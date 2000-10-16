Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cake

This quick and simple recipe makes enough chocolate chip-studded cake to delight a crowd.

Recipe by Cathie

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix water and oatmeal in mixing bowl, and let sit 10 minutes.

  • Add sugars, butter or margarine, and eggs. Mix well.

  • Add flour, baking soda, cocoa, and salt. Blend.

  • Pour into greased and floured 10 x 15 x 1 inch jelly roll pan. Top with chocolate chips and chopped nuts.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 138.3mg. Full Nutrition
