Cocoa Apple Cake
This recipe is very moist and rich. I have also made it in loaf pans, and given it away for holidays.
Delicious, easy and very moist (because of the apples). Has no oil either like many of these kinds of recipes (the apples replace it) so you don't get the added fat and calories. To help clarify...2 cups of apples is about 3-4 apples depending on size. I dusted mine with confectioners sugar for a nice presentation.
Excellent recipe: moist as can be, and chocolatey. I used milk chocolate chips since I'm not a fan of semi sweet chocolate, and it came out terrific. This is a keeper.
My grandmother has made this cocoa apple cake for years and years now and it's delicious! She got her recipe off the back of a bag a sugar. The only difference is that her recipe calls for 2 and 1/2 c flour and she finely dices the apple instead of grating it. It's wonderful and will always remind me of her. For some reason, nobody else in the family can make it quite as good as she can -must be that grandmotherly touch! We also freeze it and sometimes just cut a slice off straight from the freezer and eat it ... mmmmmm... this recipe is worth trying -it'll always be one of my treasures!
First off, I changed a few things about this recipe which may be why I didn't think it was a 5-star recipe...I am a self proclaimed recipe changer..drives my hubby crazy! I chopped the apples instead of shredding and I used 3 cups total. I substituted homemade applesauce for the butter to make it healthier and because I had a lot! I also used 4 tablespoons cocoa powder. I really enjoyed it, my hubby did not like the apple-chocolate combo. Very moist even without the butter. Maybe next time I will shred the apples and see if it changes the result any. I will try this recipe again!
I knew I should not have made it, as I can't stop at just one piece. It is wonderful and requires no icing or frosting.
I love this recipie. like most people i chnaged it. i wantd to make muffins with this so i added 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda and cooked them at 350 for about 30 minutes and they came out great
My mother has made this cake for years at Christmas time. You can't find a richer, moist cake in the WORLD.
this was sooo good. didn't last very long in my house. kids loved it.
My mother makes this cake every year for Christmas morning. It's fantastic! She does not think it works well in a bundt pan; I haven't tried it in anything but a loose-bottom tube pan. Would love to hear bundt success stories, as I'd love to make the cake in my Cathedral bundt pan!
This recipe is definitely a keeper. Instead of half a cup of water I used a quarter cup of water and a quarter cup of rum. I also eliminated the allspice and doubled the cinnamon. I will definitely make this part of my holiday baking.
It tastes good but it was a disaster when I tried to get it out of the bundt pan. Luckily I wasn't bringing this cake to anyone because it split in half and the top part remained in the pan. I felt so discouraged because I've never had issues getting cakes out before. And I'm still racking my brain if I did something wrong. But my mom saw it and quickly fixed it. It doesn't look as bad now. But she found it too chocolately (she doesn't care for chocolate) and I love it because of the chocolate chips. Others are eating it and haven't said anything. It is a great way to get rid of all the apples I have.
This has to be my alltime favourite cake off this site! I LOVE it! Its so simple to make and is absolutely delicious!
I made this cake in a 9x13 pan by baking it at 350 for 45 minutes. It was indeed tasty and moist. It had a funny, spongy texture, though. The only changes I made were to use apple cider instead of water and use half margarine/half butter instead of all butter. I did not frost it because it was sweet enough with the mini chocolate morsels I added.
My kids and guest's loved this cake. I added a powdered sugar and vanilla glaze to give it a little shine.
I like apple cake. I like chocolate cake. I'm not too crazy about the combination.
Went apple-picking, so had many apples to use up. This cake was good...not amazing, but good. Some changes based on other reviews: Used both brown and white sugars (1/2 of each), omitted the allspice and doubled up the cinnamon, used 1 cup milk chocolate chips, baked in a 9X13 pan at 350 for 45 minutes. I did think that the apple taste was not as pronounced as I might have preferred. Very moist. Will try in bundt cake shape next time. Side note: I found apples to be not the easiest things to grate.
Incredibly moist and delicious. Kids don't even know they're eating fruit!
