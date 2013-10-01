Grandma's Eggless, Butterless, Milkless Cake

You can get a moist chocolate cake without eggs, butter, or milk thanks to this recipe, tested by Grandma and approved by all who try it.

Recipe by Tina Demasi-Lemons

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch cake
  • In a large bowl, combine all the dry ingredients together.

  • Combine all the wet ingredients together in another bowl.

  • Pour the liquid ingredients all at once into the dry ingredients, and beat until smooth.

  • Pour batter into a greased 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 20-25 minutes. Let cool in pan. When cool sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 8.6g; sodium 195.6mg. Full Nutrition
