 10 mins then flip onto a plate. Then, instead of the frosting I topped each slice with a dollop of the Cool Whip and a spoon of cherry filling on top of that. Keep refrigerated it even tastes better cold.
This is very yummy cake, and the icing was yummy. I made a 13 x9 cake, and added maraschino cherries for garnish for each piece. I will definately make this again. This is a keeper.
Good. Used at potluck. did not try frosting. Used small amt. can fudge frosting while cake was warm.
Very moist - excellent. I put the cherry pie filling in the mixer with the cake mix to crush the cherries as we don't care for them whole in cakes. We loved it!
i made this with a butter recipe golden box mix, and added 1/4 of coco powder to make it chocolate. i also made a chocolate glaze mix with sweet condensed milk, a stick of butter, a bag of choc. morsels, and two shots of cherry flavored alcohol. it was delicious!
This is a nice change from the regular chocolate cakes and the recipe has been around for a long time. Some cooks complained that it tasted granular. I think the answer is to use very fine white sugar - some sugars are coarser than others.
So good-it's a quick way to make a Black Forest Cake
This was a hit with my guests. I made mini cupcakes by baking at 325 degrees F for 10 minutes. When spooning mixture, try to get one cherry in each cupcake! yum!
I first had this cake years and years ago at a Tupperware party (I think...some kind of home party anyway) and just loved it. I am glad to find the recipe here as I misplaced the recipe and couldn't remember exactly how to make it. The boiled frosting poured over the cake is delicious, at least in my opinion!! A very moist easy cake to make.
A very easy cake to make! To make it even easier, I used prepared store-bought frosting instead. I was a bit concerned that the batter was quite thick, but the cake turned out quite moist. To make it even more chocolatey, I poked holes throughout the cake with a chopstick while it's still hot. Then I spread a thin layer of frosting, letting some drip into the holes. After the cake is chilled, I spread another layer of frosting and tossed some candy sprinkles on top. I will definitely use this recipe again when I have some cherry pie filling on hand.
Great recipe to add interest, flavor and moistness to a devil's food cake! I used lite cherry pie filling, and iced with a mixture of fat free chocolate pudding/fat free whipping topping, and mini chocolate chips for a nice finished look. Definitely would make again!
I gave this recipe to my mom, and she made it for the Superbowl party. It was oustanding! This was a my favorite dessert as a little girl, so it really took me back. The edges were a little dry, but other than that, it was total chocolatey goodness!
A great cake in a flash from pantry staples. I have a couple suggestions to ensure it comes out wonderfully dense, moist and delicious! Put the cherry pie filling (I used Comstock brand) in a small bowl and gently fold in 1/2 cup of dry chocolate cake mix from the box (I used Pillsbury Moist Supreme Devils Food) until well blended. To the rest of the cake mix in a large bowl beat in 1 tsp pure almond extract and 3 eggs (mine were extra large). Use an electric mixer here - this is key! When well beaten, stir in the cherry chocolate mixture. Cherries will not sink to the bottom of your cake. Cake rises nicely and texture is rich and dense - nothing grainy about it. Baked in a 9x13 " pan for approx 30 min and cooled. Whipped fresh cream frosting and decorated for the 4th of July with strawberries and blueberries. Raves from everyone, you'll see.
I made this cake last night and it turned out wonderfully! I did use canned frosting while it was still warm from the oven. It melted so lovely on the cake. A keeper! And so easy! Next time I will bake it in 2 layers, use an extra can of pie filling between the layers and on top. Then top with whipped cream!
This cake is so simple to make. I have served with cool-whip. Also with vanilla ice cream & plain.
Very good, and very moist! Made this for a dinner at church, and people were eating it up. Thanks for the recipe, will make again!
Loved this! I made it exactly like the orginal. Big hit, easy to make . thanks Kathy
My family liked it. My only problem was the frosting. It was not very thick and wasn't sure if it was suppose to be a glaze or spreadable frosting.
VERY easy, moist and chocolately. Served it to guests with vanilla ice cream and it disappeared.
I make this cake a lot! It is rich and yummy. Cherries are my husbands favorite. It is easy to make and the frosting is just like fudge.
So moist and tasty! I made this into cupcakes for a bake sale, making sure I got at least a couple cherries in each one. I didn't make the frosting, just used cream cheese frosting from the store. Yum!
Husband always requests this for his work pot lucks. Seems to taste better as a sheet cake and is really extra rich if a devils food cake mix is used. Be sure to time the frosting mixture a full minute once it starts to boil as the sugar will be grainy if not completely cooked down. Once the choco chips are melted and frosting is smooth, immediately pour over still warm cake. Those giving less than 5 stars, its because you changed something or didn't follow directions. It's a delicious cake and easy to make. edit to add: cake mix should be Devil's Food. Anything less needs at least 1/4 cup cocoa powder added, also a tsp or two of coffee instant coffee crystals add depth of flavor.
I made this cake for my husband's office. It's been less than an hour since they ate it and I've already gotten 3 phone calls raving and asking for the reipe. Only down side, now they want to bake for every occassion. Thank you for a great and easy recipe.
