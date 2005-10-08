No Bake Cheesecake I

Who knew cheesecake could be this easy? I had just about given up on making my own cheesecake after battles with waterbaths, hours of baking and chilling but ending up with heavy, mushy cakes. I used 2 packages of cream cheese and 1 Tbsp of lemon juice at the suggestion of other reviewers. The combination of the graham cracker and pecan sandies crust was delicious and not overly sweet, but it did come out a little crumbly. Maybe more butter would hold it together better. Next time I think I'll add a little vanilla, but this recipe could be tweaked in so many ways. You can easily make it chocolate or marbled with cocoa powder, add a layer of chocolate chips or mix in fruit like thawed frozen raspberries. I would also like to try adding a flavor like kahlua, grand marnier or irish cream. Rather than freezing the cake with strawberries on top, I sliced them and sprinkled a little sugar on and let them rest so a syrup formed. They tasted great piled on top of the cheesecake with the syrup soaking into the crust. Yum! Can't wait to try some variations and share this one with friends!