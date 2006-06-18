Fabulous Fudge Chocolate Cake
This is my favorite chocolate cake recipe because of the moist texture and rich, dark chocolate flavor. Enjoy!
I've made quite a few chocolate cakes from scratch and this rates up there as one of the best(flourless chocolate cake is the best-I am a HUGE chocolate lover!) I took others advice and used more unsweetened chocolate-more like 6 ounces(I used Ghirardelli-spend a little extra on a better quality chocolate-it makes a difference) and I only used 2 cups brown sugar- and also I used 1/2 cup sourcream and a 1/2 cup heavy cream instead of one full cup of sourcream. I baked in two 9inch pans for 43 minutes. I used buttercream fudge frosting from this site and it was soo yummy. Always make chocolate cake a day or two in advance because chocolate cake taste better with age-the great chocolate flavors come out.Read More
I own my own bakery and I am always looking for a great chocolate cake recipe. I made this cake just to try it out to see if it was something that I would use for my customers in the bakery. The cake was too bitter, too dense and I found that it didn't have a good taste. The taste testers (my employees) have tasted good and bad cake and we were all in agreement that while it wasn't the worst cake, it wasn't good either. Sorry...I will try again, but I am not holding out hope.Read More
This cake was excellent. I used triple the amount of chocolate, as recommended. I didn't have unsweetened chocolate, so I reduced the amount of sugar. I also used coffee instead of the boiling water which added a nice taste. I split the recipe in half and made one 9" cake and had enough batter left over to make 6 cupcakes. The cake was very fudgey and yet was not too heavy. It was also very moist. I served it with white chocolate mousse and strawberries and everyone loved it. I would definetly recommend this recipe.
Okay, I think I've finally found the BEST chocolate cake recipe EVERRRR!! I increased the chocolate to 10 oz and reduced the sugar to 2 cups. This cake came out soooo thick and moist and fluffy. Don't be afraid of the caramel frosting--I was hesitant about it at first but I'm glad I made it because it tastes so so good (I did decrease the powdered sugar to 1 cup because we don't like overly sweet things). Try this cake!!!
This is a good, dependable chocolate cake that doesn't require a lot of monkeying around with to make it so. I did use 4 ounces of chocolate rather than 3, but only because I used a Ghirardelli 4 ounce bar - since it was unsweetened, I couldn't exactly eat the remaining ounce! It's kind of middle of the road in color; not too milk chocolatey light, but neither is it deep, dark blackish brown - it's just a nice chocolate brown with plenty of good, chocolate taste, perhaps in part because I used hot coffee rather than the boiling water which makes the chocolate bloom. It's very moist, with a more sturdy, compact crumb - in other words, it's a little heavier than what you might contrast with that of a boxed cake mix. I was quite happy it. I baked it in two 9" layers, filled it with chocolate ganache and frosted it with a marshmallow buttercream. Dare I say, it almost tasted like a Hostess Cupcake? (Four stars rather than five, only because there are a couple of other chocolate cake recipes on this site that would trump ANY other chocolate cake recipe)
AWESOME sums it up! It is a heavier textured cake, with the best flavor! I am not normally a chocolate cake lover, I made it for my husband. I can't leave it alone! I took the advice of putting in five squares of chocolate, I wouldn't go any less. I didn't have all unsweetened chocolate so I used three semi-sweet and two unsweetened, which worked perfect. I also used the Buttercream frosting found here instead of the Caramel Icing. I wouldn't change anything else! SPECTACULAR!!! Looks like no more cake mixes for me, this is WELL worth the little bit of effort it took to make. :) Enjoy!
A)Instead of 3 eggs, I used just 1 (it made the cake denser, less cake-like and more brownie-like). B)I replaced 1 cup of the white flour with whole wheat pastry flour. C)I used fat free sour cream. D)I increased the chocolate to 5 squares. E)I used a bundt pan Also, instead of the caramel frosting, I made a cream cheese frosting. The cake is outstanding.
