Zucchini Boats on the Grill

Delish zucchini stuffed with your favorite ingredients and finished on the hot grill. Great side dish or as a light meal on their own.

Recipe by BAJATHECAT

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare the grill for indirect heat.

  • Place the zucchini in a pot with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook 5 minutes. Drain, cool, and cut in half lengthwise. Scoop out the pulp to about 1/4 inch from the skin. Chop pulp.

  • In a bowl, mix the zucchini pulp, bread pieces, bacon bits, olives, jalapeno, green chile peppers, onion, tomato, and Cheddar cheese. Season with basil, seasoned salt, and pepper.

  • Stuff the zucchini halves with the pulp mixture. Seal each stuffed half in aluminum foil.

  • Place foil packets on the prepared grill over indirect heat. Cook 15 to 20 minutes, until tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 18.1mg; sodium 501.5mg. Full Nutrition