Lovely moist cake, took all of the 70 mins and perhaps a little longer in a loaf tin but well worth the wait.
I got mixed reviews on this cake...I thought it was only okay, while others though it was divine. You either love it or are just okay with it.
I really like this recipe, although I used a little less sugar, butter and flour and replaced chocolate chips with red currant berries. It came out very delicious and moist. My whole family loved it, thank you!
very moist , perfect recipe .
A very moist cake, for certain. It wasn't quite as chocolately as I had hoped. I would increase the chocolate chips and probably the cocoa, too. It was tasty, but I felt the result wasn't worth the effort of peeling, coring and grating the apples.
This was amazing. I made a chocolate icing flavored with almond extract to ice cake with while warm and it was a great combo.
This was delicious! Very VERY moist and flavorful..I added a little extra cocoa and skipped the chocolate chips. Went quick!!
i thought the flavor of butter overwhelmed the bread ... but my boyfriend (a butter fiend) loved it
very good
Any doubt this is the best cake? I won third place at the county fair with this cake on my very first try back in 1987...and first the next year.
Very delicious! If you want to really appreciate the apple, chop it instead of shredding it. I also substitued applesauce for the butter. Very, very moist and way fewer fat grams. We eat it up before I can even think about putting icing on it!
This was very moist and very good. I used an egg substitute and rice milk to make the recipe vegan. It still turned out wonderful.
My boyfriend and I made this as an experiment and it was fantastic. I added extra cocoa and a few extra chocolate chips. We put it in two loaf pans and baked it at 350F for close to an hour until a toothpick came out clean. Sorry I don't know the specific time, just keep an eye on it :)
This apple cake was very delicious. I used part brown sugar and omitted the chocolate chips. It was very moist and very yummy, and since I used whole wheat flour, it was much more nutritious than most cakes or sweet breads. Thank you, V Monte.
very moist with wonderful flavor. Next time I might try with chopped nuts and raisins in place of the chocolate chips.
This cake is great. I have been making it since the '70's. It was originally on the back of a Hawaiian sugar box. Don't overcook it and it turns out best if you actually make it in a spring form pan.
Just ok. Not a lot of apple taste and too much cinnamon. I had to put a carmel glaze on top to add flavor to it.
My husband loved this one!
I have made this cake twice now and both times I loved it! The taste changes depending on the type/sweetness of the apples. I used a simple confectioners glaze on the first one and I used shredded coconut on the second. I think that the cake was better without the coconut- it is perfect just as it is! This will absolutely be a holiday tradition in my house, thank you!
Didn't care for it. Chocolate and apples didn't go together very well. The family dissapproved.
This was Ok. I followed the recipe and thought it was a little bland. I used jonathan apples and it might have been better with granny smith. I would also add more chocolate chips.
Very moist and delicious. My husband ate the whole thing.
This cake was ok. The taste was very good and it was very moist, but it didn't seem to hold together very well. I pretty much ended up with a plate of crumbs. Good tasting crumbs, but still crumbs.
PERFECT! This cake is wonderful! I can hardly wait to make for the upcoming holidays.
My mother used to make this cake for me. Always..she died 4 years ago and I haven't had it since. I found this and am ready to make it..I can't wait to try it and remember again the great person that my mother was.
I didn't expect that this recipe would turn out so surprisingly moist and delicious! very simple and plain, quite good for breakfast. I did add candied cherry, my son raves about it...
I made this cake on Saturday to bring to a casual dinner party. It fell apart trying to get it out of the bundt pan for me - just like another reviewer. It was probably not cool enough but even so, I'll use a tube pan or springform next time. It was a Big Hit with the other couple and my husband. Very moist and the chocolate/apple taste was delicious. I followed the recipe to the letter. Will definitelykeep this one in my recipe box.
Really good cake! I replaced 3/4 of the butter with yogurt, which made it really moist and a little bit healthier. My family gobbled it up!
