Pumpkin Pie Cake with Yellow Cake Mix

This is a good winter holiday cake. Great when topped with whipped cream or nondairy whipped topping.

By Rosie De Coito

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 9 x 13 inch pan with parchment paper.

  • In a large bowl, combine pumpkin, evaporated milk, eggs, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves. Mix until smooth and pour into a 9x13 inch pan.

  • Sprinkle dry cake mix over pumpkin mixture, then sprinkle chopped nuts and pat down gently. Melt butter or margarine and drizzle over cake.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for approximately 45 to 60 minutes. (Be sure to check the cake after 45 minutes because oven temperatures vary.)

  • After cake cools, turn it upside down so the top of the cake will be the crust. Remove the parchment paper. Top with dessert topping (optional) before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 48.6mg; sodium 303.2mg. Full Nutrition
