Easy Lemon Cake

I got this recipe from my mother-in-law years ago, and it has always been a family favorite. It is real good for potlucks as it is served right out of the pan.

By Vicki Monte

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine gelatin mix and cake mix. Mix well.

  • Add next 4 ingredients - oil, eggs, water and lemon extract. Mix lightly.

  • Bake according to instructions on back of cake box.

  • To Make Frosting: Combine confectioners' sugar and lemon juice.

  • When cake is done, and while still hot, ice with frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 31.4mg; sodium 172.4mg. Full Nutrition
