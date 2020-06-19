Sangria! Sangria!
The BEST sangria recipe I've been able to hone to perfection! If you like a sweeter Sangria, use ginger ale in place of club soda.
Before I was a nobody. Now I'm famous for my sangria.Read More
I thought this recipe was the most awful thing I have ever tasted. I go to Mexico every year and this was a far cry from the 'real thing'; absolutely nasty, I definitely do not recommend this!Read More
A very forgiving recipe! We made this last night for a party, and everyone enjoyed it. (We made it last for an Easter gathering, with boisterous reviews.) Last night, one person switched from white wine to the Sangria and never went back! We made three changes because we think we are "Sangria Aficianados." We omitted the cherries and carbonated water, and added 1/2 cup Peach Schnapps, and substituted diet 7-Up for the water. Aside from the basic bones of this recipe (the wine, oranges, lemons, limes and specified liqours), many variation work. Apples and Pears work. We always add Brandy and Triple Sec and use 7-Up, but if something is not around or we run out, we find substitutes. I have friends who add dry fruit to their Sangria. (I think it is sweeter, but tasty. They used dried mango and pineapple.) This is really a great ice breaker at a party of friends or acquaintances.
Oh my goodness! This is to die for! I made it for a backyard BBQ. My only mistake was making only a double batch! I was shocked to discover that the men would pass on beer for some sangria! Just a tip, it must sit overnight or longer! Also, don't mix the sprite or soda water. It doesn't need it.
I will admit that when I first made this recipe and took a sip I wasn't sure I would like it, but letting it sit for approximately 24 hours made all the difference in the world. The flavors from the sliced fruits really come out after the Sangria sits overnight. I doubled the recipe and it nearly made two quarts. I am not a maraschino cherry fan so I left those out. If you would like, you could add a little club soda to your glass to tone it down for those who cannot handle the stronger flavors of the alcohol. My husband liked this and thinks I should make it again. I concur! Great drink for warmer weather!
Awesome.... I was making this for a large group and had a hard time figguring out how much alcohol to buy. Here is what I bought to make enough to make 5 times the recipe (30 servings). 4L jug of Carlo Rossi Sangria wine, 750 ml bottel of Blackberry Brandy, 750 ml bottel of triple sec, and a couple of 2 liter bottles ginger ale. I used all the wine and most of the brandy and triple sec. I added the ginger ale before serving and only used about a 1/2 a bottle (wanted to add more so that it would serve more people but the taste testers said it was great and not to add any more). I did not use sugar and made it the night before. I should have made the serving for 60 or even more because it went fast. Will absolutly make again, and I dont even like wine!!
Definitely the best! I used chianti, ginger ale, and apricot brandy because we like a sweeter Sangria. Hardly a 'far cry from the real thing'- Sangria originated in Spain, not Mexico! I made 2 recipes, and every drop of it was gone at the end of the party. I'd call that a success :-), Will definitely make again.
Outstanding! I prepared this to go along side Thanksgiving dinner. It was a big hit - which is especially noteworthy because about half my guests were of Spanish heritage. I doubled the recipe and added a lot more fruit than is mentioned above, inlcuding peaches, pineapple, grapes, 4 different frozen berries and Mandarin oranges. I skipped the carbonated water and used Ginger Ale.
Excellent! Kelcampell- I had to laugh at your review- Sangria originated in Spain- NOT Mexico! No wonder this didn't taste right to you! LOL!
Loved it. Next time I would chop up the fruit more. Also I omited the frozen lemonade and added more lemon juice and sugar. I also added a little bit of lemon zest.
I consider myself a Sangria "Critic" and I can say this recipe is wonderful-perhaps the best I've ever had (move over Olive Garden)! I cut back the lemons and limes by half and removed them after a few hours vs overnight (otherwise it gets very sour tasting). I have used limeaid (instead of lemonaid-can use either), always use gingerale (vs sugar and tonic water) and **blackberry brandy** (my favorite ingredient so I add about 1/2 C more). This is fabulous anytime of yr and great "on the rocks". My family & friends beg me to make for ALL gatherings now....so I always double the recipe. You will love this recipe even if you don't modify anything...enjoy!!
