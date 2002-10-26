French Buttercream Frosting

This buttercream is great for icing cakes, and writing on them. It gets hard when refrigerated, so you have to let it come to room temperature before serving. You cannot make flowers with this recipe. I use this recipe every time I make birthday cakes for my family.
You CAN make flowers! I use this frosting recipe (slightly altered) on all my personal and retail cakes now. Not too sweet, light and fluffy and holds color and flavor well. To make flowers, etc, put the frosting in the fridge (best in a stainless steel bowl) for about 20 minutes, then beat on medium for about 15 seconds - viola! However, if you have warm hands like me, you need to be able to work a little fast. Once finished, refridgerate cake until an hour before serving. Unless drastic temperature change, colors won't bleed and decorations retain shape. HINT: add just a tad bit more flour to the cream mixture.
Sorry Kristen, we didn't like this at all. We actually ended up throwing it away and making a batch from a different recipe. Not sweet enough, not enough flavor, flour mixture was funky, too heavy on the butter & shortening. Don't waste your time and ingredients on this one.
You CAN make flowers! I use this frosting recipe (slightly altered) on all my personal and retail cakes now. Not too sweet, light and fluffy and holds color and flavor well. To make flowers, etc, put the frosting in the fridge (best in a stainless steel bowl) for about 20 minutes, then beat on medium for about 15 seconds - viola! However, if you have warm hands like me, you need to be able to work a little fast. Once finished, refridgerate cake until an hour before serving. Unless drastic temperature change, colors won't bleed and decorations retain shape. HINT: add just a tad bit more flour to the cream mixture.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/12/2001
This recipe has unreached potential. Spreading consistency was nice. However, the flour was noticeable in my first sample taste of the frosting. Also, I didn't use the butter extract because I don't like artificial ingredients. However, the large amount of real butter was overwhelmed by the shortening. I'm going to try the recipe again but with only 3 tablespoons flour and with butter in place of some of the shortening. Also, I doubled the amount of vanilla. I would also add at least 1/2 cup more powdered sugar. The recipe is a great starting place, just needs a little refinement.
This was very close to what I was looking for. My friend is a professional baker and award winning designer. She has a "top secret" French Butter Cream frosting she uses and I have been trying to find something close. I think this is as close as I am going to get! I used regular butter (I did not have unsalted on hand) and butter flavored Crisco. There was enough to frost a 2 layer 8" round. It was smooth and creamy. It was not stiff enough to decorate with, unless whatever was not in the bag was put in the fridge. It was way too soft for flowers. I combined it with a regular shortening based buttercream for decorating. (I chose a basketweave on the sides and roses on top.) Thanks so much for a great recipe! P.S. It is wonderful on carrot cake. :)
Chocolat3
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2008
This frosting is so light and fluffy, you might think it was made by angels! Based on suggestions from other reviewers, I used butten instead of shortening and reduced the flour to 2 Tablespoons. The result was heavenly! I wouldn't hesitate to make this again and again and again!
Sorry Kristen, we didn't like this at all. We actually ended up throwing it away and making a batch from a different recipe. Not sweet enough, not enough flavor, flour mixture was funky, too heavy on the butter & shortening. Don't waste your time and ingredients on this one.
My husband's family doesn't like traditional sweet buttercream frosting, but I didn't want to deal with whipped cream for a variety of reasons, so I was looking for a buttercream recipe that tastes more like whipped cream. I made this recipe with the whisk attachment on my Kitchenaid, and it came out much creamier and smoother than regular buttercream.. great consistency. However, I would NOT say it isn't as sweet. I did use a little extra powdered sugar since some reviewers said to add more, and I think it was overkill. Icing the cake was very easy, especially for perfectionists like me who are never satisfied with the way it looks. It didn't crust over and I could re-smooth it over and over. I frosted the cake 2 days before my son's birthday party and put it in the fridge, took it out for a couple of hours the day before to decorate it (with regular buttercream), and then took it out of the fridge about 30 minutes before serving. The frosting tasted the same as it did the day I made it. I will definitely use this recipe again, with a little less sugar and maybe a touch more vanilla. I changed the servings to 18 to make sure I had enough to frost a 2-layer 9x13 cake, and I had about 1 cup left over. Great recipe - thank you!!
