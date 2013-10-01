Boiled Raisin Cake
This cake doesn't need frosting or icing. It is easy for kids to make, and is hard to mess up.
This cake was really good. It is good in the morning with coffee. I made mine in a bundt pan, and it turned out great.Read More
My co-worker baked it and brought to office. It tasted GREAT. I tried myself but used a smaller cake pan for thicker cake. It took a longer time to bake and turned out like rock and raisins at top are burnt and bitter. So be sure to follow the recipe and use correct size pan. I'll try again.Read More
I was looking for something different to make my dad for fathers day. We always make him oatmeal raisin cookies and he always complains that there aren't enough raisins (even when there are so many the cookies barely stay together!) I joked that I finally found a way to extract the essence of raisin (the boiling really does this!) and bake it throughout the cake. Boiling the raisins also makes sure the cake stays nice and moist. I substituted 1/4 of spiced rum for 1/4 of water in the baking and it turned out delicious. Great recipe if you love raisins!
It is a very light, butterless, eggless, milkless cake but it does need improvment. Next time I will reduce sugar (half of it would be OK) and double the spices. I will also use a bigger baking pan. My cake was too thick and moist, even after an hour baking.
thank you so much for this recipe. my grandmother used to make it, and we thought when she passed away that the recipe was gone also, that was 27 yrs ago, so you can imagine how much we missed it.....thank you!!!
Very good cake, and easy to make. I made this one night while making dinner. I was concerned that there are no eggs (thought it was a mistake), and the batter was really thick (I had to spread it in the pan, not pour). But, I went ahead and the cake turned out just fine.
I was looking for something to bake without having to make a trip to the grocery store and found this recipe. I too had never boiled raisins and was a bit skeptical. However, this cake turned out wonderful! It was thick, moist and oh-so delicious! I don't understand how anyone could go wrong with this cake. I know that another reviewer had problems but trust me, it's not with the recipe. You can't go wrong!
Good, but it tasted more like a spice bread than a cake. However, given how easy it was to make and how few ingredients it required, I'd say it was a big success. I made two layers, spread a layer of grape jam in between, and then iced it with cream cheese frosting. All in all, it was a success.
I know I have a winner when my picky 7 year old is not talking but eating instead. I wasn't surprised when my not so picky 2 year old was munching away. My co-workers raved also. The only thing I canged was I bakend it in a bundt pan and added a glaze when it was cooled for presentation. I will make this cake again!!
It was pretty good - but the edges and top were really hard and dry... I can only assume I did something wrong?
Well, I consider myself a pretty good baker, and this just didn't turn out so well. It came out more like dense, bread-like gingerbread than a cake. It was also pretty dry, and I baked it for 8 minutes less than the amount of time the recipe called for. It only had a 1/2 cup of oil in the enitre recipe, so I should have known going into this that it would be more bread-like. Also, the raisins that were on the top of the cake browned too much and didn't taste all that good. The spice combination was good, and perhaps if I add a glaze or frosting next time, that would help. Note--This definitely tasted better the second day, and also the longer it sat...
Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe. My Mom use to make this very cake over 50 years ago, and I have tried many raisin cake recipes over the years in order to recreate it, but without any success. So thank you for bringing back a piece of our childhood for my sister and me. I know exactly where to find this recipe now.
This recipe brought back many fond memories, I grew up with this cake being made by Mom every second week! Great flavor, easy to put together, lasts as long as your family will let it! Thanks for this great recipe!
Really simple to make, will definitely bake it again.
Very dense. Not what I was expecting for a cake
Fabulous!
it was a perfect recipe. i enjoyed the very simple and quick proccess of baking this cake. my kids loved it and now ive gotta make it very often!!
This is a good basic recipe...my criteria for judging it good is that the cake turns out well even with substitutions and minor additions. I substituted 1/3 of the oil with thinly sliced apple which I boiled with raisins and currants (2 c. total); I used turbinado sugar (only one third c.) and boiled the sugar with the raisins as it is difficult to dissolve.I also used 1 TBSP cinnamon, added a small handful of sunflower seeds and 1 TBSP Baking Powder because I worried it might not rise with the addition of heavy seeds. Used Glass 9x9 pan; oven was a bit hotter. The top was crunchy and middle cooked well after 55 minutes. Easy & nutritious. Hint: dark raisins from a middle eastern grocery have a wonderfully strong flavor!
