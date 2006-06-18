Fabulous Fudge Chocolate Cake

This is my favorite chocolate cake recipe because of the moist texture and rich, dark chocolate flavor. Enjoy!

Recipe by Charmaine Brooks

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 1nch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, beat 1/2 cup butter or margarine and 2 1/2 cups brown sugar until well mixed. Add eggs one at a time. Beat in the vanilla and melted chocolate squares. Add 1/2 the sour cream and then 1/2 the dry ingredients to the butter mixture until well blended.

  • Add the remaining sour cream and dry ingredients to the batter. Stir in boiling water.

  • Bake in a greased 9 X 13 inch pan for 35 minutes.

  • Let cool 10 minutes before icing.

  • To Make Caramel Icing: First melt 1/2 cup butter in a saucepan. Stir in 1 cup brown sugar and boil about 2 minutes. Stir in 1/4 cup milk and bring to a boil. Place pan in cold water and stir in the confectioners' sugar. Continue stirring until smooth. Spread over still warm cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 50.8g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 48mg; sodium 233.1mg. Full Nutrition
