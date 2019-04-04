D's Skillet Gravy

Like a previous user said, I started with bacon drippings and it was FANTASTIC! I did 1 1/2 the recipe and made 1/3 of the liquid milk instead of water to give it creaminess. Incredible! I'll admit I added a few extra things like some black pepper, about 6 drops of hot pepper sauce and a little powdered beef stew seasoning and gravy thickener because I was worried it would be too thin. In the end, it was phenomenal and the texture was perfect. Like another previous user, I also knew the ingredients but not the proportions, and this one was right on the money! I also got my kids to taste it, as supper is still a couple of hours away, and they LOVED it!-- Simple and delicious--it would be hard to go wrong with this recipe as a base. Keep in mind, the liquid boils out so if you want a full two cups of gravy, change the recipe to say '3 servings' instead of 2. Enjoy!