I've made this cake for almost 20 years, it's great. I double the chocolate and the spices, grate my apples finely. It cooks well in a standard pan and any fine fudge frosting makes it absolutely decadent!
Flavor was a little rich for me, everyone else thought it was yummy. Mine actually fell in the middle, so I scooped it up and mushed it into small serving cups. Sprinkled powder sugar and no one new.
This was a favorite recipe of my Grandmothers. We make it every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas in honor of her. We love this cake, it is moist and simple. Kids will devour it.
Very tasty!
So good and moist, but in my opinion it could use some walnuts.
I did not have all spice, but I used pumpkin spice instead and added 1/4 tsp. nutmeg to help make up for what I might be missing. This was the best and the substitution was a good one. I did not frost it as it did not need it. Oh I did put a 1/4 c. more chocolate chips. I grated my thumb, but was worth it!
My daughter made this..it was wonderful.
The combination of apple and cocoa tasted better than I expected. The cake was moist and tasty as others said. I made some changes for a healthier treat. I only added 1 cup of sugar. Since apples and chocolate chips are sweet already, the cake didn't need that much more sugar. And I'm glad I added less than the recipe stated. It was sweet enough. I also took someone's suggestion and added yogurt in place of half of the butter. It was still delicious. I also didn't have enough apples so substituted the rest with some pears I had at home and it was fine. A nice chocolatey dessert for chocolate lovers. Next time I'll add an icing.
Love this cake, my Nana used to make this for our family at Christmas. I think she used to put raisins into it.
I picked apples yesterday, and needed to make something to start using them. This recipe seemed perfect, and, though it required only 2 apples (they were large), it was just that. Easy enough, and very tasty. Aside from chopping the apples in my food processor, I made no changes. (Now, what do I do with the other 9 pounds of apples?)
It was very good and moist. I was wondering if the spices would go well with the cocoa and apple combo, but they just gave it a deeper, richer flavour. The only change I made was to chop the apples instead of grating them, because we prefer a harder texture. Thank you, we'll make it again!
Recipe was amazing...so moist and hearty. I made a few small changes - 1 c. of cubed apples 1 c. shredded; doubled spices as suggested; added 1/2 c. chopped walnuts in with choc chips and cooked in a 9x13 pan. After one bite Hubby said he wanted to take cake to work to show the guys how great a baker his wife was! He has never said that in 8 yrs so thank you lol!
I have been making this cake for over 45 years. I found the recipe on the back of a box of C&H sugar. It's always been a favorite with my family. Only problem I have ever had with this recipe was the altitude in Boulder, CO.
Delicious combination of flavours. I had to use up a bunch of farm apples someone gave me and was craving chocolate, this cake did just the trick. My husband requested it again already. Only changes I made is substituted the butter for vegetable oil, and the water for oatmilk. A little touch of confectioners sugar on top made for a beautiful presentation. Delicious!!! Thanks for sharing.
Great recipe, a keeper for sure. I have made it a couple of times now and it hardly lasts long enough for me to get a piece. The only thing i did differently the second time was add a tablespoon more of cocoa. Excellent!
This is a family favourite! My husband and the kids think it's fantastic. It's super moist, so it tends to fall apart, but we don't care. No icing required - in fact it's really too much. Everyone who has tried it thinks it's great! Made as is, no modifications.
DE-LI-CIOUS!
I made this for my first New Year yoga class. Raves! I made it in two 9x5" loaf pans; came out very moist and delicious. Instead of 2 cups of white sugar, I did one of white and one of brown. I think the chocolate was subtle and didn't overpower the apples, but I love chocolate any kind of way. I also added a half cup of pecans, but next time I'll add more. I'm thinking white chocolate chips would be good too.
So nice! Light texture, not overly sweet. Used 2 macs and 1 mystery apple.. nice flavour. Omitted all spice, used barely a sprinkle of clove and used a 1 1/4 tsp of cinnamon instead and 2 rounded tbsp of cocoa. Next time will add more chocolate chips (and might try walnuts too!) I used 9 x 13 pan for about 45 min. Really happy with this easy recipe.