I really wasn't happy with this frosting. I assume the flour is added to give structure in light of there not being enough sugar for the large amount of butter/shortening. The lack of sugar, butter/shortening overload, and funky flour texture/taste, combined with the half cup of cream, makes this super soft, very greasy, and not nearly sweet enough (I have zero sweet tooth, so if I'm saying it's not sweet enough, there's a problem). And not to be nitpicky, but French buttercream is made by beating a sugar syrup into egg yolks, then adding softened butter. This isn't it.
Wonderful Recipe. Used the suggestion for butter shortening and the buttercream was a hit. Used this recipe to fill, ice, and decorate sister's wedding cake. I had several professional bakers at the wedding compliment me on the buttercream. Thanks!
I have used this recipe dozens of times and LOVE it! Everyone I serve this to is impressed by the texture and taste. I like a more whipped cream flavor so I always make the following changes: #1 - Omit the butter flavor extract and increase the vanilla to 2 tsp. #2 - I also add 1/8 more whipped cream to recipe to boost cream whipped cream flavor. Some popular variations I've done: Add seedless strawberry jam for an awesome cake filling or reduce shortening to 1/4 cup and add 1/4 cup cream cheese (MUST be room temp) to give more stability for many layers. To better transport the finished product I'll refrigerate or freeze prior to moving it.
This is an amazing icing. It does the trick everytime, for every birthday cake and it tastes wonderful. The only advice I'd have is to put the milk/flour in the microwave in increments of 10 or 15 seconds and mix in between or else you end up with a chunk of flour goo. Otherwise, it's amazing.
very buttery, not too sweet; i like it. it is too melty for what i need but a good recipe non-the-less. i used it to frost cupcakes made with the krazy kake recipe on this site. nice combination.
CookingKate
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2011
I reduced the flour to 2 tbs instead of 4 tbs and increased the vanilla to 2 tsp and it came out perfect. Make sure you beat the mixture for the specified amount of time to ensure the frosting fluffs up. If you don't have an electric mixer of some sort I don't recommend making this frosting. There was more than enough frosting for a two layer cake (and I'm pretty liberal with my frosting spatula!) so I whipped the remaining 1/2 cup whipping cream into the mixture and it'll be perfect for a fruit dip or angel cake frosting.
This is a pretty good tasting frosting. It is not too difficult to make. It is a very light fluffy, almost whip cream, type of frosting. It is not the best that I've ever had, but it is better than the premade Betty Crocker icings and the Wilton recipe icings.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/11/2003
The end result was very good on my chocolate cake. However, I cut the amount of shortening in half & would use even less next time. I ended up tripling the amount of sugar to mask the crisco taste.
For our wedding my husband feel in love with this French butter cream our baker let us try for our cake testing with amaretto cake it was amazing my husbands never tried another that he likes. His birthday came and i decided to make an amaretto cake with french butter cream this recipe was so close to what we had on our cake it was amazing we were both very happy with it . will use this again . I did not use the shortening just added a little more butter nor did i add the butter flavored extract.
This is a very light fluffy frosting. Also turned out very runny, where I had to add lots of icing sugar to make it a bit more stiff. Good for basic filling and covering cake, but not good for decorations :(. Didn't add butter extract, and was buttery enough as is. If the flour/cream mixture comes out doughy, just add milk or cream a bit at a time mixing well until creamy frosting consistency. Not a bad frosting, tasted great, just not so good on consistency. To avoid floury taste, make sure you "cook" the cream/flour mixture in the microwave. In other words, make sure it's in the microwave long enough to simmer a little. Thanks!
I have never received so many compliments on a cake! Everyone was just amazed at how light it was. Not too sweet! Absolutely perfect!! I used it as the base icing and borders on my daughters first birthday cake. Even with the regular decorating buttercream (which is quite heavy) on top of it you could still taste the cake!! I was a bit worried because it was an VERY humid day and I was afraid with the cream it would seperate or melt, but it didn't at all!! Winning recipe that I will use from now on!
this is not a true french buttercream icing. french buttercream incorporates egg yolks, therefore has a yellow tint. this is more of a simple buttercream. nonetheless, a good one.
magkat
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2012
This butter cream tastes amazing. I did, however, make some slight changes to the recipe. I use half and half instead of heavy cream and cook it on the stove. I tried in the microwave but I found that it was sometimes lumpy. I use all butter and no shortening (we love butter!) It is fiddly to get the temperature just right for piping but the taste more than makes up for it.
