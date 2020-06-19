Panna Cotta

A traditional, easy, and delicious Italian custard. I had a difficult time finding a good and easy recipe on the internet, so I made up my own recipe. It tastes just like the panna cotta served at Italian restaurants. Serve with warm hot fudge sauce and fresh raspberries on top. This keeps well for several days in the refrigerator.

By CHERYLA33

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour milk into a small bowl, and stir in the gelatin powder. Set aside.

  • In a saucepan, stir together the heavy cream and sugar, and set over medium heat. Bring to a full boil, watching carefully, as the cream will quickly rise to the top of the pan. Pour the gelatin and milk into the cream, stirring until completely dissolved. Cook for one minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, stir in the vanilla and pour into six individual ramekin dishes.

  • Cool the ramekins uncovered at room temperature. When cool, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, but preferably overnight before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 36.7g; cholesterol 136.1mg; sodium 45.8mg. Full Nutrition
