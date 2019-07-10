Halibut Supreme

This halibut recipe is moist beyond belief! The sauce is delightfully rich but not overpowering, with a slight kick.

Recipe by motherof5

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Mix together Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, flour, onion, lemon juice, and cayenne pepper in a medium bowl.

  • Arrange halibut steaks in the prepared baking dish and cover with Cheddar cheese mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and continue baking until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 15 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
441 calories; protein 38.3g; carbohydrates 4g; fat 29.7g; cholesterol 88mg; sodium 338.8mg. Full Nutrition
