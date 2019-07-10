Halibut Supreme
This halibut recipe is moist beyond belief! The sauce is delightfully rich but not overpowering, with a slight kick.
This was unlike any fish I've either eaten or prepared, and I was interested to try something that seemed different. That, and having all the ingredients on hand, led me to this recipe. I seasoned the filets with salt, pepper and garlic powder before I spread the topping, then sprinkled on some paprika for color. Wow -both my husband and I really enjoyed it! Moist, flaky fish, with a rich, creamy topping that looked very attractive on the plate, especially with a sprinkle of finely chopped fresh parsley just before serving. Also a plus was that I was able to assemble this ahead of time and just pop it into the oven when I was ready to have dinner. I know this will not be the last appearance of this dish at our house! Thanks for the unique recipe!Read More
I tried this recipe last night, and my husband is still raving about it. I thought it was very good, also; defintely worthy of anything found in a restaurant. The halibut was very moist and perfectly done. I did embellish, as I almost always do. I used parmesean (lower fat), low fat mayo & sour cream, added 1 tsp lemon zest,1/2 tsp fish rub,1/2 tsp dill weed, and fresh ground pepper. I don't doubt it would have been just as good as posted without these additions; I just can't resist "messing with" recipes. Also, I baked it over fresh spinach (from another similar recipe). This was our vege accompaniment, along with a side of mashed potatoes. My husband usually does not touch anything with sauce; he was delighted with this dish. He can't wait for me to serve it again!
This was one of the better recipes for halibut I have had. I made a few substitutions and additions. I used half cheddar and half fresh parmesan cheese, Used garlic instead of onion, and added dried dill. I added the lemon juice, cayenne, and dill to taste. Over all it was very good and would recommend to any who like halibut.
I made this with chicken and it was great!
Our family LOVES this recipe!! I use Parmesan Cheese and mix it in the mixture and then sprinkle some extra on top. YUM!!
This is a great recipie. My whole famly enjoyed it right down to my picky 4 year old. I even used milk instead of the sour cream for a creamy mix and then I didnt have to take the "troops" all to the store for missing ingredients. We will definatly be making this one often!!
We eat a lot of halibut at my house. I thought this recioe was pretty good just a little rich though. The wife and kids loved it and said they would eat it again and again. I followed the recipe with no subs.
I thought this recipe was FABULOUS. Craving it now. I used some dill when doing this and it turned out great!!
This was a "very" bland recipe. DH thought it was okay but definitely needed to be "spiced" up considerably. Will probably make again but with different seasonings. It also took almost 40 minutes to bake.
I wanted to make something special for New Years. I made this - followed a review to replace 1/2 the cheddar with parmesan cheese, otherwise followed the recipe. The fish was very moist and flavorful and would be a good dish on it’s own. However, with Halibut being so expensive - I gave attention to sides and presentation. I topped the fish on ultra creamy mash potatoes, sided with seared scallops and parmesan asparagus - all great recipes found at allrecipes. I'm a decent cook and will say this was one of the best dishes I've ever made. The presentation was good and the taste was phenomenal! We will be raving about this meal throughout the New Year. Happy New Year and thanks for a great recipe!
This was very easy to make, my husband loved it! I used garlic instead of onion.
This dish is a wonderful treat. I scaled it down to 2 servings, skipped the mayo and used Greek yogurt instead of the sour cream (because less fat), and substituted freshly-grated Parmesan (Reggiano Parmesano) for cheddar cheese, because I didn't have any of the latter on hand. Standing ovation. I will do this recipe again and again and again.
I really did not think I was going to love this recipe. We eat so much fish, though, that I was looking for something different and based on the reviews I decided to give it a try. I used low fat sour cream and mayo which worked perfectly well. Loving the smoky flavor of chipotle pepper I subbed it for the cayenne and used a little more red onion than the recipe called for. Sprinkled with paprika and fresh parsley before serving and served with roasted vegetables from this site, this was a very attractive and delicious dish, worthy of serving to friends. My husband thought this was one of the best fish dishes ever and throughout the rest of the evening he came up with one “that was really good fish” comment after another. Very good!
