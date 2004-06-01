Cocoa Apple Cake

It tastes good but it was a disaster when I tried to get it out of the bundt pan. Luckily I wasn't bringing this cake to anyone because it split in half and the top part remained in the pan. I felt so discouraged because I've never had issues getting cakes out before. And I'm still racking my brain if I did something wrong. But my mom saw it and quickly fixed it. It doesn't look as bad now. But she found it too chocolately (she doesn't care for chocolate) and I love it because of the chocolate chips. Others are eating it and haven't said anything. It is a great way to get rid of all the apples I have.