Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cake

I was hopping on here to add this recipe but darn if it isn't already here! It's EXACTLY like my moms's recipe which she gave to me 18 yrs. ago as a wedding shower gift ... I've been consuming it for MUCH LONGER. This is my go to "someone did something nice for me" cake as my kids say....great for potlucks! Some people have even called it brownies! (but's it's totally a 'cake'!) I have just a few comments. Use a 9x13 pan. Never tried in a jelly roll pan but have split the batter into two 8x8. This is the most forgiving recipe ever. I was out of brown sugar last time and used molasses and exta white sugar! Another tip... add the butter right after the 10 minutes and cover the bowl with the oatmeal and butter to make it melt faster. It aslo helps if you leave it out of the fridge much in advance. Some say it's missing something... I see one main thing missing from Mom's recipe. Using a 12oz bag of chips, half goes in the batter and the other half on the top! (That's about a 1 cup each) The walnunts make it, but with so many having algeriges, I omit when taking to an event. Don't try using anything other than "instant" oats. If you try the irish, or old fashioned they will give a crunchy or "nuttty" texture so make sure to use the "QUICK" oats. Finally Mom write on her recipe card "will not freeze well... doesn't last long!" If you find this recipe dense or not moist, you did something wrong... enjoy! (Hey, it has oatmeal... so it's vitrually healthy!!)