This recipe was hands down, the best concoction I've ever brought to an event. I say this for two reasons; one, everyone at the brunch I was at commented on how great it tasted (I eased dropped of course); two, everyone was hammered but giddy! The only thing that I really did somewhat different...add strawberries with the other fruit. Also, most important of all is be sure to let the fruit marinate overnight (8hrs) and don't add any soda to it, yet). I waited until I arrived at the brunch and then added 7-up to it. This way, it had a little bubble flavor to it and the soda wasn’t flat sitting in the fridge overnight! The apricot brandy was good additive! 7 gallons of this stuff makes for some really good stories out of people you’ve never met!
Oustanding- be sure to habe some munchies available because this stuff was potent! We found ourselves digging for the cherries out of the pitcher... thanks!
great recipe! no need to use expensive wine-- i used $3 wine from trader joe's. if you are a lightweight like me, you don't need to put in the brandy nor triple sec. tasted fine without it. experiment by putting in different fruit juices, such as cranberry, apple, grape, etc. sprite, or carbonated fruit sodas are a great addition, too (don't use diet). i skipped the cherries & didn't miss them. i recommend making a block of ice in a tupperware & put sliced fruit in there, and put it in the punch bowl. very pretty. i also recommend using organic fruits since you will be drinking the juices & oils from the skins. don't wanna risk any pesticide getting in your drink, as the fruits will be soaking for hours.
Wonderful recipe! The entire batch was gone almost immediately. I cut down on the amount of sugar used and opted to add all of the cherry juice from the maraschino cherries for extra sweetness...yummy! I also decided to add apples as well but found that it is best to add them right before serving so that they do not soak up all of the alcohol (they were pretty potent the first time I made this recipe and allowed the apples to soak overnight). By far the BEST Sangria recipe I have come across. Thanks for sharing!!
I've made 3 other Sangria recipes and this is by far the best. For the triple sec I use Cointreau but I think any triple sec would be just as good. I just happen to keep Cointreau in stock. For the brandy I use Wild Cherry brandy. I omit the sugar completely. I mix it all up, then let it sit for about 18 - 24 hours. Then I take a glass, fill it with ice cubes, fill about 1/3 to 1/2 of the glass with Club Soda, then top it with the Sangria. Oh My Goodness...it is the best! I would have never thought that using club soda would be my preference, but it most definitely IS. I made a triple batch for the Fourth of July (only 4 of us total) and I had to make another triple batch the morning of the second day, or we would have run out. Try this recipe exactly as it is written, and then you can easily make any adjustments you prefer. However be forewarned, you need to plan ahead a wee bit, because if you let it sit over night, or even 4-6 hours, it is much much better. Everything seeps and melds together and mixes just wonderfully.I think that is the secret to this particular Sangria recipe.
Excellent recipe! It was a huge success at my son's graduation party! I used a low cost merlot and cherry brandy, skipped the sugar and offered seltzer on the side for anyone who wanted to add it. I quadrupled the recipe so I would have enough to last the entire gathering...which I didn't! Many asked for the recipe before departing the event. I have made it since using apricot brandy, which was also wonderful. I will caution you that if you have left-overs, remove the fruit. If it sits more than a day, the skin's give it a bitter aftertaste. An excellent summer-time offering! Thanks for the recipe!
This is the best Sangria recipe. Period. I serve this at least once a month at my Yappy Hours (I own a little doggie daycare) and everyone raves about it and want the recipe! I do some modifications however. I HATE the bitterness that most sangrias have so instead of sliced citrus I use mango, pineapple, watermelon, strawberries, etc - anything but fresh sliced citrus so you don't get the bitterness of the rind.
