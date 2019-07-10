Robin's Best Ever Hummus

Rating: 3.94 stars
53 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 5

The best hummus recipe I ever had. A simple authentic tasting hummus is served with toasted pita wedges brushed with olive oil and seasoned with rosemary. A beautiful dish that goes well on an appetizer buffet.

By Robin

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Mash garlic with the salt in a small bowl. Place into a blender or food processor along with the garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon juice, honey, and enough water to cover the beans. Process until smooth. Spoon into a serving dish, and drizzle 2 tablespoons of olive oil over the top.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Brush pita breads with remaining olive oil, and cut into wedges. Season with salt and fresh rosemary. Bake for 5 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool, and serve with hummus.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 44.6g; fat 11.1g; sodium 930mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (54)

Wendy Sargent-Boileau
Rating: 4 stars
05/21/2006
I used feedback from previous reviewer and skipped the tbsp of salt turned out great. Just a hint of sweetness from the honey to counter the garlic - loved it. I shook some sea salt on the pita and a little on the hummous after it was in the serving dish. Used dried rosemary instead of fresh and chickpeas instead of garbanzo. Also sprinkled pita and hummous with paprika for presentation. Excellent 5 minute appetizer. Will be making it again. Read More
Anonymous
Rating: 3 stars
04/09/2012
I would not add honey. It is too sweet and clashes with the garlic. Read More
gtowncook
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2007
This hummus is fabulous. I've been trying to find a perfect hummus recipe and the search is over. I drizzled 2 tbsp olive oil into the hummus while it was food processing to incorporate it. Next time I will use slightly less salt. LOVED IT!! Read More
jshuston
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2008
I must say that this is the best hummus recipe I have found. I like to use roasted garlic instead of regular garlic. This recipe also provides a great base for adding all sorts of different ingredients. I sometimes add roasted red peppers or whatever is fresh out of my garden. Read More
MsBella
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2008
This is GREAT hummus! So very easy... took me less than 10 minutes to make. I added a little turmeric and cumin for more flavor. Will definitely make againa and again! Read More
IamSam
Rating: 4 stars
09/02/2007
I ended up mixing this up with another recipe! I did 1/3 Cup tahini and then added to taste as I went. Used 3 tsp low sodium soy sauce and only 1 gigantic clove of Elephant garlic the juice of one lemon and added olive oil until I got the consistency I like. The honey was an excellent touch. I am going to use this as my 'base' as I begin to experiment with roasted peppers and ancho chilis. Read More
Surf and Turf
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2009
This recipe worked well but I completely left out the salt I would taste it before I added any at all as the tahini is salty. I left out the rosemary but added in some chopped artichokes and black olives a little seasoneed salt and olive oil over the top add an olive in the middle and it looks (and tastes) like something you ordered in a restaurant. YUM! Read More
Jodi
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2010
This hummus is exceptionally good - better than any of the prepackaged brands. I did make some changes according to previous reviews - I cut the salt in half and added a little cumin and a little red pepper flakes. Next time I will cut the honey in 1/2. It was a little sweet for me (hence the 4 stars instead of 5) but I wouldn't take it out entirely it definitely blends well with the other flavors. I also added an extra clove of garlic and didn't use any oil. Read More
nikwik
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2011
Ok so this is really good and a little spicy from the garlic! I didn't have tahini in the house but really wanted some hummus so I substituted it with 1 tsp. of no sugar peanut butter...OMG...it is so good! Thanks for the recipe! Read More