Absolutely FABULOUS chocolate cake recipe. I had been using the Hershey's chocolate cake recipe for a couple of years now but this one beat it out hands down. From now on this is the only chocolate cake recipe I'll use. I had 6 different people taste it and they were all amazed at how rich, moist, and delicious it was. It is also to be noted that I made this cake without eggs and it was STILL great. I replace the eggs with Ener-G Egg Replacer and it worked out perfect. Thanks so much for a great recipe. :)
I used this cake recipe for a large Groom's cake -it was completely gone, while 1/3 of the white wedding cake remained. 100 taste testers can't be wrong!
I doubled the amount of chocolate, frosted it with a rich chocolate buttercream and filled it with ganache!! Wow, it was AMAZING!!!
The best chocolate cake I've ever made...and I've made quite a few. It's moist without being too soggy and just tastes great!
This cake WAS fabulous, moist, rich dense... it was good. I used cocoa and oil instead of baking chocolate and it was still rich. I did increase it to the equivilent of 5 ounces of chocolate, like some reviewers suggested. Instead of the caramel frosting, I topped it with my own caramel pecan topping which was awesome. Cook 1 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup butter, 2 T. flour and 1 egg in a saucepan until thickened. Stir in 3/4 cup chopped pecans and 1 tsp. vanilla. Thanks for the recipe.
Although the cake was moist the chocolate flavor of it was off. The sour cream gave it a bitter taste. If your looking for a fudge tasting cake this is not it.
I totally get this cake. Bravo Charmaine Brooks! When you take a bite of this cake the magic happens in your mouth. This cake melts in your mouth into fudge, that's right a big ol' bite of the homemade fudge you make at Christmastime. The silky, soft chocolate cake mixes with the buttery, sugary, creamy frosting and your mouth is full of fudge. The texture of the frosting mixed with the cake is pure fudge just like you buy squares of at the candy shop. I used semi-sweet chocolate squares and swapped strong brewed coffee for the boiling water. The batter is thin but do not fret it bakes into a soft, fine crumb, silky cake. This recipe made 24 cupcakes and one 9 inch round cake. For me the cupcakes did not dome they were flat but nice and moist. They did not stand up to the liners being pulled away as they were so soft. The round cake was very pretty with the frosting poured over it.
The cake was rather tasteless and the icing was runny and had no flavor....just tasted like sugar. It was a disappointing cake.
Yummy! The caramel icing was the best part!
absolutely the best cake I ever baked(and I baked quite z few!) Increased the chocolate to 400 gr and decreased the sugar to 400 gr
I used one cup heavy cream instead of the sour cream...it was very, very delicious.
This cake is absolutely AMAZING!!! The other reviews that stated it tastes better as each day passes are right, it does taste richer with age. I did not follow the recipe exactly because I substituted one cup of plain non-fat Greek yogurt for the sour cream, simply because my system does not agree with sour cream and I have made the same substitution sucessfully in other recipes. I also used five ounces of semi-sweet baking chocolate instead of unsweetened. The semi-sweet was all I had and other reviewers had mentioned using it as well. The cake was definitely not too sweet, I couldn't imagine how it would've turned out had I not used the semi-sweet chocolate. I do have to say that my boyfriend ABSOLUTELY DISLIKES chocolate and he ate two generous pieces of this cake lol! That's saying alot! I didn't use the last four ingredients listed in the recipe to make a frosting, but I used the chocolate buttercream frosting on this website to frost it and it was delicious! I have recommended this recipe to my friends already!
My favorit chocolate cake recipe! Just made this for a birthday and everyone loved it so much that it was completely gone! I took the advice on substituted broiling water with coffee and it sure added more flavor. The caramel frosting sounded weird to me at first but it went so well with the cake. The cake was moist, dense and fudgy. This is a simple recipe and the outcome is amazing.
Really good, I used yogurt in lace of sour cream and added more chocolate. It stayed moist for about a week !