Yea Buddy!!! I read the reviews. Cut the mayo and sour cream in 1/2, then added 1/2 cup greek yogurt, Hit it DEAD ON. Now it's "Gotta have it halibut". I did use Sharp cheddar cheese
This recipe was excellent. My whole family loved it. I did exchange the onion for minced garlic and added salt and pepper to enhance the taste of the sauce a bit. I will definately be making this again! One of the joys of living in Alaska is having a freezer full of salmon and halibut to eat all winter. However it does tend to get boring after awhile, so its really great to have another way to cook it! And this ones a keeper!
I loved this I made it and put it on boneless chicken breasts also many differnet kinds of fish - Rockfish-Sole-Cod- It is one of my favorite receipes of all time. You have to adjust cooking time. Thinner fish only takes 15 min on 375 degrees
I made this exact except i used light mayo instead of regular, i liked it but it did have a strong mayo taste to it. I will make it again but will cut down the amount of mayo in it and probably add a bit of dill or garlic but it was yummy
Used the recipe as a base for the cheesy/creamy topping. I used lake trout instead of halibut and was missing the onion and lemon juice, so I used lemon pepper and extra cayenne pepper. Turned out GREAT! I plan on trying this recipe with salmon too because I tend to have salmon and trout on hand.
Just made this tonight - my dad said it was the BEST halibut he has EVER eaten!! He is not a huge halibut fan, usually finds it too dry, but he and my mom both loved this. I made it lower in fat and cals by using Light sour cream, fat-free mayo, and 2% cheddar cheese mixed with some reduced fat Parmesan. There is no need to use the full fat, higher calorie versions - this is plenty rich and much healthier when you make these changes!
We absolutly loved this one! I did put my fish under the broiler for about 2 minutes and added some paprika on the top. My 13 year old and my 18 year old LOVED IT!
Great receipe, I didn't have any sour cream so I used 1/4 cup cream cheese, I also sprinkled some lemon grass and dill weed on fish before adding cheese sauce. Everyone really enjoyed the dish.
We didn't care for this.
This is a favorite sauce for our halibut. Family and friends always request the recipe when over for dinner. It keeps the fish nice and moist. I found that you can vary the recipe by adding a different cheese blend with what's on hand and adding garlic and dill for extra seasoning. I also have added horseradish as well. The flour is necessary to keep the sauce from running while cooking. Love it. Thanks.
I did as other reviewers suggested and salt, peppered, garlic rubbed the filets before I added the cheese mixture. I did not deviate from the actual cheese mixture recipe and this was scrumptious!!! However, I would suggest saving the halibut (mine was a bit pricey) and topping lame boring cheap chicken breasts with this. It's wonderful! I served mine with brown rice and oven roasted asparagus
My mom won $50 with this recipe back in about 1980. Her recipe calls for marinating the halibut in white wine for about 30 min. patting dry then covering with cheese mixture. Delicious!
Excellent. I halved it for 2 halibut steaks and we really liked it. The pepper gave it a nice bite. Wouldn't change anything!
Used fresh minced garlic instead of onion and served over grouper. I can't wait to try it on chicken! Delicious!
This was pretty good. I used fat free sour cream and 1/2 fat mayo, otherwise the fat content would be quite high.
ok but way too heavy for fish. I did love this on chicken breasts and had a ton of the topping mix to save for another time. Crushed buttered ritz cracker make a killer crunch also. Might make this as just a dip with vegies. Thank you!
Wow! I made this with fresh halibut when my father came to visit. He eats very little, but even he had to finish every bite of this wonderful dish!
Wow! This was wonderful I'm so full. I followed everything as called but added 1 tablespoon of garlic and 1/4 of teaspoon of cayenne. Next time I will add a 1/2 teasoon cayenne because I like things spicey. My husband and I enjoyed the topping so much we made another batch substituted the flour for 1 tablespoon of real bacon bits and put it on a baked potato
This was THE best halibut we have ever had! Better than any restaurant! Used garlic instead of onion and added a little fresh parmesean to the mix and on top...plus a little salt and pepper rubbed on the fish before covering with cheesy goodness. It gave a crispy crust and moist fish with an AMAZING sauce. Plus, it's so easy! THANK YOU!!
