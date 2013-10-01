Grandma Snyder's Oatmeal Cake

This is a great cake for any sweet tooth. It is good served hot too.

By Pam Haycraft

18
1 - 9 x 13 inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour water over oats, let stand.

  • Cream 1/2 cup butter or margarine and sugars. Add eggs and blend in a large mixing bowl. Sift the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg together. Add to sugars and egg mixture. Add vanilla and oats mixture, blend well.

  • Pour batter into a 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 30-40 minutes.

  • To Make Icing: Mix together 6 tablespoons melted butter, 1 1/2 cups brown sugar, 3/4 cup evaporated milk, coconuts, nuts, and 1 teaspoon vanilla.

  • Pour this coconut concoction over the hot cake.

  • Put cake under broiler, and watch close so nuts don't burn, about 5-10 minutes. Serve hot or let cool. Enjoy.

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 57g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 47.4mg; sodium 243.9mg. Full Nutrition
