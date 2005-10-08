No Bake Cheesecake I
This is as quick and easy as cheesecake recipes get, using cookies and graham crackers for a crust in a no-bake cheesecake.
We've made this twice in the last week and it is PERFECT! I made a couple changes due to availability (I live in the UK): I left out the pecan sandies and used approx 1 1/2 cups digestive biscuits crushed (no such thing as pecan sandies or graham crackers here). My husband doesn't like lemony cheesecake so I added just a smidgen of fresh squeezed lemon (for that freshness taste), and about a teaspoon pure vanilla extract. Besides that, we made it exactly as written (even with the sliced strawberries). DELICIOUS! I'll never make regular cheesecake again. The second time, we decided to play with it a little and used 2 8oz blocks cream cheese instead of the 1, but left everything else the same. It's even BETTER this way, in my opinion. It tastes more like cheesecake and has more of a cheesecake texture (although it was delicious the first time, it had more of a whipped cream flavor and less of that cream cheese flavor). We topped it with a bunch of randomly placed strawberry slices, fresh raspberries and blueberries. So pretty and so easy!Read More
This was just blahRead More
This recipe may be impossible to mess up. I ended up making a lot of changes based on the ingredient I had and other recipes I read, but it was still amazing. I used sour cream instead of whipping cream, this made it great without the sickening sweetness that is found in store bought cheesecake. Also, I used almond extract and tangarine juice instead of lemon (I don't like lemon flavored cheesecake.) It turned out perfect and my husband (aka. the pickiest eater in the world") loved it.
Who knew cheesecake could be this easy? I had just about given up on making my own cheesecake after battles with waterbaths, hours of baking and chilling but ending up with heavy, mushy cakes. I used 2 packages of cream cheese and 1 Tbsp of lemon juice at the suggestion of other reviewers. The combination of the graham cracker and pecan sandies crust was delicious and not overly sweet, but it did come out a little crumbly. Maybe more butter would hold it together better. Next time I think I'll add a little vanilla, but this recipe could be tweaked in so many ways. You can easily make it chocolate or marbled with cocoa powder, add a layer of chocolate chips or mix in fruit like thawed frozen raspberries. I would also like to try adding a flavor like kahlua, grand marnier or irish cream. Rather than freezing the cake with strawberries on top, I sliced them and sprinkled a little sugar on and let them rest so a syrup formed. They tasted great piled on top of the cheesecake with the syrup soaking into the crust. Yum! Can't wait to try some variations and share this one with friends!
it was delicious. however, as this was my first cheesecake to make, i had to experiment a little. for anyone else doing this for the first time, be sure to make a thick crushed cracker layer at the bottom as it will hold the cheesecake better and it will be easier to cut. a WHOLE lot easier.
I didn't have whipping cream, so I replaced it with 1/2 cup of sour cream as suggested by another reviewer. It set up well and tasted great. Using Sandies in the crust is a nice touch.
This is a great recipe, I have been finding a good no bake cheesecake for a long time and finally I found one. The texture is smooth and rich. Somehow I suggest to cut down the lemon juice to 1t, cuz 2t is too lemony....feel like eating a lemon cheesecake.
totally unreal, my complete lack of cooking skills even managed this one!!
brilliant! i cheated we/ ready made crust too and used strawberry pie filling over the top as well as fresh strawberries.
I made this plain, and it was perfect for an easy, quick dessert. Since then, I've made a tiramisu version (replace half of cream cheese with mascarpone, add kahlua, dissolve instant coffee with cream, top with whipped cream and cocoa) and an oreo version (mix in chopped oreos with chocolate cookie crust). Keep in mind this firms up once refrigerated, so don't let the liquidy mixture take you off guard...it WILL firm up!
The filling was great but the crust needed more butter to hold it together. Easy, tasty recipe!
Turned out really good for a quick easy no bake cheesecake. Will make again. Thank you.
