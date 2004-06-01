Cocoa Apple Cake

This recipe is very moist and rich. I have also made it in loaf pans, and given it away for holidays.

Recipe by Vicki Monte

Servings: 12
12
Yield:
1 bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream together until fluffy the eggs, sugar, butter or margarine, and water.

  • In another bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa, baking soda, and spices.

  • Add dry ingredients to creamed mixture and mix well.

  • Fold in chocolate chips, apple, and vanilla extract. Stir until these ingredients are evenly distributed.

  • Spoon into greased, floured 10 inch bundt or loose bottom tube pan.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 60 to 70 minutes until cake tests done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 59.5g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 87.2mg; sodium 233.5mg. Full Nutrition
