Dirt Cake I
This is a great conversation piece at parties. Adults love it as much as the children do. Get a new garden trowel, medium-sized flower pot, and artificial flowers at a craft store for full effect.
I made these for my daughter's kindergarten class and they turned out great - and tasty! We made this in individual plastic cups for each child and placed a worm in each one. My daughter made paper flowers out of construction paper and we taped them on the handles of green plastic spoons. Then we stuck the spoons down into the dirt, so the flower did double duty as the spoon. I can't wait for the occasion to make them again. UPDATE - We made these for her Halloween party and set Marshmallow (Peeps brand) ghosts on top. The kids loved them!Read More
This recipe was okay but could use a couple of tweaks, which is why I rated it three stars. I followed the instructions, but I halved the recipe because other reviewers stated it made a lot. There were WAYYYY too many cookie crumbs and it was sickeningly sweet ( and I'm not usually one to complain about sweetness). Anyways, I recommend using half the cookies. Also, try using chocolate pudding, as this is how "real" dirt cake should be made. Forget about the butter all together, you don't need it for taste at all. All it does is give the cream cheese a thinner consistency once its blended in. So to achieve that, just throw in 2 extra tablespoons of milk instead of the butter. You should also omit the powdered sugar unless you want your cake to be extremely sweet . The pudding and whipped topping are sweet enough by themselves. adding the plain cream cheese balances the taste of the pudding mixture and gives it the perfect sweetness. It's a bummer when you try a recipe with great ratings and end up disappointed with the results. I hope this review helps. (no offense to who-ever submitted the recipe, just giving my honest opinion :)Read More
I made this dirt cake for a friend's birthday & he thought I was bringing him a plant as I had a bunch of silk sunflowers stuck in the top. I also added gummy worms, some hung over the side and others coming out of the dirt(cookie crumbs). I used about 5 gummy worms. This time I am going to put some in the mixture between layers. It was a big hit. My pot measured 7" deep by 9" across, a little narrower on the botton, perfect size.
I have been making this for years! I always get compliments and everyone always asks for the recipe! No one ever knows that you can eat it until i go over and spoon it out! I use 2 tubs of cool whip, no sugar, 3tbs butter/margeine and a larger flower pot! And i only use Oreo's. The other cookies don't give it the best flavor. For pool and beach theme parties i use the opposite. Vanilla cookies and chocolate pudding. To make it look like sand. I use shells on top,(you can buy in any craft store)in a sand bucket with a shovel! But the dirt way is the best way!
This is great as is! For a summer version of Sand use Golden Sandwich Cookies.
Yum! I left the butter out when I made this- it just didn't seem necessary. The first time I made it I put it in a galvanized flower pot with artificial flowers and gummy worms on top. The second time I did it for a Halloween party and put it in a wide-rimmed glass bowl. I did a whole graveyard scene on top with Milano cookies as gravemarkers, with RIP written in black frosting.
loved it! I used an 8 inch plastic flower pot. Came out perfect. The pot has holes inside, so I lined the inside with aluminum foil. The best way to do so is to turn the pot upside down, place the foil on top, and press it to take the shape of the bottom of the pot. Remove the foil, and turn the pot right side up, and place the pot shaped foil inside...Also, I made my own whipped cream to not make it too sweet, and still came out really sweet.Next time, I will not add any sugar in the whipped cream. But really delicious, everyone was surprised! Update,06/16/2008: It's been three yrs now, that I make this cake for father's day. This time, I used chocolate pudding, and added no sugar to the cream that I whipped. My mom did not like the salty taste from the cheese,and did not care for the sandy texture of the oreos inside, so I used mascarpone cheese instead of cream cheese, and soaked the oreo cookies for a couple seconds in milk, and added them whole to make the layers. I only crumbled some for the top, for the dirt effect. What an improvement! So creamy and delish! My mom loooved it, yippy!! From now on, I will only use mascarpone for this recipe! And kep the cookies whole(about 2 pkgs of cookies.)
I made this on Saturday and served Sunday, for Father's Day (for husband & father in-law). My father in-law was shocked and made a face when I brought the flower pot with fake flowers and a few gummy worms sticking out! It was hilarious!!! I put a big tag on the flowers reading "Happy Fathers Day Dad & Opa." It was a very deliscious dessert, and EVERYONE at the table requested for me to make it again some time! I did the recipe exactly. A very FUN and easy recipe. Very light-tasting, yet rich tasting with the Oreo's. A real keeper!!!
