Grandma's Eggless, Butterless, Milkless Cake
You can get a moist chocolate cake without eggs, butter, or milk thanks to this recipe, tested by Grandma and approved by all who try it.
I'm NOT a chocolate cake lover BUT needed cupcakes for an egg-allergic child. Tweaked the recipe by adding 1/2 teaspoon of salt and using 1 TABLESPOON vanilla. Couldn't have been easier to make ... great texture, good flavor. Makes 30 nicely rounded cupcakes ... fill paper liners at least 3/4 full and bake for 20 minutes at 350.Read More
Thank goodness I had a container of chocolate frosting. I melted it in the microwave, poked holes in the cake and poured it on. Otherwise, I would've threw the cake away. I thought it would be similar to a "wacky cake" but it wasn't. It took around 40 minutes to bake.Read More
Hello, after reading the reviews in which the cake was described as "tasteless", I read the recipe again and noticed there is no salt in the recipe. I have made many cakes and most have included some salt. This may be one reason why it lacks flavour. Salt brings out the flavour of chocolate. Try adding about 1/4 tsp and see if it helps!
I have been using this recipe for years for my egg and nut allergic Daughter. It is super easy, very rich and tastes wonderful. It is the best cake that I have been able to find in 8 years. My Daughter feels like any other kid at a birthday party. and no one will ever know this is for a nut and egg allergic child. It is fluffy and moist and perfect.
THIS IS ONE HELLUVA RECIPIE! I'm thoroughly excited that this really worked. Like many, i had my doubts, i mean, vinger? well this is definitely better than the previous high fat high calorie batch of cakes i made. ITs super moist and chocolatey. Here is a tip: I replaced water with chocolate soy milk, was very generous with the baking soda and powder( i put heaped teaspoons) and put in about 6 teaspoons of vanilla essence, put in about 8 HEAPED TABLESPOONS of coco powder ( i used hershey's) and used olive oil. PLUS i also added abit more sugar, maybe a 1/4 cup more? I also added the salt as recommanded by another reviewer. I made them into cupcakes and it rose beautifully. Also, don't forget to sift the flours together. It tasted great before icing and after icing(got it off the back of hershey's tin, used olive oil and chocolate soy milk again as replacements)them, i stuck them in the fridge and it was fanstastic! my friends are impressed and they can't believe its low fat! I will definitely make this more often. Am thinking of adding hazelnuts the next time. Thanks for this recipie! Means alot to a recently diagnosed lactose intolerant chocoholic!
I made this cake for my lactose intolerant husband. When he tasted it he wanted to know what i put in it. I didn't tell him, but i did tell him what i didn't put in it. I think next time i will add chocolate chips to make it a little more chocolatey. I thought this was very easy and very moist. It was very surprising.
I had to make cupcakes for my sons birthday to take to school. As there is a boy there allergic to dairy and eggs I made this recipe for all the kids so he didn't feel left out. I was a bit worried about making a cake with no egg or dairy but it turned out beautifully. I followed others advice to substitute half sugar with brown sugar and added a little salt. I let them cool in the tins and they were so moist. I had to let them cook for longer then the recipe said though. I iced them with the icing off the anaphalaxis website like someone else suggested. Perfect!
I have had this recipe in my recipe box for years and have used it many many times. Everyone who tries it asks for the recipe. I do have a couple of suggestions though, the cake needs to bake for about 45 minutes and after it cools add the powdered sugar, but here's the winner, add apple pie filling to the plate when serving (as a side), if you put it on the cake like a topping, it won't keep and the cake gets mushy, but if you add it to the side when serving it adds the right bit of moisture and sweetness! Thanks to this recipe, my food allergic daughter was able to enjoy cake on her birthday like any other kid. Another note, don't put it on your dining room table to cool, dogs like it too. ;o)
This was the recipe that our baker used for our wedding cake. It was absolutely delicious and everyone was simply amazed that it was egg and dairy free!
My son has a true dairy allergy so I made this cake for his first birthday while we had bought a bakery cake for the guests...well the guests preferred this cake over the bakery cake. I paired it with soy milk/soy butter buttercream frosting....DELICIOUS!!!! Thank you so much for submitting this recipe!!
Made this for my dairy and egg allergic son's second birthday and everyone raved!! I used a shortning/confectionary sugar/vanilla frosting. Very moist.
