Spicy Brown Mustard Chicken

Rating: 4.44 stars
93 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 53
  • 4 star values: 30
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Chicken breasts are coated with spicy mustard and seasoned bread crumbs to seal in the juices, then baked in lemon butter for a burst of flavor.

By ShadowB

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Brush the chicken breast halves on all sides with the mustard. Place the bread crumbs in a shallow dish. Press the chicken into the bread crumbs to evenly coat. Arrange the chicken breasts in the prepared baking dish.

  • In a bowl, mix the butter, lemon juice, and water. Drizzle about 1 tablespoon of the mixture over each chicken breast. Pour the remaining mixture around the breasts in the dish.

  • Cover, and bake 45 minutes in the preheated oven. Uncover, season with paprika, and continue baking 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 97.9mg; sodium 793.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (91)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

kubaby1
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2007
I love this recipe and so does my picky boyfriend. I add some honey to the mustard mix to add a bit of sweetness. I have also used both stone ground and Dijon and it works well either way. For the bread crumbs I always used ritz type crackers and add classic Italian herbs and grated Parmesan. Which I believe make the best coating. The last suggestion I have is to make cuts into the chicken just over half way through the breast and add minced garlic into the slices. It add a nice flavor and keeps the chicken incredibly moist. Oh yeah and I also leave out the lemon juice because I rarely like the flavor. Read More
Helpful
(32)

Most helpful critical review

BOOKMARKER
Rating: 2 stars
08/04/2005
Chicken with mustard & bread crumbs.:l It looked better than it tasted. I scraped off the coating & used the chicken for something else. Read More
Helpful
(9)
93 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 53
  • 4 star values: 30
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
kubaby1
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2007
I love this recipe and so does my picky boyfriend. I add some honey to the mustard mix to add a bit of sweetness. I have also used both stone ground and Dijon and it works well either way. For the bread crumbs I always used ritz type crackers and add classic Italian herbs and grated Parmesan. Which I believe make the best coating. The last suggestion I have is to make cuts into the chicken just over half way through the breast and add minced garlic into the slices. It add a nice flavor and keeps the chicken incredibly moist. Oh yeah and I also leave out the lemon juice because I rarely like the flavor. Read More
Helpful
(32)
Caroline C
Rating: 4 stars
11/21/2005
The first time I made this it was with a generic 'spicy brown mustard ' and I was disappointed with the lack of flavor. Then I made it again using prepared Coleman's English mustard and boy did it make a difference! Really tangy and delicious! The only change I make is to add a little finely-grated Parmesan to the bread crumbs. I would also consider mixing a tbsp of honey with the mustard. Great recipe. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(27)
Nette F
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2010
This was so good! I pretty much stuck to the recipe with the exception of the following: Used unseasoned panko crumbs Olivio instead of butter and I baked it for 30 minutes on 425 degrees. I also removed the foil for the last 7 minutes of cooking to crisp it up. Topped with a pinch of locatelli romano which I also mixed about 2 tablespoons in with the panko. It was so delicious I will be making this again. Low calorie too! Served with roasted asparagus spears and brown n' serve rolls for the man in the house. Excellent! In a later version of this I put fresh mushrooms in the dish and let them bake with the chicken. Oh my! This recipe is now a weekly favorite at mi casa! Read More
Helpful
(26)
Advertisement
WRF1973
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2005
I had never baked chicken before and this turned out great! I used german mustard with about 1.5 lbs. of free-range chicken filets. It was really easy too (though be prepared to get your hands messy!) Read More
Helpful
(12)
Joey's Mom
Rating: 4 stars
08/08/2006
Fantastic recipe! It was quick and easy and tasted great. We loved the spicy mustard flavor. Everyone enjoyed it I served it with mashed potatoes with onoin and chive cream cheese mixed in and carrots and gravy. YUM YUM!!! Read More
Helpful
(10)
laseivert
Rating: 4 stars
11/23/2010
Pretty good overall but here are a few suggestions: I used a Dijon mustard=very good! But go easy on the lemon/water drizzle because the chicken was swimming in greasy water to the point where the crumbs didn't stick. Broil the chicken for the last couple minutes to keep it crispy. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
Julie
Rating: 4 stars
04/02/2009
This was really good with a few modifications. I added a dash of worcestershire sauce and used panko style bread crumbs along with a shake of parmesan cheese on top before baking. I thought it was baking up kind of dry even with the butter so I poured a small amount of chicken broth in the pan to moisten them up. The end result was a moister more flavorful chicken breast. I would make this again with my same revisions. I also used 2 kinds of mustard. Half stone ground and half Golden's spicy brown. Read More
Helpful
(9)
BOOKMARKER
Rating: 2 stars
08/04/2005
Chicken with mustard & bread crumbs.:l It looked better than it tasted. I scraped off the coating & used the chicken for something else. Read More
Helpful
(9)
FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2008
We loved this recipe! I didn't have brown mustard on hand so we used dijon. We love adding garlic to every recipe but didn't this time- and it was VERY tasty without. I did add extra Italian seasoning to the breadcrumbs about a TBS. This was VERY tasty and VERY moist! I cooked it for 10 minutes longer than stated with the cover on as my chicken was still frozen. GREAT RECIPE! 3 Kids under 8 loved it! Read More
Helpful
(8)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022