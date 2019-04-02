Ranch Burgers
The beef burgers stay juicy and delicious on the grill or stove top! Serve on buns with your favorite condiments.
I LOVE good burgers!!!I made these a few weeks ago and we love them! I did change a few things. Just two of us so I used 1 pound of burger and made two BIG burgers! I used a whole pack of Ranch dressing mix and instead of raw onion I used 1/2 pack of onion soup mix. I used Italian bread crumbs in place of cracker crumbs. Very much full of flavor and moist. I made it in the morning and grilled for dinner. The flavor really goes thru. I made a batch this morning and cant wait for dinner tonight! This is a keeper for us!
I did not like this recipe at all. I think one of the previous reviews was correct. It tasted like meatloaf. With all of those crackers I did not taste the ranch at all. Next time I will make them with just the meat and the ranch seasoning. I am sure that this would be a better combination.
Leave out the crackers and egg and just add onion soup mix with the ranch package. To die for hamburgers...Used my mother-in-laws homemade barbeque sauce. Smells wonderful while cooking. Hubby took to work and everyone wanted to sample.
Original review--April 24, 2009: Pretty good. I used the Dry Ranch Dressing mix from this site (minus the salt and adding dill) and crushed Ritz crackers instead of saltines. I served them up with a nice sharp cheddar and slices of tomato. EDITED: These are NOT gross. I make these at least once every couple months in a variety of ways. One of my favorite ways to make it is serve it with a doctored up cream-of-mushroom soup gravy and fluffy mashed potatoes. My family LOVES it. This also works with ground turkey or ground chicken. I highly suggest making your own homemade ranch dressing mix if you can. It makes it SO much better.
I made these for dinner tonight, and my family ended up eating cereal. These burgers were not good at all and we threw them away. They tasted liked mushy meatloaf on a bun. My husband couldn't even finish his, which never happens. Sorry, but I don't understand the high scores this recipe got.
Great burgers! After going through the reviews - use 1 oz. dry ranch mix for every pound of ground beef. I used 1 lb. of 85/15 ground beef and added 1 tsp. of dried minced onion and 1/2 tsp. of onion powder. There really was no need for the egg or cracker/bread crumbs. These came out very moist. Next time I will reserve a little of the dry ranch mix and add it to some mayo for a topping.
One of the best burger recipes I have found to date. I used seasoned bread crumbs instead of saltines...all I had on hand. The burgers came out moist and had tons of flavor...you don't even need condiments for this...leave the meat alone. We added some bacon and the cheese of our choice....and wow. Will definately make this one again. Thanks for the post.
I did everything just like the recipe said and it was wonderful ...NO modifying!! That is always annoying to me.
I usually read reviews & decide whether to add other things but couldn't since I'm first to review this one! Glad I followed this one exactly. BEST JUICIEST burger I've EVER had, and I tend to overcook mine on the grill -- STILL juicy! Will definitely look up other 'DamiansMommy' recipes!
I highly recommend this recipe. I typically don't like hamburgers but we've made this several times now. I used bread crumbs instead of crackers. You'll get a moist and juicy hamburger with this recipe.
I'm always looking for a good burger recipe. These were very juicy, delic and best of all, quick.
Yum! Family loved it
great flavor, next time will take more time stuffing properly, they came out more all mixed up than stuffed.
Even my kids love this burger and they hate burger nights. I substituted panko bread crumbs for the saltines to cut the sodium content. Super moist and just right!
I am not a huge burger fan but these were AWESOME! I used the townhouse crackers instead of saltine crackers and i also only used 1lb of ground beef with the entire ranch dressing packet. The inside of the burger was so light and fluffy i loved the texture.
I made these as meatballs instead of burgers, with several changes: Used 1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs instead of saltines (don't buy them), and two packages of ranch dressing mix. Cooked meatballs in the oven, drained fat, combined with jarred spaghetti sauce, and served over pasta with salad and french bread. Very good! Update: I've used this meat mixture for hamburgers, meatballs, and even meatloaf, always using the ranch dressing mix and seasoned bread crumbs. The meat mixture is delicious, and despite the rude comment from "Flo", I still rate the recipe 5 stars because the flavor of the meat mixture is excellent!