This dirt cake was definatly a hit at our Engagment Party last weekend! I brought it, I didn't change a thing to the recipe and it turn out and looked awsome! I had this once when I was a kid - just as good now as an adult!
Very easy to make and tastes delicious! I did cut the amount of cookies in half like some of the other reviews said to and it came out perfect!
Good recipe, but i made a few changes. I did not add butter or sugar. This is already sweet enough with pudding and whipped topping and the addition of the cookies. I started with a bottom layer of crushed cookies, then pudding/topping/cream cheese mix, cookies again, etc. ending with crushed cookies on top.
It's a fun cake and a great conversation piece, but the taste isn't anything extraordinary. The only big downfall of this recipe is the butter & cream cheese mixture. I didn't think the butter was necessary, the cream cheese didn't add much flavorwise either, and it was difficult to spread on top of the yet unset pudding mixture. I'd make it again for a fun kid's party, but not when I'm going for taste.
Get requests for this dish at every family gathering. Put it in a new dump truck (lined with plastic wrap for ease of cleaning the truck) one birthday. I used a cheese grater to "crumble" the cookies since I don't have a food processor and the blender wasn't doing the trick. Makes a very nice texture for the "dirt."
What's not to like? I made this with regular sugar, no butter, chocolate pudding mix instead of vanilla and 16 oz Cool Whip because you can only get it in 8 oz containers here so I bought 2 but didn't want to have half a container of Cool Whip sitting around. It turned out pretty much just how I hoped it would :) My teacher fooled my class with this one day when I was in kindergarten. I'm going to be a teacher soon and plan to make this for my students in little cups with a gummi worm coming out of each one!
I have had dirt cake many times and even made it a few times in the past, but I just didn't care for this recipe. The end result was tasty but I wouldn't use this recipe again. I found it impossible to blend the cream cheese mixture smoothly with the pudding mixture. I used my kitchenaid countertop mixer and beat on high for a long time and it still didn't come out quite smooth, but maybe I was just being picky. I also think the majority of the ingredients are unnecessary (powdered sugar, butter, cream cheese and even the cool whip). I honestly think it would have tasted better with just pudding and cookie crumbs. Lastly, two boxes of oreos would be way to much. I only used one. Oh...and don't forget to add gummy worms!!
Excellent. Recipe made 24 servings, approx 5 oz each. Used sugar-free chocolate pudding, gummy worms & clear cups. Will prob use smaller cups next time, as children did not eat whole serving.
Made this for company the other night. Since there were only 4 of us eating, I halved the recipe. Am VERY glad I did because as of today, we have dished out 9 servings and there is STILL more. Note: that was doing HALF the recipe!! WAY too many oreos. I will cut some out next time as well. I used cheesecake pudding, and omitted the butter (really no reason to put it in) and it was very good. Just wish I didn't have to scrape off so many oreos. Will definitely do this again. I am planning on doing it for my little boy's birthday party in the back of a tonka dumptruck. :) YUMMY!
Two comments: First, this is a good recipe, but I gave this 4 stars because I only needed half the amount of oreo cookies the recipe calls for. Second comment (none of this affected my rating): I followed the recipe using chocolate, vanilla, and cookies and cream pudding flavors. Then I made the dirt cake with straight pudding (following the directions on the box) and the oreo crumbs. I had my husband do a blind taste test, and with all three of the cake "flavors" he liked the simple pudding version better than the elaborate cake version. So, I made dirt cups for my daughter's party with just pudding and oreos and it was a hit! Saved me some money too. So, while this is a good recipe, you might be able to save some time and money just using regular pudding. Oh, for the layers (in little plastic cups) I used 1/3 c. of oreo crumbs (splitting it three ways) with 1/3 c. of the pudding inbetween each of the oreo layers.