I usually wait till I have tried a recipe at least three times and with variations before I do a rating but this time I have only fixed it twice, because I know it's going to be a keeper. I prepared it exactly as written, one time using Halibut (which is a bit pricy in our senior household) and the next time using Haddock which is about a third of the cost. Honestly I couldn't say which I liked best they were both wonderful. I didn't worry much about the fat content, for less than a pound of fish for two people it really didn't add up too much, I just skimp on fat elsewhere during the day, week, etc. Thanks "motherof5" for sharing a new addition to my culinary repertoire!
This recipe is so delicious. I didn't change a thing. I did however, lemon pepper and mince garlic the steaks before pouring the sauce over them. My husband really enjoyed this too.
This was excellent!!
Okay my husband gave this 3 1/2 stars only because I think this was the first time he tried Halibut. He liked it alot, cleaned his plate I think the problem was with the price of the Halibut. No fault to this recipe. I did read reviews and make a few minor tweeks. Since it is only the 2 of us there was only 1 lb Halibut so I cut the recipe in half. I used 1/2 Chedder Jack and 1/2 (imported Parmesean). I also added some dried dill weed and salt & peppered the fillets before adding the mixture to the top. Being it was thick I left at the 425 for 5 minutes longer and added 5 more minutes to the 350 cooking time adding an additional 10 minutes to the overall dish. Other than that. . .will make this dish again.l
WOW!!!!! This was so yummy we will definitely make again. My kids are particular about fish and this recipe was a smash hit :) thanks for sharing!!!!!!
This was very delicious and my husband even declared it "restaraunt quality"! I just added a little salt & pepper before adding the sauce. Very moist with wonderful flavor!
I've made halibut like this for years and it's still one of my favorite halibut recipes! Try using Fillets instead of steaks and add dungenous crab to the sourcream mixture for a truely wonderous entre!
We don't eat enough fish so I have been trying to serve it at least one night a week. I tried this recipe tonight along with Superfast Asparagus. It was delicious. My husband liked it very much and he usually doesn't enjoy most fish dishes. It will be something we have often.
Very tasty! Other reviewers called this rich, and I'd agree, but if that's your thing, then it's not a problem (could possibly lighten things up by substituting plain yogurt for mayo). I followed this recipe pretty much to the letter (used green onions), and enjoyed it thoroughly.
This was an awesome dish! My husband raved about it. We'd been given a large filet and wanted something easy to prepare. We loved it! Thanks for this.
EXCELLENT - fast and easy. I used yogurt and a little mayo instead of full amounts of mayo and sour cream. It was so easy and so good. My "meat and potatoes" husband said we should add this to our regular repitoire. Thank you!!!
I live in Alaska and i catch my own fish from the ocean or rivers here. I can say i love fish and normally eat it once or every 2 weeks. This tasted like sour cream and mannoise soup. Ill rather stick with a more traditional method of cooking Halibut : Parsley , Basil, Garlic , Pepper , and olive oil. Unless you don't like the taste of fish and like mannoise.
This was an easy recipe, and great taste! I am a beginner cook and I had no problems making this. I followed others suggestions and foiled the baking dish, added dill, s/p the fish, and cooked at the times listed. It came out with a really good flavor. The fish was moist and the sauce was not overpowering, it left me with a taste of halibut. I also did 1/2 cup parmesan and 1/2 cheddar. DELICIOUS!
I've made this twice now and we really liked it both times. I have individual oval Corningware casserole dishes that are perfect for this recipe. I bake it covered for half the time and then, uncover. I'll also slip it under the broiler to add some more color. A bright green garnish is definitely needed to "pretty this up." Thank you!
This was easy to make, and husband said it tasted "good enough to make again" which usually means 4 stars. I noticed that I had to cook it an extra 5 minutes on the lower setting. I also took the advice of others and salt & peppered before adding the mixture on top. Next time I'll probably add some herbs to the mixture.
The sauce on top of the halibut melted to the sides leaving the halibut to boil and simmer in a pool in the baking dish. Not too appetizing to see that. If I wanted boiled halibut I would have steamed it and then prepare the sauce to serve with the halibut.
This is an incredible recipe that doesn't need any adjustment. Perfect the way it is.
I was skeptical, but this was the only recipe I could find where I had all the ingredients on hand. It was WONDERFUL! I cut back on the cheese a little, and used miracle whip instead of mayo
I tried this last week and it couldn't have been any easier to make..Followed the recipe exactly and it came out moist and tender with alot of flavor and the topping did not overpower the halibut.Good job.