I have tried so many desert recipes for my daughter that is egg allergic that end up anything but resembling a cake, brownie, etc. This recipe is just like real chocolate cake! It is wonderful. I made the recipe into 22 cupcakes and baked them for 24 minutes. I copied others suggestions and did half regular sugar with half brown sugar, 8tbs cocoa powder, 1tbs vanilla extract, 1/2 tsp salt, several handfuls of chocolate chips and 1/2 tsp cinnamon. I cooked it in my stonewear muffin pan and they came out beautifully. I stuck a chocolate chip in the top of each right as I took them out of the oven and sprinkled with powdered sugar right before serving. All the kids loved them. No one would ever know there were no eggs in them. What a great recipe! I am so thankful to have finally found an egg free recipe that not only has the right texture but tastes great. Thanks!
I made this cake the other night because I was in the mood to bake but didn't have any eggs in the fridge and was running low on milk. I didn't have cocoa powder either, so instead I made a spice cake using apple cider vinegar instead of distilled, and I added a teaspoon of salt, a teaspoon of cinnamon, a teaspoon of nutmeg, a half teaspoon of cloves, and a half teaspoon of ginger. The cake turned out delicious! I'm definitely keeping this recipe as I'm sure it can be varied again and again for different results. I think I might try substituting some of the water for black coffee sometime or maybe adding a little light molasses to a future spice cake and frosting it with cream cheese frosting.
Wow! This was a super recipe that really surprised me. I did add salt, substituted chocolate almond milk for the water, used 8 TBSP of caco powder instead of 6 and used applesauce instead of oil...superb recipe! Very moist, firm cake. Baked nearly 40 minutes rather than 20-25. Highly recommended!
My husband watches his cholesterol (no eggs, milk, butter, oil). This is perfect for him. I made half of recipe. Tasted the batter, felt the after taste of baking soda, so i sprinkled some brown sugar and it took care of that. Next time i'll use as suggested by others 2/3cup brown (or a mix of brown and white). I also added 1/4tsp salt (not sure for what but as suggested), also used 4tbsp of cocoa. Next time i'll try to lower amount of oil. Also, not sure if someone already tried to use honey or maple syrup instead of sugar, if so, please share your results. Overall, more than my husband can dream of. Finally he can have a chocolate cake and not feel guilty about it. Thanks
Cook this cake way longer than instructed! 25 minutes is not enough. Other than what a great cake! and who would have thought no eggs or dairy were used. Instead of water I used cold coffee instead! Tasted Great!
Grandma is a genious! This cake is amazing! Its moist and gets better with time. For a dairy intolerant person this really is a welcomed addition to the list of tolerable treats. I followed the recipe exactly - turned out great. May add 1/2 tsp of salt next time like the others have - just to try it.
This is very similar to a recipe I have for chocolate muffins but that one calls for apple juice for 1.5 cups of the water. I like to substitute an even richer juice -- cherry or blueberry are especially fantastic! -- to alter the taste. Also you can throw in chocolate chips if need be. But just like this -- no juice, no chips -- it makes for a great, easy snacking cake or snack muffins!
Wonderful cake without dairy or eggs -- great allergy-free recipe.
This was the best cake I have tasted!!! I did not know it would be SO SIMPLE! The only difficulty I ran into was 25 minutes weren't long enough to cook the cake throughly. Other than that, this was the best.
I messed with this recipe quite a bit, and it still turned out delicious. First, because I live alone and couldn't finish an entire cake, I halved the recipe and baked it in an 8x8 pan. I substituted half the oil with baby food (apple/plum flavor) to cut down on fat, and used a bit of Splenda instead of all the sugar to cut down on calories-- and it still turned out beautifully, with a lovely, moist crumb. I agree that if you're used to decadent or very sweet desserts, this recipe would need some kind of frosting. Do give a try though!
This was fantastic! I made this over Thanksgiving for my 91 year old Grandmother who is lactose intolerant. Everyone loved it & could not believe there were no eggs, butter or milk in it! It was really moist and had a great flavor. Not too sweet, but just sweet enough to satisfy anyones chocolate tooth. I will make this one again for sure!
It worked! I have a family with MULTIPLE allergies and it's hard to find recipes for good baked goods. I made these cupcakes for my daughter's birthday and was able to make a few substitutes. First- 2 cups Bob's Red Mill- Gluten Free/Dairy Free All purpose Baking Flour, 1 cup Brown Rice Flour. Then because of Dairy Allergies-substituted Dark Choc Cocoa, and then 1 cup Brown Sugar and 1 cup white sugar. Now, it was not as moist as reported, but in comparison to all Gluten Free/Dairy Free cakes. It was great!
