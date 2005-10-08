No Bake Cheesecake I

240 Ratings
  • 5 169
  • 4 55
  • 3 5
  • 2 6
  • 1 5

This is as quick and easy as cheesecake recipes get, using cookies and graham crackers for a crust in a no-bake cheesecake.

By Jennifer Gurule

prep:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 7 inch cake
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • In a bowl, mix together crushed cookies and graham crackers with melted butter and the 3 tablespoons sugar.

  • Press into a 7 inch springform pan. Place in refrigerator until ready for use.

  • In another bowl, beat cream cheese, 1/3 cup of sugar and lemon juice.

  • Whip cream, and fold into cream cheese mixture.

  • Spread into pan.

  • Top with sliced strawberries (optional). Freeze for 1 hour, covered with foil.

  • Place in refrigerator 30 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 22.9g; cholesterol 65mg; sodium 212.8mg. Full Nutrition