Lighter than what I normally think of when I think of buttercream, but that's exactly what I was looking for in this case. I used this on a wedding cake and got rave reviews. Great for those looking for a less sweet, lighter buttercream!
this is best buttercream ever! sift your flour to make sure there are no lumps in that mixture. i added 3 heaping cups of powdered suger and it was a little stiffer to my liking. smooth as silk and delish!
I just finished making this recipe to frost a "barbie cake" for my daughter's bday party (the doll's skirt is the cake). I love this frosting because it's light and airy. I didn't alter the recipe at all, except to double it. My only advice is to make sure your butter is at or near room temperature so you don't get lumps. Also helpful to use a heavy stand mixer, as the extended mixi
I followed this recipe exactly as written but something went wrong somewhere. While the icing tasted great, the texture was a greasy mess. It was impossible to work with. Kept adding powdered sugar to get it to thicken up but to no avail. And when I tried to add food coloring (the gel kind sold in cake decorating stores) the color did not take. I ended up adding cream cheese to it and using it as fruit dip.
This recipe is close to a french buttercream used by one of the local bakeries. Not too sweet but very creamy... if you like really sweet icing this is not for you. The only change was that when I microwaved the whipping cream and flour, I stopped the microwave to mix as advised by another reviewer.
I made this frosting for my son's Sponge Bob cake and it turned out great. I used butter flavored Crisco for the shortening. I hate baking with anything but real butter; however, for cake decorating, this one worked for me because it has a mix of both.
I used this recipe to decorate a spongebob cake and it taste and worked great! thank you for the recipe.
bakerjoe
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2012
Made this with the"White almond wedding cake" recipe on site, for sisters wedding, Best cake and frosting I've ever done on a wedding cake to date! Tip: Make sure the flour/heavy whipping cream mix comes completely cool before adding so it doesn't get"soupy" on you, don't use butter flavored crisco, and reduce butter extract a little & add a little more vanilla instead. Can't wait to try the chocolate version of this :) Can't wait for a reason to make this again, very happy, also only use unsalted butter. thanks all recipes!
I am an avid baker and my mother made and decorated cakes for a side line, which I have done also. My daugher-in-law wanted a Red velvet cakes with buttercream frosting, so I chose this one. I am so glad I did. It is the best icing recipe that I have ever had. Do yourself a favor and try this. I did add vanilla butternut flavoring instead of butter flavoring, only because we love that flavor.
Excellent, smooth texture! I used 3 Tbsp. flour and added an extra 1/2 cup powdered sugar, and I substituted margarine for the shortning. VERY easy to spread, and it was so light and fluffy! Not as sweet as "typical" frostings, which I liked. This is a keeper!
I don't like canned icing, and so I decided to make my own for my son's first birthday, and I loved this light creamy icing. It was also very easy to make (I never made icing before and it turned out perfect) As others said, it spreads very easily and is good for decorating. I did use a little extra sugar, just because I didn't feel like measuring exactly. My father in law said "it was alright" but I think he likes the really thick, sugary icings. So, if you are like him this recipe is not for you:)
I'm giving it a 2 stars because the flour mixture was lumpy, but I liked the taste so I will try making it again. I will also try microwaving the flour mixture in 10 sec increments like someone else had suggested and hopefully it will make the mixture smooth. I also added some 'drinking chocolate' powder that is 57% cocao and it tasted great.
So much to love about this recipe! Fluffy, but rich tasting, goes on beautifully, sets up well when refrigerated. I didn't have butter flavoring so I used almond and it was terrific. Next time I will try cutting the shortening as some others suggested. Thanks for submitting.
This is a WONDERFUL recipe!!! It's great for those that don't like the traditional buttercream frosting due to it being too sweet. This is sweet but it's not over-indulgingly (sp?) sweet. Those that are complaining about the shortening taste, you should try using butterflavored shortening. That is what I used and I thought it was perfect. I used it to frost a 9" two layer cake and had plenty left over. Try it, you won't be dissappointed!
I used the butter flavored shortening as suggested by another review. The frosting was really good and I personally like this type of consistency, I did not find it lacking in sweetness like others. I did find it a little too rich, I agree that the shortening could be cut down, it gave me a stomach ache.
I made this buttercream recipe today and it was outstanding. I have been taking a cake decoration class and absolutely hate the taste of the buttercream that I have had to use. My kids don't even like it. So when I came across this one I had to try it. It was easy to work with and very smooth. It frosted easily and made a nice border and filling for my cake. I did follow the recipe exact and probably the key to success is beating it for as long as they suggest. Not even close to being a runny frosting. I will use this recipe from now on and use a different firmer one for the flowers. I put the entire cake in the fridge and when it was chilled the frosting was firm on the cake. Great whipped cream taste.
