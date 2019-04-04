D's Skillet Gravy
A classic recipe for brown beef gravy. If you like gravy, you'll love this!
This is a good basic recipe. I have been making gravy this way for years the only thing I do differently is I use bacon and fry it and not only use the drippings but I fry the bacon pretty crispy and crumble it up and throw it in there too.Read More
Pretty good. Not the country style gravy I was going for. Instead of 4 cups water, I did 2 cups water, 1 cup milk, and 1 cup buttermilk. I had to add cornstarch to thicken it up to my liking and added more salt and pepper. My dinner guests added more salt to it during dinner.Read More
Very good, although I added beef bouillon shakers for extra beefy flavor. Also used 1/2 cup milk for extra creaminess. Thanks for a recipe that will be put to use often!
I did use 1/2 cup of milk and 1 1/2 cup of water for more of a country creamy gravy. It turned out great!
Turned out VERY GOOD as is and it was the first time I made gravy! I love gravy and this one was very good over mashed potatoes and beef. Although I think I might try to use beef stock next time for extra nutrients and flavour and see how that turns out, I think this recipe works fine with just the water and tastes good. I was impressed.
Very, very good. Yields less than I thought it would, but still excellent. I made it with Prime rib drippings and followed the recipe exactly, and it was great. One of the best I've ever tried.
The gravy was a little thin so I almost doubled the flour, used 3 T. grease from roast as pr. recipe, and 2 cups of the liquid from roast. My husband doesn't like any gravy except chicken, and really loved this. Thanks for the simple yet taste recipe.
Absolutely awesome! This was my very first attempt to making home made gravy from pan drippings... and it was delicious! My hunny said it was better than his favorite gravy that his mom makes - that should be another rating in itself!!! Thanks, D! It's delish!
Like a previous user said, I started with bacon drippings and it was FANTASTIC! I did 1 1/2 the recipe and made 1/3 of the liquid milk instead of water to give it creaminess. Incredible! I'll admit I added a few extra things like some black pepper, about 6 drops of hot pepper sauce and a little powdered beef stew seasoning and gravy thickener because I was worried it would be too thin. In the end, it was phenomenal and the texture was perfect. Like another previous user, I also knew the ingredients but not the proportions, and this one was right on the money! I also got my kids to taste it, as supper is still a couple of hours away, and they LOVED it!-- Simple and delicious--it would be hard to go wrong with this recipe as a base. Keep in mind, the liquid boils out so if you want a full two cups of gravy, change the recipe to say '3 servings' instead of 2. Enjoy!
My boyfriend has been craving a gravy like this and this was perfect. I used chicken drippings - perfect - I knew what I needed, but wasn't sure what proportions to use. This was exactly what I was looking for, thanks!!!
GaBoi74, thank you! I needed a fast but tasty gravy recipe asap and yours did the trick! I did, however, add half an onion, minced and two beef bouillon cubes. I made enough for 8 ppl and everyone LOVED it! :)
Very very good, whether one uses beef, sausage, or chicken drippings.
This is probably the way my mother made gravy; somehow mine is always too thin and I add extra cornstarch or flour; but maybe I don't have the patience to wait until it thickens up; I like the idea of adding some beef broth and milk to it instead of all water.
Awsome. I made Rump Roast Au Jus in the crockpot from this site and used the skimmed fat and flour to make roux then used 1/2 cup juices from the meat and about 1 cup water it was soooo creamy and good.
super easy and very tasty!
i just love this gravy...Im not a good gravy maker but this turned out perfect for me...this is a keeper thats for sure..
Used drippings from our meatloaf to have gravy over our mashed potatoes. It was delicious!
Came out great! No lumps! Yummy!
So simple and so good. I used beef broth in place of the water. Thanks for another keeper.
the only real way to make gravy is to make it yourself
I used this recipe after I made pot roast and found that these changes worked best for this dish. I substituted one tablespoon of flour for an equal amount of powered brown gravy mix and mixed in with the butter and flour. Instead of water, I used two cups of the water the pot roast cooked in. I still added pepper, but left out the salt completely because the brown gravy mix is salty enough. I let this simmer for ten minutes and it came out really well - a smooth, rich gravy that really showed off the pot roast and potatoes.
This was a great recipe. I usually can't make gravies but, with this one I was able too. I will use this recipe again. Even my eight year old son liked it and he's hard to please. The only thing I did was use some browning sauce to darken it a little bit other than that the recipe was good as it is. Thanks, D for a easy recipe that I can make!
Love it!!! I used the bacon also but a little more than suggested. Bacon, everythingy is great when bacon is involved.
Very good, I am out of flour so I used 1.5 tbsp cornstarch and it was perfect. I too added a little bit of milk for creaminess.
awesome gravy
This was very similar to my mother's homemade gravy, but I used 1 cup beef stock and 1 cup milk and omitted the salt. We were stingy with it at dinner so we'd have enough leftover for open-faced roast beef sandwiches the next night!
First time for me to make gravy from scratch, it was great! I poured it over fried pork chops from this site.
I didnt try the gravy but my husband requested that I NOT make this again and he eats/likes pretty much everything that I make. He didnt like the flavor.
Really good gravy. Really easy to make. Only advice, careful with the salt depending on what the meat was marinated or rubbed with and if you use beef broth instead of water. Mmmm, brought the mashed potatoes to life.
My folks really enjoyed on their mashed potatoes. My roast beef I made in the crockpot for their noon meal was huge & didn’t leave room to add any veg besides the carrots. I used only broth & some drippings, omitting the water to make it with gluten free flour. It was simple & fast!
This gravy was wonderful! I made it with "A Good Easy Garlic Chicken" from this website and both recipes are definitely keepers!
I made this just as it was describe. Came out just right I just add my seasoning also to the gravy
This was tasty, but took a long time to thicken. I used drippings from a pork roast.
I used one cup water and one cup stock from my slow cooker roast. This gravy was okay but lacked flavor.
THE PERFECT gravy, and I've never had much luck with gravy in the past. Did it exactly as stated. Thanks!
This gravy was very good. I used it over meatloaf and mashed potatoes. Used the drippings from the meatloaf (much more than 3 tbsps) and increased the flour to 3 tbsps. Also, put a dash of Worcestershire sauce and a beef bouillon cube in it just because it was on the counter and made me feel like a real chef throwing extra in. It was much lighter in color and flavor than I am use to with beef gravy and I loved it. Will be using this for shepherds pie in the future.
So easy and so delicious! I love this easy gravy which I made with beef stock to serve with meatloaf.
