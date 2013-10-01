Pumpkin Pie Cake with Yellow Cake Mix
This is a good winter holiday cake. Great when topped with whipped cream or nondairy whipped topping.
I found this recipe several years ago and from the very first time I made it - everyone that has tasted it has been hooked. I love it because it's so each to make (no pie crust to mess with). It has replaced regular pumpkin pie at our family Thanksgiving dinners since I introduced it. (For easier storage - I don't use paper on the bottom, just a little oil. Also - I don't turn it upside down so the crust is on the bottom - I cut it and turn each piece as it goes on the plate, that way the "crust" part stays crispy instead of soggy.)Read More
I did not like this at all. the top was kinda flat tasting. and the crust was to salty. i followed the recipe .but used pecans instead of walnuts.maybe that was why. would not make again.Read More
I have made this 3 times and each time it has come out perfect. I used Splenda instead of sugar, low fat condensed milk, and egg substitute. I have used a spice cake, caramel cake and yellow cake. I have tried just 1/2 the cake mix and used the other half for muffins because the first time I used all of it some of the mix was still powdery. You have to make sure most of the mix gets wet. Each time I made it everyone loved it. I am going to take it for our TG feast along with traditional pumpkin pie but I prefer this pie cake. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was easy to make and pretty good, although in my opinion it could be improved. Next time, I would use 3/4 cup butter and drizzle it over the cake mix so that it is evenly covered and I would increase the spices, as it was a little bland.
This was THE hit of my friend's wedding shower, everyone asked for the recipe. And so easy!
Good Flavor, great idea but way too much butter. I will make this again but use at least half of the butter.
Excellent! I will definitely make this again. I may use extra large eggs, or 4 instead of 3.
Better than any "real" pie I've had! And much easier, too!
I am a very big fan of anything pumpkin and I must say that this is now at the top of the list! It's good cold or warm! Note: I added a 1/2 tsp of allspice to this recipe. I've tried different nut toppings the last few times making it and my favorite is the "Nut topping" that is a crushed mixture of nuts found in most grocery stores.
Quick and easy, my kind of recipe. Plus the taste is outstanding. Thank you for sharing.
This cake was very good, but plan to eat it within two days of cooking it. We found that it got soggy on the third day. It is a great alternative to pumpkin pie.
This recipe it too good. I love it! I made this a few times and everybody raved over it. I made a few changes though: I used all pecans on top and I didn't bother to flip it over. I used a cinnamon cake mix as well, and to simplify I used 4 tsp pumpkin spice. The second time I made this I put in in two 8x8 pans and cooked for less time so I could take it to two diff events which worked great. Will def make it again.
This is delicious! I like it even more than pumpkin pie, my usual Thanksgiving favorite! I've made it several times now, sometimes flipping over as specified, and sometimes leaving right side up. I make it just as the recipe directs, except that I briefly toast the walnuts before using. One of my friends makes this every year as her holiday signature dish, and it gets rave reviews every time (I BEGGED her for the recipe!). Quick and easy, the perfect go-to dessert for Thanksgiving potlucks.
I have to say that I had no idea what to expect as I am not a baker but love to cook. I took this dessert to a business luncheon meeting. There was one piece left on the plate... need I say more! It was simple and quick to put together; it disappeared more quickly. I call that success! I'll do this one over and over until I get it right! ?
My friend made this with a cream cheese and cool whip icing. It was great! Does anyone have a recipe for that icing to go on top?
A great alternative to pumpkin pie! I followed the recipe (although I had two 15-ounce cans of pumpkin), and I only used 3/4 cup of butter. Oh, and I baked it in a silicone bundt pan. It turned out delicious! It is like pumpkin pie on a crumbly cake crust. Very good. It took around 70 minutes for it to be as close to done as I would risk (I didn't want the cake topping to burn), and it was still a little soft in the middle... But my husband scarfed it! His favourite part of our New Year's feast, and he's not a big dessert eater! Thanks for sharing, Rosie!
I changed this a bit, but not so much that I do not feel I can rate the original recipe. First, I added an extra 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of allspice. I accidentally left the nutmeg out, but I will add it next time I make this. I spread the pumpkin part in the pan. After reading the reviews, I decided to mix the melted butter, the cake mix, and the chopped nuts (I used pecans) together rather than the drizzle method described in the instructions. Then, I carefully dropped the "crust" batter on top, and spread it out so it was even. After removing from the oven, I let the whole concoction cool over night, then flipped it over onto a cookie sheet, and spread a thick layer (about 1/2 inch thick) of cool whip on top. It was incredibly tasty!
Good, made it in Tri-Cities and everyone liked it.
I did't like this recipe at all!!! It was very bland and a waste of ingredients !! I would of been better off making a Pumpkin Pie.
An absolute hit! I was surprise that such an easy recipe made such a hit, other desserts weren't even touched but this one! The only thing I did different was I used fresh pureed pumpkin than canned. Thank you!
great flavor! the crust was too thick for us....next time I will cut the cake mix in half.
