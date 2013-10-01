Easy Lemon Cake

I love lemon cake and am somewhat of a lemon cake snob. Must be lemony with right mix of sweet/tart. No heavy icing. MUST be moist. I would love to be able to make everything from scratch but then we would never eat around here! This cake is AWESOME!!! I always get a little worried when trying a new recipe in case it is all hype and doesn't deliver. This delivers. Don't know why anyone would rate it not good unless they did something wrong. Of course I made some slight changes. No extract - fresh lemon juice (4T). Used the DH Classic Yellow mix, instant lemon pudding. I was a little worried it wouldn't be lemony enough when I tested the batter. Not to worry. Also for the icing, used just the lemon juice and confec. sugar (mix well) and added lots of pulp and about 1-2t of zest. It is a runny icing so SLOWLY drizzle. Made it the night before as a bundt cake for an afternoon meeting the next day. SO MOIST. Very lemony. The icing seeped into the cake and amazing. It's all gone! I think that I would try it with lemon cake mix to see if that made it even better but not sure. It pretty well rocks! Did I say I liked the cake?? Don't know why the icing in the photo on the site is so white though. Mine didn't look that way. You should give this a try.