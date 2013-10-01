Chantilly Cake Frosting
This cake is a Hawaiian favorite. Make your favorite chocolate cake. The real secret is in the frosting.
I omitted the coconut and macadamias, and used it to frost mini chocolate cream puffs - it was just as good as the "cocoa puffs" from Liliha Bakery! Just make sure you use a big saucepan, because it bubbles and spits during the 12 minutes of stirring.Read More
The flavor was good but i would suggest to use it as a filling. It was to thick and didn't look appetizing when it was all over the cake.Read More
I omitted the coconut and macadamias, and used it to frost mini chocolate cream puffs - it was just as good as the "cocoa puffs" from Liliha Bakery! Just make sure you use a big saucepan, because it bubbles and spits during the 12 minutes of stirring.
I'm from Hawaii and now living on the mainland. This recipe tastes just like it came from a bakery in Hawaii. (these mainland bakeries have never even heard of "chantilly"). I just frosted it over a chocolate cake from a box mix. So ONO!
...thaaaaank you Linda! I have been dying to find a chantilly frosting recipe since forever! MMM...let's see.. from experience in working in a bakery (where we had to order chantilly from an outside company), chantilly goes great not only with chocolate cake, but ANY flavor cake. It makes yellow cake more buttery tasting... its great with lemon or carrot cake..and its also great with freshly-baked mini croissants too- slice them open, spread some chantilly inside, sprinkle some macadamia nuts in it, and drizzle the outside with melted chocolate... impress your houseguests with that elegant and delicious dessert...
very very good... just like komoda's.
The icing is good, just make sure that you cook it long enough otherwise it will be runny.
This is exactly the same with the filling on the German Chocolate Cake III, it's delicious!! I used half brown sugar and half sugar though, the taste blended nicely with the coconut. I also used chopped pecans instead of macadamia. Will definitely try macadamia next time!
This frosting isn't very pretty but boy is it good. I used it as the filling layers between chocolate and vanilla cakes but then used regular buttercream on top. It went over QUITE well with the guests at my friend's baby shower. I highly recommend it. I made it with pecans instead of macadamias and it was great.
Exellent!!! It got rave reviews. I even made it with almonds once and everyone still loved it!
This was fabulous! It tastes very good on a chocolate cake I made for my in-laws. My husband couldn't get enough of it. I will make this again. Thanks Linda!
Very good. Was very nice on our French vanilla cake. Has a faint taste of caramel - so if you love coconut and caramels - this is the frosting for you! We actually prefer to warm this in the microwave and use it as a topping for ice cream!!
It doesn't taste like chantilly, yall from hawaii have been gone for too long to remember what it tastes like i'm going to assume. But it is a very good recipe. Maybe i must have done someting wrong Mahalo for trying!
ATTENTION all coconut lovers,this is the recipe for you! Easy and very good! I now am on the hunt for a great a pinnaple cake recipe which I believe would be a beautiful thing with this frosting. I used it on a lemon cake. Frankly what ever your cake---it will really be all about the frosting!
Wonderful frosting, Linda! I used it on a pineapple cake recipe that I have had for years. Everyone raved. I have also used this on the Rave Reviews Coconut Cake from this site.
Unbelievable!! Big hit with my friends! Half of this recipe was perfect for a 13x9x2 cake. I made this once on a cake with two 9" rounds, and it was not very attractive (plus, hard to spread on the sides because the nuts are so big, they fall off). Perfect for a pan cake though. Thanks so much for the recipe!
I was born and raise in Hawaii in Kailua-Kona on the big island, now in chicago. I was dying for some chantilly cake, came across this recipe and made it. It came out great, taste great, but not chantilly more germany chocolate frosting with the macadamia. Maybe it should be called Germany chocolate frosting and not Chantilly.
great frosting will definatly be using again thanx
this is delicious. i love the chantilly on the Liliha Coco Puffs. This recipe is as good. You can't miss with the Macs!
YUMMY! I made this to frost on a batch of dark chocolate cupcakes for a party and it was all I could do to keep myself from eating all of it out of the bowl. The party-goers raved as well.
Thank you for sharing this recipe. I live in Hawaii and my whole family loves Chantilly cake. I tried this recipe and they loved it, now we don't have to buy it at the store anymore which can be costly. But this is the easiest recipie to make.
Pretty good. A little on the liquidy side, not sure if that is how it is supposed to be. Everyone enjoyed, didn't realize this is like german cake frosting.
I love this recipe!!!!!!!! I used it on a carrot cake and it tasted divine. Its very easy to follow just dump the ingredients in a pot and heat. But dont make the mistake I did, dont put it in the refrigerator(it gets rock-solid).
This is new favorite in our house ! Very good for any flavor cake - tried it on chocolate the first time and it was delicious - second time on a pineapple cake and it was AMAZING.
Nice change to the normal confectioners sugar frostings. Very easy to follow. In fact I didn't have macadamia nuts so I replaced them with more coconut and it turned out fine. So I'm sure it will be wonderful with the nuts next time.
Thank you for the recipe. I can't find it in the stores to frost with. This is perfect.
This recipe is basically the same thing as a German Chocolate Cake frosting recipe, but with macadamia nuts. It had the right amount of sweetness and nuttiness. Thanks!
I had great expectations after reading the great reviews, but it just wasn't that great. I was sad to use all of my macadamia nuts on a so-so recipe, but you never know until you try. I will keep looking for a great frosting recipe.
This recipe was just alright to me. I agree, it doesn't look very appetizing for a cake frosting and it is pretty thick. Might do better as a filling. But maybe I'm just not familiar enough with Hawaiian food. As far as the flavor, it was great. The perfect mix of coconut and macadamia. None of the two fought to overpower the other, they blended very well. Taste is a 5 but presentation in my book is more of a 3.
Great frosting- but I found out I had no pecans or other nuts- so I added a few teaspoons of organic powdered sugar at the end to thicken it up a little and it is great! Wonderful without the nuts. Thanks for the recipe
Surprise birthday cake for my friend, the land lady. Asked her husband what her favorite cake was and he answered, "Chantilly". I'd never heard of it and, when he saw my clueless face, he said, "Just chocolate, Carmen likes chocolate" But I found the recipe here. And since we all live on Maui, I figured it was worth the gamble. Exactly as written, it was a HUGE success. And a total surprise for her. Thanks so much for sharing this. It augmented the joy of all.