People who snub this recipe as inauthentic are right ...real sangria is the cheapest booze, mixed with half-rotten fruit, intended to get you drunk cheap. Add a bunch of sugar to hide awfulness, and serve cold and fast to get the party started! American sangria recipies are much better, and far more refined. This one is a great starter! Everyone should try different add-ons. I hate brandy, so I used spiced rum instead. I've also sloshed a little Cointreau in before. I've added pomegranate juice, pomegranate seeds, blood orange slices, blackberries, cherries and even ginger ale (reduce the sugar if you try that.) Sangria is a great chance to try some unusual fruits to jazz up the look if nothing else; just stay away from overbearing flavors.
If I could give this 10 stars I would! This makes the best sangria ever. I made this almost exactly true to the recipe the first time, and then made a few changes the next time to suit our tastes. I used limeade instead of lemonade as we found it a bit too lemony the first time. I added club soda instead of carbonated water right before serving and did not add sugar or cherries as it was plenty sweet enough. Another change I made was to add frozen grapes before serving to keep it cool and added 2 more oranges for more fruit to munch on. This is so good and refreshing on a hot summer day you will want to keeping drinking it but it hits you harder than you realize. We were already feeling it after the first glass, so be warned! :) Thank you so much for this recipe!
I made this for a girls only dinner party and it was a huge hit! I used peach schnapps and rum. I cut up all the fruit and let it sit overnight in all the liquids (except the wine). An hour before serving I added the wine (I used a cheap Merlot) and since there was no room left in the serving bowl, I left out the ginger ale and let people add it to their cups along with some ice if they wanted. Refrigerate everything the night before, including the wine, and it will stay nice and cold. Will definitely make again!
So easy. So delicious. I do recommend waiting to add citrus fruit until 3-4 hours before serving. If you leave the fruit in overnight, the Sangria can take on an acidic taste from the fruit.
I made this last weekend for a birthday bbq. I made mine in an iced tea jug the night before adding everything but the optional carbonated portion. Then I took 6 ice cube trays and dispensed half of the mixture into the trays. The following morning, I popped the frozen cubes back into the tea jug, added a can of sprite and gave it a stir! It was very yummy but I do have one complaint. While I was inside getting all the food ready to serve, it disappeared! I only got to have one glass :( Will be making often this summer! Thank you
SO DELISH!!! I followed the recipe ALMOST exactly (will get to that in a bit). I doubled this recipe and it was SUCH A HIT at my 'Fiesta' themed party! Now, for the adjustments/additions I made. In reading other reviews, I adjusted as follows: I used an entire frozen lemonade container (tube). I did not add any fruits (no sliced lemon, no sliced lime, etc) until it had been marinating in the fridge for about 12 hours. Then 4 hours before serving, I added diced apple (1 red, 1 green), diced strawberries, diced lemon, diced lime, and blackberries. Instead of carbonated water, as I poured each drink I topped it off with a little Ginger Ale (in some cases I used Fresca, which was my personal favorite) and put a few extra blackberries and diced apples as a garnish. It was light, refreshing, and DELICIOUS!! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND this recipe!!! :)
This is a definite 5 star recipe!!! However, my husband and I made a few changes/substitutions. We used Pinot Noir instead of dry red wine, Appleton Rum VX instead of brandy, pink frozen lemonade concentrate instead of regular and ginger ale instead of the carbonated water. Oh and Grand Marnier (triple sec). Like some of the other reviews….it is very…very important to let rest a minimum of a day. The only issue we had was that we could only make one pitcher. Therefore we are on our way to replenish our ingredients and buy a bigger container.
