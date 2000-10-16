Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cake
This quick and simple recipe makes enough chocolate chip-studded cake to delight a crowd.
Extremely easy and quick to make. I use chips only on top and bake in 9 x 13 pan.Read More
Easy, moist cake BUT flavour is lack, lack, lacking. IF I was to make again(not sure that I will)would definitely add cinnamon other reviews suggested and mix in the nuts and chocolate chips.Read More
Extremely easy and quick to make. I use chips only on top and bake in 9 x 13 pan.
Awesom! Followed recipe. Then I tweaked just a tab. The nuts and chocolate chips were added in the mixture and on top. Added 1/2 teaspoon cinamon! Baked it in 9" x 13" pan. I am getting ready to bake this again. I have baked it several times, but it always seems to leave! Thanks for sharing!
Yummy!! A really good cake. I mixed the chocolate chips in and used a 9x13 and baked it about 30 min. Turned out great, will be making this again. Thanks
I was hopping on here to add this recipe but darn if it isn't already here! It's EXACTLY like my moms's recipe which she gave to me 18 yrs. ago as a wedding shower gift ... I've been consuming it for MUCH LONGER. This is my go to "someone did something nice for me" cake as my kids say....great for potlucks! Some people have even called it brownies! (but's it's totally a 'cake'!) I have just a few comments. Use a 9x13 pan. Never tried in a jelly roll pan but have split the batter into two 8x8. This is the most forgiving recipe ever. I was out of brown sugar last time and used molasses and exta white sugar! Another tip... add the butter right after the 10 minutes and cover the bowl with the oatmeal and butter to make it melt faster. It aslo helps if you leave it out of the fridge much in advance. Some say it's missing something... I see one main thing missing from Mom's recipe. Using a 12oz bag of chips, half goes in the batter and the other half on the top! (That's about a 1 cup each) The walnunts make it, but with so many having algeriges, I omit when taking to an event. Don't try using anything other than "instant" oats. If you try the irish, or old fashioned they will give a crunchy or "nuttty" texture so make sure to use the "QUICK" oats. Finally Mom write on her recipe card "will not freeze well... doesn't last long!" If you find this recipe dense or not moist, you did something wrong... enjoy! (Hey, it has oatmeal... so it's vitrually healthy!!)
This has long been a family favorite. It is best served warm and with vanilla ice cream. A great treat for those who do not like frosting. I had lost this recipe and it is wonderful to find. Thanks for posting.
Fabulous! Easy to make, not too sweet. Very moist and delicious. I made 2 8" cakes with favorable results.
Definitely not the most eye-catching dessert, but the taste more than makes up for the less-than-appealing appearance. I made this into a layer cake, covering it with a peanut butter frosting, and it was to die for!
Great recipe, especially for new cake bakers. Extremely easy and quick to make, and came out very moist. I tried Darrol J. Unruh's suggestion below of adding a 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and it was the perfect amount to add to the chocolaty taste. I had no nuts to add, but I used a full bag of chocolate chips, half mixed in the batter and the rest layered on top. Handy recipe for a last minute dessert, would bake again!
This is a really good base snack cake recipe that you can easily play around with. To make it a (tad) healthier, I usually reduce the butter to 1/4 cup and add 1/4 cup cinnamon applesauce. I also reduce the brown sugar to 1/2 cup and the white sugar to 2/3 cup, and add 1 teaspoon vanilla for flavoring. Finally, I omit the nuts (kids don't like them), use 3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips mixed in with the batter and 1/4-1/2 cup mini chocolate chips sprinkled on top. I also used hersheys special dark cocoa in the last batch and it was extra yummy!
This is VERY similar to a recipe I've been making for years. Only change is using 2 cups chocolate chips instead of one cup of chips and one cup of walnuts. It is then baked in a 9x13 pan at 325 degrees for 30-40 minutes. I also often use old-fashioned oats for added texture. I especially like using this recipe when taking to potlucks or school events where frosting would be messy.
