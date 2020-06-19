Rhubarb Sour Cream Pie

Rating: 4.71 stars
303 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 243
  • 4 star values: 42
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 3

This is a favorite in our house during rhubarb season. My husband who doesn't care much for rhubarb loves this pie. It has a creamy sweet tart tang.

By S. HODGE

Gallery
40 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (220 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Press the pie crust into a 9 inch pie pan. Spread rhubarb in an even layer in the bottom of the crust. In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg, white sugar, sour cream and 1/3 cup of flour until smooth. Pour over the rhubarb.

  • In a small bowl, mix together 1/2 cup of flour and brown sugar. Stir in melted butter until the mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle over the top of the pie.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven, then reduce the heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Continue to bake for 40 minutes, or until the edges have puffed, and the topping is golden. The center may still be slightly jiggly. Cool completely before slicing and serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
493 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 75.2g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 51.2mg; sodium 188.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (315)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

DESSERTCAMEL
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2005
OH my heavens...this pie was wonderful!!! Many times when I get half way through my piece of rhubarb pie it kinda tastes floury and i get tired of eating it. But the sour cream just made it wonderful and kinda cheese-cakey! My mom and sister said it was the best rhubarb pie they've ever tasted. We've tried many different recipies and this is by far our favorite! Read More
Helpful
(101)

Most helpful critical review

Poutbaby
Rating: 3 stars
05/22/2011
I really dislike giving negative reviews but I truly did not care for this pie. When I saw the recipe (different from any kind of rhubarb pie I've ever made) and all the positive reviews I was really anxious to try it. I thought the rhubarb got lost among all the other ingredients. In a rhubarb pie I think the rhubarb should shine as the dominant ingredient. I'll stick with traditional rhubarb pie. Thank you for posting the recipe. Many other people on this site do enjoy it. Read More
Helpful
(10)
303 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 243
  • 4 star values: 42
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 3
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
DESSERTCAMEL
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2005
OH my heavens...this pie was wonderful!!! Many times when I get half way through my piece of rhubarb pie it kinda tastes floury and i get tired of eating it. But the sour cream just made it wonderful and kinda cheese-cakey! My mom and sister said it was the best rhubarb pie they've ever tasted. We've tried many different recipies and this is by far our favorite! Read More
Helpful
(101)
IVANDIEPART
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2005
This was a delicious sweet and convenient pie. I was looking for a rhubarb pie recipe using lots of rhubarb to use up the one I was given, but didn't want it to be double-crusted... I came across this recipe and tried it without real hopes (it was not yet rated at that time)... but when I tasted it... Oh my!!! Everything makes it excellent: its look, its texture, its taste (excellent balance between tartness and sweetness). I think it's gonna be my standard rhubarb pie recipe. Thanks a lot for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(71)
Chari Campbell
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2007
Oh dear heavens. This is wonderful. I am sooo glad I found this recipe! I took my frozen rhubarb out to thaw at lunchtime so I would be ready to go when I came home from work. I added some strawberries since I didn't have enough rhubarb - also reduced the sugar to 1 cup as others suggested (thank you for that) - and added a touch of cinnamon both to the sour cream mixture and to the crumb topping. Boy oh boy, if you love sweets made with rhubarb, you gotta try this! Thank you so much for posting the recipe! It's a really pretty pie! Read More
Helpful
(67)
Advertisement
Nanette Marx
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2006
YUM! Easy to make. The only thing I did different I put in 1 cup sugar instead of 1 1/2 seemed sweet enough for us! Also I used a frozen deep dish crust filled it w/the sliced rhubarb. It did not take 4 full cups. I ended up baking it about 15 minutes longer seemed too wiggly at time. Family and guests ate it up! Read More
Helpful
(31)
Karen
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2006
Outstanding recipe! I made this for Thanksgiving with frozen rhubarb and it turned out great. Not a crumb left, and my family wanted more. I'd make this again in a heartbeat. Thank you!! Read More
Helpful
(26)
mztjo
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2006
I have searched for an easy but tasty rhubarb pie for years. Nothing ever compares with mom's rhubarb cream pie but this pie is really delicious and is restaurant quality. Very professional presentation. I will make this again and again. I did not make any ingredient changes. Thank you so much for posting this great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Advertisement
CSPHD
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2006
Excellent blend of flavors! I cut back the sugar and added some cinnamon, but otherwise, left the recipe as is. I had rhubarb, filling and topping left over as well as some pie tops, so I made some turnovers with the reminaing ingredients. Fantastic! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Kerri
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2006
When i was a girl i had tried to make a rhubarb pie and lets just say it did not turn out. This pie was not only easy it turned out fantastic!! Becareful not to over fill the crust is my only suggestion. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Momof2
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2008
This is by far my favorite pie!. I used slightly less than 4 cups rhubarb but otherwise followed the recipe exactly! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Poutbaby
Rating: 3 stars
05/22/2011
I really dislike giving negative reviews but I truly did not care for this pie. When I saw the recipe (different from any kind of rhubarb pie I've ever made) and all the positive reviews I was really anxious to try it. I thought the rhubarb got lost among all the other ingredients. In a rhubarb pie I think the rhubarb should shine as the dominant ingredient. I'll stick with traditional rhubarb pie. Thank you for posting the recipe. Many other people on this site do enjoy it. Read More
Helpful
(10)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/20/2022