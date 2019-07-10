Robin's Best Ever Hummus

1 of 54

Rating: 4 stars I used feedback from previous reviewer and skipped the tbsp of salt turned out great. Just a hint of sweetness from the honey to counter the garlic - loved it. I shook some sea salt on the pita and a little on the hummous after it was in the serving dish. Used dried rosemary instead of fresh and chickpeas instead of garbanzo. Also sprinkled pita and hummous with paprika for presentation. Excellent 5 minute appetizer. Will be making it again. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars This hummus is fabulous. I've been trying to find a perfect hummus recipe and the search is over. I drizzled 2 tbsp olive oil into the hummus while it was food processing to incorporate it. Next time I will use slightly less salt. LOVED IT!! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars I must say that this is the best hummus recipe I have found. I like to use roasted garlic instead of regular garlic. This recipe also provides a great base for adding all sorts of different ingredients. I sometimes add roasted red peppers or whatever is fresh out of my garden. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This is GREAT hummus! So very easy... took me less than 10 minutes to make. I added a little turmeric and cumin for more flavor. Will definitely make againa and again! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars I ended up mixing this up with another recipe! I did 1/3 Cup tahini and then added to taste as I went. Used 3 tsp low sodium soy sauce and only 1 gigantic clove of Elephant garlic the juice of one lemon and added olive oil until I got the consistency I like. The honey was an excellent touch. I am going to use this as my 'base' as I begin to experiment with roasted peppers and ancho chilis. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe worked well but I completely left out the salt I would taste it before I added any at all as the tahini is salty. I left out the rosemary but added in some chopped artichokes and black olives a little seasoneed salt and olive oil over the top add an olive in the middle and it looks (and tastes) like something you ordered in a restaurant. YUM! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars This hummus is exceptionally good - better than any of the prepackaged brands. I did make some changes according to previous reviews - I cut the salt in half and added a little cumin and a little red pepper flakes. Next time I will cut the honey in 1/2. It was a little sweet for me (hence the 4 stars instead of 5) but I wouldn't take it out entirely it definitely blends well with the other flavors. I also added an extra clove of garlic and didn't use any oil. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Ok so this is really good and a little spicy from the garlic! I didn't have tahini in the house but really wanted some hummus so I substituted it with 1 tsp. of no sugar peanut butter...OMG...it is so good! Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (7)