These came out great on a Foreman grill! Followed the recipe exactly, except used like 1/2c of bread crumbs instead of crackers. Best Valentine's day ever :D
These burgers were delicious! I used 3 pounds of ground beef and used the equivalent of 3 packages of ranch seasoning ( I have a large container of it that I purchased). I added a little worsterchire sauce, 2 eggs, one onion, but no crackers. They came out moist and delicious and did not fall apart. Oh and I used sharp cheddar on top of some and chipotle pepper cheese on the others...yum!
This was a good burger, but the ranch dressing flavor needed to be a little stronger. My son grilled them for 4 minutes on one side, flipped them, and then grilled them another 4 minutes. Perfectly done and moist.
TASTE LIKE MEATLOAF AND NOT A GOOD ONE.
Great Recipe! I used "ritz" crackers instead of saltines(the buttery flavor went well with the ranch flavor), and dried minced onion instead of fresh(use less if you do this, the dried is more potent than the fresh). It's pretty cold here right now, definatly not grill season, so I cooked them under the broiler for 15 minutes on each side. The burgers were cooked all the way through but still juicy. Excellent!
Very good! I used plain breadcrumbs instead of crackers. YUM!
Just another meatloaf recipe as written. I would try eliminating the egg and crackers; perhaps doubling the ranch dressing? We could barely taste it. May try this again. Thanks.
I made these for a dinner I was having for my mother and mother in law. It got rave reviews from everyone! I have a "thing" for a good hamburger and believe me this is a must try!
Using ranch mix in burgers is a terrific idea - the flavors are perfectly complementary with whatever ground meat and condiments you're using. Unfortunately the addition of the saltines and egg is a little overkill, so I had to rate this only 4 stars. I've made this multiple times now and usually use one whole packet of ranch mix to 1 1/4 pounds of ground turkey, half of an onion (well-minced), and about a quarter cup of dry bread crumbs. Comes out great every time!
OMG! these burgers rock! i made them for father's day, and since i have no clue how to grill :), i broiled them and i expected them to lose some flavor but they were so delish and juicy. i made mine with bread crumbs because they were handy and i choped my onion pretty coarsly so the texture was really good. every burger i eat or make will now contain ranch! thenx for the recipe damiansmommy!
This is absolutely the best burger recipe I've ever tasted and wonder what people did wrong to have such bad experiences. The only change I make is a few less crackers, and minced onion instead of real onion (to fool my children), but otherwise they are absolutely the best. Have occasionally substituted onion soup mix, but they're just not the best. RANCH BURGERS are a regular staple in my family's dinner rotation, and are often requested when we go to cook-outs.
Like other said, it taste more like a meatloaf with the egg and cracker. I did add cracker to hold it together but left out the egg. Added lil montrel steak sauce too. I like the flavor of ranch in it as well.
Made good, juicy burgers on the BBQ. I sprinkled the patties with Montreal Steak Spice. Served on buns with lettuce, tomato, and fried onions. Spread some ranch dressing on the buns as well. Next time I am going to splurge and add a strip of bacon to each burger!
4.20.11 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/72715/ranch-burgers/ ... These were good! I used mixed turkey this time. Usually I go for only white meat. Mixed was on sale. :) I used a pound of turkey & one package of ranch mixed with two tablespoons plain bread crumbs. 'Made five burgers. Really good. Really. You should try these. Don't let the simplicity fool you.
These are very tasty and fragrant burgers. Super easy to make... I would not sub bread crumbs for saltine crackers again. My bad, but I didn't have any saltines. I think the saltines would keep them more meaty, and the bread crumbs I had to do made my burgers a little too much like a meat loaf. ~ My man LOVED these - I made extras so he could take some for his lunches.
Bland, bland, bland! I was so looking forward to these and was incredibly disappointed with them. Definitely won't bother with these again.
These are a keeper! I didn't feel like crushing up crackers, so I used unseasoned bread crumbs instead. Thanks for a great recipe!
These taste good, but more like meatloaf than hamburgers. I think next time I will forget teh egg and crackers and just add onion and ranch packet.
These were wonderful! I did not have to put any toppings on my bun with this burger. I did follow some other peoples advice, and used 2 packs of ranch dressing instead of one, and refrigerated the burgers for a little bit while the grill was heating up, but other than that followed the recipe exactly! This is my favorite burger recipe now!
Made this recipe as written and the burgers came out juicy, tasty and eaten by all. TY.