We love this cake. We came across it when looking for a recipe for our daughter's first birthday. She is highly allergic to milk, egg, soy and a number of protiens, but we didn't want her to miss out on a birthday cake. After making it for over two years now, I've discovered that the cooking time is very sensitive to the weather and the oven. I set the time for 20 minutes and check it every two minutes after that. Sometimes it is done in 20 other times it pushes 35. We love this cake with the chocolate frosting recipe on the food allerg network's website.
I made this cake today and am totally impressed. For a cake with no eggs or dairy, this was excellent! It's a very deep dark chocolate color, too, which I like. I increased the cocoa to 1/2 cup and the oil to 3/4 cup. I also used coffee instead of plain hot water as it enhances the chocolate flavor. Oh, I left out the baking powder too as I didn't have any; it rose nicely anyway! Nice to know that I can still make a great layer cake when I don't have eggs in the house! Will definately make it again.
As a child I had this growing up because my Mom learned to make it and it was a cheap cake to make. My mom would let my sister and I help and it always was moist and yummy! I first had this cake at my 4th birthday party! The comments on the salt is very important to the recipe because as another reviewer stated it sets off the chocolate and adds flavor to the cake. It also helps the cake not rise too much with the activation of the baking soda and vinegar. My mom always just mixed the dry ingredients together then made 3 wells and put the oil, vinegar and vanilla in them then pour the water over all of it and mix well.
My nephew is allergic to both milk and eggs. I made both a chocolate and vanilla version for his birthday. It was so moist and really tasted incredible. Everyone loved it!
Thanks Tina, for supplying me with a cake recipe for my egg allergic 2 year old. I made this into cupcakes, frosted them with store bought vanilla frosting, topped them with mini M&M's and had not one left! My older kids didn't even notice the difference (the frosting was plenty sweet). I did add a little salt as "samanthaapril" suggested. Thanks again for the egg free recipe, my little guy thanks you too...."mmmm good" he said ;)
I'm sorry, but the description forgot to mention tasteless. This one is definately bland, and must leave my recipe box.
I've used this recipe a bunch of times now; it's become a real favourite. Like others, I've "tweaked" it by adding salt. It is a runnier batter, but cooks well. Got to admit, I am not a cake fiend, so I might be judging by the 'wrong' criteria, but we have served this at birthdays and parties for the last two years and are always asked for the recipe. this recipe is the reason I found "All Recipes" in the first place! If you are trying it, be sure to test the cake with a skewer in the centre as it can be quite "fudgy" and needs to cook well - I read some comments that sound like the cake was undercooked. I really recommend this recipe to anyone who wants to avoid eggs, butter or milk for any reason.
THANK YOU THANK YOU.... I decided to go milk-free because of a severe lactose intolerance last November. I do well for awhile then I slip back into chocolate bars, cookies, cakes. I love this cake!!!!! It makes my tummy very happy and I don't get sick... I took the advice to add 1/2 tsp salt and I added some chocolate chips to the batter. Mine baked in 35 minutes. I used a small amount of prepared frosting for this cake and it was wonderful. I am going to freeze serving size pieces so I can enjoy cake with my family! Now I am going to give this recipe to all my friends with dairy and egg allergies.
I cut the sugar down because it's just too sweet but this is definitely a keeper in our family. Great chocolate taste and moist too. Easy to make and great for all those who have allergies to nuts and eggs... even great when money is tight and eggs are a luxury....
Loved this recipe as I'm staying away from dairy. The only changes I made was using molasses and dates to sweeten because I don't use sugar. The other thing I did: Added 1 cup of pecans 1/2 cup of coconut flakes 1/4 cup of raisins (helped with sweetness) I was able to make 12 cup cakes and a small cake with the recipe. Thanks! it's so good!
This recipe is AAAMMMMAAAAZZZINNNNGGGG!!!!! I had no idea cake could taste so delicious without eggs, milk and butter! OMG. I made my own adjustments though. Nothing major. I added a teaspoon of salt because this enhances the sweet flavour. I also substituted one cup of water with one cup of HOT STRONG coffee simply because I like the taste my chocolate cakes have when coffee is in them. Lastly, I baked it for around 40 mins. People, in one day it was gone! The people in my house LOVED it. Thanks Grandma!