Delicious. Perfect recipe for cheesy, creamy halibut on a chilly fall/winter evening!
This was a very tasty, and quite simple way of making fish. I found that there was a very excessive amount of sauce, and the flavour of the mayonnaise was very strong. It was almost like the fish was just there to hold the sauce, not that the sauce was enhancing the fish. I might make it again, but I think I would half the amount of mayo, increase the ratio of sour cream, and increase the amount of lemon. Thanks for the recipe!
For a vegetarian option, use breaded tofu instead of the halibut.
Used Tilapia. Very rich and good!
This recipe was delicious and looked fancy. I couldn't find halibut so I substituted grouper. It was still great, but I will try again with halibut. I also used a parmesan/romano blend for the cheese and doubled the cayenne because I like a little spice.
Enjoyed this just the way the recipe is written other than using pre-grated mix of cheeses. Moist, delicious sauce that puffs up and turns a nice golden brown. Looking forward to trying this over a less expensive fish - maybe cod - but the halibut was outstanding.
Have been using a similar recipe for years. I use sour cream or plain yogurt w/shredded parmesan. The last few minutes place under broiler for a beautiful glaze. Wonderful, dont overcook. Will continue to cook once out of oven.
We all really enjoyed this. It could have used a little more seasoning maybe, slightly bland. But overall very good and the fish was super moist and flakey.
Wow. I am only a moderate fan of fish but this really was good. This dish has great potential for modifying seasonings to personal taste.
I loved this recipe. Easy, rich, and flavorful. I made it with mahi-mahi and worked out great.
A very good fun and simple recipe.
This was the best halibut I've ever made. My husband caught a 150 lb halibut so we eat it A LOT. This is a great, filling recipe.
I halved the cheddar cheese mixture to top 1.75 lbs of halibut filet and it was more than enough. I used scallions instead of onion and put some salt and pepper directly on the filet before topping with the mix. My filet was thick so took some extra time to bake but this was "supreme"! Very good and I highly recommend it, however, I also recommend filets in lieu of the steaks if you don't mind the extra money - it's worth it. Enjoy!
I make something quite like this but without the mayo. I do use the light sour cream combined with butter. I layer sliced onion on the halibut, pour the butter sour cream mixture on top of that and then put sliced cheddar cheese on top. It is soooooooo good!!
This turned Hallibut is hard to come by here and I used Flounder instead. DH loved it! Sides were mixed vegi's and Tarragon lemon rice. Perfect. Can't wait to have the leftovers tonight!
This was fabulous and was even enjoyed by a so-called "non-fish" eater. The only thing I did differently from the recipe was double the cayenne pepper and added dill weed. Every morsel was devoured and I will definitely be making this again.
We really enjoyed this recipe, this is a great way to server halibut, as halibut is a very easy fish to over cook on the grill. The topping keeps the halibut so moist and delicious. I followed the recipe, but added 2 minutes under the broiler. Turned out wonderful and we will be making this again.
Fabulous fish - tender, moist and so flavorful! I made this with Nile perch, a thick white fish fillet. I recommend jazzing up the topping with more seasoning; I used 1 tsp. each of dill and Old Bay seasoning.
This sounded wonderful, but not really on our diet. I don't measure but used about 1/2 the cheese, 1/4 c low fat mayo, 1 c Bulgarian yogurt (left out lemon), GF Flour, 4 diced green onions, cayenne and I seasoned the fish steaks. Great!
I was a little skeptical but I tried it due to the good reviews. I had company over and she asked how i made it so that was a good sign! I substituted plain yogurt for the sour cream b/c I did not have sour cream on hand - and I forgot the lemon but it still tasted great - very moist with a little "kick" from the cayenne pepper. Next time I may try even a bit more cayenne but we love spicy.
This recipe is awsome! It is a very good combination and loved the sauce.
I made this today with fresh Alaska halibut a friend caught. I replaced the cheese with a mix of parmesan, romano and asiago, The sour cream with greek yogurt and green onions plus a little extra cayenne. It was amazing. My lovely wife loved it. We will be having this one again!!!
great recipe! although it was a little rich, it was still very good. we eat a lot of halibut living in alaska, so this was a nice alternative to the usual way we'd make it. i'd just recommend adding a bit more spice to the mix. the cayenne was good, but didn't seem like it was enough spice-wise. regardless, with tweaking a little here and there and adding more spices, this is one that will be a repeat dinner in our house- thank you!
