French Buttercream Frosting

This buttercream is great for icing cakes, and writing on them. It gets hard when refrigerated, so you have to let it come to room temperature before serving. You cannot make flowers with this recipe. I use this recipe every time I make birthday cakes for my family.

12
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Mix heavy cream and flour in a small bowl. Heat the mixure in the microwave for 45 seconds on high. Set aside to cool.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine butter, shortening, confectioner's sugar, vanilla extract and butter extract.

  • Using and electric mixer, beat on low until combined. Then beat on medium speed for 6-8 minutes.

  • Next add the heavy cream mixture, and beat on medium speed for another 10 minutes. ( Mixture will appear soupy at first, but will become fluffy.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 22.2g; fat 27.6g; cholesterol 54.3mg; sodium 6.1mg. Full Nutrition