Wonderful! Who would EVER think -less cake was so tasty & moist! I did modify the recipe a bit based on previous reviews to the following: split the sugar between white and brown (1 cup each), 3 teaspoons of vanilla, and added 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon. Made cupcakes with the batter filling liners 2/3 full and bake for 15 min, let cool in muffin pan for 2 min then move to cooling rack.
I love this cake! It was super easy to make and we frosted it with a rich, sweet chocolate frosting (recipe on back of unsweetened cocoa tin--kept it non dairy with soy milk and margerine). It is really moist and chocolate-y. I would make this even if I didn't have a daughter who was allergic to dairy.
The cake took much longer than the recipe stated, which many reviewers have already noted, and it came out dry and tasteless.
No offense, but this didn't taste good at all. It was sticky, seemed undercooked after an hour of baking, and had hardly any flavor. Didn't taste like chocolate. My friend and I had to stuff chocolate cookies in our mouths to make the taste bearable, and then I put some in the toaster and spread it with melted chocolate. But the cake was DEFINITELY not worth the trouble and time. Sorry, maybe i did something wrong, but i will avert my eyes from this recipe forever.
A good moist cake. But it was not very sweet. It definitely needs a sweet frosting or fudge sauce or something to add sweetness to it.
I have made this cake several times in the past month, and I love it every time! I've tried lots of different variations. This recipe is so versatile! I use applesauce in place of the oil and splenda for the sugar, and then I add grated 100% cocao chocolate into the batter (about 1/3 bar) and it is HEAVEN!!!! Especially for someone who can't have dairy! Who knew!? This is a must have in my house now! It's low fat (with the applesauce), low calorie (with the splenda), dairy free and egg free. Thank you!!
Ok, well this recipe turned out terribly using Splenda (2 cups per the recipe). I made it for my cousin who recently had a gastric bypass and is unable to digest sugar at this time. I was so embarrassed! The cake did not taste of chocolate at all; it only had a heavy baking soda taste. It also had an aftertaste from the Splenda. The cake looked good and was done in 25 minutes (in an electric oven); it came out very moist but just very bland. I followed the recipe to a T and was very careful with my measurements since I was taking this to someone’s house. I frosted it with whipped cream flavored with a little vanilla and I added a bit more Splenda it that as well. I don’t know if it is worth another try with sugar or not. I have learned my lesson - ALWAYS test the recipe before you present it to someone else!
I took the advice of some other people to add salt. It was delicious!!! I also added a full tablespoon of vanilla. Very moist and chocolaty!
I have nieces and nephews w/severe dairy allergies and a handufl of vegan friends. The instructions were simple. It was plenty flavorful.
Great cake! It almost tasted like a "diet" cake... not enough chocolate taste...
THIS CAKE IS DELICIOUS!! NO ONE WILL KNOW THAT IT DOESN'T HAVE EGGS IN IT. GREAT FOR VEGETARIANS WHO DO NOT EAT EGGS!!!
This was a great cake... I had no eggs but craved a cake and it was moist and chocolaty! I drizzled hot fudge over the cake just prior to serving and it was perfect! No need for icing.
My family has always made this and called it Wacky Chocolate Cake because it lacks most normal ingredients! But It is a delicious cake and does not even need frosting, so it is fairly lower calorie than some other cakes!
Fantastic recipe. Has never failed me! I often make these as cupcakes and my advice would be to leave them for a few hours or overnight as the flavour improves greatly. Amazing!
This is a perfect cake. The only problem which i experienced was that,this cake DID NOT rise for me.Overall this was one of the BEST homemade cakes i have ever eaten!This recipe is a keeper.Thank You for submitting this recipe.
I really did not like this cake and I do not recommend it. I baked it for my friend who has allergies and... was very dissapointed. The cake is not very flavorful and has a strange aftertaste. I have tried lactose and egg free cakes before so I know that there really yummy recipes out there.
This cake is sooooooo good! The reviewer who suggested adding salt was right! It makes the cake taste better! I made this cake for some friends as a thank you gift when I discovered I had no eggs! I was afraid it would be too plain, so I made the caramel sauce recipes submitted by Cassie on this website. I cut the cake into squares and drizzled the sauce over it and man was that good! (I saved some of it to sample to make sure it tasted alright.) I would heartily recommend this to everyone! Great recipe Miss Tina Demasi-Lemons! :)
made this as cupcakes for my food allergic son, he LOVED them! I keep them frozen so I always have a treat for him at birthday parties.