I must say this is the most moist chocolate cake I have ever eaten! Everybody absolutely raved about this cake! At first I thought it was too sweet so I didn't make the caramel frosting. It smelled so good while baking but when I opened the oven door, There wasn't much smell anymore. I even pinched at the corner of the cake, it tasted bland to me, so I decided to make the caramel frosting. Thinking it was a failure of a cake, I made cupcakes out of the extra batter to taste it. Lo and behold! IT TASTED GREAT! Even without the caramel frosting! Everybody at work loved the cake which has the frosting, and people at home loved the cupcake with/without frosting! It's an absolute hit and people can't get enough of it! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
OMG! this cake is fantastic! When my daughter told me she wanted a chocolate fudge cake for her b-day, -- i was kinda leery because i've tried several that were just ...eh. But this one is absolutely perfect! its thick, yet moist and OH so fudgy! I did add extra chocolate like other people had mentioned, i used 7 squares of Semi-sweet instead of unsweetened and it was just right i think! I used Caroline's chocolate fudge frosting w/ it and it turned out terrific!
I registered as a member of this site SIMPLY so I could review this incredible cake. Based on the very favorable reviews, I knew that I had a decent cake recipe on hand, but I had no idea the extent of this cakes deliciousness! I made it before a get-together with a few friends, and every SINGLE one of them professed that this was the best cake they had ever had. In fact, they even sang "For She's a Jolly Good Fellow" in honor of my bringing this wonderful cake to their home! The only changes I made to this recipe are as follows: 1) I used 6 of the 1oz unsweetened chocolate squares, and 2) I used 3/4 a cup of sour cream, simply because that was all I had on hand. And my my, how marvelously it turned out. I paired it with an incredible chocolate fudge buttercream frosting that I found on this site. Baker beware- once you share this cake with your friends, you will be hounded to make it again and again as long as you know them! Thanks for the wonderful recipe, Cindy.
Let me start by saying that I'm not much of a baker. But this cake was a breeze to make & turned out GREAT!! I only made a slight change purely by mistake I used semisweet chocolate as opposed to unsweetened & used about 8 onces instead of the reccomended 6. I bought a pound plus bar from Trader Joes I was in a hurry & didn't notice the semisweet on the label & unfortunatly nowhere on the wrapper does it say the wt. per sq., so I used 1/2 the bar. Long story short (too late) it was delish. But let the cake come to room temp before serving & it's crazy moist & fudgy!! Oh used a buttercream frosting I also found on the site instead of the caramel.
I loved this cake! And, so did everyone at my Grandson's Fiancee's Baby Shower. It's chocolately, like it should be and moist. Easy to make and just plain good.
Awesome cake! First time making one from scratch and it turned out perfect! Used 6oz of chocolate like others suggested. Also, baked in two 9" round pans at 375 for 35 minutes. Also used recipe for Chocolate Buttercream Frosting. Couldn't have been more perfect!
Yummy! This cake turned out awesome. I took it into work for a co-workers birthday and everyone loved it. I baked it in a bundt pan, used 5 squares semi-sweet chocolate and reduced sugar. Thanks for the gr8 recipe.....I will use this one again!
This is the moistest and richest chocolate cake I've ever tasted. Delicious!
This cake is wonderful, and there aren't many kids that don't like chocolate. Next time I would leave out the carmel icing, much better cake without it.
Simply Ah-Mazing! Easy to cook, not complicated, and tastey. It's very rich and delightful, I made this for my fathers birthday and he loved it. Instead of the caramel frosting I used chocolate and filled with a chocolate fudge inside. Hrmm Also cooked in a bunt pan and filled the inside with strawberries and topped with nuts.
It was an alright cake there was nothing special about it, it was an ordinary cake and a little bit dry for me but its still worth a try....
Yum! Great recipe, you do need a MASSIVE bowl as it makes so much, I was brave and tipped all the batter into one large round baking tin, i had to give it another 20 minutes in the oven but it did cook through eventually and it was GORGEOUS!! I put rasberry jam (jelly) in the middle and frosted it with chocolate fudge icing...ooohhh it was good.
with some alterations I found that this is the absolute best recipe for chocolate cake but I made MANY changes. First, I cook with a digital scale because I find it more acurate so I changed it to metric. 2nd, 24 servings is HUGE so I halved the recipe to 12 servings. I reduced the flour to 120 g, reduced sugar to 100g white sugar &100g raw sugar, 2 eggs (instead of 1.5), increased chocolate to 60 g, and used 30 g mayonaise instead of 115 g sour cream. I iced it with home made whipped cream as a base to black forrest cake but it could have been eaten plain. It was light and moist at the same time (which is REALLY hard to find). With the revised recipe 8 people can have small but satisfying pieces.