Super Fast, Super Easy and really good! My dad requested a Cheesecake for dessert Sunday. He didn't mention it until Sunday morning and I knew I didn't have time to make a "real" cheesecake. I started searching for something quick that used some ingredients I already had here. I did make some changes based on previous reviews and what I had on hand and ended up with a great alternative to the real thing. My dad and everyone else really enjoyed this and I know it will be made often. I didn't have pecan sandies so I used the "Graham Cracker Crust" (Janaan Cunningham) from this site. I used 1 1/2 times that recipe, wanting a thicker crust. For the cheesecake, I upped the servings to 12, and then increased the cream cheese to 1 pound, decreased the lemon juice to 2 TBS and added in the zest of approx 1/2 lemon. I also skipped the optional strawberries for topping and followed the instructions for the Orange Marmalade topping from the "Citrus Cheesecake" (Nathan14). A wonderful creamy, flavorful, pretty dessert! Thanks for sharing!!
I made this cheesecake for the past Thanksgiving and it was a hit! I used someone else's advice and added 2 blocks of cream cheese and I didn't have the sandies, so I used vanilla wafers in place of them and the crust was really good. On this particular cheesecake, I eliminated 1 tbs of the lemon juice and added some grand marnier flavoring... and it was fabulous! I'm passing this recipe on to my mom who also loves to bake and was looking for a great cheesecake recipe! Great alternative to baked cheesecake. I will be making this same cheesecake for Christmas next week! You get 5 stars from me!!!
This cheesecake was so creamy! I did use reduced fat cr. cheese, Splenda for the sugar, 1/2 t. lemon juice and 1 cup whipped topping and it was heavenly. The crust did fall apart a little, even after increasing the butter (I used Promise margarine). Next time I'll bake the crust first. For those rating this low because it's not "real" cheesecake, I suggest you go and make a "real" cheesecake. This is excellent for what it is: easy and quick. Thank you for posting. I will be making this a lot!
Exactly what I was looking for! Although I have to admit, I used the recipe as a "jumping off point"... For the crust, I ground those super-cheap store brand "iced oatmeal cookies" until I had 1 1/2 C crumbs; mixed the crumbs with 3 T melted margarine, and divided the mixture among 12 muffin cups for individual cheesecakes. I stuck to the filling recipe, using 8 oz reduced-fat cream cheese and 1 C thawed fat-free Cool Whip (instead of the whipped cream - 1/2 C whipping cream yields 1 C whipped, that's how I figured how much Cool Whip to sub.) Very light and fluffy, and the lemon juice makes it "fresh" tasting - I wanted something lighter than traditional cheesecake and this was it! Thanks so much!!
Very nice. I've made this twice. I omitted pecan sandies cookies because I didn't have it and was too lazy to find it, and I used marie biscuits instead of graham crackers (we dont have those here). I doubled the recipe because the only springform pan that I have is a 9 inch one. For the first one,I also topped my cake with blueberry jelly and the second cake, I used black cherry preserve. They got rave review. No one believed that I made those myself. Btw, I froze them overnight and keep it in the fridge until they're ready to be served (usually a day). I always made them one or two days in advance to make sure it's set.
I tried this recipe because of all the great reviews and how easy it is to make compared to making a traditional cheesecake. Boy was I wrong. This does not have the consistency of cheesecake at all. My husband didnt even recognize it as a cheesecake. So I guess what I am meaning to say is if you are like me who loves cheesecake, you might want to think twice about this one. I just wasted 2 perfectly good packages of cream cheese making this recipe. Maybe this is good for a no bake cheesecake, but now I know what a no bake cheesecake taste like, i will never make it again!