I made this for my milk/egg/peanut allergic son's birthday. I got 29 cupcakes that were done when I checked them at 16 minutes (and maybe even before). The first test batch was 3-4 stars. It was just OK, similar to a boxed mix...edible, but not great. Then I made again and used 2/3 c. cocoa powder and added 1tsp salt, 1 generous tsp of instant coffee grounds, and 1 package of pudding powder. The cupcakes were dense (but not too dense), flavorful, and moist with these changes. Frosted with a non-dairy buttercream, yummy!!!!!!
This recipe makes the most delicious chocolate cake I've ever tasted! It is indeed moist and full of chocolate flavor. My one-year-old gobbled it up!I heeded the advice of others to cook it a little longer than the suggested 25 minutes, about 5 minutes more for my oven; the results were outstanding. I also sifted the dry ingredients to help make a smoother batter. This is certainly a keeper. Thanks for the recipe
Awesome cakes and cupcakes came out of this one. Everyone loved it =D
Being a poor college student with limited resources, I decided to try this recipe. Driven by compulsion, I ate half of it.
Excellent recipe! I made a few modifications - changing the cocoa to 8 tablespoons, adding 1/2 teaspoon salt and sprinkle the top with chocolate chips. It worked out wonderfully! The kids really enjoyed the chocolate chips peaking out of the powdered sugar sprinkled on top! This is an excellent cake for carry-along events - everyone enoys it!
this cake took so long for it to cook. And the cake is dry and not moist at all. The texture is quite sticky. Is the cake texture suppose to be sticky ?
LOVED IT!!! I modified this out of necessity, sorry, but so thankful for your submission!! I didn't have egg, milk, and butter, and NEEDED a b-day cake for my 9y/o. Also, I used whole wheat flour, 1 cup sugar and 2 box strawberry jello mix, and no cocoa. Our cupboards were bare.... And as I bit my nails hoping it would be edible, everyone LOVED IT. Needless to say this is our cake recipe from now on! Thinking of adding bananas next time with cream cheese frosting. THANK YOU for helping me out of a pickle..
Awesome recipe! Took it to a picnic where there were kids with food allergies, and was a hit! I did add salt, roughly a teaspoon, and added chocolate chips. I also found that the pan will need more than a casual spray to keep it from sticking.
It was very useful. I'm not the kind that as a lot of supplies at home so, this was very helpful. I like it, and it is quite tastely, but you might want to add some salt.
I have made many vegan cakes and this one tops them all. I usually only make them for my son since he is the one with the allergies. The whole family actually liked this cake and it stayed moist and we just love this recipe, Thank You :)
I was impressed with this recipe. I did not add the cocoa, as my son is also allergic to chocolate. I can't wait to make it for his next birthday, as he has never had a cake.
I didn't care for this recipe.
I made this after reading positive reviews. I added half brown sugar and heaping T's of cocoa. After tasting the batter, I began to have doubts. It was terribly acrid! Yuck! But, having never tried a vegan cake before, I decided to bake it anyhow. Let me tell you, it was flavorless and downright AWFUL. I "fixed" it by poking holes in the top, pouring cream of coconut over, letting that soak, then icing with fudge sauce and topping with toasted coconut. It was very good after the adjustment, but I would never EVER use this recipe again. Perhaps it is good for people who can't eat butter, eggs, or milk, but seriously, I hope vegan cooking can be better than this!
I needed to make a dairy-free dessert for a family and saw this cake. I had all of the ingredients on hand and baked it in my bunt pan for about 40 mins at 350. I turned out really nice and I simply dusted it with powdered sugar.
Ridiculously moist, very easy to put together in a pinch, and great for people with allergies. For people who are used to the depth of flavor present when eggs and milk and butter are used, you won't find them here, so expect an altogether different flavor of cake. I made 24 cupcakes and a teddy bear silicone cake (would fit a 9x9 pan) in very little time. Cupcakes took 15 minutes for me. Bear took 25. Toothpick it if you're not sure. Thank you for this!
a good staple recipe - i had both eggs & butter in the house but when you bake a lot, they go fast! it was nice to not have to use some. i replaced the oil with applesauce & realized at the last minute that i was out of baking soda, so i tossed in another 2 tsp of baking powder. the cake turned out good - heavy & moist although i think next time i will add extra vanilla or another extract - the flavor was a little bland.
