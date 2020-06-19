Sangria! Sangria!

The BEST sangria recipe I've been able to hone to perfection! If you like a sweeter Sangria, use ginger ale in place of club soda.

By HJACOBY

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pitcher or bowl, mix together the brandy, lemon juice, lemonade concentrate, orange juice, red wine, triple sec, and sugar. Float slices of lemon, orange and lime, and maraschino cherries in the mixture. Refrigerate overnight for best flavor. For a fizzy sangria, add club soda just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 7.5mg. Full Nutrition
