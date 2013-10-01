Grandma Snyder's Oatmeal Cake
This is a great cake for any sweet tooth. It is good served hot too.
WOW!! After reading a couple reviews, I too, put less sugar (1/2 c white, 1/2 c brown in batter, and only 1 c. brown in icing) and it gets more fabulous everytime I eat another piece!! Very moist, not too sweet but definately satisfies the sweet tooth. I also omitted the nuts but am going to try pecans next time. I've tried a lot of recipes on this site and don't leave reviews often but this one deserves the praise and I highly recommend it!Read More
I tried this recipe as written and found the cake way too sweet w/so sweet a topping. Another problem may have been that I used 1-minute oatmeal. With so much icing the cake came out soggy. In my opinion, if you have to tweak a recipe, I don't think it should receive 5 stars. If you tweak it, why not resubmit w/adjustments to make the recipe better?Read More
This cake is out of this world . Too bad there isn't a 10 star rating because it deserves it .. I made tis cake 2 weeks ago and have made it 4 time sence then . People were hunting me down to get the recipe ( at a funeral no less ), so print out extra copies to take with you because your gonna need'em . HEAVENY , HEAVENLY . This is a man catching cake and a women ego lifting cake . DDO NOT USE INSTANT NOR QUICK COOKING OATES, USE THE OLD FASHION HAVE TO COOK 5 MINUTES KIND.
Wonderfully moist and delicious. I made two small cakes instead of one large one, and froze one for later. It is especially wonderful when warm, or re-heated.
This cake is awesome. I made some changes though to some of the ingredients. I used 1/4 cup butter, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 cup of milk and it was perfect. I made a glaze for it too. I used allrecipe's Vanilla Glaze that was made with only conf. sugar, vanilla extract, and milk. I drizzled the glaze on the top. Just a little is needed. It was awesome.
Oh what a hit! Everyone was THRILLED when I showed up with Oatmeal Cake -- Fabulous Recipe. My 95 Year old Granny said "Where did you find my recipe, I looked all over?"
This cake is sooo great. When it came time for my moms birthday she only had one request. Oatmeal Cake. We have made this cake alot over the past few years and it is always great. I do double the spices though.
I was so glad to find this recipe as I had lost the one given to me as a bridle shower gift along with a cake pan. I like to make this for potlucks and church suppers. Very good.
This is funny... My Grandma Snyder gave me this exact recipe years ago and I cannot find it anywhere. I thought is was called Grandma Snyder's Cake because it was HER recipe..... Anyone know the origin of this recipe?
Excellent, decadently sweet cake. It's even better the next day, so make it the night before. Quick, easy and delicious!
I'm glad I read the reviews before I tried this recipe. Too sweet was used a lot, so I reduced each of the sugars to 3/4 C. and reduced the water to 1C. I also used vegetable oil and applesauce instead of butter. I prefer more of a spice flavor, so I used 1T of pumpkin pie spice instead of the cinnamon and nutmeg. I was very pleased with the outcome. I skipped the icing because the cake is sweet enough and there's really no need.
Used dark brown instead of light brown sugar because it's what I had on hand. Have a very short list of nuts I find palatable, and walnuts aren't on it so subbed pecans for those. The result? Yummeh! I imagine the dark brown sugar added a bit more moisture to my cake, making it a touch heavier than the original, but the crumb is still tender, light enough and delish. The deeper molasses flavor was also a nice complement for this particular kind of cake. That said, will make this with light brown next time around. Now, the icing is lovely. It's sorta half topping, half soak cake stuff. I was sort of craving tres leches cake when I decided to take it a little easier (fat- and sugar-wise) and make this instead, and the two def share an ancestor or two. The icing is great. Adds nice taste and texture dimension: sweet, creamy, coconut-y. Gives this cake a kind of down to earth decadence that puts it over the top. You can easily halve the icing recipe if you make it and find it to be too much of a soak, or you can tinker with the sugar, evap milk and such to taste or dietary preferences. What's really neat about this recipe is that, in addition to it being super tasty, it strikes me as a very mild spice cake, and thus very flexible and forgiving.
