Zucchini Boats on the Grill

I have made these twice now and let me just say they are amazing!! My bf is kind of picky about textures (hates mushy or squishy/slimy) and he LOVES these. They come out soft but the different textures from the filling helpl keep it from being mushy and or slimy. (try making an individual boat of foil around the bottom and sides leaving the top exposed on each one, then open up the foil to more of a little foil plate part way thru cooking. it helps give the top a crisp grilled texture.) They are really easy and a great way to jazz up eating your veggies. I need to remember to make them more often! I have made them once using what I had and once following the recipe pretty closely. (I cooked the zuckes in the microwave and added a little green bell pepper, used panko breadcrumbs not bread, and no bacon, but he wished I did use it.) Oh my Goodness. They are so good if you use the peppers the recipe suggests, a little bit of heat in there sets all of the vegetable flavor alive! I highly recommend making these, and try filling them with whatever you or your family like! I am going to try making them again stuffing them with some cooked hot italian sausage.. Mm now I am hungry from thinking about them! Good Luck and Happy Cooking