Loved it! I was actually looking for an Almond Oatmal cake, so I added a couple tsps of almond extract. Instead of placing the nuts and chocolate chips on top, I mixed them right in, and I used almonds instead of walnuts. Oh ya, I cooked this in a bundt pan, which worked great.
I cut the recipe in half and baked it in an 8-inch pan. I did not have any walnuts, so I used sliced almonds. It was delicious! This one is a keeper and so simple to make.
Wow, this is great! We all loved it. It's a nice snack cake. I did use dark brown sugar, a pinch of cinnamon , pecans instead of walnuts (it's what I had on hand) and 1 tsp. vanilla (just habbit). It also cooked in exactly 20 minutes on a rimmed cookie sheet. Next time I might sub in some whole wheat flour insted of the AP and see what happens.
This cake was simple and light in flavor. Texture light as well. Not overwhelmingly sweet, but not bland. The topping adds a crunchy texture and sweetness I wouldn't skip. Great for anyone who is craving a cake but doesn't want a frosted sugar-rush dense birthday cake. Next time, I might add a teaspoon of vanilla, or maybe a tablespoon of coffee? Maybe another tablespoon of cocoa? I feel like the flavor is very close, but not quite perfect. Overall, very good. I made one substitution worth noting: instead of 1/2 c butter, I used 1/4 c butter plus 3/4 c ground flax seed. Worked well with no texture issues. (I have substituted ground flax seeds for 1/2 the butter in brownie recipes- at a 3 to 1 ratio- with only a change in texture.) I used a 9x13 pan and baked for about 28 min.
Quick, easy to make. Very delicious and moist! Made 2 cakes in three days! Big crowd pleaser. Took other reviewer's advice and added equal amounts of cinnamon. First cake I sprinkled chocolate chips on top (didn't use nuts) second cake I chopped them up and mixed in with batter. Both are very good. Thanks for the recipe! :)
So good and moist!! My husband loved it so much he has requested it for his birthday cake! I did not have enough brown sugar so used all white sugar.
Delicious. I used pecans since I don't like walnuts and threw in about a cup of coconut just because. It was wonderful-couldn't stop eating it!
Perfect snack cake and everyone loves it!
Meh...the only thing I didn't add was the cocoa powder (didn't have any) and walnuts (don't like them). Moist, yes...but the flavor...it felt like something was missing...
This was very good--moist and dense, sort of like a muffin. I love that its easy to put together and requires no frosting.
This was a very moist cake..delicious warm. I had to use extra cocoa powder to make up for the fact that I was short on chocolate chips...next time, I may add a little more sugar since I found the sweetness was pretty mellow. Overall, a good recipe and a unique cake! thanks
This was a nice healthier alternative to your traditional cake. Others sensed the presence of "something" which happened to be the oatmeal. My kids at the chocolate chips on top and left the rest.
Quick and easy recipe. Took it to church fellowship and it wasn't the first thing people grabbed. If I make it again, I'll add equal amounts of cinnamon and cocoa.
This was better than I expected it to be! Very, very moist and tasty. What a great recipe to have on-hand!! I made it in 9x13 and it took about 30 minutes.
This was really easy to make. It was better once it set up the next day.
Love this easy, wonderfully moist cake and it is pretty healthy too, with relatively low fat. I substituted Splenda for 1/3 of the sugar and used one-half whole-wheat flour. I mixed the chips in the batter, but wish I had not as they sunk to the bottom. Next time I will sprinkle them on top, and there will be a next time cause it is a yummy little snack.
While this recipe did indeed make a large, moist cake, we all found it bland. The kids were quick to pick the chocolate chips off the top and leave the cake in the pan.
Quick, easy & total Yum Fest. I used a combo of semisweet & milk chocolate chips & baked in a 9 x 13 pan. I think it's plenty sweet, but you could always serve with whipped topping or ice cream to satisfy a super sweet tooth.
a very moist and delicious cake. I baked it in a 9X9 because thats all I had and it turned out great.