These were excellent. I used bread crumbs instead of saltines because I can't get them where I live (I know, right??). I didn't have nice fresh, soft buns so I decided to make mini burgers and put them on refrigerator biscuits. I topped them with bacon and gouda cheese. Awesome! Will definitely make again.
This recipe is really good however I did make some changes. Instead of saltines I used italian style bread crumbs and I added a bit of garlic, pepper and worcesteshire sauce to the meat mixture. These were fantastic. Nice and juicy! We will be making these again!
These are AWESOME!!! I sauteed the onion with a little minced garlic just until tender. That added an amazing flavor. I also took advice of other reviewers and added a little extra Ranch. A definite repeat!! Made Sunday for Father's Day and plan on making again tonight or tomorrow for dinner...
I am giving this recipe three stars because it is a great starter recipe. Unfortunately, I read the reviews and found out that the burgers fall apart. This is where I started tweeking the recipe. First off, I only used 1 lb. of ground chuck. To that, I added 1 whole package of ranch dressing mix, 1 egg, 3/4 cup of Italian bread crumbs, and 1/2 package of dry onion soup mix. I ended up with 4 small burgers that did not fall apart. We topped them with mayo/miracle whip, lettuce, tomato, and onion, and served them with a side of bacon cheese fries (recipe is from AR). They ended up being a good dinner. I will definitely make these again. Thanks!
Sorry, but I made this tonight and my hubby (who eats anything and everything) even commented on how blah they were. The ranch dressing was virtually undetectable. This was disappointing. The crackers were just added filler and calories and did nothing to enhance this at all.
These burgers are, BY FAR, the easiest and most juicy burgers I've ever had! I've added different things to the mix depending on what I'm in the mood for (minced garlic, crumbled bacon, red pepper flakes) and every time, they have come out perfectly! The great thing about these is that you can make 3 lbs. worth, form them into patties and freeze them. Just make sure you freeze them on a cookie sheet and then bag them up. If they're frozen individually, all you have to do is take one out and fry it up for lunch or dinner. Great for those folks who only need to cook for one or two.
This was wonderful. It will be repeated. I do agree that it needs more ranch mix than what is suggested, but that is a matter of personal taste. I used part panko bread crumbs because I was short on saltines, and it added a nice touch.
Was worried that the saltines would give the patties a meat loafy texture, but they didn't at all. With a dribble of Ranch dressing plus the usual lettuce, tomato and onion, these were some dang good burgers. Thanks!
Excellent recipe! However, I agree with many others in doubling the Ranch Dressing otherwise you won't taste it. Trust me, I've made it both ways, and doubling is the way to go. Also, cut down on the crackers (maybe 1/2 of what the recipe calls for) or you'll end up with texture like meatloaf. Use half the crackers and you will get a moist, juicy burger that doesn't taste "mushy".
This was a darn good burger!! I used Turkey ground beef instead regular ground beef and bread crumbs and crumbled focaccia rosemary sticks too. This was so moist and turned out awesome! Great recipe...Thanks for sharing!
The "real" Ranch Burgers call for 1 lb of burg, (I use 1 1/2+ lbs) 1 packet of dry ranch dressing, 1 cup ( I use about a cup and a half) of shredded chedder...These are AWESOME! NOthing at all like meatloaf when they are made this way
The burgers were great! I used Turkey instead of Ground Beef and it was wonderful!
These burgers were good, but as the other reviewers noted, we did not taste the ranch at all. I used 2 packs of the ranch and only 1/4 cup of the crushed crackers. We also cooked them in the oven instead of the grill. They burgers were moist and tasty... but I wouldn't call it a ranch burger. I believe part of the problem is that using a whole chopped onion is too much. I loooove onions, but I think the flavor of the onion is partially responsible for us not being able to taste the ranch. Next time, I plan on using 3 packs of ranch, and only half of a small onion.
Great recipe! My family LOVED it. I just cut down on the amount of saltines due to others reviews. Thought they turned out moist and scrumptious.
Everyone I have EVER made these for has sworn that they are the BEST burgers they've ever tasted. The recipe always goes home with my guests.
I have to admit that when I tryed this recipe, I had to add another package of ranch dressing and wow great tasting and flavor bursting in every bite! loved it will make it again.
Great burgers! Not mushy at all. I made exactly as written and loved that there was a good flavor to the burgers but I didn't taste the processed flavor of the ranch packet. I, personally, think that messing with that ingredient and adding more would mess up the balance of the burger. I got what I was looking for....flavor enhancement but not overpowering ranch taste. Thanks!
