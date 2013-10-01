Easy Lemon Cake
I got this recipe from my mother-in-law years ago, and it has always been a family favorite. It is real good for potlucks as it is served right out of the pan.
I've been making a cake similar to this for years. It has a few differences though. Use only 2/3 C water and 3/4 C oil. Omit lemon extract. Bake in a bundt cake pan for 40 minutes at 350. Use only 2T lemon juice for glaze. Glaze after slightly cooled. This gives a much better cake to glaze ration. Yummm!
I followed the directions to the letter and this cake was not good. I wondered about the lemon gelatin rather than pudding, but I used it. And then the "frosting" was like liquid. There is SO MUCH sugar in this recipe, it is almost in puddles in the bottom of the pan -- the cake is wet from it. Someone tell me what I did wrong!
I made this one for a birthday and it got rave reviews. I used a fork to poke lots of holes in the cake before covering w/ glaze. Followed another reviewers recommendation and added a dab of butter to the glaze, along with some freshly grated lemon rind. Fresh squeezed lemon juice made it all the more tasty. I think this one is even better the next day, moist and more lemony. Next time, I will make it the day before serving. Good & easy!
I'm giving this recipe four stars only b/c I made changes...it would be five stars otherwise. For those of you who thought the cake was a bit too sweet, you may want to try using lemon flavored pudding mix instead of gelatin. I took a box of D.H. french vanilla cake mix and added four eggs, 2/3 C oil, 1 C buttermilk (no water), and instead of lemon extract and gelatin I used the rind of one lemon, about four Tbsp. of fresh juice, and about half a package of lemon-flavored pudding as well as two heaping scoops of sour cream. This 'softened' the lemon flavor and didn't taste too sweet. Lemon tends to amplify sugar in any recipe, so I say to cut down on the tartness in the cake and just keep the glaze really sweet. This was basically a lemon-flavored pudding/pound cake that was sooo moist and very good with the simply lemon glaze on top.
Yummy. I did substitute lemon cake mix and doubled the glaze/frosting because I wanted a more intense lemon flavor. Everyone loved it.
I love lemon cake and am somewhat of a lemon cake snob. Must be lemony with right mix of sweet/tart. No heavy icing. MUST be moist. I would love to be able to make everything from scratch but then we would never eat around here! This cake is AWESOME!!! I always get a little worried when trying a new recipe in case it is all hype and doesn't deliver. This delivers. Don't know why anyone would rate it not good unless they did something wrong. Of course I made some slight changes. No extract - fresh lemon juice (4T). Used the DH Classic Yellow mix, instant lemon pudding. I was a little worried it wouldn't be lemony enough when I tested the batter. Not to worry. Also for the icing, used just the lemon juice and confec. sugar (mix well) and added lots of pulp and about 1-2t of zest. It is a runny icing so SLOWLY drizzle. Made it the night before as a bundt cake for an afternoon meeting the next day. SO MOIST. Very lemony. The icing seeped into the cake and amazing. It's all gone! I think that I would try it with lemon cake mix to see if that made it even better but not sure. It pretty well rocks! Did I say I liked the cake?? Don't know why the icing in the photo on the site is so white though. Mine didn't look that way. You should give this a try.
I would make this again. I didn't have and lemon extract so I substituted the juice of one lemon and added a bit of grated lemon rind to the cake mix. It turned out very moist and lemony! I would make this again.
My family loved this cake. Made in a bundt pan and it came out perfect. Thanks
I made this recipe with lemon cake mix, and didn't add any lemon extract. It turned out moist and delicious. My husband loved it. Will definitely make again.
This Lemon cake is soo moist and delicious, but i left out the lemon extract and used 3/4 cups of lemon juice. Use cool whip for the topping. to decorate put sliced lemons at the corners. You'll love it even more than the original.
Our whole family loves this recipe! Nice lemon flavor, and nice and light too.
