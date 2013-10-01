Awesome Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

I decided on this cake for my friend's birthday. I baked it on a Friday for a Saterday party. I took the advice of people on the forum and made some changes. I used 1 cup sugar (rather than the 2 suggested) for the cake, as well as 2 tsp of cinnamon rather than the 1 suggested as I like a spicier cake. I used 1/3 cup vegetable oil and 2/3 cup applesauce. I didn't add any pecans. The cake turned out quite moist still, even with the reduced oil. I had a hard time getting it out of the pan, as parts of it stuck. After a bit of prodding it was out, but I was a bit worried as it seemed too moist. (I had baked most of the batter in a rectangular pan, and baked 1 small cupcake for tasting purposes.) But alas my fears were unfounded... Read below. I used the Neufchatel frosting suggested, but made one change- used 1 cup of sugar rather than 3 1/2 cups. Also- didn't mix the pecans in, but rather decorated the top of the cake with it. After leaving it in the fridge for 1 day, I was pleasantly surprised when it tasted much better than the day before. The gumminess that resulted from it being too moist the day before, was now a perfect level of moistness, and the frosting tasted delicious with the cake. You could actually see bits of carrot, and with the toasted pecans on top, it was visually gorgeous. Everyone loved it! I'd make this recipe again and again, but still use the modifications I've made above. I suggest baking the day before, and refigerating.