Family said it was the "best ever" from my chocoholic file!
This is the best chocolate cake I've ever had, because I prefer a denser, moister cake in the chocolate flavor category.
Delicious! Even though I had a horrid time making this it was not the recipes fault! I forgot to add the cup of boiling water so I hade to take the cake out of the oven (had only been in there a few seconds) and pour it back in the bowl and add the water in! Anyway, despite that, it was delicious. Moist and soft! I used a butter cream icing from this site and then sprinkled crushed chocolate chips on top. I made them into cupcakes. For the chocolate squares I used cocoa because I did not have the squares. It worked perfect because the back of the box told me that for one square of chocolate use 3 tablespoons of cocoa and 1 tablespoon of oil. I used the equivalent of 5 squares like everyone said. Great recipe!
This cake really is All It's Cracked Up To Be, although I followed another reviewer's advice and doubled the amount of chocolate I used. Not like chocolatey like fudgy brownies - more like luscious, fruity, dense and moist chocolate cake.
This cake is worth every star. I used a simple chocolate icing. My co-workers went crazy for this cake. I love the texture. I listened to the other reviewers and followed their advice of increasing the chocolate squares. Don't think of using less than the 5 squares if you are a chocolate lover. Very enjoyable for the chocolate lover.
I wanted a chocolate cake to make for my sons 8th birthday and based on the reviews, chose this one. I have to say, it was a pretty bad cake. It was entirely too dense, actually sinking in the middle once the cake cooled. I though about lessening the eggs and maybe not putting in so much sugar, but thought I should at least follow the recipe before I began tweaking it.
This wasn't the chocolate cake I was looking for. Kids didn't think it was that great either. I increased the chocolate but still wasn't chocolatey enough. I will continue looking for the perfect chocolate cake recipe.
I really enjoyed this cake. Mine turned out nicely moist while not too dense. It does appear a very slight bit lower in the center, but it's not an issue at all. Not "sunken" like some have commented. I like that the chocolate called for can be increased per other comments. I like to see people's tweaks...that's what cooking is about. I've always found it interesting the extreme differences of opinion on recipes I guess. I didn't find this too time consuming or hard to make at all. It's not a box mix so it takes more than 3 steps. I typically assume that any radical differences from other outcomes is due to my oven, over-mixing, etc. I would advise trying others' tweaks and get to know your oven, this is a good little cake and honestly I'd rather use this instead of a mix any day. I'm sure the icing could be easily halved, not everyone can stand that same level of sweetness. I sprinkled a pinch of sea salt on top on a still warm serving of my first piece...DEElicious!!
Took alot of prep time and no one really liked it except for the small kids
nice flavor with the sour cream, moist, not as chocolatey as the dark chocolate cake
Loved it!!! I also added more chocolate as everyone else suggested. Turned out awesome!
I used 6 squares like others suggested, but didn't change anything else! PERFECT! I had been using Dark Chocolate Cake I but I much prefer this one!
This recipe as it's written is too sweet and flavorless. The sweetness is almost sickning. I have made it as written and with changes (more chocolate, coffee etc) and either ways it just not good. I also found no "fudgyness" in the cake at all. There are much better recipes out there.
This was really good, the only problem I had was getting it out of the pan. It was super moist...so much it stuck to the pan. Will try greasing it differently next time. Otherwise it disappeared in one birthday sitting :)
This cake was really good, light and fudgey. The only thing that I didn't like much was that it is not very chocolatey, and I doubled the chocolate! I think 5 squares of chocolate is not enough for such a big recipe.