*!*!* WOW!! I don’t even like cheesecake and this recipe was absolutely delicious! Thank goodness I was the only one home when I made it, so I got to lick the bowl! I did make a few changes: Rather then make my own crust I used a store bought gram cracker crust. I DID HAVE TO DOUBLE THE RECIPE for the filling and it generously filled 1 pie shell (plus left over in the bowl to sneak a taste) Due to the amount of lemon juice, I added an extra 1/4 cup white sugar to the cream cheese. I also added about a 1/4 cup white sugar to the whipped cream. This cut a lot of that over tart lemon flavor. This recipe gets 10 stars for being so easy and absolutely wonderful tasting, I will make again and again! Thanks Jennifer
Easy and Turned out perfect! I too followed the reviews and added 2/3 sugar instead of 1/3. I used a prepared pie crust as I dont have a springform pan and it made a little more cheesecake than I needed but put it in little cups and put it in the freezer for another day. (I actually added one of the cups to mashed potatoes and they were the creamiest most delicious potatoes i've ever made)
This was so easy & quick to make & soooo good!! I mean in a matter of minutes you had a cheese cake that is going to taste so good.... I used cherries because that's what I like but I definately will try this with strawberries or whatever topping I guess I feel like it works with almost anything I would think.
This recipe was simply ok, with lots of mods it can turn out great.
Good recipe! However, I found I needed TWO packs of cream cheese to fill a store-bought Graham cracker crust. Still and all, this is a tasty recipe.... Resident teenager had 3 1/2 slices!
Very yummy cheesecake, and super easy to make. I made a few changes as well... Decreased lemon juice to 1 Tbsp, and increased cream cheese to 16 oz as suggested by other reviews. Also, I realized I forgot the graham crackers, and made the crust entirely out of crushed pecan sandies, which turned out great. It was not crumbly at all and not overly sweet either. When I made this, it was for a dinner party that got cancelled, and the cheesecake was in the fridge for three days before we cut into it. Amazing flavor. I will definitely make this again.
Easy... No fake stuff (I.e. Whipped topping)... It tastes great! Hubby said it needed a topping so I guess that's where the strawberries come in. Recipe is a keeper! Thanks!
I tried this one today as there is another one similar here. I cut WAY back on the "crumbs" and only used graham crackers w/sugar and cinnamon. Then I used 1 and 1/2 8 oz. of cream cheese and used only 1 tsp. lemon and 1 tsp. vanilla. Yummers and fit a smallish pie pan perfectly. Wonderful recipe and totally yummy and stupid simple! THANK YOU for posting this. 5 HUGE stars.
Excellent. Simple to put together and it turned out perfectly. I topped the cheesecase with lemon curd, toasted almonds and whipped cream. Everyone loved this dessert!
Nice!! I used crushed ginger snaps instead because I couldn't find the other kind of crumbs. Puts a nice zip to it
I made this recipe today with my 2.5yr old. Really easy, and great recipe..though I did take the advice of other reviewers and used 16oz of Cream Cheese, only half a teaspoon of lemon juice(though I think I should have used maybe a full teaspoon) and 1 teaspoon of Vanilla Extract. :) Added strawberry topping, and yummo!! :D Thanks for sharing!
Turned out delicious! Even my husband liked it, he snuck a second slice without me noticing. Lol. I used a premade graham cracker crust. There definitley was not enough filling to fill it, so next time, I will have to double the filling. Followed directions exactly, except I used 1 tablespoon of fresh squeezed orange juice since I didn't have any lemons on hand. The consistency was nice and so was the flavor. I will definitly be making again. No more buying the store bought premade kind again. This is soo easy.
PLEASE NOTE> i'm only rating the filling :) if i could i would give this recipe with 4 1/2 stars... i doubled the cream cheese and it was very, very good. just keep in mind that no bake cheesecakes don't really taste like regular cheesecakes (the texture is different... more creamy as opposed to dense). thank you for the recipe!
Very delicious cheesecake and so easy! Only problem was the crust being a little crumbly. I'll add more butter next time to keep it together. Excellent, the group loved it!
