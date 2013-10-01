Awesome Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

This straightforward recipe delivers moist, dense, and delicious carrot cake with pineapple under a cream cheese frosting.

By Tracy Kirk

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, combine grated carrots, flour, white sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Stir in eggs, oil, 1 1/4 teaspoon vanilla, pineapple and 3/4 cup chopped pecans. Spoon batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

  • To Make Frosting: In a medium bowl, combine confectioners' sugar, Neufchatel cheese, 1/2 cup butter or margarine and 1 1/4 teaspoons vanilla. Beat until smooth, then stir in 1 cup chopped pecans. Spread on cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 46.5g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 48.3mg; sodium 259.8mg. Full Nutrition
