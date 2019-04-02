Marinated Salmon 'Smoothly'
Salmon fillets are grilled in foil packets with a deliciously tangy marinade! Serve with a salad and toasted bread or baked potatoes.
Salmon fillets are grilled in foil packets with a deliciously tangy marinade! Serve with a salad and toasted bread or baked potatoes.
I tried this recipe, with a slight modification, and my wife and I Loved it. My wife loved it so much she asked for me to do it a second timeIRead More
This marinade tasted delicious when I first tasted it. It would be great for dipping wontons. After the salmon marinated in it for an hour, it was a bit overpowering. It may be better if it's marinated for just a few minutes and then grilled instead of cooking in the marinade.Read More
This marinade tasted delicious when I first tasted it. It would be great for dipping wontons. After the salmon marinated in it for an hour, it was a bit overpowering. It may be better if it's marinated for just a few minutes and then grilled instead of cooking in the marinade.
Took note of the last review and marinated it only for 20 minutes. The flavour was alright and this recipe is incredibly easy to make but sadly only worth 3 stars. Hope you enjoy the picture I took for it! :)
I tried this recipe, with a slight modification, and my wife and I Loved it. My wife loved it so much she asked for me to do it a second timeI
I marinated about 15 minutes and broiled it in the oven. The salmon turned out great!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections