French Buttercream Frosting

My husband's family doesn't like traditional sweet buttercream frosting, but I didn't want to deal with whipped cream for a variety of reasons, so I was looking for a buttercream recipe that tastes more like whipped cream. I made this recipe with the whisk attachment on my Kitchenaid, and it came out much creamier and smoother than regular buttercream.. great consistency. However, I would NOT say it isn't as sweet. I did use a little extra powdered sugar since some reviewers said to add more, and I think it was overkill. Icing the cake was very easy, especially for perfectionists like me who are never satisfied with the way it looks. It didn't crust over and I could re-smooth it over and over. I frosted the cake 2 days before my son's birthday party and put it in the fridge, took it out for a couple of hours the day before to decorate it (with regular buttercream), and then took it out of the fridge about 30 minutes before serving. The frosting tasted the same as it did the day I made it. I will definitely use this recipe again, with a little less sugar and maybe a touch more vanilla. I changed the servings to 18 to make sure I had enough to frost a 2-layer 9x13 cake, and I had about 1 cup left over. Great recipe - thank you!!