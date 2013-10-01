Boiled Raisin Cake

Well, I consider myself a pretty good baker, and this just didn't turn out so well. It came out more like dense, bread-like gingerbread than a cake. It was also pretty dry, and I baked it for 8 minutes less than the amount of time the recipe called for. It only had a 1/2 cup of oil in the enitre recipe, so I should have known going into this that it would be more bread-like. Also, the raisins that were on the top of the cake browned too much and didn't taste all that good. The spice combination was good, and perhaps if I add a glaze or frosting next time, that would help. Note--This definitely tasted better the second day, and also the longer it sat...