I followed other's advice and used more chocolate, but I used 8 oz bittersweet chocolate chips instead of 3 unsweetened, 1 cup coffee instead of water, 2 eggs for a more dense cake, and 1.5 cups of brown sugar because the chips are sweet. Came out great! Used ganache on top and whipped ganache between layers. Thanks for the recipe!
Cake is moist but is much too sweet - have to cut down the sugar on both cake and icing and it will be great.
This is the BEST chocolate cake I ever had. It is very moist and mine was a little bit too sweet as I didn't realize the last four ingridients were for the caramel sauce :) In addition to adding all the extra sugar, I used 10 oz of semisweet chocolate. Even though it was a little too sweet, it was still the best chocolate cake I've ever had. The caramel sauce was so delicious... I can't wait to make it again... I am so thankful for this recipe, thank you allrecipes.com.
I love this chocolate cake recipe! It's the only one I use. It's perfectly moist and dense. I, too, add more chocolate like other reviewers suggest. We have ours with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting or Cream Cheese Frosting. YUM!
This is the best cake say I and everyone I've made it for. The only thing I do differently is I don't put in the 1/4 cup milk or 1 3/4 cups confectioner's sugar. I throw in an extra handful of flour if batter seems thin, and sometimes I put in 4 squares of chocolate instead of 3 for darker chocolate taste. See Carol's Maple Butter Frosting for an ideal one to go with this cake. I make it into a chocolate frosting recipe by not putting in the maple extract and adding 6 squares of melted chocolate and 1/4 cup cocoa to offset sweetness of confectioner's sugar. Together they are heaven!
This was gone in 24 hours. Everyone who tried it said they really liked it!
This is an excellent cake! I made it for a friend's birthday and brought it to a meeting for our coworkers. Everyone loved it, and it was all gone within half an hour. This one's a keeper!
WOW! What an AMAZING cake! This was my first "from scratch" cake, and as long as you follow the directions as written, this is a cake that will come out perfect! I also made my frosting from scratch (the reason I decided to start making cakes from scratch) & found that I could eat this cake without the frosting! Don't let the color of the batter when it's mixed fool you... it was as dark, and tasty as the picture showed! Oh! I used two 9 x 1 pans, so I want to say it took a little less time to cook. I started really watching after 20 minutes or so.
I believe the person who found this cake to be "bitter" must have had some bad ingredients. I just made this today and it is THE BEST chocolate cake I have ever made (and I'm 62!). I love allrecipes.com because of the reviews, and I invariably follow some of the advice. For this cake, I used 4 oz. unsweetened and 1 oz. semisweet (because that's what I had), took the brown sugar to 2.25 cups, and used 2 eggs instead of 3. I love, love, love this cake.
I used 6 squares of chocolate, as I had seen some other reviewers suggest. I also used semi-sweet chocolate, as it was the only kind I could find at the store when I went. I thought it was too sweet and not chocolaty enough. Next time, I think I'll reduce the sugar, maybe increase the chocolate a little bit more, and try harder to find unsweetened chocolate. But then, I personally like really bitter chocolate products. The cake was still very good, and had a really interesting texture to it. I was afraid of the sour cream because I don't like it, but you can't tell it's in there at all. Also, I did not make this icing, but instead threw together a chocolate butter cream icing without a recipe. Mmm.
Its really FUdgey! My cake came out really dense, like a brownie. Only alterations I did was to put in 5 blocks of chocolate and threw in 200g of chocolate chips. Found the caramel too sweet. Maybe I'll pass the caramel frosting and do a normal chocolate one instead.
This cake was so delicious & easy to make. I made it exactly as written with one exception of 2 extra chocolate bars.
i'm very disappointed after all this work and shopping for special ingredients that I don't regularly have in my kitchen like sour cream and unsweetened chocolate. The only change I've made is using 2cups of sugar and doubled the chocolate , so even after I doubled the chocolate I felt like it's not very fudgy besides I baked it only for 30 mins and on oven temperature 325 and it was done . Any way it came out very dense and not very moist as I was excepting . i'm gonna stick to my recipe which calls for less ingredients and less effort and the result is way much better
I doubled the amount of chocolate squares and used only two cups of brown sugar. I forgot to add the cup of boiling water and the cake still turned out pretty well. It had more of a brownie consistency. I'll probably make this again...only next time, I'll include the boiling water! Oh, and I frosted it using Chocolate Frosting I (also from this website).