Excellent recipe. Will make it again.
This is a very good recipe. Moist and sweet, but not too sweet. Lacking dairy and eggs, it is also vegan. I did add three eggs to the recipe to give it a richer taste and texture. Be sure to properly grease and flour the bundt pan because the raisins want to stick to the sides of the pan.
Very nice recipe. I'd never boiled raisins before, but I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out well.
Best cake ever! love it!!! My brother topped it with wipped cream (his favorite) I had mine plain loved the raisins (I played Fluff in Honk loved raisins) Want to bake again and again and again. Want to eat more! (age 7) I made it my self!
Great smelling and tasting cake! Especially good in the morning with coffee. I followed the recipe except, it was done after only 40 minutes. It doesn't need any icing, but I did add powedered sugar to the top to make it look pretty! Next time I will add nuts! Yummm
This recipe is saving my sanity. Having been snowed in for 2 weeks and still snowing, I was looking for something to bake. I had made this before and really liked it. I have no eggs so it is perfect. I follow the recipe exactly and it is quick, easy and most importantly, delicious. Thank you Marcie.
This recipe is hard as anything. My grandmother made it all my childhood and I’ve missed it the past 22 years. It appears this recipe has way too much flour. Her cake was very moist and this not at all. I will try a different recipe.
Made this cake 3 times this month, hubby & grand kids can't get enough of it. Followed the recipe, the cake was a little dense but moist and tasted great. My only problem is the raisins all go to the bottom. I even reserved some and after the cake was in the pan I put them on the top then smooth a little batter over them, they sank too. Any ideas what I'm doing wrong? Oh well off to try it again tonight.
hmmm...wasn't exactly what i was expecting....very dense for my taste...did improve over the days, though.
The cake looks so wonderful.I topped it with Chocolate chips. It tastes good like the bread pudding my mum used to make.I also added some chocolate sprinkles to the flour mixture.
I followed the recipe exactly except for the baking method. I wanted the cake to fit into my cake tin, so I baked in two round 9-inch pans for 30-35 minutes at 325 degrees convection. It was delicious! It tastes very light - if you prefer rich cakes, it is not for you. The raisins stayed plump and juicy. My husband had two pieces with his Sunday morning coffee, and he doesn't even have much of a sweet tooth, so I know it was a success.
My mother made boiled raisin cake and this recipe reminds me of hers. It doesn't use a mixer. Its stirred by hand and that part was easier than I expected. we were able to eat it and it tasted good, but it was very dry.
I was asked to make a Boiled Raisin Cake for our upcoming family reunion so made this one to try. It was delicious and will definitely be making again for our reunion. I also added about 1/4 cup of spiced rum as suggested by another and put a pan of water in oven while baking so not to dry out and covered the edge of bundt pan after 1 hr of baking as not to burn on top. I didn't icing this cake as it was very good without.
I use this recipe occasionally and I memorized the recipe which is so easy and so simple to bake. Friends and family love it but I always use this recipe with icing on top. Only thing I do is add more water to my batter which never fails.
This is a great recipe for the whole family. My husband and my 3 year old loved it. I sprinkled it with powdered sugar and it was perfect. I am already on my second time making it in a month. This recipe is a keeper!
Easy to make and good with coffee in the morning, but not something really special.
Great recipe! I really enjoy a thin slice of this cake with butter. I did not add any icing. I also did not have any ground cloves. A word to the wise, grinding whole cloves in your food processor is not a good idea. I think I ruined the container on my food processor. :( Nothing to do with this recipe, though, just my own foolishness. I had already had one cup of raisins soaking in rum for another recipe that I decided not to make so they added a bit of zing to the final result too. I really love the spiciness of this bread/cake.