This is a great recipe, simple with small ingredient list and very tasty. I changed it a bit and added some packaged dry zesty italian salad dressing mix, about half a bag, to the topping along with some onion powder. Was great to add just a bit of additional flavor. Had a thicker steak and needed to cook an additional 15 minutes, but fantastic recipe.
Made this today for a family lunch and it got rave reviews. My father loved it and took home some, same for my cousin who asked for the recipe. Will make this again. Followed the recipe but didn't have sour cream so used all purpose cream instead. Also added honey mustard and tabasco because I didn't have ground cayenne pepper. The sauce was rich and very tasty. Will definitely make this again.
Delicious and simple. Added extra red pepper and dill, but besides that followed as directed
This is a recipe you use for the old Halibut in the back of your freezer. It's not for good fresh halibut, but it moistens up the older,drier fish that makes a home in the back of many freezers
This is a wonderful recipe. I had very thick filets so I cut them lengthwise. I also added more red pepper as we like spicy! This will be a regular at our house from now on. Thanks for sharing!
very yummy over rice...
This was an awesome dish..my husband wants it again. Easy and quick to make!
I use 'white fish' and often substitute LF Yogurt for the Sour Cream and always use LF Mayo. I also add extra minced onion. We LOVE this and have it often. I've also added a little curry instead of the cayenne for something a little different, or even garlic. MMMmmm!
I made a few substitutions. I used light mayo, plain yogurt (didn't have sour cream) and dried minced onion(lazy to chop 1T) but this was still the best halibut I ever made so quickly and simply.
We regularly make this for company, especially when children or fish sceptics are among the guests. It is delicious using halibut, Hawaiian Ono or Opah, or any white flaky fish.
Just tried and this is fantastic. Very tsaty and different. I also used 1/2 parmesan and 1/2 cheddar cheese. I salt and peppered fish and sprinkled it with garlic powder before speading sauce over. My husband felt it was gourmet quality. Will definitely make again.
Halibut is not my favorite Fish, however this creamy cheesy sauce is pretty good and very quick and easy to make
Crazy Good! Added some lemon zest. That's it! We're thinking of doing this with other types of fish. You would think the cheddar would make the sauce heavy...Not So! Very Good Eats!
My husband gets bored with fish so I was looking for something new. He loved it! I added a little bit of fresh cilantro to the sauce and it gave the flavors a little pop. Thanks for sharing.
I made this last night. My husband and I both liked it. I adjusted the recipe to serve two people and followed the recipe exactly (except that I used two green onions.) It came out great. We'll make this one again. I bet it would work well with any white fish. I might try it with mahi-mahi next time.
Made this as part of the Easter dinner. It was a big hit. Everyone loved it. Will definitely make again for a special event using the Hailbut; however, I will try it again using a less expensive fish.
The is an awsome recipe! Everyone in the falmily loves it. I also tried it with Chilean Sea Bass. Excellent!!!!!
super easy and full of flavor! Use fat-free ingredients to make a healthy sauce.
Super easy prep. and very moist fish. I'm not a fan of onions, but they were mild enough that I enjoyed the dish. We will make this again.
This recipie was a hit at my house, a house that usually does not see any fish. My husband is not a big fan of fish, but he loved this dish. It was, surprisingly, light and moist. I did add a little bit of horseradish to the mix... we like a bit of bite.
This is awesome. We use parm. cheese instead of cheddar, otherwise same. Great crowd pleaser.
I loved the topping on the halibut and think it would go nicely over many different kinds of fish. I was expecting a little bit more heat from the cayenne so next time I may double it. Being this is the first time I have ever cooked Hailbut Steaks I will say that I really was not fond of the fish itself but the recipe in general was very good.
Made this exactly as suggested except added another 1/2 cup of cheese since i am a cheesey person. Turned out great. My wife dislikes mayo and sour cream so i did not tell her what was in it,and she devoured it.
very good recipe...delicious flavor, but my topping wasn't quite done when the halibut was, so it turned out less crisp than it should have.
Much to rich for such a great mild tasting fish like halibut. Spoiled my $13/lb fish.
