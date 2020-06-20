Watermelon Salad

Have a great summer party with watermelon salad inside its rind. Scoop out the watermelon, add other fruits, put it back in, and you have a personal-sized salad for each person!

By GREEKGURU

20 mins
20 mins
4
4 servings
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Cut each watermelon in half lengthwise. Hollow out the insides using a melon baller, reserving rind for later use. Drain pineapple, and discard juice. Cut apples in half, remove cores, and cut into bite size pieces. Peel banana, and slice in to bite size pieces. Rinse grapes under cold running water, and pat dry.

  • In a bowl, toss together the watermelon balls, pineapple, apple, banana chunks, and grapes. Divide fruit salad among the 4 reserved watermelon "bowls," and serve.

451 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 115g; fat 2.1g; sodium 11.6mg. Full Nutrition
