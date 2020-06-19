Sangria! Sangria!

I've made 3 other Sangria recipes and this is by far the best. For the triple sec I use Cointreau but I think any triple sec would be just as good. I just happen to keep Cointreau in stock. For the brandy I use Wild Cherry brandy. I omit the sugar completely. I mix it all up, then let it sit for about 18 - 24 hours. Then I take a glass, fill it with ice cubes, fill about 1/3 to 1/2 of the glass with Club Soda, then top it with the Sangria. Oh My Goodness...it is the best! I would have never thought that using club soda would be my preference, but it most definitely IS. I made a triple batch for the Fourth of July (only 4 of us total) and I had to make another triple batch the morning of the second day, or we would have run out. Try this recipe exactly as it is written, and then you can easily make any adjustments you prefer. However be forewarned, you need to plan ahead a wee bit, because if you let it sit over night, or even 4-6 hours, it is much much better. Everything seeps and melds together and mixes just wonderfully.I think that is the secret to this particular Sangria recipe.