This is a great recipe, but a little on the sweet side, even without the sugar. I put in only 1/6 of a cup of lemonade concentrate and eliminated he maraschino cherries as well as the sugar. I found the fruit slices overwhelmed my pitcher, but I like them in the glasses. I fished the majority of the fruit of the pitcher before serving. I then sliced fresh lemon and orange slices and placed them in each glass and placed one on the rim of each glass as a beautiful garnish. Sadly, they made it very difficult to drink and all fruit ended up in the glass. With these changes I was asked to make this cocktail for every family function. Only after a double batch can put up with my in-laws. : )
I made this sangria for an autumn bonfire party recently and it was such a hit! I made a double batch and we could have used more - it's THAT good. I used a 1.5L bottle of Barefoot "sweet red" wine as the base for this sangria and it worked really well. You don't need an expensive wine to make great sangria, after all. Since I made a double, I used a whole can of thawed lemonade concentrate. For the fruit, I used two cans of (drained) pineapple chunks, a jar of maraschino cherries, 2 oranges, 2 lemons, 2 limes and a quart of fresh strawberries. I omitted the sugar and add a 2 liter of ginger ale prior to serving. Also, I let the fruit sit overnight and pulled out most of the citrus in the morning. I froze the citrus (and a few other fruit pieces) throughout the day and then added the frozen pieces back in prior to serving. You definitely want to make it at least 24 hours in advance to let it sit and soak up all the goodness before serving. I will definitely make this again. Fantastic!!
best recipe that ever happened to cheap red wine, excellent mix, doesn't need sugar added, other fruits like apples are good in it, careful - kicks your a--
Lieke other reviewers, I used Taylor Lake Country Red, econo-jug-inexpensive wine. I used rum instead of brandy, because I didn't have any brandy. Otherwise, followed the ingredients. Didn't water down with anything carbonated. The Bunco-babes and I loved it, especially after three glasses each. It will definitely creep up on you. Warning to peri-menopausal women: may lead to hot flashes.
u can also use champagne, here in spain is fantastic and expensiver than the red wine sangria. but of course the color change a bit, and add some peach in cubes is wonderful eat them with all this flavour
It is no wonder why this has 5 stars it is amazing! If you have a big enough punch bowl, I recommend tripling the batch for larger groups. A single batch would be good for a group of 4 anymore and you want to double or triple it. I tripled it for a party of 15 and it was gone in about 2 hours. So if your party-goers enjoy sangria make a lot. The key is letting it sit over night in the fridge. Also one other tip to save on wine is Traders Joes – 2 Buck Chuck works great- I have used the Merlot, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon and the Shriaz and got great result. (I do not recommend Chianti that other Sangria recipies call for, I think it always comes out too sweet.) I never have any leftovers of this when I have a party. I never use the sugar I think it would be too sweet and I always have two litters of club soda for people to add to it if they like, but I don’t mix it in the bowl. Also if you can take some of the lemon aid, maybe a little bit of water, some OJ and fruit and make an ice ring the night before to float in it so you don’t have to dilute it was ice.
This is the best! What a hit at our Christmas party! It was exactly like what we had in New York in Little Italy. Be prepared to have ingredients for a second batch on hand!
I made mine without Brandy simply because I did not have any handy. It was still delicious!
The best sangria ever! The only I've ever had that compares was in Madrid at Zaharas. I did away with the club soda and used whatever fruit was handy (mostly apples, pears, and oranges). If you can let this sit overnight you'll be in for an even tastier treat the next day. I scoop out the old fruit and dice up fresh for the wine glasses.
Added 2 cups diet ginger ale in lieu of optional carbonated water; added 4 cinnamon sticks. These changes made it 5*. Tried it without the ginger ale, and it was too tart for my taste.
This is the only red sangria recipe I use! The flavors are spot on. I don't add the sugar or cherries, but I do top off the drink with a little lemon/lime soda! Delicioso!
Maybe it was just us, because this recipe got so many rave reviews, but we found it to be way too strong for our liking. I think I'll make it again and cut back a little on the brandy and triple sec. *FOLLOW UP* - I made this recipe again, this time using rum instead of the brandy. I cut back just a tad on the rum and triple sec, and used the ginger ale in place of the carbonated water. HUGE improvement. I would say this is now a 4 star recipe. Also, do not like maraschino cherries so I used strawberries instead.
I made enough for 75! Omitted the sugar and used 7up... it was so DELICIOUS! Every drop.....gone....was a huge hit!
Ohhh Yeahh, THIS is the ONE! Incredible! Bartended for over 20 years, yet THIS recipe just blew me away. Make it, LOVE it! No sugar used and also chilled all ingredients, added only some of the citrus fruit to sit then removed it and added more fruit just prior to serving. Added frozen grapes, as well as frozen berries just prior to party to keep cool, per another reviewer (GREAT IDEA, btw!) Also diced fresh peaches, apple, whatever ya got prior to serving. Ah-MAZ-ING! Thanks for this oh so yummy recipe!