I didn't want to turn the oven on for 2 hours to do the real thing; this came in very close. I cut lemon juice in half and folded in fresh blueberries. While the consistancy is not that of real cheesecake, it tastes great and is super easy. Summer Cheesecake fix...........solved. Thanks for sharing
Crust didnt come out as good as I'd hoped but delicious overall!!
I really loved this cheesecake. I made it for friends and they all wanted the recipe. I used Philadelphia soft cheese and I also used fresh lemon juice and lemon zest. Was absolutely wonderful, thanks :-)
Was I suppose to pour the cheesecake batter into the pie shell, because I couldn't stop eating it from the mixing bowl. A great easy cheesecake-I was pressed for time and this was a huge help!!! Thanks!
This is easy to make. Made some alterations in the usage of cream cheese and flavor. Will definitely make again using this recipe. Recently I used this basic recipe to make Oreo Cheesecake. It was superb.
Wow! This is GOOD!!
Excellent recipe. I used a store bought crust, but next time will try the crust recommended on recipe.
WOW! Delicious & so easy!! I made this cheesecake for Thanksgiving, everybody loved it - the best! Thank you so much for sharing this great recipe ;-)
One word: DELICIOUS!!! Somehow the concept of putting cheese in the oven and having it get firmer instead of softer never quite struck a chord with me. So this recipe is perfect. I simplified it even more: used 16 oz cream cheese, 2/3 cup white sugar and 1 cup heavy cream (measured before whipping.) I left out the lemon (I HATE lemon) and used a storebought crust. Everyone raved. Thank you thank you thank you!
I modified the crust to 1 1/2c graham cracker crumbs and 5 tbl melted butter. For the cake I used 2- 8oz room temp cream cheese, 2 additional tbl sugar, 1 tbl lemon juice and 1/2c fat free sour cream to get the creamy texture. I topped it with sliced strawberries in the shape of a large star and surrounded it in blueberries for Memorial Day. It took 20 minutes to throw together.
I used sugar free cookies for crust, Splenda instead of sugar and sugar free cherry topping instead of strawberries. I took suggestion of others and cut lemon down by half and added another package of cream cheese. With these revisions it was excellent!! Our dinner guests did not believe it was sugar free. I'm sure original recipe is woderful too but hubby is diabetic and I have to make adjustments for him. I will definitely make this recipe again!
This was very yummy. My family enjoyed it very much. The only issue I had was it took longer than an hour to set. In fact, I had to put it in the freezer a second time. It didn't look so pretty in the end, but it was good!
My first ever cheesecake! This was very easy and tasty. I did something wrong when it came to the crust because mine didn't hold well, but it was still great. I topped mine with strawberries and that made for a lovely presentation.
So yummy! I used double sugar & extra butter in crust, and used 3/4 cup sugar beat in with the cream cheese & folded in 1.5 cup whipped cream & topped with strawberries & blueberries.
Fantastic! My springform is 10", so I doubled the filling, but kept the crust about the same. I did not double the lemon juice, instead adding about a tablespoon of vanilla. The taste is light and refreshing, but not overpowering, which I feared would happen if I had doubled the lemon juice for the bigger batch. Topped with caramel sauce and toasted pecans. Yum! Thanks :)
This was EXCELLENT! I followed the recipe, except made an OREO crust. It was so yummy! I will definitely make this again! :)
Delicious and more importantly, EASY!
I don't know what happened- I followed recommendations by adding in only 1 tbsp of lemon juice, adding in an extra bar of cream cheese, and adding in 1/2 cup of sour cream (instead of cream)... and it tasted really off. All I tasted was cream cheese and sour cream. So simple and somewhere I screwed it up!
This was YUMMY! I made mini-cheesecakes out of it in muffin cups with cranberry sauce (whole berry) on top...perfect! It was a hit at our ladies Christmas potluck. I will definitely use this again.