I don't use cake mixes except for this cake. I got the recipe from my MIL years ago and it's been a family favorite since then. I do use the lemon zest finely grated from the lemons in the topping and add them to the cake batter for an additional lemon boost. What I love about this cake is the sheen the jello gives to the cake crumb. It's so pretty and almost tranluscent looking. Delicious and quick to put together. It's great as a base for strawberries or blueberry compote ladled over a slice with some whipped cream dolloped on top!
This is the recipe that I used while my children were growing up...The only Variation that I made is to adjust the oil & water, 2/3 c. of water & 3/4 c. of oil...Everything else is the same, (eggs, jello , & cake mix)..I Love to make this in a 9 x 13 cake pan, & after the cake is cooled somewhat, I poke holes with a fork, in the cake, & then pour Glaze (omit lemon extract, just lemon juice) over the top....I then refrigerate it so it is a Refreshing Addition on a Hot Summer Day!!...Perfect to take to all of your Family Get-Togethers & Potlucks...Make sure that you take the recipe along, because you will definitely be asked for it!!...
MY GRANDMOTHER WAS THE KIND OF WOMAN WHO MADE EVRYTHING FROM SCRATCH, NO REALLY, EVERYTHING. SHE KEPT AN ORANGE OR LEMON POUND CAKE MADE ALL THE TIME. AFTER SHE GOT SICK, I STARTED TRYING TO FIND HER RECIPE TO NO AVAIL AND THEN FOUND OUT NO ONE HAD EVER SEEN HER MIX ONE UP TO REMEMBER THE INGREDIENTS. AFTER HER DEATH WE FINALLY FOUND HER RECIPE AND THIS WAS IT, HER DEEP DARK SECRET THAT STARTED WITH A MIX. YOU CAN USE STRAWBERRY OR ORANGE ALSO AND ITS GREAT WITHOUT THE GLAZE AS WELL.
This cake was delicious and moist....I used a lemon cake mix, I added lemon pudding and 1/2 teaspoon of lemon flavor/extract....the cake is yummy yummy yummy.....I did the icing as directed and it was perfect; not to sweet and not to light....just a perfect recipe
Easy to put together and bakes up beautifully! I followed the recipe as stated above and baked using a greased 10" tube pan. Done in 50 minutes. Used 1 cup powdered sugar, 2.5 T lemon juice plus 2 drops natural lemon extract. Using a bamboo skewer to poke the cake on the top, the cake was glazed while hot. Moist and yummy! Thanks!
I changed it and it was great..probably great as it, but, worked with what I had. I used black cherry jello and omitted the lemon extract. Followed rest of cake recipe. On glaze..I only used 2 tbsp of lemon juice..that was plenty. I poked holes all in the top of the cake before drizzling on. This was very good. Probably good with other flavors of jello too..I am going to try more.
Growing up this was one of my favorite desserts. My family calls it Lemon Suprise Cake. We too use lemon cake mix. If you want to make it extra fantastic, let the cake cool until it sets up a bit (15-20mins) then poke holes all over with a fork or skewer and pour the glaze all over (I double the glaze). It soaks into the cake and makes it even more moist and delicious!
I followed the recipe except for I substituted lemon pudding instead of lemon gelatin and I added some lemon zest to the icing. The cake was very moist and flavorful. It was gobbled up before the night was over. I plan on making it again very soon!
My husband dies for this cake - it's so yummy! I added 1 cup of frozen cranberries and the zest of one lemon to the batter before baking. Makes a delicious and light dessert!
I substituted a small box of instant lemon pudding for the lemon gelatin and added a small amount of lemon juice for the lemon extract. I only used 1 1/2 T of lemon juice for the frosting and then finished up the frosting with milk (I added just enough milk for it to become frosting). It was very moist and just lemonly enough w/out becoming a cake that has lemon taking over.
This is an old recipe, but I noticed the glaze recipe here is missing 2 Tablespoons of melted butter that my recipe has. Try it with the melted butter, I can't imagine it without.
Excellent cake! My husband can't stop raving about it.
I tried this recipe and loved it. It is very easy & quick to make. A real crowd pleaser!
This is good; however, I love love lemon/tart desserts...so I added the juice of one lemon and the zest to a Lemon cake mix. Omitted the extract and use the juice of two fresh lemons the zest to the powder sugar for the glaze. Huge hit. Great recipe and yes the lemon jello works.
