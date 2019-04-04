D's Skillet Gravy

A classic recipe for brown beef gravy. If you like gravy, you'll love this!

Recipe by GaBoi74

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sprinkle flour over the beef drippings in a skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until smooth and brown. Gradually stir in the water so that no lumps form. Boil until thickened, about 10 minutes, stirring constantly. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 1.2g; cholesterol 24.7mg; sodium 300.2mg. Full Nutrition