This cake is truly unique and delicious. I promise very few of your friends will have had this and they will love it!!!! You can also try sprinkling the coconut and nuts directly on the cake and then pouring the butter mixture right on top! It seeps into the cake and makes it nice and moist!
THIS IS A GREAT CAKE!!! MY GRANDMA WAS GRANDMA SNYDER AND NOW I'M WONDERING IF THIS IS HER RECIPE TOO. PRETTY NEAT TO FIND THIS!!! TSCHEER
Moist and delicious! I made the cake recipe as is, but ran out of a few ingredients for the icing so I made the following modifications: only 1 cup brown sugar, buttermilk instead of evaporated, 1 cup pecans instead of 1.5 of walnuts. Not too sweet, as other reviewers suggested.
Excellent recipe! I think it's actually better when it's cool, or even the next day. It almost like letting it sit for a day softens the flavors and mellows the sweetness or something. The cake is very sweet, but it's supposed to be that way, in my opinion. Since it is so rich, you could cut it into bite size pieces and serve a very large crowd. I did use old fashioned oats because that's what I had on hand, and it still came out fine. I might reduce the nutmeg a little. A day later the flavor is great, but straight out of the oven, the nutmeg was a little overpowering for my tastes. Awesome cake recipe that I definitely think I'll make again!
Tried this today using Splenda instead of sugar...it fell, although it does taste good. Other than substituting the sugar I followed the recipe exactley , next time I will use sugar.
Too sweet . Did not raise.
Very sweet. Too sweet. But I think with less sugar mixture on top it would be perfect. Also would like to try a cream cheese frosting instead because the cake itself is good too.
I liked this cake (as did my family), but it didn't turn out very cakelike, it had more of a rich brownie consistency than a cake consistency. It was good, but it wasn't what I expected. Maybe I did something wrong?
Wow. Oatmeal transforms from a healthy breakfast food, into a sweet tooth's dream. Moist, gooey, caramely-mmm! Take this to your next potluck or picnic, and watch even the crumbs disappear!
This cake is great! I cut down on the sugars and used pecans instead of walnuts! This one is definitly a keeper!!
This cake is awesome! I always use self-rising flour so I leave out the salt and baking soda. Don't like nutmeg (too strong) so I left that out too. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. Served it to guests and husband--everyone LOVED it, especially husband! This will become my "go to" recipe for potlucks or family meals from now on!
I doubled the recipe and made the following substitutions: all whole wheat flour for the all purpose, equal amount of unsweetened applesauce for the butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1 cup Splenda for the sugar and I didn't have nutmeg so I used an equal amount of bottled ground fresh ginger. I also didn't bother with the topping - just served it plain. The cake was delicious, even though it came out a little denser than a white flour cake would. It was very easy to make and I will be making it again. This is a keeper!
Outstanding cake that came out beautifully. I used old fashioned oats, which I think makes a difference. I used pecans instead of walnuts, and may cut back (1/2 - 1 cup) on them next time I make this (there WILL be a next time). Thanks!
So delicious, moist and perfect if you like a combination of german chocolate and spice cake. My fam LOVED! I didn't have evaporated milk on hand so I used heavy cream.
This is so Good. You can serve this at brunch or a special breakfast meal too. Don;t forget to serve with a little sweeted whipped cream or Cool Whip (I like the Extra Creamy kind).
I have made this recipe several time to take to potlucks at work. It is a big hit. This is the best oatmeal cake recipe I have ever made. The cake is moist and there is plenty of icing. I wouldn't change a thing about the recipe. Thanks for posting.
Just made it for football Sunday and its not going to make it through the afternoon! I made it exactly as specified but wi double cinnamon and it is LUSCIOUS.
I havent tried to make the frosting yet but it looks delish. The cake itself, I cut the recipe in half bc I just wanted a taste. I also substitued white flour for whole wheat flour. I made it three days ago and it still moist and yummy.