Hands down one of the best Sangrias I have ever had in my life. Tip, be sure to make the night before so it has a chance to ferment and add the carbonated water before serving it (to the jug), I used Ginger Ale.
This is a great recipe ... but I would not recommend putting the fruit in over night as I found that the fruit soaked up a lot of the sangria!
I've made this several times and always use the cheapest dry red wine I can find. It always turns our great!
I've made several sangria recipes and this is my favorite. I made it for a party and it was a hit. I also continued to have it for the next two days (I made a bit too much), and it still tasted good. I love this recipe. I don't use brandy because I don't like the taste of brandy. Sometimes I throw in the ingredients without measuring, and it tastes good regardless because all of the ingredients work well. I usually leave the cherries out too. I just thought it was a lot of fruit and they weren't necessary for me. Instead of carbonated water, I add ginger ale sometimes. Be sure to add it at the last minute though if you want bubbles.
We liked this sangria as is, but LOVED it with the tweaks we made the second time we made it. We used orange mango juice, and that gave it a great flavor. We used blackberry flavored brandy and cut the amount in half since the original recipe was too strong for us. We substituted limeade and lime juice for the lemon juice and lemonade and thought it was so much better this way. We used cheap Spanish Rioja wine and did not use the sugar. Definite thumbs up from us, and we'll be making this all summer long!
Absolutely delicious Sangria. I loved it all throughout. One small change I had to make was to deduct the triple sec (didn't have any), and adding Ginger Ale. I had a BBQ for Canada Day, and this Sangria flew like nothing else. I had to prepare a second batch. A total keeper, thank you!
Excellent Sangria! We've tried several Sangrias around town to great disappointment, but this recipe was a huge success. Saving it in my Recipe Box for another batch soon :-).
Made this for bbq party we had for my husband's birthday made a double batch.. with everything but the cherries everyone loved it best sangria recipe yet thanks
This really was great! It was my first time making Sangria, and I chose this based on the many rave reviews. I tripled it to fit in my beverage server nicely, and I ran out of triple sec the third go round, so I added more OJ and let it sit overnight. I will say that it tasted great immediately, so I"m not sure if it sitting overnight is really that crucial to this recipe. I took the fruits out in the morning, and added fresh fruit prior to serving with some ginger ale. Next time I will try Blackberry brandy, as I had some last weekend and it was amazing in the Sangria. ** Be warned: this is very strong if you do not dilute with ginger ale or club soda. The way I made it was wonderful! I will make this again and again. It's the best recipe I"ve found.
Delicious! Instead of the sugar (simple sugar) and carbonated water I like the diet ginger ale. I also add some of the maraschino cherry juice.
I made this for girls night out and it was a hit. I doubled the recipe. A few people thought it was REALLY potent and decided to switch to my Tropical Martini's. Those who were REAL drinkers enjoyed the robust taste. Thanks for the recipe!
I would remove rinds on fruit because it will leave a bitter taste. I minus the sugar and lemon and used grenadine instead of the sugar.... Delish!!!
This recipe is fantastic! We tripled this for a party of about 12 people and had to make another batch when it ran out. DEFINITELY use the sugar, but we didn't change a thing and it was perfect.
I made this for mom's night out and had to make another pitcher everyone loved it so much. It is definitely tastier if you let it soak overnight.
This is my "go-to" sangria recipe. I don't add sugar or seltzer water. Caution: this is a strong drink. Sip it slowly over ice and enjoy eating the alcohol-infused fruit. You won't be disappointed!
Jungle juice for grown-ups!
I was a little skeptical that this recipe could really be that good, but it is! Very easy and so tasty. You don't need to try anything else.
This was a hit at party I made this for yesterday. I left it the fridge overnight. I didn't use sugar or club soda. I left it up to the guests if they wanted ice in their drink.