This was a great hit at our weekly bbq!! It stayed juicy even though my husband tends to overcook meat. I left out the onion and sauteed it instead. We had it with avodaco, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onion, sauteed mushroom with cheddar or swiss cheese. I will absolutely make this again!
Very good burger recipe.
Delicious! I did as others suggested and used a onion mix instead of onions and breadcrumbs instead of crackers. I also added 2 teaspoons of worcester sauce. It was a great burger. Thank you!
This was the best burger I have ever made! Be sure to add the tomato, lettuce and bun to your shopping list!
Very good! I did change two things though: 1) I coated the outside of the burger in peppercorn seasoning and 2) I used twice the amount of ranch that was called for in the recipe.
Did have a bit of a meatloafy texture, but that was a bonus for us. Have also made it without the crackers, and then its just like a well-spiced burger. I always add extra ranch seasoning, since we like ranch, and we like our burgers seasoned well.
This is easy and my family likes it! It is one of the few recipes I do not change.
Loved it.Only used half an onion since I'm not a huge fan. Used Italian bread crumbs in the place of crackers & tossed in some real bacon crumbles. Patties were so full of flavor & juicy.
Good flavor, but if you have kids they might not enjoy the obvious chunks of onion in the meat. The ranch flavor didn't come out that well but you cover it with ketchup and mustard anyway, right?
We liked this a lot - next time I will add a bit more Ranch. We used some Italian bread crumbs in place of crackers - cause thats what I had. Made 4 with a lb. of burger - froze two for next time! Thanks!!
These were awesome! I made these last minute when I found out my in-laws were coming over for dinner. They all raved about it! I think I even forgot to add the crackers and they still turned out great!
These burgers where very good! Everyone liked them. Very moist!
I've made these two times already and I'm making them again today. They're perfect, just as the recipe is written. The 2nd time I made them I didn't have enough dry ranch, so I substituted dry onion soup mix and it worked well. I've also sauteed the onions before hand, which just gives it a different flavor. REALLY GREAT recipe - thanks!
These are really good. Tried them with Ritz crackers instead of saltines and they were excellent. Great recipe.
We really liked this. The edges did burn on the grill but I think that was my fault for not blending the ingredients enough. Mix well!
This was absolutely delicious! Best darned burger I've had in a long time... Add a little mayo, fresh tomato from the garden and some sharp cheddar and wow! Quick, easy and a hit with my honeybunny - Thank you!!! oh, I did add a couple heads of garlic (couldn't help myself) wonderful!
Hubby didn't care for these as much as I thought he would. I did use two ounces of the Ranch dressing mix, two eggs, seasoned bread crumbs instead of saltines, dried onion & two teaspoons of Worchestire. He said they were falling apart on the grill.
More stars for sure! My husband snuck back into the kitchen to get a peice of the third burger and did not want to get caught. Haha. Very nice recipe. I did not use the cracker crumbs as well and kept everything else the same. I broiled in the oven and loved 5 minutes each side at 400 degrees. Cooked another 4 minutes for him and he says they were equaly great. Wanted to freeze a few but they will be gone tomorrow :)
As I was cooking this recipe I was getting irritated, as the burgers were just falling apart. They didn't look good. However when I tasted tem the appearance didn't matter!!! SOOO good!!! I have to say it tho.....if you don't like meat loaf......you won't like these burgers.
Homerun of a recipe for moist tasty burgers. I used panko instead of saltines.
Wow! This was a good recipe. I changed it a little bit. I used 3 lbs beef, 2 pkgs of Ranch Mix and combined saltines and cheese crackers to make 1 cup. My husband said it's great when you have a burger that doesn't require any condiments, it's great on it's own. I will definitely be making this one again!
I was making this recipe for 4 people, so I scaled the meat back to 1.3 lbs, but still used an entire package of ranch mix, and next time I will use even more ranch mix. To this recipe I omitted the saltine crackers, and I added ½ cup cheddar cheese, ½ cup bacon bits, Lawry’s seasoning, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and Tabasco sauce. We also added extra cheese on top. They were delicious!
I followed the recipe's measurements for 4 people. We couldn't really taste the ranch dressing mix, though the burgers were very moist and tasty. If I make it again I'll use the entire packet of dressing mix.
