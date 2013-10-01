Pumpkin Pie Cake with Yellow Cake Mix

This is an awesome cake to make in the Fall. The smell of the cake in the oven is just the beginning! This cake has the texture of a traditional pumpkin pie, but it is so much better! The only change that I made was using pecans rather than walnuts and I flipped the cake over and covered it with a cream cheese frosting. I thought that would make it too sweet, but everyone loved it. The next time I make it, I am going to just dust it with confectioners sugar. This cake is also very easy to make. I am going to make it again very soon. Everyone at my work party raved over this cake and asked for the recipe.