Fantastic Sangria - made 24 cups according to recipe minus lemon juice - it was the hit of the party!
I skipped the cherries, used a whole can of frozen lemonaide and substituted gingerale for the club soda. I did not add sugar - I added other sweet things :) Most Excellent!! I will freeze any leftovers, if any...., and make slushes :)
This is an amazing recipe. I've never had sangria before and decided that this recipe most appealed to me. I used everything the recipe called for and am I ever glad I did. I let it sit overnight in the fridge and it turned out beautifully. Thanks HJacoby!
Served this at Easter dinner. Was a big hit. Finished quickly. As per another reveiw, I used Rum in place of Brandy and Peach Schnapps in place of triple sec and 7-up in place water.No added sugar.
You've got to double or even triple this recipe if having a party. I spent all weekend making Sangria. It was THAT good! Also, I left out the sugar completely.
Delish!!! And potent! I used pineapple juice instead of orange juice and added a 1/3 cup of Cointreau and it was just right for me!
This is a great recipe for sangria. I used spiced rum in place of the brandy, but other than that followed the recipe exactly. I would recommend making more than one pitcher though. We ran out fast!
I made this sangria for a party with co-workers. They LOVED it (a couple even overindulged!) and I'm now required to bring it to every party. I don't use any sugar, but I do add fresh sliced ginger. I would say the longer it sits, the better it gets. Mine sits for a minimum of 12 hrs. I leave seltzer and Gosling's ginger beer to the side of the sangria pitcher, but many prefer it straight. When its not 25-50% diluted with seltzer or the like, take care-its pretty strong!
How refreshing! I omitted the lemon juice and triple sec and subsituted peach schnapps. I did quadruple the recipe and used only 1/2 cup sugar and a whole container of frozen lemon concentrate. I used more brandy and peach schnapps than listed. I will make again.
I made a double batch of this recipe and it was gone in a half an hour. They LOVED it! I added a few strawberries and omitted the sugar and it was amazing. Just made a double batch for dinner (it is WAY better when it sits for at least 24 hours)
A 5-star recipe! Most sangria is too sweet for me, but this one, made with club soda and no white sugar, is perfect. Even my wine-snob guests loved it!
I made a double batch of this for a big gathering and everyone loved it!! I used white wine (as there were going to be kids running around and didn't want red wine drinks getting knocked over onto the carpet!) and ginger ale and it was excellent. Will definitely try with the red wine next time...when there are only grown ups around!
made a huge amount for our new years eve bash. Very popular drink, but wish I would have picked a different wine.
I made this Sangria and loved it! Made it for Christmas and it was a big item that went fast! I posted the photo of it in a pitcher!
This Sagria recipe is great! We wanted something to go with the beer at our wedding reception and I found this recipe. It was a huge success!!!
Not bad...but I will not make again.
KILLER!!! Left out the sugar and used gingerale. OMG after one glass I was feeling fine. Great flavour....the brandy gives it a great kick. Making this for a party on Saturday and I do not anticipate any leftovers! Thanks for sharing! :)
The best sangria I have ever drank! I was sad when it was all gone. I mixed it with the ginger ale and it made it nice and smooth going down. I used fresh squeezed orange and lemon juice and also added a little bit of lime juice.
i made 5 gallons of this today for my bbq. i used a fifth of brandy and 2 gallon jugs of wine. i didnt use the triple sec i forgot it so i upped the orange juice because triple sec tastes like oranges. i used 7up since i already had it for the party. this was beautiful and all that was left was a 2 qt pitcher and everyone was very smiley.
Careful on the frozen lemonade - measure 1/3 cup separately.
Very forgiving recipe if you don't have everything on hand. Changed it up a bit to make it similar to the sangria I drink at my favorite tapas place. Used apples and oranges as the only fruits, no sugar, ginger ale for bubbles and I used one bottle of Merlot and one bottle of bottled Sangria wine (I doubled the recipe). I just made some for tomorrow night and I'm "sampling" it. It's really good but I can tell it's strong!