Easy and delicious. This lemon cake always turns out. I have been making this for a while and anyone that likes lemon likes this cake. I purchase the lemon cake mix and drop the extract because lemon extract isn't used for anything else in this house. I also use fresh lemon in the glaze. DELISH!
This is a great recipe..but the version I have used is a tad different...while the cake is still warm you should poke it with a fork all over the top..THEN...SLOWLY pour icing on and some sees into the cake..always a family favorite !!
It was moist and delicious.
This is luscious! I made it in a 9 x 13" cake pan and it fell in the middle, but was still delicious! Next time I'll use a bundt pan. The icing was so yummy on the cake, because the sugar crusted up a bit and added a really great texture to the cake. I'll definitely be making this again.
Perhaps the worst cake I've ever made. It stuck to the pan, came out in pieces and the icing and glaze take 5 cups of conf. sugar -- way too sweet. The texture is like gravel and its dry. It uses 8 egg yolks and no egg white so it lacks a soft consistency. There isn't a single thing about this recipe I liked.
Easy and delicious. I reccomend this to people who like tart things but it was delicious.
Read reviews and made some changes. I don't usually use boxes for cakes but I was in a hurry to whip up a treat. I added lemon zest and used pudding mix! I also increased the lemon extract! I had some fresh blueberries so I added them. The kids made fresh whipped cream to put on top!! My husband made a face when he saw I was using a boxed cake, but after dinner I caught him in the kitchen stealing another bite! So I would recommend this cake in a pinch! Thanks for the recipe and reviewers advice!
Quick , Easy and my family loves it . have to make every Sunday and hoildays.
This cake was very good, easy to make and moist. I will make it often because my husband loves lemon.
This cake is amazing! I made it for a picnic at our church and it was an instant hit! My only regret was that I didn't make more than one!
This was easy and the taste was awesome. As suggested, I made it a day ahead, doubled the glaze and added the melted butter. I think I'll try a bundt pan next time just to make it more festive. Great recipe. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious and easy. I would give it 6 stars if I could! Don't change a thing follow the recipe exactly. I doubled the frosting too.
Very moist and lemony. I think 4 tbsp lemon juice in the glaze was too much. I wanted a slightly thicker glaze that would stay on the cake better. Oh and I didn't have lemon extract so I substituted with lemon juice.
This is great, I love lemon, and the lemony flavour in this was wonderful! Great for a busy day too as no cooling time required before frosting.
My mother used to make this, I was looking for the recipe and made it this weekend, it was gone in two days, I don't why someone would say this is too sweet, perfect balance of lemon and sweet, great! Substitued lemon juice for extract, 1/4 cup.
Excellen and flavor of this lemon cake. I like a tangy lemon flavor and this is it. My grandma used to make a cake very similar to this in a 9x13 pan, she topped it with the glaze and then cream cheese frosting, it was amazing! This is very similar to the lemon cake at Starbucks.
This was excellent! The tartness of the icing mixed with the sweetness of the cake is just delicious!
This cake WAS very easy, but it wasn't as good as I'd hoped. It was moist enough, but overall it was kind of bland. Not worth the oil/fat content. Maybe with applesauce and extra lemon juice instead....
Like so many others, I modified this recipe to our tastes. I did use the yellow cake mix, but I used 3/4 cup fresh lemon juice in place of the water, 2 T fresh lemon zest and 1/2 t of extract. 1/2 cup oil and 1/4 cup greek yogurt in place of all oil. Thanks for the easy, versatile recipe.
I made this for Easter, and it is wonderful! I wondered if a yellow cake mix and lemon gelatin mix would be an odd combination, but with the glaze, it was very lemony. It is even more moist the next few days. My family loved it!
I made this exactly as directed, and it didn't come out of the pan. I have a nice non-stick fluted pan, and I even used non-stick spray to be extra sure. When I finally did remove it, the appearance was ruined, and then the cake itself crumbled. It was not dry, yet it was still crumbly. It was received well enough, but no one raved about it, and very few people finished their piece.
