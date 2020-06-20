Watermelon Salad
Have a great summer party with watermelon salad inside its rind. Scoop out the watermelon, add other fruits, put it back in, and you have a personal-sized salad for each person!
This was OK...nothing special at all.Read More
What a great idea! I used fresh pineapple, and cooled the salad before serving. Refreshing and full of vitamins!
Cutting the watermelon is a challenge to be sure, but the flavor of cold watermelon and the great presentation is so worth it. Add a little mint and a dash of salt give it a brighter flavor. I left out the bananas, as they tend to get a little too mushy for my taste. Great, refreshing and delicious fruit bowl. B.J.
Its hard too cut the 'watermelon bowl'... maybe just put in a bowl...
Wow, this brings back sooooo many memories! I remember my mom making this for pretty much every summer function. She never added the apples or bananas tho, but she did add honeydew, cantaloupe and strawberries. You really could use any combination of fruit that you like. The watermelon 'basket' makes such a pretty presentation.
If you want a smaller version to sit on many tables, do the same thing with 1/2 of a fresh pineapple.
Left out the bananas and made in large bowl to divide for DH to take to work. Wonderful hot weather treat to help keep him cool. Thanks!
Very nice recipe!!!! I love it!
Excellent and refreshing summer salad. I make this a lot!
It was good, but needs moar watermelon.
I used a large watermelon and had asked my husband cut it into a basket for me! He did a wonderful job and it is such a pretty presentation at any summer party. I also used cantaloupe, grapes and honeydew instead of apples/bananas [so easy to adapt to your favorites]. I had shredded coconut next to it as sprinkles. It was a definite hit at our party.
Tasty!!!!