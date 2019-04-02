Marinated Salmon 'Smoothly'

Salmon fillets are grilled in foil packets with a deliciously tangy marinade! Serve with a salad and toasted bread or baked potatoes.

By STANISLAV

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a bowl, mix the lemon juice, soy sauce, white wine, mustard, and honey. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Place each salmon fillet on a large piece of aluminum foil. Fold the foil around the salmon on all sides, forming a basket shape. Pour equal amounts of the marinade mixture over each salmon fillet. Tightly seal the foil packets. Allow salmon fillets to marinate at least 1 hour in the refrigerator.

  • Preheat the grill for high heat.

  • Place foil packets on the grill, and cook 10 to 15 minutes, until salmon is easily flaked with a fork.