I used a cup of coconut rum instead of water and decreased the oil to 1.2 cup - the results were amazing!
This is one of my all time favorite, go-to recipes. Its easy and delicious. I'm actually known within my group of friends as having the best lemon cake so it often gets requested for parties and birthdays.
This cake is fantastic. I made it as written except taking a suggestion mentioned numerous times in reviews of using a lemon cake mix instead of yellow. This tastes almost like fresh lemon bars. It is so moist and just sweet and tart enough. Delicious!
Excellent recipe! Made this with my daughter last night and she is very happy with the results. :)
Pretty Good and Sweet I used lemon cake mix and half of the icing.
Nice and easy and has a wonderful flavor.
A friend of ours had had surgery and I took this cake as a get well offering. My husband is not a lemon lover, so I was skeptical. Everyone loved it!!! It was easy to make and took no time at all. Since we left the rest there, he requested I make one for home. Two enthusiastic thumbs up!
excellent flavor. The frosting was a little to runny. It ran off the cake and onto the counter. But once it dried it was wonderful.
This cake was very juicy...all of the flavors combined well! It reminds me of my great-grandmother's lemon cake!
I've been looking for a recipes to make a great lemon cake from scratch for awhile, and have not come up with anything close to being this good. Moist, very lemony, and easy. No one will ever know it's from a cake mix.
My kids love this. I've made it several times over the past few years - it's quick and easy when you need a potluck dessert. I only use 2T lemon juice for the topping - otherwise, it would be too runny, but I've only made it in a bundt, runny might be fine in a 9X13.
We weren't crazy about this. I'm sorry.
This recipe was really good, but I did get lazy and just used lemon frosting, instead of making the glaze. Still a really good cake. Will make it again and make the glaze the next time around.
Good but not a family favorite.
Made this for Easter with lemon cake mix and lemon pudding mix. It was moist and delicious.
you guys don't laugh at me but i didn't read the recipe right and i put all the ingredients in the cake using a lemon cake mix and the bunt cake fell in; but it was the most fantastic lemony cake i ever had. i made it again and use less than a 1/3 cup of confectioners sugar in it and 2 round pans it didn't fall in but it wasn't fluffy but it was still fantastic. oh yeah i used pudding both times and not gelatin. next time i'll try it with the gelatin. this is a keeper!
I love this cake! (As do my co-workers and boyfriend.)THe only changes I made were, I used a lemon box cake, and I didn't have any lemon extract, so I squeezed a bit of lemon juice in the batter.
Don's BD cake
This cake is a favorite of our family. My mother made this for years and her recipe has a few additions which make all the difference, Sub apricot nectar for the water and separate eggs, beat egg whites and fold in to make a light and intensely favored lemon cake. Wonderful!
easy and simple and tasty!
Delicious, completely unhealthy. This is my boyfriend's favorite. I make more more icing then the recipe calls for to put on top.
A SUPER-SUPER cake! I have made this for over 40 years and have never felt the need to change anything. Lemon cake mix does sound interesting, though!
One of the most lemon-moist I've made love the frosting I doubled the frosting.
I have made this cake often from my sister's recipe. We use lemon cake mix and omit extract. We made it with raspberry flavored jello tonight and my son asked if I could make it for his birthday. Always a hit.
Simple and delicious. You can't go wrong with this recipe.
I used this for the cake - I used 1 pkg for lemon jello-and no lemon extract (didn't have any), but I did have a real lemon- and I squeezed all of the juice into the batter along with the zest of the lemon. VERY delicious!
Hate to say this but I didn't care for this cake. I loved the glaze though. So sad, I was totally jazzed up but then disappointed. There is another lemon cake recipe from this site I wanted to try but I didn't have any apricot nectar on hand so I chose this one. At least other reviewers are enjoying this cake.
The lemon cake was an instant hit with my family and it was easy to prepare. I used lemon cake mix in place of regular cake mix.
With this recipe being old be aware that cake mixes are smaller now as are jello mixes. I used the smaller yellow cake mix and the lemon pudding mix and it came out great! I also used more real lemon juice instead of the extract. Will definitely make again.
