Boiled Raisin Cake

38 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 4
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This cake doesn't need frosting or icing. It is easy for kids to make, and is hard to mess up.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Boil raisins in 2 cups of water for 15 minutes. Remove from heat.

    Advertisement

  • Add vegetable oil and cold water to the raisins.

  • Mix sugar, flour, spices, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl.

  • Add the raisin mixture, and stir till just mixed.

  • Pour into a greased and floured 9 x 13 inch baking pan, and bake for one hour in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven. It is done if a toothpick comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 84.6g; fat 9.8g; sodium 205.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/06/2022