I used this recipe to make mini cheesecakes. I didn't use the Pecan Sandies, just doubled the graham cracker crumbs and pressed the mixture in the bottom of aluminum muffin liners. The cheesecake mixture only made about 9 mini cakes, so I had to make up another batch of the just the cheesecake part. I froze these a day or two ahead of time, and then peeled off the liners and displayed them on a plate. I used fresh blackberry jelly for a topping and it was awesome!
I LOVE this cheesecake! I used light cream cheese, folded in 1 quart of blueberries, and used 2 cups of crushed honey maid honey graham sticks instead of the graham cracker crumbs and pecan sandies cookies. It was delicious and looked beautiful as well.
I made this using 2 pkg's of fat-free cream cheese and light cool whip instead of the whipped cream. I used the Healthier Graham Cracker Crust from this site. WOW so good! Will definatly make again! P.S : this gets better as it sits in the fridge so maybe plan to make it a day or 2 in advance.
best cheesecake i EVER had!!!
I loved this cheesecake, because it's no-bake, it's not as heavy as regular cheesecake. And it was so easy too!!
I made cheesecake cupcakes from this recipe. I doubled the recipe but I still did not have enough filling for the 2 doz cupcakes I had intended to make. I used Truvia for baking as a sugar substitute, two 8 oz packages of cream cheese (one was lower fat) and put in vanilla and less lemon juice. Then I made a variety of fresh fruit toppings for each cupcake. I should have taken a photo, but trust me, they were pretty and everyone had more than one. Thanks for an easy and tasty dessert recipe.
I am also in the UK and so couldn't get the USA branded stuff. This was the first recipe from this website that I've used and it was amazing! Truly the first time I've ever been proud of my own culinary creation! I found adding more lemon juice was fun, but then obviously you can adapt the quantities of this recipe to your own individual taste. 10/10 for easiness and taste!
Absolutely wonderful!!!!I used this recipe to make mini cheesecake cups. I made these for 2 events already - a school dance recital and my daughters middle school picnic - and got rave reviews at both!!! I used sour cream instead of heavy cream. This recipe is awesome. I topped them with cherry and blueberry pie filling, strawberry syrup and fresh strawberry slices, chocolate and caramel syrup. Glad I found this recipe!!!!
Great recipe. I've made it twice. Once as a whole cheesecake and second as cheesecake bites. I altered a bit by adding a second 8 oz box of cream cheese. I also used the powdered dream whip, whipped it up and added it into the mix. For the cheesecake bits, I added a small box of lemon flavored Jello and omitted the lemon juice. I love both versions, so did my husband, family, and friends.
Excellent even for someone who has never made cheesecake before. I did not add sugar to the cookies and I used canned and frozen berries which I combined with a couple of spoonfuls of forest-fruit jam/marmelade before spreading on top of the cake. I kept it in the freezer after making it, so that it became more solid, and even served it frozen as ice-cream cake. Every time I make this it only lasts a day!
This made a great, light, summer dessert. I used 2 pkgs of low-fat cream cheese, 1 Tbs. lemon juice, and sugar to taste. I pureed some strawberries and mixed them with whipped cream for the top. (A layer of cream cheese, then a layer of strawbery whipped cream) Lastly, Fresh strawberies on top. I made this for mothers' day, and everyone loved it.
I used a separate recipe for the crust. I used key lime juice for the filling and it was delicious. had to double to recipe for a 9 inch pie. Everyone raved about it
I simply loved it! and also everyone in my family. it was the first time I made a cheesecake so my crust wasn't strong enough(it needed more butter), but i'll definitely do it again. the texture was perfect and also the taste !
This is a delicious dessert and a favorite at family gatherings. I make a bigger cake by using a 10" springform pan, and doubling the filling. I also use an oreo cookie crumb crust, which goes really well with this easy cheesecake.
I made this for my husband's birthday and we both loved it! I kept everything the same except that I added a layer of my own lemon curd recipe in between the biscuit and the cheese- gave it a bit of zing.