These were suprisingly good. My kids even commented about what a great burger it was. I served them on fresh baked hamburger buns from Publix bakery, sauteed mushrooms and onions, muenster cheese and fresh tomato slices. My family called them "gourmet burgers."
We used this recipe for a picnic. Everyone loved them. I took a leftover burger with me for lunch the next day, and everyone there wanted to know what I was heating that smelled so great...(and I NEVER eat reheated hamburgers). These were excellent.
DH and DB loved this, as did I!
Excellent. My new favorite burger ingredient is a packet of ranch! I only had 1 lb. of burger though, so I used a whole packet with it, omitted the egg, and added some garlic powder, pepper, and liquid smoke. I didn't even have cheese on miy burger (I'm dieting) and it was awesome! Will make again!
Oh so yummy!!! My 10 year old daughter hates ranch and even she loved this. The burger was so moist. Thanks for posting!!!
These are our new burgers of choice. When we make home burgers, we always make a variation of Ranch Burgers. Here is what we like: Ground Turkey instead of beef, Bread crumbs instead of crackers, Eggs to help them hold together and some worsteshire sauce to taste. These make the moistest turkey burger you won't believe that they are turkey.
These were ok but not much ranch flavor.
As a Man (LOL) I decided to throw these on the grill... HUGE SUCCESS... made me think of it more like a grilled meatloaf than a burger... Spread some ketchup over it and it was gone...
Loved these. My son, who is 4 and lives off of chicken nuggets and ketchup, ate this up as if his life depended on it; and then asked for a second one. I made only 4 burgers, so 1 lb. of ground chuck (this has more flavor than the lean) one egg, one whole packet of ranch dressing mix and only 4 saltines crushed. The Burgers were juicy, and you could definitly taste the ranch, but it wasn't overpowering. Finished them off with some sharp cheddar and they were delicious. I will definitely make these again.
Really good.
My kids said this were the "best burgers" they have ever had. I added real bacon pieces and sautéed the onions!!
these were great burgers, only change i made was to double the ranch and use bread crumbs like another reviewer had said, and i added bleu cheese into it and they turned out great
Great! I took the advice of others and used twice as much Ranch mix. I made one pound of meat and used the entire package of the Ranch mix. I also mixed up the egg in a bowl and just put about half of that in the mix. No saltines so I used Panko bread crumbs. Made them on my Cusinart indoor grill and put bacon on top of my husbands before lowering grill - he loved the burger and it was a hit with myself and 12 year old son as well. Thanks
I am in agreement with a number of the other reviewers; this recipe needs modification. I found the burgers to be a bit bland. Once realized I did crust with some Montreal seasoning. I also thought the ranch taste was too light with just one pack. I did go cheap and use the generic vs. hidden valley. I did two batches, one with saltines and one with seasoned bread crumbs. The breading taste and texture was too much.
Made this for my bf's bday and he loved it! I added chopped garlic to the patties and put a slice of cheddar on top to serve.
omitted the egg and crackers. grilled them on my george foreman, pretty tasty.
This was a really good recipe. I cooked them on the grill. A nice change from ordinary burgers. Thanks!
This recipe was very good, though after reading through several comments I did make some adjustments before trying it out, such as: 1 1/2 lbs ground beef, 1/4 cup plain bread crumbs, 1/2 small/medium onion. Thankfully it came out very delicious and moist with those changes. Thank you for such a yummy recipe and thank you to those who left such helpful comments :).
This was simply AWFUL!! The burger completely fell apart and it had no real ranch taste. My husband ate his but asked me to go back to buying frozen patties (he eats everything so I would take that as a huge thumbs down from him if he would rather have frozen)What a disappointment.
These burgers were great....my kids loved them and wanted seconds. I recommend this recipe.
Most of my family did not care for this at all, including me. We took advice of others and left out the bread and egg as several people said it reminded them of meatloaf. It was WAY TOO SALTY!!!
My husband is nothing if not a cheese burger man. He eats them several times a week and I am always looking for new ways to prepare them. This recipe gets 5 stars from my husband and 5 stars for me for finding the recipe! He LOVED them. Told me they were by FAR the best burgers he has EVER tasted! He told me to NEVER loose this recipe! I had enough for two that I froze so that he can have them some night when I have MY favorite...anything chicken! :)
Couldn't agree that these were good. They tasted like meatloafs on a hamburger roll. Burgers should not have egg and bread crumbs in them. Will delete this one from the recipe box
