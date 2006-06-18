Fabulous Fudge Chocolate Cake

I registered as a member of this site SIMPLY so I could review this incredible cake. Based on the very favorable reviews, I knew that I had a decent cake recipe on hand, but I had no idea the extent of this cakes deliciousness! I made it before a get-together with a few friends, and every SINGLE one of them professed that this was the best cake they had ever had. In fact, they even sang "For She's a Jolly Good Fellow" in honor of my bringing this wonderful cake to their home! The only changes I made to this recipe are as follows: 1) I used 6 of the 1oz unsweetened chocolate squares, and 2) I used 3/4 a cup of sour cream, simply because that was all I had on hand. And my my, how marvelously it turned out. I paired it with an incredible chocolate fudge buttercream frosting that I found on this site. Baker beware- once you share this cake with your friends, you will be hounded to make it again and again as long as you know them! Thanks for the wonderful recipe, Cindy.