Love this recipe. I sifted the cake mix onto the pumpkin to take out any lumps before baking. Will use this at Thanksgiving!!! It's a keeper
This is the second year I have made this for Thanksgiving and it turned out great. So easy and not too sweet. Perfect.
This was great. I made it in a bundt pan & cooked for 63 minutes which was perfect in my oven. Didn't use parchment paper, just Pam sprayed to coat the pan. Also only used 1/2 cup butter (probably because I used a different type of pan), but it was perfect. My husband looked at me like I was crazy when he saw me sprinkling the cake mix directly from the package onto the pumpkin filling. But at the end, he said it tasted like the perfect mix of pumpkin pie & coffee cake. Thanks
A really special dessert! I used only 1/2 C. of butter as suggested by several previous reviewers. Also I used coconut milk instead of evaporated milk and cut the cinnamon to 1/2 tsp. It gave the pumpkin filling a smooth, less dense texture, and a wonderfully unexpected flavor. I also added 1/2 C. shredded coconut when I added the walnuts. Both toasted nicely during the 1 hour baking time. Thank you Rosie and thank you previous reviewers.
LOVED THIS CAKE!! It was super simple to make. Do not toast nuts prior to baking as they get plenty toasted as it bakes. 5 more minutes and they would have burnt. Your home will smell better than any pumpkin candle you could ever buy. And I used 3/4 cup butter and it was perfect.
This was very good! I used pecans instead of the walnuts... Didn't top it with anything, just ate it plain. Lots of recipe requests for this one from co-workers.
I am always asked to bring this to parties! It is unbelievably delicious!
This was merely okay, and could use a lot of improvement. The pumpkin layer was *very* pumpkin-y and bland. It definitely needed more spices and less pumpkin. I make two pumpkin pies at Thanksgiving and they call for one small can of pumpkin; this recipe uses an entire 29 oz. can. The crust was nice, but a little salty. Overall, everything was a nice consistency, but frankly I'll stick with my tried-and-true pumpkin pie recipe.
I love pumpkin pie, so I was wondering how this would compare for me. I still prefer a traditional 'crust' with pumpkin filling(a pie), over this dessert, as do most of my guests. It was good, just not great imho.
Thank you sooooo much for this recipe. This has become a family favorite. I added a 1/2 tsp of ground allspice to this recipe because the filling is a lot like my pumpkin pie. I've also tried the "nut topping" mixture (sold at Kroger) or pecans in place of the walnuts. I cannot thank you enough for this recipe!
Wonderful cake and very easy. I had to give it away to keep from eating it all!
way too sweet and came out like a mushy mess! more like a pie than a cake. Would not make again.
This was a wonderful easy recipe. This is great for holiday entertaining. I brought this to a family gathering and it was gone in a matter of minutes. Top with some Cool Whip and your good to go. *Note- I ran out of parchment paper and had to use wax paper..it worked just as well. Thanks Rosie!
this was really good and made a great dessert for our Church supper; very rich, a little goes a long way.
I made this for our Christmas dinner dessert. It was awesome! It's very rich, but very good! It was a hit and I'll definitely make this again.
Taste was good, but very hard to judge when done in my opinion. After checking it a 45 min, it was still jiggly. Better baking directions would have been helpful-but overall good cake
Yummy and easy. Thanks Rosie!
Very good cake and easy to make. I like to try new recipes on fellow co-workers. For those who like pumpkin pie, it was a big hit. I mixed the cake batter, melted butter and walnuts together before crumbling over top of cake. Baked for about 55-60 minutes, had to keep checking so it did not get over done. Will definitly make for Thanksgiving.
I have already passed this recipe on to 4 people in just one taste. Really great recipe. I will make again and again
yummm yum this was amazing!!! My mom wanted pie and I wanted cake...it was the perfect combination. I will most definitely be making this again, and again, and again!!!
I found this recipe 4 years ago. Everyone loves it! I serve with carmel sauce and cool whip.
A great alternative to pumpkin pie. I don't turn it over, but serve straight from the pan. The cake topping is surprisingly good.
EXCELLENT. DEFINITE CROWD PLEASER. Also good with whipped topping if you don't feel like ice cream
Great simple recipe. Remember that some butter says its salted so it will make your crust salty. Use sweet cream butter. If the pie mix is bland you could add a teaspoon of ginger. But I feel that a little experience baking and a great imagination created this recipe. Thank you!!
Made this for Thanksgiving dessert, and loved it, and so did everyone else. We made the recipe exactly as listed, except for using a spice cake mix. Topped with whip cream. Will definitely be making this again!
Fantastic!
This is an awesome cake to make in the Fall. The smell of the cake in the oven is just the beginning! This cake has the texture of a traditional pumpkin pie, but it is so much better! The only change that I made was using pecans rather than walnuts and I flipped the cake over and covered it with a cream cheese frosting. I thought that would make it too sweet, but everyone loved it. The next time I make it, I am going to just dust it with confectioners sugar. This cake is also very easy to make. I am going to make it again very soon. Everyone at my work party raved over this cake and asked for the recipe.
My family loved this cake. It was easy and a great alternative to pumpkin pie. Part of my family was celebrating again the next day and they were having pie so I made this and it was a big hit.