My Grandmother used to make this cake all the time! This cake is my children's favorite cake for their birthday. One of my sons doesn't like cake and he eats this with a big smile on his face! One difference is that my recipe says cook for an hour and this says 30-40 minutes... not sure that can be right but I'm off to make this for my son's birthday and I'm going to try the shorter time. Finger's crossed!
This cake is wonderful!!! I followed the recipe exactly. I used sweetened coconut because I wasn't sure which to use. Next time I will use unsweetened because there is already quite a bit of suger in the topping. I also used the recipe for the topping (minus the coconut) for a loaf of banana bread I made and it turned out great!!
This is a wonderful cake. I think it would be a cousin to the german chocolate cake without the chocolate.
Wonderful! Tastes like a big oatmeal cookie!
Following other reviews, I only put 1/2 as much sugar. I think next time, I might cut the flour a little, since it was a little dry with 1 cup (total) less sugar. Still very good!
I have been looking all over for this recipe, a senior citizen gave it to me years ago and I lost it while traveling all over the place. Thanks for posting this one.
This is definitely a cake I will make again! I followed exact recipe, however the cake part did not rise as much as anticipated. Any suggestions would be appreciated!
This cake was good, but a tad too sweet for my tastes. I made the mistake of increasing the icing recipe to accommodate a 12 ounce bag of coconut, which seemed to be too much icing. I’m going to try making it again with a little less sugar in the cake and the icing. It was very pretty and a nice addition to a pot luck luncheon.
I have this recipe and have been making it for years. It's super easy -- comes out moist and sweet. A favorite at church coffee hour.
This is very good, the whole family loved it.
I didn't know what to expect from this, but it was great! My children loved it, too.
Very good
AWESOME recipe. I made this for dessert last night; my husband loved it, and he actually hates cake. I'll definitely be making this again. Thanks for sharing!
Wonderful cake...better watch the icing while cooking! Update...I am a diabetic and I switched all sugars to Splenda blend and Splenda Brown Sugar blend. The cake cooked well, no problems but the cake did NOT raise my blood sugar! The flavor is there, moist and I recommend this cake substituting the sugars to anyone that is a diabetic! I also cooked the icing on the stove instead of using the broiler.
The cake tasted ok, but it was very dry and "skimpy" in the pan
I'd describe this as a somewhat heavy (no doubt b/c of oatmeal)spice cake w/ a German chocolate cake-type frosting. Followed recipe exactly and it was very easy to prepare. Husband loved it. I thought it was OK. We didn't think it was too sweet, just thought it was a little dense in consistency (maybe my soda was old?). Will try it again however.
Cut the sugar and used coconut milk
This cake is great .I just used a little less sugar after reading some reviews .Making it again for sure!
Very yummy. Quite dense, which is why I gave it 4 stars instead of 5.
Cake is very moist. I cut the white sugar for the cake by 1/2 cup and it was still pretty sweet. The icing makes up for it.
Very good.
I will be making this again.
I has a good consistency and flavor but my family and I found it to be too sweet! I think I will only do half as much icing next time and decrease the sugar a little.
This recipe is great!
This cake is a crowd pleaser. I just made it for a church function and everyone was raving about how good it was. They all want the recipe. It is a nice old fashioned change to most desserts. I like to make it for Easter and other healthy holidays.
I made this for Easter after my brother had talked about my aunt's that we all loved. I'm sorry aunt Dottie but this is better than yours.
Just like my mom used to make when I was a kid. Followed the directions as written. Mmmm...it’s like a taste of childhood, even if my seven year old palate preferred chocolate then.
I followed the recipe, as written, written and thought it turned out GREAT. My family loved this cake!
Love this recipe
Do not put as much topping on it. It makes it too sweet. There is a balance to sweets that this one goes just a bit too far. Next time there will only be 1/2 to 2/3rds the topping used.
So delicious, and easy to make! A keeper!
