Panna Cotta

Really great recipe! I have had to make some chages due to diet restrictions. I have family memebers who can only have non-fat dairy. This does turn out well with fat-free half and half but I have found that it does not set up the same, it will be alot more jiggly! I have also made this for low carb with splenda. If using splenda I would suggest adding it after you stir in the gelatin and then add extract. Make sure to soften the gelitin in water if you use all cream. Also this is great using coconut milk. I used a whole can. I poured it into a measuring cup toped off to two cups w/ cream then added the other 1/2 cup of cream. Finished it off with about 1/4 - 1/2 tsp. coconut extract and vanilla extract. Just taste tested till I got the right flavor. Almond extract is also very good in this recipe if you are making the vanilla version. I have also made with a whole vanilla bean. Just split the bean and put the seeds and the pod in while heating the cream then remove pod before stirring in the gelatin. I also always add about a 1/4 tsp. of salt to cream while heating.