This has been a family favorite for 30 years. I substituted lemon cake mix & lemon pie filling. Added the zest of one lemon for my lemon loving friends. Did a white chocolate frosting with the juice of the lemon. Decorated it with sugared lemon peel. Deadly! Choc/cherry still the family fav!
Kathy, This is a GREAT chocolate cake. Easy, tasty,perfect!!! Oh Yes, moist!
Really good with whipped cream and strawberry ice cream.
I've been making this cake for at least 5 years, never had it fail. My eldest simply calls it "Da Bomb cake". Yes like many I do add almond extract, but then I always add that to anything that uses cherry pie filling.
This is a delicious and easy cake. As other suggested, I also added some almond extract to the chocolate/cherry version, which made it even better. I also made a batch with white cake and cherry pie filling and made the icing with white chocolate, and it was really good too. Regarding the numerous comments about graininess in the icing--this icing is essentially spreadable fudge. The key to smooth fudge is to mix it a lot--to break up the sugar crystals that are part of the chemical make-up of fudge. The more you mix this icing (or fudge,) the smoother it should get. I also used cream instead of milk in the icing. What the heck--if you are going to spread fudge on top of a cake, it might as well be made with cream! This recipe is a keeper. (Oh, It also didn't take as long to bake as noted in the instructions. The two I made took 25-30 minutes to bake. I took mine out when the knife/toothpick came out clean.)
I wouldn't make this again. The cake was dry and the frosting broke into pieces while cutting cake.
A good "last minute" dessert. I agree that adding a touch of almond extract makes it a bit more elegant.
I have also made this with a spice cake and blackberry pie filling then topped with carmel icing. Makes a moist blackberry cake which I think is sometimes dry and dense. Strawberry cake mix and strawberry pie filling. Actually the combinations are endless, just creativity involved.
I used dark sweet cherry pie filing & I thought the batter was too thick so I added some water to thin it out some. I copied mmmdessert & poked holes in the still warm cake before spreading on the frosting. I do wish I had decreased the sugar in the frosting...it was too sweet. Thansk for a tasty & easy recipe Kathy Pieniazek!
I have made this recipe many times. My advice: Add some almond flavor into the cake mix. Spread in a big sheet cake pan as it is very rich. Easy and delicious.
Excellent cake, and VERY easy to prepare! While cooking the icing, I was concerned about it being too thin, but when I spread it on the cake, it was just right.
Chocolate or white cake works as well, even those mixes that are less than 16oz. Added the vanilla and almond extract for both. Used Andie's candies and one cup mini marshmallows melted into the frosting mix on the white cake. Fun to change and mix it up. Never fails.
My whole family loves the cake but we prefer to use Cool Whip, plain or vanilla flavored, as frosting. It's much easier than cooking my own frosting plus we all prefer it to a heavy sweet frosting.
This cake is SOOOO easy and quick to prepare and it turned out very moist. I will be sure to make it again. Loved it!
Have always loved this cake...
Delicious! and easy!
I will probably never use any other chocolate cake recipe! This is too easy and too good to believe. I took some to work and now everyone there is making it, too!
Can't believe how easy & delicious this was. Moist & rich. My husband loved it. Would be great to take for a picnic.
My family loves this cake, and are always asking when I can make it again.
ultra-sweet, delicious, easy---it gets fantastic reviews every time I bake it.
I add 1 tsp of almond extract to this recipe to enhance the flavor of the cherries.
Moist and so easy! Only addition that I highly recommend is 1 tsp almond flavoring to the cake batter. Yummy!
Chocolaty with cherry flavor. Not too sweet, and easy to make.
I love this cake. I only bake 25 - 30 minutes. The basic mix w/almond extract is just fine, but I use Devil's Food cake mix and add 2 Tbs. cherry liquor (alcohol will evaporate out during baking). It gives an awesome cherry flavor for those who are saying it's not cherry enough. I keep wanting to make it and refrigerate it overnight, but it never gets done. I WILL say that IF you have any left over, the next day's cake is even better!!
Turned out great .
Excellent moist and totally delicious
It was a hit... my fam loves it!
I made this using a gluten free yellow cake mix. I made chocolate frosting and it was very good. Very easy recipe.
Very moist! A family favorite
Used to bake this cake all of the time back in the eighties, but had lost the recipe. Just happened to think of it one evening, looked it up, then made the cake the next day. Cake is very moist and flavorful. Love the complimenting taste of chocolate and cherry!
Easy. The only change I made was that I used ready made icing. Yes, I'll make it again!
This was an easy recipe, but the icing was way to sweet, and the cake tasted like it was missing something. I will not be making this again.
My family LOVED this! My oldest son asked for a Chocolate Cherry cake for his birthday and I found this recipe. My youngest son seriously doesn't like cake and we've struggled on what to serve as a dessert for his birthday. He shocked me when he said he wanted this cake for his birthday too!!! After 16 years, he gets his first birthday cake this month!!! I followed some of the recommendations like using a Bundt pan, and adding 1 tsp almond flavoring (I'm going to try adding vanilla too). I cut up the cherries just a little bit so that they wouldn't sink to the bottom and that worked for me. I used powdered sugar for a topping with a Maraschino cherry on top of each bump on the Bundt. I recommend this to all chocolate covered cherry lovers :-)
Disappointing, did not like the texture of the cake. Wondering if the brand of cake mix makes a difference?