I used milk instead of water (I just had no eggs) and baked 12 muffins and a small rectangular cake. The cake is surprisingly moist. With the price of eggs these days, this will surely be my go-to recipe :-)
I made this for my one year old's birthday. He has egg and milk allergies. It turned out great! I made it twice, once as a 2 layer round cake and once as cupcakes. I made some modifications: I used 1 c granulated and 1 c brown sugar, added 1/2 t salt and 1/2 t cinnamon, and increased the cocoa to 1/2 c. Makes 24 cupcakes, bake for 20 minutes. I found store bought frosting that has no milk ingredients. Mentioning the brand might be a no-no (?) but it was cream cheese flavor, of all things. Read the labels carefully, and you might be pleasantly surprised like I was!
Really good and moist, i used normal cocoa because i didnt have the baking variety, also a little cinnamon and vanilla extract. also used half brown sugar and half white. came out great and served with strawberries and topped with powdered sugar.
I made this cake for my 2 yr old's b-day. He is allergic to eggs and hadn't had cake before. I followed the recipe exactly. The cake turned out perfectly, I set the timer for 25 mins and kept an eye on it, took it out at 30 mins, all ovens are different though. It was so moist, I used store bought choc. icing. My only complaint was that it wasn't all that chocolatey. Maybe I would add more sugar or less cocoa next time. It had that plain "cocoa" taste you know? Anyhow it was nice for my son to have a B-day cake!! Thanx.
Excellent recipe. You can also replace the 2 cups of water with 2 cups of freshly squeezed orange juice. Instead of the chocolate powder add around 1 to 2 teaspoons of orange zest.
Can't even tell there are no egg/
WOW no one knew it was eggless, milkless and butterless..
I had NOTHING on hand last nite and we were dying for something sweet. I thought I'd try this recipe and we all LOVED it! I did use 8 tbsp. cocoa, as others suggested, I also used 2/3 cup brown sugar in place of part of the regular granulated and also some strong brewed, cold coffee for about 1/2-1 cup of water until the consistency looked good. I made an icing out of heavy whipping cream and 10x sugar and we devoured this. My husband and brother-in-law both said they liked this cake better than any other chocolate cake ever - it was better than the creme cakes at the grocery bakery. Definitely a keeper!
Excellent recipe. I didn't have any cocoa and it still turned out great. It tastes just like a cake I make regularly that has milk, eggs and butter! I sprinkled coconut on the top before baking, which added a bit of interest. I found I had to bake the cake a little longer than recommended. It's a very moist cake that's quite sweet.
Not bad for an eggless, butterless, milkless cake!! This recipe saved me after my daughter volunteered to bring cupcakes for a school birthday party. I had everything on hand and ended up glazing them with a mixture of icing sugar, cocoa powder and water.
I made this last night for my sons family birthday party and everyone just loved it. Reminds me of my moms chocolate mayonnaise cake. I used two round cake pans and just kept and eye on it for doneness. I used the 7 minute frosting I found on here too. Was just GREAT!
What gives this cake flavor is the SALT, which this recipe omits, vinegar, and of course the chocolate. I actually have this recipe from a vegan cookbook and the differences are: 8 TBSP Cocoa instead of 6; 3tsp Vanilla instead of 2; and 1 full tsp of salt! I love the recipe I already have and think I will stick with it, but this one is good as well and would be particularly useful for those who are also watching their salt.
This is a fantastic recipe! I am fasting for 40 days Greek Orthodox Easter (as I do every year) and the traditional cake recipes for this time of year are very heavy and outdated. So I gave this a try. What a surprise! Chocolate! It is perfectly rich tasting super moist and satisfying. Did not change a thing except add 1 teaspoon of salt. Baking time in my bunt form took 45 minutes. This weekend I will be making it again for the Girl Scouts in cup cakes' version. This is already kept this in my cherished recipe file.
I did not care for this recipe. My efforts and time waste on this cake.I am surprise to see positive reviews and yes I added all good quality material even then it was tasteless.I added more cocoa powder and pinch of salt and more sugar based on other's recommendation.