5+++ stars! I made this for my son's 1st birthday! I actually made two batches for all the people. Put them in 9x13 pans and I omitted the nuts and used the choc. chips on top. I added 2 tbsp of cocoa powder... it is sooo rich, chocolatey and moist! I had people keep telling me how wonderful this cake was even after they left the party! It really isnt a dense cake to me... its very moist and wonderful warm! I frosted it with Happy Birthday and he ate a whole piece!! A winner for many birthdays to come!
I have made this recipe since I was 12 years old. Over 36 years! Every time I make it, it's a hit! I have always added half the bag of chips to the batter and sprinkled the rest on top with the nuts. It stays moist for several days.
I learned something new about baking with oatmeal - so appreciated. Thanks! And so moist, even with alterations. The oatmeal (used Old Fashioned Quaker - worked fine) prodded me to see what else I could do to make this a healthier cake. With assistance from a couple other reviews, I split the flour between regular and whole wheat grain; used 1/2 of each of the sugars, adding 1/2 cup of honey; doubled the walnuts using half in the batter; and added 1 tsp. cinnamon. (I increased the baking soda by 1/4 tsp. and baked at 325 for a little longer because of the honey.) In addition, I used dark chocolate chips, though I doubled these as well for my husband (half in the batter, half on top) so points subtracted. But I still felt better! Really appreciate the recipe post.
This isn't so much a cake but rather a sort of chewy bar. It wasn't well received at our camping retreat, and I don't think that I will be making this again.
This was OK, I just found it a bit bland and rather dense.
This is easy and yummy. We have whipped cream for a topping. Very good.
This is one fine cake. It's easy to make and tasty, but what really knocked my socks off is the texture. The oatmeal gives it this wonderful chewy quality. Everyone in my family loved it. I did add the chips to the batter and I baked it in a 9 x 13 pan. Thanks cathie- I'll be making this again for sure.
I turned these into muffins and omitted the nuts. I have little kids so muffins are more self-serve than a loaf, and they don't like nuts. The muffins came out big and perfect, though I had to bake them a little longer than the recipe stated: ~24 minutes. Definitely will be making these again!!
This is a really simple, moist, tasty cake. I've baked it a couple times now and both my hubby and my kids love it. The first time I made it exactly as written. The second time, I added half the chips (although I didn't really measure so I probably used more than 1 cup) to the batter and then sprinkled the rest on top. I liked it this way much better. Added more flavor to the cake itself. I saw that someone said the cake didn't freeze well. I baked mine in a 13x9 pan and cut it into squares and then froze them in baggies to toss in my kids' lunches. My husband would eat it straight from the freezer! And it's the only chance I had of saving any of the cake for later -otherwise it would all be gobbled up the first day! Great recipe - thanks for sharing!
Be sure not to over-back...keep to the time recommended.
Love this recipe! The only thing I done different is I used 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips on top. And I used pecan nuts, it turned out really good & moist.
I clipped this recipe years ago & finally made it. The only difference is mine calls for 2 Tbsps cocoa, 2c chocolate chips & 3/4c nuts. I used a full cup of splenda for the white sugar & it worked great! Next time I think I'll keep the 2 Tbsps cocoa but I'll only use 1c chocolate chips (2c was overboard) and I like nuts so I might even add a full cup! The kids LOVED this!
I followed some of the reviews and decided to add 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon to the mix. I also add 1 cup of walnuts instead of half, and mixed the chocolate chips and walnuts into the batch before baking. Mine also needed a little longer time to cool so my cook time was 27 minutes at 350. Could be because I used the 9x13 glass dish. It turned out great and was so delicious!
I made this tonight per the recipe (except using a 9x13 pan and baking closer to 35 min). It was delicious! Super moist and the chocolate chips just melt in your mouth. I just wish I had some ice cream to go with it. :)
This was so moist and delicious. I followed the recipe, except no walnuts due to allergy issues. I did add some extra chocolate chips to the top to make up for the lack of walnuts, and baked in a 9X13 pan, as I don't have a jellyroll pan. This will become a regular in my house.
