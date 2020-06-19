Better Burger Sauce
For a little added burger excitement, this sauce goes great with any of your favorites!
Very good with a nice zing to it. I have tried this on burgers and with fries but it is excellent mixed in meatloaf. This has enough flavor you can use low-fat mayo and not miss the additional fat at all.Read More
Very good with a nice zing to it. I have tried this on burgers and with fries but it is excellent mixed in meatloaf. This has enough flavor you can use low-fat mayo and not miss the additional fat at all.
UPDATE: I made several burgers sauces and we held a taste test, this rated high but came in a close second to another. Overall this is an excellent sauce! ORIGINAL: My son loved this on his cheeseburger. He said, "wow mom you made sandwich spread!" Not quite, but good enough to get a repeat around here. My DH said he'd prefer this on hot dogs rather than his burger and has requested me to make it the next time we serve hot dogs. There were comments made that it was a little sweet. This made a lot, so the next time I will make only half as much, and I'd suggest that half of this will feed a family of five easily. I used sweet relish, maybe dill relish would be a nice change and fix the "good but kind of sweet" comment I got on mine?
This burger sauce is delicious! I'm finally getting around to reviewing, I have made this several times. I used regular dill pickle relish and also sweet relish, both worked great, but if you're looking for a less sweet flavor, definitely use regular relish. Don't be discouraged about the egg in this, it adds such a wonderful flavor. This is a great dip for thick fries too! Thanks for sharing, I will continue to use this often!
I made a low-fat version of this by omitting the eggs and using FF Mayo. It tasted wonderful as a dressing for turkey burgers.
This was excellent. Everything worked so well in this recipe. My son was skeptical when I put the eggs and onions in it. But he was willing to try it and loved it. It was easy to make, easy pleasing tasty concoction. They ate half this batch on their burgers and asked if there was going to be burgers left over for the next dinner and if there was enough...wow. yummy! I don't normally keep sweet relish on hand, and thought I bought some and didn't ...I used the dill relish instead. Which was still great.
It was a nice change on the burgers, almost like Jack in the Box's old sauce they used to use on Jumbo Jack's. I'd use a little less relish, so it doesn't over power the taste, but all in all, it's simple and tasty.
This was very Good but to be honest i dont think i'll be making this again only due to the fact i thought it tasted just like Thousand Island Dressing
I think this sauce was great. Does anyone know the Bob's burger express in Oregon, secret sause recipe? It has to be close to this.
We really enjoyed this Thousand Island Dressing, I mean, burger sauce. I followed the recipe with no changes or omissions, which means I included the hard-boiled egg, classic in Thousand Island Dressing. Slightly sweet (I used Splenda), slightly tangy, Hubs said this reminded him of Big Boy Burger Sauce. He enjoyed this sauce (Thousand Island Dressing) so much he’ll be eating it on his salad tomorrow night.
I love reading the reviews and what people do and don't do to a recipe, good ideas too. I have made this sauce many different ways, as a remoulade sauce for seafood with a dash of horseradish, with sweet or dill relish, I do follow the recipe and use the eggs but I mash them so they are indistinguishable. I also use Best Foods Mayonnaise after all I'm not eating the whole bowl! This is a keeper sauce to have in your arsenal!
Delicious! I choose to make this without the hard-boiled eggs (I don't see the benefit of putting them in there) and I use light mayo. Other than that, I follow the directions and get a delicious sauce for burgers, meatloaf and even use it as a dip for shrimp, though I do add some horseradish to the sauce to give it some extra zing for the shrimp. You can call this Thousand Island Dressing if you choose, but I find it much creamier and with a depth of flavor far more delicious than any TI dressing I've ever bought. So sure, go ahead and throw this on a salad if you like, I think that would be pretty yummy too! :-)
I made this using low fat mayo for turkey burgers. I enjoyed it just as much the following day as a salad dressing over a nice crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce. "Bueno" is right! Thank you!
This is thousand island dressing.
oh my! just like Bob's! I didn't even put in the eggs or the scallions and it took me back. Thanks so much!
we loved this, made it exactly how the recipe called except used Best foods olive oil mayo instead of the regular.
Instead of sweet relish, I cut up garlic dills and used that instead. I also added a little garlic powder and skipped the extra sugar. My family went NUTS for this. This reminds me of a secret sauce a restaurant in my hometown made for their burgers when I was growing up. I used this on Jam Hands' Copycat Frisco Melt sandwiches. I will absolutely make this again.
Major disappointment!
Just wonder about using this as the dressing on the good, old Rueben sandwich. I think it will work. Sjoanne
Definitely the best homemade burger sauce I've ever made! My family loved it. :)
This is a basic remoulade sauce which is great with fries (I use instead of mayo or ketchup) as well as burgers.
This was good. I halved the recipe, used dill instead of sweet relish and chives instead of green onion (just because I was already chopping them).
I really liked this sauce. I used dill relish instead of chopped dill pickles so it was a little on the tangy side. Next time I'll just chop pickles. This was very similar to Big Mac sauce. Great recipe!
We made over 50 burgers for my 5 year old birthday party and everyone loved the burger. Most people asked me if I bought burger sause from in&out, which is huge compliment!!! Big hit hit hit!!!
Excellent! Made the sauce yesterday and grilled burgers. I didn't add the eggs because I didn't have the time to cook them, maybe next time. My family loved it!
This was excellent. I added a bit of chipotle chile powder to add some zest. Not only good on hamburgers and hot dogs, I like it as a chip dip. Thanks for the recipe
The recipe is fine, but rather busy. I make a similar thing and have for years, but you can save time by using a base not of mayo, but thousand island dressing, or Tartar sauce. Even with Tartar sauce, I add a little extra dill or sweet relish. Make to your taste.... that's the only thing that counts. Also good over baked potatoes. Did I add you can use this to make potato salad?
Kev... i remember them..omg i loved bob's my family lived there...i dont recall eggs in bob's sauce but you can buy Bob's Secret Sauce at Roth's they have a Facebook group now as well!!
Loved this!!! It also doubles as Thousand Island Dressing. I made this when I had a dinner party and I was making smoked burgers. Yes, I smoked the burgers (which turned out amazing and allowed me time with my guests)....and served this sauce as well as homemade ketchup. All of it was a huge hit! People kept putting this over their burgers, on their salads and dunking bread in to it they loved it so much! Am making again tonight.
Excellent! I've wanted to make this for a while and decided to omit the boiled eggs until I read some of the reviews (I'm glad I didn't!! Mashed them up real fine...do not omit!!). Completely omitted the sugar at first but added in over a tsp due to the acidity/slightly tart taste which worked out good. Added a smiget dash of dry chipotle pepper seasoning which put this over the top! Loved, loved, loved this!
This is excellent however I did make just a few changes. No eggs, no salt/pepper, used chopped dill pickles and added paprika. Fabulous!! This is my go to from now on!!
Sauce is very tasty. The recipe is almost identical to my Thousand Island Dressing recipe so I will be using it for either a burger sauce or a salad dressing.
Very good . No changes made.
It was pretty good except next time I would mash the eggs (someone else's review suggested that) and I'd also try to chop the onion finer. This turned out downright chunky. Don't get me wrong, it had delicious flavor, but texture was a little off. Can't wait to put this on my salad tomorrow !
Is very good! Instead of relish I used grainy mustard.
Didn't care for the taste, very bitter