This is one of the BEST frosting recipes ever and I have already tried it with lemon extract for a lemon cake recipe. I use this recipe regularly and it is a must for the dessert section in your cookbook!!!!!! I like the fact that it also makes cookies easier to store in your freezer since it hardens well (but thaws equally nice) ~ not all sticky like some frostings which can result in a less-than-appealing looking cookie when you take them out. Thanks so much!
Very easy to make, very easy to work with. It made enough icing to frost and fill a 2 layer 9" round cake and do some decorative accents on the top and sides. Took food color very well, too. I'm extremely pleased with how easy this frosting was to work with. It did stiffen up nicely when cooled. The flavor was good, for buttercream. The kiddos loved it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2001
I used this recipe to frost a sheet cake for a Bridal shower. It got such rave reviews that someone asked my sister if i would consider making a wedding cake. Thank-you Kristen for submitting this recipe. It was excellent!!
I cut this recipe in half and it turned out great. I decreased the mixing time by half. I used salted butter because I didn't have any unsalted and it didn't affect the flavor. Very, very good, I was licking it out of the bowl!
This recipe was not sweet at all. It frosted beautifully and looked great though. It just was not sweet enough for me or for my family. (Even though I more than doubled the powdered sugar it called for.)
Very good recipe. Easily frosted 2 dozen cupcakes with tons left over. I didn't use the butter flavoring and it still turned out very good.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/21/2004
I tried this recipe last weekend. The texture was great as compared to other Buttercreams that aren't cooked. I thought I did something wrong because it was not soupy, but it came out good. The only thing I would do differently the next time is no butter flavored extract. Made it too sweet or something. Great recipe!
I am getting into the cake business and have taken classes on decorating. I recently had a request for this french buttercream icing and (as the young folks say), OMG! This is fantastic! It's light, flavorful, easy to work with on wedding cakes, and coupled with a butter recipe that I'd handwritten, and can't remember where I'd gotten it from, it is the very best recipe for frosting I've ever tasted. The texture and flavor surpass all others. That is why my first stop when looking for recipes is with this site. Thanks!
This isn't french buttercream, French buttercream contains egg whites...LOTS of them.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2001
This icing was very light and not too sweet. I made my sons a dinosaur cake by piping method and also spreading all over the cake. It is important to follow the directions precisely and have the butter room tempature. My guests just raved about this cake!
Best frosting recipe hands down! Especially if you're not a big fan of the kind of frosting on supermarket cakes. To those of you who said it tasted like shortening, have you checked your expiration date. You shouldn't taste it unless it's rancid. When you open the can it should have no smell.
Thanks for this recipe. It is the best frosting I have ever had. My whole family raved about it. Excellent on cookies. I used orange food coloring in it and made everyone I know Halloween cookies. I will definitely use this recipe for all occasions.
Everyone loved this frosting; my mother even called and asked me how to make it! I did make a couple of changes though. I don't like to use shortening, so I used extended butter instead (oil, water, butter & lecithin) and omitted the butter flavoring (didn't have any!)
This is much better than regular frosting! Results are just like what you'd get from a bakery. Be very careful with your microwave, or you'd end up with cooked doughy stuff instead of a milk and flour paste. (I use milk instead of cream... it works fine.) Instead of shortening, I use margarine.
The shortening taste is out front. It gives it a greasy texture and after taste. I did use less shortening and added more sugar to mask the taste. The frosting wasn't fluffy or light. The recipe makes more than enough to frost a 8" cake. Have to say my children really liked it.
This would be a great recipe for frosting soup. Not sure what went wrong, followed the recipe exactly. Maybe the microwave was for too long? I mixed for at least 20 minutes (constantly watching) until it started separating.
This recipe is GREAT!..I followed it exactly and everyone loved it. I used it for the bottom half of my son's Elmo cake. I stored in the fridge overnight and took it out an hour before I served it. Big hit!!
I did not care for this AT ALL. Most of my guests said the frosting had a greasy flavor or like eating butter. Appearance-wise this frosting looked fine, but we were very disappointed by the flavor. Will not make again.
This is my new go-to frosting recipe! Some other reviewers complained about the consistency, heaviness of butter, and lack of sweetness. Well, to each their own, I guess, because it is for those reasons I thought this was a great recipe! I felt it was plenty sweet (without being too sweet like a store-bought buttercream) the buttery flavor was delicious, and this recipe decorates incredibly well. If you like a lighter (not on calories, of course), fluffier frosting, this is for you!