Wild blackberry (3-way) & Chocolate version: I also substituted sour cream for the whipping cream, doubled the cream cheese to 2 pkgs of Neufchatel AND used lime juice and zest instead of lemon. Other ingredients: 2-3 c. fresh picked wild blackberries 1/2 - 3/4 c. chocolate chips 1. Melt chocolate chips and cool. 2. Add 1 large handful of berries to batter and swirl till almost lavender colored. Pour half into graham crust. 3. Once chips cool, spread onto batter and top with remaining batter. Set in freezer. Topping: Reserve 2 handfuls of berries in a small bowl tossed with 1/4 or so of sugar. With remaining berries (around 1 cup), heat in saucepan with 1/4 or so of sugar, a couple Tbsp. water and 2 dollops of blackberry preserves or other berry preserves. Cool completely (I did an ice bath and then the freezer). Add onto the top of the cheesecake and store in freezer. When serving, add reserved berries to the top.
One of the best recipes I've tried. Taste is excellent. I don't use grahams, just sandies but I only use a little butter. Also tried just crushed sadies on the bottom and whole cookies lining the edges. Looks great and family loved it. No fresh berries in the kitchen so I used frozen (thawed) berries and my hand held blender. Made a wonderful topping to drizzle over.
did not come out right too much lemon juice
i tried this recipe and i must say that it was just AWESOME!!!! i hav been trying to make cheese cake for sometime n this was my 5th time... everytime i tried a new recipe but this is the one that i m going to keeeeppp. thanks alot for sharing. i just made a few changes...the first was making my own cream cheese with full fat yogurt(had to put yogurt in a muslin cloth for 5-6 hoursto drain).and the other was making whipping cream by whipping 1/2 cup heavycream with 1 tbsp sugar n a tsp of vanilla essence. and it turned out really well....
I customized slightly in the sense that I am not a good measurer... also I don't care for super sweet, and I like fluffy, there is something that makes it feel less guilty to me if it's light... so for me I put the block (8oz) of cream cheese in my mixer, a tad bit of sugar and 3 teaspoons of sweetened condensed milk... I blended that smooth and to taste, then I dumped in my heavy whipping cream, a dash of lemon juice and couple dashes of vanilla, and blended it all together until it was fluffy. From there i dumped it all in a store bought graham crust, it's light, mild cream cheese flavor, and absolutely great, I'd never made a cheesecake before but with the base of this recipe and seeing others play around with the recipe I was confident, and it was awesome, kudos!
This was very easy and tasty! i couldnt find pecan sandies, so i went out on a lim and used almond biscotti. It tasted great!
This is the first time I'm making a cake and this recipe is so fast and simple. The second time I made it, I used ginger snap cookies for the base (they are harder to pound to a fine dust though). Only butter is needed next to make the crust. And instead of just fresh strawberries for the top, I used canned peaches as well. My, it's been a long time something I make taste so good it's inspired me to make a new dessert every weekend.
All of the components are very tasty. I will serve this to my family this evening and edit afterwards
Wow...this recipe really is fantastic! This is the first cheesecake I've ever made, and I was delighted with the end result. Very yummy indeed, and easy to make, which is great for those who have very little time to prepare a desert. I covered it with blackcurrant topping, and it was simply delicious. Thank you for such a great recipe!
The pecan sandies in the crust make this cheesecake soooo good! I will make this again and again.
I made it twice and everyone is asking me to make it again.
My boyfriend had always wondered about the secret of his aunt's cheesecake recipe, and when we tried this he realized what it was: no bake cheesecake! He said this tasted just like it and thought it amazing. I thought it was pretty good.
It was better the next day for sure. This was my first cheesecake without the baking part. I still prefer the baked cheesecakes. Not bad though. m.keddie, cambridge, ontario
It is an easy and great tasting recipe, my husband's favorite now. I just used graham cookies to keep it even more simple... Cooked up some mixed berries to go on top. Going to do it again.
