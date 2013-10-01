Chantilly Cake Frosting

4.6
34 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 8
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This cake is a Hawaiian favorite. Make your favorite chocolate cake. The real secret is in the frosting.

Recipe by Linda Waddy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine milk, sugar, egg yolks, butter and vanilla in a saucepan.

    Advertisement

  • Cook on medium heat until thick, approximately 12 minutes. Stir constantly.

  • Remove from heat, and add coconut and macadamia nuts. Continue to stir until cool and thick enough to spread on your cake.

  • Frost. This will cover a 9x13 inch rectangular cake or a two 8 inch layer round cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 38.8mg; sodium 51.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022