I scaled the recipe into half of amount and baked in Bundt pan. It turned out great with great texture - very moist and soft, but the taste is a little dull without any icing on it. I should've followed other review and substitute water to coffee. I will bake this cake again whenever I am out of butter/eggs.
Followed recipe, except adding a pinch of salt. Baked as a bunt cake added 15-20min of cook time. Delicious, moist, yum!
Eggless, butterless, milkless, and TASTELESS. Very moist. This wasn't done in the middle though even after baking for 35 minutes. It rose up nicely and looked decent, but had no flavor. We only ate a couple of bites. Even my hungry teen didn't like this. Sorry :(
I was looking for something simple to make to satisfy my craving for something sweet and something chocolate. This totally fit he bill. I had all the ingredients in the pantry and it is so easy to make.The cake turns out surprisingly great. It is even better the next day. I made a simple homemade frosting both times I made it. The first time I made a simple butter-cocoa frosting and a vanilla frosting the second time. My family raved about both. farlee
Lovely, fluffy, not-too-sweet! Be sure to make this cake the day before you plan serve it, it's even moister and yummier on day 2!
A cake the whole family can eat. My daughter has several food allergies including eggs and my sister-in-law is allergic to milk. The cake take care of both of them. I added the salt and brown sugar suggested in other reviews and baked this cake in 2-9 inch round pans. I didn't have any trouble with the edges burning, but I use magic cake strips on my pans which are designed to bake cakes evenly. This cake came out flat as can be with the strips. I filled it with cherry pie filling. My daughter and my sister-in-law both thought it was great. Everyone else in the family seemed satisfied with it also.
This was a great cake. I double sifted the flour to ensure it would be light and fluffy. I also wanted a white chocolate chip cake so I simply replaced the Cocoa powder with more all purpose flour and then added my dairy free Chocolate chips and a whole vanilla bean, scraped.
This is a great recipe if you have someone with allergies to milk or eggs! I was pleasantly surprised at how well the cupcakes I made for my daughter to take to school for her birthday turned out! I really can't say enough about this recipe. I did add 1/2 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp almond extract. If you didn't tell anyone that it didn't have eggs, milk or butter in them, they would never know! The chocolate frosting I used is from the food allergy network website:
Iloved this cake! Someone blew the whistle that it was vegan but if not for that, no one would have known. Very moist! Good with the quick chocolate sauce recipe and fresh fruit. MMMMMM
This is a great cake! I found this recipe while searching for an allergen-free strawberry shortcake. It was my bday and I wanted to make a cake that was free of the stuff my 2 1/2 year old is allergic to so he can have cake too, and not apple pie like usual. This was perfect, very moist and yummy considering it's missing butter and eggs. I omitted the cocoa powder for a white cake and it was still good. Watching my baby devour cake and icing was the best bday gift! Thank you!
Wow, just wow. I'm so impressed with how this recipe turned out. I was so hesitant while preparing it, and the vinegar gave it such a weird smell before baking. I also substituted applesauce for the oiland added chocolate chips. The finished product was a big hit for my Easter dinner. No one believed it had no eggs, oil or butter. And it tasted even the next day out the fridge. A definite winner.
This recipe was VERY easy to make. It tastes sooo good; on my second slice:)salt NOT needed. Thanks for sharing.
I got this recipe from my grandma and used it in my childrens' church room because of a child allergic to eggs. The kids loved it.
I have several vegan friends and friends with special dietary needs- it was wonderful to have a cake to make for them that tasted GOOD, not like it was something made together from the ingredients they could eat. Only change- I used 2/3 cup cocoa. Chocolate is good!
This was a good chocolate cake recipe! Very simple and moist. I followed it almost to a tee, but add another teaspoon of vanilla and half a cup of chocolate chips and half a cup of peppermint chips. Think I shall not add the peppermint chips next time, but this would taste excellent at Christmas with some chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream. This one is a KEEPER!!
I had to bake the cake for 40 minutes. I have no allergies, I was just curious about this cake. It turned out great. A great chocolate flavor without being too sweet. I did add a 1/4 tsp of salt as others suggested and used olive oil because it is the only oil I keep.
Soooooo good with vanilla ice cream (for those who aren't lactose intolerant). I baked it for my egg/peanut allergic son. I didn't think that such cakes could taste good. It was so moist and chocolaty. I cut back the sugar to 1.5C with 0.5C of brown and rest white. Added 1/2tsp salt and several handful of chocolate chips. Thank you for the recipe.
