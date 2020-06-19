Better Burger Sauce

42 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 13
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

For a little added burger excitement, this sauce goes great with any of your favorites!

By big surprise

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Drain water, and allow to cool, then peel, chop, and set aside.

  • In a bowl, stir together the vinegar and sugar until sugar is completely dissolved. Stir in mayonnaise, ketchup, relish, parsley, green onions, and chopped egg, and stir until well blended. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 28.4mg; sodium 371.7mg. Full Nutrition
