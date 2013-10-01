Grandma's Eggless, Butterless, Milkless Cake

THIS IS ONE HELLUVA RECIPIE! I'm thoroughly excited that this really worked. Like many, i had my doubts, i mean, vinger? well this is definitely better than the previous high fat high calorie batch of cakes i made. ITs super moist and chocolatey. Here is a tip: I replaced water with chocolate soy milk, was very generous with the baking soda and powder( i put heaped teaspoons) and put in about 6 teaspoons of vanilla essence, put in about 8 HEAPED TABLESPOONS of coco powder ( i used hershey's) and used olive oil. PLUS i also added abit more sugar, maybe a 1/4 cup more? I also added the salt as recommanded by another reviewer. I made them into cupcakes and it rose beautifully. Also, don't forget to sift the flours together. It tasted great before icing and after icing(got it off the back of hershey's tin, used olive oil and chocolate soy milk again as replacements)them, i stuck them in the fridge and it was fanstastic! my friends are impressed and they can't believe its low fat! I will definitely make this more often. Am thinking of adding hazelnuts the next time. Thanks for this recipie! Means alot to a recently diagnosed lactose intolerant chocoholic!