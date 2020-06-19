Rhubarb Sour Cream Pie

1 of 315

Rating: 5 stars OH my heavens...this pie was wonderful!!! Many times when I get half way through my piece of rhubarb pie it kinda tastes floury and i get tired of eating it. But the sour cream just made it wonderful and kinda cheese-cakey! My mom and sister said it was the best rhubarb pie they've ever tasted. We've tried many different recipies and this is by far our favorite! Helpful (101)

Rating: 5 stars This was a delicious sweet and convenient pie. I was looking for a rhubarb pie recipe using lots of rhubarb to use up the one I was given, but didn't want it to be double-crusted... I came across this recipe and tried it without real hopes (it was not yet rated at that time)... but when I tasted it... Oh my!!! Everything makes it excellent: its look, its texture, its taste (excellent balance between tartness and sweetness). I think it's gonna be my standard rhubarb pie recipe. Thanks a lot for sharing. Helpful (71)

Rating: 5 stars Oh dear heavens. This is wonderful. I am sooo glad I found this recipe! I took my frozen rhubarb out to thaw at lunchtime so I would be ready to go when I came home from work. I added some strawberries since I didn't have enough rhubarb - also reduced the sugar to 1 cup as others suggested (thank you for that) - and added a touch of cinnamon both to the sour cream mixture and to the crumb topping. Boy oh boy, if you love sweets made with rhubarb, you gotta try this! Thank you so much for posting the recipe! It's a really pretty pie! Helpful (67)

Rating: 5 stars YUM! Easy to make. The only thing I did different I put in 1 cup sugar instead of 1 1/2 seemed sweet enough for us! Also I used a frozen deep dish crust filled it w/the sliced rhubarb. It did not take 4 full cups. I ended up baking it about 15 minutes longer seemed too wiggly at time. Family and guests ate it up! Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars Outstanding recipe! I made this for Thanksgiving with frozen rhubarb and it turned out great. Not a crumb left, and my family wanted more. I'd make this again in a heartbeat. Thank you!! Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars I have searched for an easy but tasty rhubarb pie for years. Nothing ever compares with mom's rhubarb cream pie but this pie is really delicious and is restaurant quality. Very professional presentation. I will make this again and again. I did not make any ingredient changes. Thank you so much for posting this great recipe. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent blend of flavors! I cut back the sugar and added some cinnamon, but otherwise, left the recipe as is. I had rhubarb, filling and topping left over as well as some pie tops, so I made some turnovers with the reminaing ingredients. Fantastic! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars When i was a girl i had tried to make a rhubarb pie and lets just say it did not turn out. This pie was not only easy it turned out fantastic!! Becareful not to over fill the crust is my only suggestion. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars This is by far my favorite pie!. I used slightly less than 4 cups rhubarb but otherwise followed the recipe exactly! Helpful (14)