Based on a few reviews here, I thought it would be okay to add more than a cup of chocolate chips, so I added about 1 and 1/4 cup. Delicious for sure, but also tasted loaded and too heavy. This may be partly because I had a good number of servings while still warm. If I were to make it again, would cut down on sugar, and use less chocolate chips. I used whole wheat flour and would do that again.
a little less sugar and choc. chips. It was terrific and I'll be making it again!
I was wondering about an oatmeal cake with chocolate chips, I found this recipe and it did not disappoint! I added shelled walnuts instead of pieces, baked it in a 9x13 pan, baked longer by about 5 - 10 minutes and topped with cream cheese frosting. Simply delicious, satisfies the sweet tooth but not too sweet!
Decreased both sugars to 2/3 cup, added 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, mixed chips and nuts in, added 1/2 cup dried cranberries as well. Awesome!!! :)
I make this recipe often. I use whatever type of oats I have in the pantry. I decrease the sugar to 3/4 and add a touch of vanilla. It is a nice treat for my family
If you prefer a mild chocolate taste, this cake is probably perfect for you. However, after reading some of the reviews, I knew the cake would not be enough of a chocolate "hit", for me, as written. Rather than waste precious ingredients, I took reviewer's advice and added extra cocoa, using 1/4 cup, and 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips, half in the cake, and half on top of the cake, with the walnuts. If you do add extra chocolate, I feel the salt should increase also, to 1 teaspoon. I used a 9" x 13" pan, and baked extra time, about 35 minutes. This is a nice snack cake with an interesting, chewy texture, from the oats.
Very good. I put the batter in cupcake pans. My husband loved it
This has been my requested birthday cake since I was a kid! I’m now 50... something. So easy, moist and delicious! Perfect with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Wow! This easy recipe was delicious! However, I made some alterations which was take out the oatmeal. At first, this made the mixture very watery so I added about 1/2 cup of flour. I kept it in the oven double the time as well, but you know what? It came out as a soft, delicious delight that everyone loved! Sprinkled a bit of icing sugar and voila. Definitely will use again :)
I would like to give it 5 stars but I tweaked the recipe a little. This was a very moist, easy cake to make. Some reviewers suggested you should use instant oats...I used regular oats. Soaking them in the boiling water softened them just fine. While they were soaking, I went ahead and mixed the sugars, butter and eggs. Then after the 10mins, I just added the oats to the sugar mixture and then added the rest of the ingredients (I did add 1 tsp of vanilla). I also added half the chocolate chips in the batter and the other half on top. I baked it in a 9x13 for the same amount of time. I did, however, find the batter a bit runny. So to prevent all the chips from sinking to the bottom, I poured the batter into the pan and sprinkled the remaining chips on top JUST before putting in the oven. I think next time I might increase the cocoa to 2 tbsp. I also used dark chocolate chips. Mmmm good. I will definetly make this again.
This is a wonderful light cake. I used a 9x13 and I worked out very well, I just had to add some baking time. It was a huge hit!
Yummy! Yummy! What else can I say?
The consistency was more bread-like than cake-like. Otherwise, good flavors. It's not super sweet despite the 2 cups of sugar... don't know if that's a good or bad thing. Hmm.
This was good...but I agree that it was missing something. I added vanilla and a pinch of cinnamon. I also cut out the white sugar completely and just used the 1 cup of brown and it was plenty sweet. I can't imagine how sweet it would be with all the sugar in the recipe! And I baked it in a 9x13 pan for 30 minutes and it was moist and perfect. Making it really thin in a jelly roll pan just seems...weird...
This was just meh... I followed the recipe exactly. This is a cross between a cake and brownie. I thought it would have more oatmeal flavor than it did. My kids ate it but it did not disappear in a day like most things I make.
I Love this cake, it's my goto cake. The only thing that I've changed is to add some cinnamon 1/2 tsp or so, it turn's out Great every time. Add some vanilla ice cream while it's warm Mmm ..
The nieces loved it. I used a 13 inch by 15 inch pan. My sister says she would stir in the chocolate chips rather than sprinkling them all on top.