I've tried many sangria recipes and this is the best - and most potent. Before we knew it all us ladies were giggling up a storm! Make a day ahead and it's even better!
I have been making this for summer parties for the last two years and it is always a hit. EVERYONE loves it. The 1st time they drink they always try to figure out all the wonderful tastes. I use inexpensive red wine by the gallon and it is just as great. Hint, dont put the fruit in a skinny neck bottle!!!
I had a sangria taste test at my house one weekend (I made 3 different ones) and this recipe got first place. Here's what I did: 1. I did't measure the brandy, I poured enough to cover the fruit and let it sit for 36 hours. 2. I used merlot 3. I did NOT use sugar or cherries 4. I used Diet 7-up instead of carbonated water/ginger ale. I will make this again and again!
I've used this recipe several times over the past few years, but I realized this last time I've never rated it! It's so good I never have enough! For our wedding reception/housewarming, I made 4 batches and filled our pretty glass bev dispenser... it was gone in an hour flat!! Make WAYYY more than you think you'll need, I'm planning on 8 batches for our next party.
Pretty good but still wish it were stronger. :) I used: 1.) 2 buck chuck - merlot 2.) Peach Shnapps instead of triple sec 3.) Cut the sugar out completely 4.) Added pears, apples, strawberries 5.) Had some 7-up on hand for guests 6.) Let the juice and fruit sit overnight Next time I'll add more brandy and peach schnapps. yum!
Just to add a little kick I added another 1/2 cup of brandy and instead of sparkling water add 1 bottle of champagne. That mixture will make everyone forget it's summer. Try it, you'll like it.
The sangria was a hit at our barbecue. I didn't have any brandy, but used rum.
Delicious...I doubled the recipe and served it at a summer party, and it was a huge hit. Other than doubling it, I didn't change the recipe, other than leaving out the cherries. It is strong, but you won't realize how strong at first. It is so good, you may be tempted to drink it too quickly. Very, very good.
very tasty and good - it really packs a punch! Tell your guests to sip slowly and savor.
Delish! Followed recipe, though I omitted the sugar, and used ginger ale instead of carbonated water. Everyone loved it! Thank you for the great recipe!
Makes the best Sangria I've ever had!
Yum. These are great! The only thing better would be fresh squeezed but this makes so quick and also goes so quick!
This is the best sangria! I was able to make this using bourbon because that's what I had on hand. It didn't take away from it at all. Delicious drink!
just served this last night at my husband's 40th birthday last night and everyone loved it! tripled the recipe, added apple instead of lime, and cubed it...would chop the orange and lemon next time so its easier to eat. substituted limoncello for the triple sec, and a mixture of southern comfort and slivovitz (plum brandy) for the brandy. served it in 1 gallon mason jars with ladles which looked beautiful!
I did not care for this recipe. Followed the receipe to the letter. It is much to dry and mich too strong. I made this for a dinner party and my guests couldnt finish their drinks. Embarrassing and very dissapoining.
There's only one problem with this, if you follow the recipe exactly it goes very quickly. Don't bother making it unless you double it! I add the sugar and just add the club soda when I pour it into a glass.
I had my girlfriends over and EVERYONE requested the recipe! I used a lemon/lime soda instead of carbonated water! Delicious!!!!
CRAZY good! I've made this many times over the past year or two and anytime I bring it to a party, bbq, whatever there is never any left and I always get requests for the recipe. I use cheap red wine (usually Trader Joe's 2-buck-chuck merlot) and usually use a peach or apricot brandy, and in a pinch I've used peach schnapps in lieu of the triple sec (hey, whatever works, right?!), and aside from the listed fruit I'll also throw in oranges, frozen or fresh strawberries, basically just whatever I have on hand. It's worth the ingredients and the time it takes for the flavors to blend. Yummy-yum-yum!!!!!!
We really liked this, it was served at a mom's night out party. I used rum instead of brandy because I had rum in the cupboard!
Fair. It was expensive and took a long time to make, for a fair result.
Served this at a recent dinner party, and it was a huge hit, everyone asked for the recipe!