I made the mistake of not reading the reviews before I made this cake. I followed the recipe exactly. Needed lots more chocolate!! The icing way overpowered the cake, which had very little flavor.
Oh, my this is good. My 11 yr old son (first time making a cake) made this tonight. It was better than any cake I've made. Only problem was with the icing. It must have harden to fast and had crunchy chunks of caramel (but eh, what's wrong with that).
Made this for a co-worker for her birthday. This cake was awesome and it got rave reviews. The only change I made was I added 6 squares of chocolate instead of the called for 3. It was a moist, dense cake that was loved by all. Topped it off with the Whipped Cream Cream Cheese frosting I got from this site. Will definatly make this again.
This was not to my liking. The middle of the cake sunk in and the edges were burnt really bad. When I took it out, the middle was soupy. It tasted pretty bad and nearly inedible because of the raw center. Never making this again.
This cake is fantastic! It is very moist and easy to make. I read the other reviews and added more chocolate (three ghiradelli bars) but other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. I even used light sour cream (it was all I had) and it turned out great!
I read all the reviews before i made this cake and i decided to add a few things. To the batter: I added an extra square of unsweet chocolate. I mixed in a cup of pecan peices, a cup of coconut flakes, and about half a bag of semi-sweet chocolate chunks (ok ok ok .. maybe a little more then half). Then i decided it was proboboly going to be VERY rich and i chose a whipped cream topping instead of the caramel which didnt really appeal to me in the first place. I used the Stabilized whipped cream iceing from this site. To decorate the cake i toasted the remaning coconut flakes as well as about 1/3 of a cup of pecans (i crushed them a little bit) and i used that mixture to coat the cake by just patting it gently into the iceing with my hand. IT LOOKED SOOO PRETTY!! and then i melted some of the semi-sweet chunks in a plastic bag and drizzeled a thin stream of chocolate all over the top! It looked and smelled soooo amazing! its the best cake i've ever attempted! thanks for the recipe!
this is the bestest chocolate fudge cake I have ever tried in my whole life. but I made some changes to the recipe. instead of adding dark or milk chocolate, I used white chocolate which made the texture of it even more velvety.... yummmmm!!! I think that everyone should try this. its absolutey irresistible!
I added some extra chocolate to this recipe and also lowered the amount of sugar. I made this recipe earlier this year for Valentine's Day and my husband and I LOVED it! I then later caught my father finishing it off right out of the fridge. He requested it for his birthday :) Definitely recommend this recipe!
Wow! I have tried many chocolate cakes in my years with doing wedding cakes and I would have to say that this one outrates all others!!! I took the suggestion from other viewers to add more chocolate and what a great idea! Very moist and extremely rich. Just the way I like to eat my cakes! Thanks so much for sharing your receipe!! #1
Not bad but not great. Didn't try the icing. Tried just the cake and didn't have much taste definitely needs some good icing.
I made this yesterday for my son's birthday. It was wonderful! I used 5 squares of chocolate and made 2 round cakes. I didn't use the caramel topping, I instead made the French Buttercream frosting from this site. This will be the cake I make all the time now!
This is my second time making this cake and it sunk in a little bit this time. It was still fabulous and yummy! I increased the chocolate to 8 oz and used 3/4 of water with instant coffee dissolved in it. I also added 1/2 cup of chocolate chips to the batter.
I liked how easy it was to put together. But I think the next time I try the recipe I will splurge and buy a better quality chocolate. The end result was too close to a boxed cake mix for me.
This cake is excellent. It is very straight forward and easy to do. I used the buttercream frosting as well and gave it as a birthday cake- it was such a big hit.