Oh my gosh! This has to be the BEST recipe for frosting and I have tried ALOT!!!!! So creamy and not too sweet. Many compliments on this!!!! LISH.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2002
Great frosting!!! smooth and delicious, easy to spread as silk, not too sweet either. I also used 3 TBSP of flour only and heated cream/flour mixture in saucepan 1 minute only instead of microwaving. Used less shortening and increased butter by 1 TBSP., increased confectioners sugar by 1 TBSP. My husband who is a frosting expert LOVED IT!!!
Fluffy and light. Much better flavor and texture than decorator's icing. I did not find it greasy or too buttery at all. And it piped nice borders and lettering. If you pipe roses, be sure to refrigerate because it is a soft icing that will lose its shape in warm weather.
This reminded me of a recipe I used years ago but the flour and liquid were cooked on the stove to make a paste and if not caught in time would have a burnt taste. Because of all the review "stars" I decided to give it a try. It was very easy and had a great texture to it but I detected a slight floury taste. I plan on making it again but as some of the reviews suggested, I am going to add less flour and use more butter/margarine. Has anyone tried 1/2 the amount of cornstarch in place of the flour and what were the results?
I loved this recipe! It wasn't too sweet and it was light and fluffy. For a twist, I folded in some melted white chocolate and it was a hit! It won't work well for decorating and may not get really smooth, but it tasted great.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2000
This frosting is fantastic! It was perfect for my rich chocolate cake. I found I it tasted best when it was slightly chilled. I have had lots of requests for the recipe since serving it.
I just made this frosting for the first time and it is AWESOME! I never made French Buttercream Frosting before but thought I'd try it as I'm trying a variety of frostings until I find the ones I like. I followed the directions as is, using both 1 lb of butter and 1/2 c butter flavor margarine, and whipped the dickens out of it in the mixer to make it light and fluffy, even added the cream and 4T flour together and thought it just fine. What I love about this recipe is how easy it is to frost a cake! I frosted my two layer cake after having just finished mixing up the frosting and it went on sooooooo smoothly! I was even able to make hard edges on my cake and smooth away the frosting lines, something I hadn't been able to do before. This is definitely a keeper!
I love this frosting! I followed the directions and it came out great! Sure wish I had an electric mixer, but even with a hand mixer and almost 20 minutes of mixing it came out amazing! The only problem I had was after I had whipped it up, I decided to add my food coloring - the color was there, but it looked a little "grainy." Never the less, it tasted awesome and the cake turned out beautiful. Oh, I did make flowers with it just fine. Used a pastry bag and popped out some daisies with stems & leaves - it was easy!
I have been looking for a recipe like this for years. I remember my mom making icing that was creamy but not too sweet. This was perfect. a nice sweet topping for cake (and probably cookies too) but not too sweet. I could see adding different flavour extracts and colours to make it good on a great variety of cakes and cookies.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/15/2001
This Frosting was very light and delicious, it was easy to write with. I would recommend this recipe.
I thought this was a great icing recipe. I cut the batch in 1/2 and then split it for coloring. Had a good flavor - and nice texture. I like the texture of buttercreams made with shortening, but hate the flavor, so this was a nice mix for me. This will be a standard icing for me.
Fluffy and smooth consistency. Be sure to fully cool the flour and milk mixture before adding to the butter and sugar mixture. Put in the freezer or refrigerator for a few minutes to speed the cooling time. This isn't an overly sweet frosting, which is why I like it. The frosting balances nicely with the cake and any fillings (I used lemon) that you may use which are plenty sweet. I would suggest increasing the vanilla flavoring, I used about 3 teaspoons. Wonderful recipe!
This is one of the BEST frosting recipes ever and I have already tried it with lemon extract for a lemon cake recipe. I use this recipe regularly and it is a must for the dessert section in your cookbook!!!!!! I like the fact that it also makes cookies easier to store in your freezer since it hardens well (but thaws equally nice) ~ not all sticky like some frostings which can result in a less-than-appealing looking cookie when you take them out. Thanks so much!
I was hoping this would be the icing bakers use, it wasn't, but it was very close. It is very light in texture, and the taste is very good. Although I was initially disappointed, I am now glad I found it. Excellent for borders,and detail, but not for flowers. Thanks Kristen for submitting it.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.