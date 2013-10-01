Grandma Snyder's Oatmeal Cake

Used dark brown instead of light brown sugar because it's what I had on hand. Have a very short list of nuts I find palatable, and walnuts aren't on it so subbed pecans for those. The result? Yummeh! I imagine the dark brown sugar added a bit more moisture to my cake, making it a touch heavier than the original, but the crumb is still tender, light enough and delish. The deeper molasses flavor was also a nice complement for this particular kind of cake. That said, will make this with light brown next time around. Now, the icing is lovely. It's sorta half topping, half soak cake stuff. I was sort of craving tres leches cake when I decided to take it a little easier (fat- and sugar-wise) and make this instead, and the two def share an ancestor or two. The icing is great. Adds nice taste and texture dimension: sweet, creamy, coconut-y. Gives this cake a kind of down to earth decadence that puts it over the top. You can easily halve the icing recipe if you make it and find it to be too much of a soak, or you can tinker with the sugar, evap milk and such to taste or dietary preferences. What's really neat about this recipe is that, in addition to it being super tasty, it strikes me as a very mild spice cake, and thus very flexible and forgiving.