Moist? No. Greasy? Yes. Easy recipe, and I can see how many people would love it, but it is not one I enjoyed.
This cake was delicious, it's my husband's favorite!! Thanks for recipe:)
This cake was awesome! Made it for Easter and everyone loved it. To the reviewer who said the recipe needs to say temp and how long to bake... It says bake according to package directions. You should read something all the way through and actually make it before you review it unfairly.
This has been a family favorite for years...it's always a big hit with guests as well and it's very easy to make. We highly recommend it!
Easy and delicious!
I've made this the same way for years except omitted the lemon extract & used mix of fresh lemon & bottled lemon juice for a more natural lemon taste. The other thing I did was to grate the lemon & put1/2 in the mix & remainder in the glaze. On this cake photo, please note, I added a lemon pie filling over the glaze. This made cake very rich & I was able to serve more people by slicing them smaller for a party. I got rave reviews!
made this recipe for my bridge club and they all had raved about how good it was.
Used a Lemon cake mix and the 2/3 c water plus the other cake ingredients. Did leave out the lemon flavouring. Also for the drizzle used just 2Tbsp of the fresh lemon juice. Thanks to the reviews for this. Love it and hubby loved too. Thanks for the recipe. Will try it with other flavours of jello .
I also received this from my mother in law. However I boil the water and add the gelatin, mix well and cool then add to the cake mix, oil, eggs,and extract. This is EXCELLENT!!!!
My kids are always my strictest critics and this cake was almost devoured in one sitting. Great recipe that I'll use again.
Easy to make, moist, and full of flavor. Not too lemony, and better than just plain plain vanilla cake. I added jam in between layers for extra goodness. Yummy.
I had 20 lb bucket of Deli filling so I didn't measure out exactly 21 Oz I put roughly 3 cups in and it didn't bake to a springform consistency it kind of got bubbly so I think I put in too much filling or used the wrong grade of filling.
I'm a little dissapointed in this recipe because it has rave reviews. Slighty better than the lemon cake out of a a box but I'm not quite sure what all of the excitement is about because as said before it has a distinct box cake look & taste. Also the glaze is extremely watery as written and I am sure that the cake will be soggy in the morning =(
Very Easy! I also used a lemon cake mix and skipped the lemon extract. Used fresh lemon juice in the glaze and served with fresh whipped cream. Tasty!
I was very disappointed with the glaze! It was totally runny and soaked right into the cake. A lot of it ended up covering the plate. I wonder if it had too much lemon juice. Another reviewer mentioned using only half the lemon juice. If I make this again, I would try that. Very easy recipe. I used lemon cake as I did not have lemon extract. Cake tasted good.
I love this cake. I followed the review from the cake snob and it turned out awesome!
absolutely my favorite! I used lemon cake and didn't add lemon extract and I made extra frosting..turned out wonderful..will make this again!
LOVED this. Brought it to our Wine Club and it was a HUGE hit. I used only 2/3 c water and kept the extract. I added 1 cup chopped walnuts to bottom of bundt pan, baked at 350 for 40 mins. Let it cool for 30 mins then poked holes used 1 c powdered sugar w 2T lemon juice and zest. Also added 2 containers fresh raspberries in center and around edges. It was beautiful and extremely moist and refreshing. Great recipe for potluck or party.
A bit dry. The glaze was really delicious.
I will most definitely make this cake again. I added a little bit of lemon juice to the batter as well as 3/4 teaspoons of lemon extract. Very moist, fluffy, and flavorful.
Easy and delicious. You can make your own yellow cake too instead of a box
This was PERFECT! Never will need another recipe, for this Easy Lemon Cake again! Thank you!! Do not omit anything. Its Perfect just the way it is.
Used to make a similar recipe as a kid but since then I had forgotten how...made this recipe for fathers day, and my husband nearly finished it all by himself. It's exactly how I remembered it! Perfect moisture and holds together well. Will keep this recipe for all of my fruity cakes. Trying it out on a strawberry cake today. Should be scrumptous!