I made a smaller version, doubling the chocolate, reducing the sugar by a third, forgoed the icing and replaced the hot water with Bailey's. Nice and alcoholic with a hint of coffee. YUM (^_^)
This was good but it had sort of an odd taste to it, I suspect it might be the brown sugar. I think next time I make it I'll decrease the brown a little and add some white sugar. Otherwise very good!
Yum! So rich and good and delicious. I did use an extra ounce of chocolate and 2 eggs instead of 3. Don't really know if this changed anything but this cake turned out really well.
Lovely and moist. I did a smaller version with half the amount of sugar but some extra chocolate, and served it with sour cream rather than icing, making it feel quite grown up!
This cake was just wonderful....perfect for a birthday cake. I made two layers with almond frosting and it tasted great. The texture was perfect. We're making another one today!
My family loved this cake. It was super moist and tasty. I change 1/4 cup of flour for 1/4 cup of cocoa and it worked fine. I was a little scared about the running batter, but it worked just fine. I really recommend this recipe!
Made this for a birthday, it tasted great. The only changes I made were to up the quantity of chocolate and I used semi-sweet. I also used 2 round pans and it came out just fine. Iced with the creamy chocolate frosting found on this website. It came out very rich, great for chocolate lovers!
Made this for Tyler's birthday cake. Moist, rich and chocolatey!
This was good but I took advice of others and added 5 chocolate squares. I also didn't have enough sour cream so I substituted w/ 1/2 cup non fat plain yogurt and 1/2 cup low fat sour cream. It still tasted really rich! Also added some extra chocolate chips. I split the cake in half and used Ganache filling and smothered the outside w/ Ganache...mmmm!!! good
Excellent cake. I used 7 squares of Chocolate and added some coffee grains to my boiling water, this made it sweet, dense and a fudge like consistency. Thank you for this great reciped. This will be the only Chocolate recipe for me!!
we tripled the chocolate as suggested by other reviewers and it was great. we used a chocolate icing recipe from this site. only suggestion would be to use a loose icing or glaze, as the cake was crumbling during application of icing. we ended up freezing the cake to ice and all was well. thanks
wow. this was fantastic. and easy to make! I made it for my mom's birthday and everybody loved it! I tweaked this a little by using a little less sugar (1/2 or 1 cup less.. i eyeballed it) and more chocolate (sweetened, because I didn't have any unsweetened chocolate) turned out to be just the enough amount of sweetness overall, with the icing. when I spread icing in between layers of the cake, it soaked into the cake and made it moist and soooo good.
This cake came out great. Like others, I used 5 pieces of chocolate, which I think was the perfect amount. Also, I didn't make the caramel frosting but a coffee butter frosting (found on allrecipes), which everyone just raved about. The icing and cake really complimented each other. Definetly will make this cake again.
Delicious cake. Only change I did was use Star Buck house blend coffee in place of the boiling water. I frosted cake with Carolines Fudge frosting from this website.
This cake is so good! I use nutella as a frosting..my family loves it
All around great recipe! The cake turned out moist and had a nice flavor. I do wish it had a bit more chocolate flavor. The topping was awesome and went really well with the cake...it was eaten quickly in our house!!!
This cake came out very good and moist and fudgey. It got stuck to the top of my mouth and I def. needed something to drink with it. To me that is a good thing. It is very rich. I made it and frosted it with Hersheys Perfectly Chocolate Frosting and topped it with chopped pecans. The only thing I did different was add 10 ounces of unsweetened chocolate as other reviewers had suggested.
WOW!! This was just the recipe I've been looking for. SO chocolaty and rich. Just the right sweetness for a dark chocolate lover. Thanks so much for this!!!
This was a home run. I,like many others added extra chocolate, 6 squares. I thought I overcooded it because it wasn't done in 35 min., so I added another 4 min. and the edges looked a bit too done. I always make my cakes the day before and sure enough the next day it was wonderful. My family loved it. I will definatley make this cake again, and again, and again. Thanks for this great recipe.
This is the BEST chocolate cake I've ever made! Thanks for sharing!
A delicious home-made flavor cake. Fills up the 9" x 13" pan. I recommend this recipe.
