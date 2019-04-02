Ranch Burgers

4.3
787 Ratings
  • 5 439
  • 4 220
  • 3 84
  • 2 22
  • 1 22

The beef burgers stay juicy and delicious on the grill or stove top! Serve on buns with your favorite condiments.

Recipe by DAMIANSMOMMY

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the grill for high heat.

  • In a bowl, mix the ground beef, ranch dressing mix, egg, crushed crackers, and onion. Form into hamburger patties.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Place patties on the grill, and cook 5 minutes per side, or until well done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 97.6mg; sodium 392.7mg. Full Nutrition