I've made this many times with different flavors. Ex: spice cake & apple pie filling w/ carmel frosting. But blue berry & yellow didn't look too good. Trully use what you have on hand & your guests are so impressed.
This was SO easy, and I did not change a thing! The frosting was perfect, the cake moist and delicious. Everyone loved it, and I will definitely be making it again
This was a hit with my friends and family. No changes made in ingredients. Just didn't take as long to cook. Start checking around 25 minutes. The icing was great.
Cake needs fat or it ends up puffy and bland. And the pie filling got mixed too much into the batter and disappeared. I wasn’t a fan of this. Next time I’ll add the oil like the cake mix requires and then swirl the pie filling in after it’s poured in the pan or something.
I actually accidentally left out the chocolate chips and it was still phenomenal. I will definitely make this again.
Absolutely delicious! Fixed it in a Bundt pan and frosted it with chocolate store bought icing. It is a family favorite!
This is my new favorite chocolate cake recipe !
It is so moist! The only change I made was using store bought fudge frosting and putting it on the cake while it was still warm. It really satisfies the chocolate craving! Thank you for this great recipe!
Everyone loved this cake! There wasn't a crumb left when I took it to a family cookout. I let the icing get a little firm because I knew it would have to sit for a while before being eaten and boy, was it ever eaten! This is my go-to for pot luck desserts now. I wouldn't change a thing about this recipe except for maybe more chocolate! :-)
Sometimes I use almond extract, my preference.
I tried this mix for the cake, but I added 1/3 of a stick of unsalted butter with it. The batter was really thick, but it turned out a dense lovely cake... next time I am going to add coffee powder to bring out that chocolate flavor more.
I made this exactly as directed and it turned out a moist chocolatey cake. I will look for pie filling with extra cherries next time, so there will be better coverage of the cake.
Moist and delicious
Great cake! As others recommended, I used a bundt cake pan (43 minute seemed perfect) and added almond extract. I also used a boxed dark chocolate mix, as that's what I had. And....I had some leftover cream cheese frosting, so I piped ribbons on top instead of the chocolate frosting. Actually, I think a light sprinkle of powdered sugar would be enough. It's an excellent cake and doesn't really need frosting for my taste.
Made it as written! I would half the frosting, but no worries. This is a good easy cake. I cooked it in the bundt pan and filled the center with frosting. Prefect birthday cake that was all eaten up!
This is the driest most disgusting cake I have ever tried. It was only 1/4 inch thick. I will have to find another recipe.
This is an interesting idea, but I couldn't taste the cherries enough, perhaps because of the brand of pie filling I used. Not sure. It took me twice as long to bake until it was done, which I think was because of all the moisture from the pie filling syrup. So I would recommend just adding some sour cherries to your cake mix with some instant pudding substituted for the syrup, if you like. Dark chocolate is my thing, so instead of the water called for on the box, I used room temperature brewed coffee. It still didn't taste dark enough to me, so next time I'm going to add in some instant espresso powder. Will try again. Thanks...
Love this cake! I have been making this for years. The only thing I change is that I add almond extract. The frosting that is with this cake is also excellent! Very easy, fast recipe for last minute chocolate craving.
Good cake. Split the batter between two 9" pans. One layer in the freezer for later. I added 1 tb instant espresso powder and 1 ts vanilla. I prepared a half recipe of the frosting for the single layer and will make the other half when I need to quick dessert. Decided NOT to frost the freezer layer until I need to thaw. Thanks for sharing.
Easy and good
In a relative's final days she requested this cake. Excellent choice.
I have never made the frosting (weirdly, not a frosting fan), but I love the cake! Have also tried it with white cake mix and apple pie filling. Planning to try it with strawberry pie filling next! Love to have options.
. Loved it . Was a big hit at a Bar B Que. Everyone loved it . Well make it again. Thank you.
We loved this cake!
I tried this recipe, but instead of chocolate cake mix, used devil's food cake mix. I also did not make the frosting. So the recipe was easy to make, the cake came out very moist and very chocolatety! However, I can barely taste the cherry in it. When I make it again, I'll either double the cherry pie filling to two cans, or add marciano cherries with the juice. Very, very good overall!
I have made this cake for years and it is a crowd pleaser! I reduce the white sugar by at least 1/2 and it is plenty sweet. Start your frosting when you take the cake out of the oven to cool. I then poke holes in the cake with a fork and pour the warm frosting over the whole cake, so it becomes soaked in the frosting...serve with ice cream!
I made this. Only with changes. I used 1/2 teaspoon almond extract to the cake mix n instead i drained the can of cherries. Put a thin ribbon of frosting around the top of the bottom layer then added the cherries. Frosted n decorated. Hubbys bday cake. He n his family were impressed! Yes!