YUMMMMMY...not a cheesecake in the sense, but delicious just the same. Nice, creamy texture and good cream cheese taste...and very simple and quick to make. Didn't have any fruit to add to it, but I did use a chocolate cookie crust. If you're looking for something quick and easy to satisfy your sweet tooth, you just found it. Will be making this one again. Thanks for sharing.
For what I needed it was perfect! Sure it's not super fancy but it got the job done. I thought the creamy texture was great and the flavor delicious. I did use two packages of cream cheese and sour cream instead of whipping cream. I will definitely makes this again. The best part was that it was super quick to make!
this is more like a cheesecake pie but very good! I didn't have pecan sandies so i added some pecans to the crust, and served with blueberry sauce. I give this 4 stars. I just made this again tonight for my grandmas birthday oh my sooo goooood! i shaved dark chocolate,put it in the mixture and on top and covered with fresh rasperries! now its 5 star
My family loved this cheesecake! Very easy to make. I followed the suggestions of others and used 1/2 tbsp of lemon juice and 1 tbsp of vanilla flavoring. I also used 2- 8 ounce pkgs of cream cheese. Will make this again.
I made this with mini store-bought graham cracker crusts and it was the perfect amount. I also substituted 1/4 tsp lemon flavoring instead of juice because it was all I had. Even my picky eater thought it was good.
Very yummy! I used tubanadio (sp?) instead of suger and cereal cumbs for the crust.
Recipe is mis-named. Result is nothing like cheesecake, but more of a mousse.
This recipe was the bomb. My husband and kids loved it. I didn't use any lemon juice, its not a favorite of ours, used vanilla instead and topped it with raspberries instead. And it does taste better the next day.
LOVE IT! It's perfect just the way the recipe is written! Always a nice touch = strawberry or cherry topping! :)
This was delicious! The texture was great, creamy and smooth. I'm what you would call a cheesecake snob, thinking you couldn't get a truly good cheesecake unless you baked it, but this recipe proved me wrong. I didnt have the Pecan Sandies on hand so I crushed Almond Windmill cookies with my graham crackers for the crust, and added a topping of Sour cream, Vanilla, and sugar w/strawberries, delicious! My husband and I loved it!
in all fairness i messed this up by not whipping up the cream enough so it sort of turned into a mush as opposed to a cake, i will freeze it and eat it like that, lol. i will say though that it has a more creamy than a cheesy taste, i may try to increase the cheese to 2 packages next time. also-i recommend using a nutty crust, it compliments the cake wonderfully.
I love cheesecake, but have never had much success (or patience) with making them in the past. This recipe satisfied my cheesecake craving without all the trouble of making a regular cheesecake. Very good!
Great filling for a cheese cake. I used instead of lemon juice, vanilla extract and sour cream instead of wipped cream as other reviwer said. Excellent. By the way..I used pie crust..great taste!
i read all the reviews and then decided to make this on a big part but this was a real flop on the name of cheesecake it has nothing laki an orignal cheesecake i had to chage the name from cheesecake to cheese mouse and even then it was not something one could take the second time ther is no camparison of this watso ever thing to the orignal baked cheesecae so dont try this recipe by if u have in mind that it will be a substitute for the cheesecake and i tried the same way as the reviews say thay double the cream cheese and half the lemon
YUMMY YUM YUM!! This was so easy and so good! I used spenda instead of sugar and a ready-made grgraham cracker pie crust. I also poured a can of cherry pie topping on top instead of the strawberries! Very good-me and hubby enjoyed! Oh and it tastes better the longer it sits...was much tastier the day after I made it! Will definately make again!
This recipe is really delicious! Another plus is that it is really easy to make!
This is a great, easy, light cheesecake. (I cheated and used a ready-made crust - it couldn't get any easier!) Tasty without being heavy like other cheesecakes.
Great recipe! Even family members who don't like cheesecake ask for it.