Easy and delicious
I like this. So did my kids. After eating a few small pieces, my 4 year old declared she only liked the parts with chocolate chips. Only changes I made were omitting nuts (for the kids' sake) and cooking it longer (30+ minutes).
I halved the recipe to make a cake that fit in my 8x8 pan. BTW 1/2 of 3/4 cup is 6 T. The cake was so incredibly light and moist. I mixed my chocolate chips into batter but wish I hadn’t. They sunk to bottom- still delicious though. Really really tasty! Definite do-over!
Absolutely moist and flaverful!! wonderful
I really like this recipe the flavor was wonderful and it definitely didn't need frosting. it was super quick to put together.
This was so good! My family loved it! I used peanut butter chips, instead of chocolate. Very easy to put together.
Good, but wouldn’t make again
The cake is not at all sweet. I baked in a 9x 13, which is perfect, size wise. Cake is of cake-like consistency, but just not tasty. The chocolate chips help add to it, but not enough. Won't make again.
I added 1/2 tsp of cinnamon just because I love the combo of cinnamon and chocolate. I also increased cocoa to 2 Tbl. We loved the dessert. I loved the ease of preparation. Will definitely make this again.
Good recipe. I put the chocolate chips in the cake and used 3 tablespoons of cocoa, other than that I followed the recipe exactly. Very Moist cake.
I've been making this for years, it's a family favorite. Quick, easy, and super moist.
Super delicious!!! VERY rich. I will make again but not use chocolate chips on top -- just the nuts. I used 1/3 c. coconut oil instead of butter and they were really moist and yummy.
I make this cake often and serve it in multiple ways. You can warm it up in the microwave, serve with cool whip or ice cream, put a little caramel on top - many ways to dress it up. It tastes best when it is a couple day old. Too many options to mention. Just enjoy.
This is an awesome cake. I have been making it for 35 years and everybody loves it. I do add extra cocoa.....2 heaping tablespoons (chocolate lover that i am). My kids used to throw everything in one bowl and mix it up. Tasted just as good as the one i make following the recipe. Add a chocolate fudge frosting and you will get many wonderful reviews. (1 cup sugar, 1 stick of butter, 1/4 cup milk and 1/2 cup chocolate chips--bring to a boil...cool and pour over cool cake).
Adding the chocolate and nuts into the batter, as other reviewers suggested, was a good idea. I also topped the cake with chopped peanuts and shredded coconut. Tasty!
This cake is yummy good! I used coffee for 3/4c of the water and added 1 tsp. vanilla and mixed some of the choc chips and walnuts into the batter. I dusted the cake with some 10x sugar after it was baked. I love the texture added by the oatmeal. Thanks for sharing!
It was delicious.
I used a 9x13 pan and stirred in 1 cup of chips then sprinkled another cup on top. Turned out fantastic! I will definitely make this again
So moist--I was amazed! This is my favorite cake from now on!
Very easy to make and cake was VERY moist. Personally I think the cake needs a little more flavor, a little Pizazz. Topping was my favorite part.
Great Recipe. Delicious!
I used peanut butter chips and chocolate chips and have made it with a peanut butter streusel topping instead of the nuts. It's easy and gets moister the day after baking it.
The cake came out very well! I added some walnuts in the cake. I would have liked some more sweetness inside the cake, but it was still good. Next time I may add some chocolate chips inside the cake too.
This cake was really quick to make and good. I used 3 tbsp. cocoa powder and would use 4 the next time. I also mixed the chocolate chips in the batter and did not use nuts. It's great warm with ice cream. It didn't last long at my house!
I made this and will never make it again. The texture was unpalatable.
My husband liked this cake. If you like semisweet chocolate chips, you will like this cake. I followed a review to add chocolate chips on top and to the batter. Also, I added the butter to the oatmeal while it sits for 10 minutes. I baked in a 9x13 pan for 40 minutes.
very easy, quick and yummy!
This was such a fast dessert to make, and knowing it had oatmeal in it took the guilt factor down a notch. Yummy, especially hot out of the oven accompanied by ice cream!
