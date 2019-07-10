Spicy Brown Mustard Chicken

1 of 91

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe and so does my picky boyfriend. I add some honey to the mustard mix to add a bit of sweetness. I have also used both stone ground and Dijon and it works well either way. For the bread crumbs I always used ritz type crackers and add classic Italian herbs and grated Parmesan. Which I believe make the best coating. The last suggestion I have is to make cuts into the chicken just over half way through the breast and add minced garlic into the slices. It add a nice flavor and keeps the chicken incredibly moist. Oh yeah and I also leave out the lemon juice because I rarely like the flavor. Helpful (32)

Rating: 4 stars The first time I made this it was with a generic 'spicy brown mustard ' and I was disappointed with the lack of flavor. Then I made it again using prepared Coleman's English mustard and boy did it make a difference! Really tangy and delicious! The only change I make is to add a little finely-grated Parmesan to the bread crumbs. I would also consider mixing a tbsp of honey with the mustard. Great recipe. Thanks! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars This was so good! I pretty much stuck to the recipe with the exception of the following: Used unseasoned panko crumbs Olivio instead of butter and I baked it for 30 minutes on 425 degrees. I also removed the foil for the last 7 minutes of cooking to crisp it up. Topped with a pinch of locatelli romano which I also mixed about 2 tablespoons in with the panko. It was so delicious I will be making this again. Low calorie too! Served with roasted asparagus spears and brown n' serve rolls for the man in the house. Excellent! In a later version of this I put fresh mushrooms in the dish and let them bake with the chicken. Oh my! This recipe is now a weekly favorite at mi casa! Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars I had never baked chicken before and this turned out great! I used german mustard with about 1.5 lbs. of free-range chicken filets. It was really easy too (though be prepared to get your hands messy!) Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars Fantastic recipe! It was quick and easy and tasted great. We loved the spicy mustard flavor. Everyone enjoyed it I served it with mashed potatoes with onoin and chive cream cheese mixed in and carrots and gravy. YUM YUM!!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars Pretty good overall but here are a few suggestions: I used a Dijon mustard=very good! But go easy on the lemon/water drizzle because the chicken was swimming in greasy water to the point where the crumbs didn't stick. Broil the chicken for the last couple minutes to keep it crispy. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars This was really good with a few modifications. I added a dash of worcestershire sauce and used panko style bread crumbs along with a shake of parmesan cheese on top before baking. I thought it was baking up kind of dry even with the butter so I poured a small amount of chicken broth in the pan to moisten them up. The end result was a moister more flavorful chicken breast. I would make this again with my same revisions. I also used 2 kinds of mustard. Half stone ground and half Golden's spicy brown. Helpful (9)

Rating: 2 stars Chicken with mustard & bread crumbs.:l It looked better than it tasted. I scraped off the coating & used the chicken for something else. Helpful (9)