This was incredibly easy to make and since I was bringing this dish to a Halloween Party I made a few changes. I layered the ingredients in a 9x13" pan and then I melted some chocolate chips and put the melted chocolate in a ziploc bag...cut the tip and used it to write RIP on some Pepperidge farm Milano cookies. Stick them in a scattered fashion throughout the pan to make a graveyard! The dessert was delicious and quite a conversation piece! (Just make sure you have someone dig into it so everyone else will follow...noone wanted to be the first to dig in because it looked too good to eat! :)
The recipe specifically states that you use INSTANT pudding, ergo there's no boiling involved. This is a great recipe that, if you follow the directions and ingredients list, yields a delicious result.
Big hit at our construction-themed birthday party! I would use chocolate pudding next time so that it actually looks like dirt underneath the Oreos though. We served it from a dump truck. I used only 3 tbsp of butter and no sugar as another reviewer had recommended, and not as many Oreos.
I'm definitely a dessert girl, through and through, and growing up in North Carolina most of my life I have become well-acquainted with dirt cake at school bake sales, outdoor barbecues, and family reunions. I, however, had never made dirt cake myself before and was looking for an easy, straight-forward recipe that I could adapt to my own personal tastes... this one is it! I made a couple of substitutions, however. Instead of just using vanilla pudding, I decided to use BOTH vanilla and chocolate! I just mixed the two puddings together with milk and added the whipped topping, like the recipe calls for. If you don't have a food processor, or, like in my case, you don't have a food processor that is very big, filling a Ziploc baggy full of the cookie and crushing them with something heavy - I asked my fiance to do it for me - will work just fine! :) I took this over to my future-in-laws for dinner last night and it was a big hit! Next time, I think I will try using peanut-butter flavored pudding instead of the vanilla or chocolate for something different - a Reese's type dirt cake. Definitely worth a shot, I say. Can't go wrong with peanut butter and chocolate! Mmm!
I too tried to save calories by omitting the butter, using fat free cream cheese and whipped cream, and reduced fat oreos, and this still came out delicious. I agree with previous reviewers who said 2 packages of Oreos might be too much. I used about one and a half and it was perfect. This is a delightful recipe!
I made this for my son who doesn't like cake at all. Turned out to be so great, all of the adults came back for seconds...
This recipe does not provide adequate directions. It does not specify when, if at all to boil the milk and pudding mixture. The result is some sort of liquidy, galactic mess that does not even come close to imitating pudding. I'm distraught to have followed the recipe so meticulously, only to have wasted my ingredients.
We threw a BBQ over Memorial weekend, and I told all of my friends to "branch" out and make something new for side dishes! I decided to make Dirt Cake because I had seen it before at a shower. After reading other reviews, I decided to substitute the vanilla pudding for the cheesecake one too! It made the whole dessert irresistable!! No one believed we could eat because it looked so much like a pot of flowers. I got my share of kudos!
I used a 9x13 inch pan and it was a little too small (I couldn't fit the lid on top). Don't forget to put gummy worms in it though! You can't have dirt cake without the worms.
very good and kids love it! I did make some changes to make my waist line feel just a tad better! I do not use the butter, use splenda versus confectioners sugar and low fat cream cheese. Also I use sugar free pudding and lite whipped topping. Did this for a family gathering and no one knew the difference!
I make this every year for my daughter's birthday !! So it will look like soil I use chocolate whip topping and pudding instead of vanilla. This year instead of a "dirt" cake she wanted a "sand/beach"cake so we used the Golden Oreos and decorated it like a beach for a hawaiian theme party. Very fun
Delicous! Served a large crowd AND had a ton leftover. Next time I make this I will 1/2 the recipe.
YUM!!! This is a family and friends favorite. You can cut down calories by omitting the cream cheese and butter. The taste and texture is still the same but a few less calories. If you use a clay pot it will absorb most of the moisture and it will not get soggy at all :)
I whipped this up in 15 minutes from start to finish! This is one of the most simple desserts I've ever put together, and it was a huge hit with both kids and adults. I put the desert in a small plastic wagon, and used a small shovel for scooping. Everyone raved over the presentation!
I used 1/4 c butter and only 2-4 T powdered sugar. I also whipped 1 c heavy whipping cream w/ 2 T powdered sugar in place of the whipped topping. Very good. Next time I'll omit butter altogether.
This is a fun recipe! I made the sand version for my dd's preschool class about 2 weeks ago. They loved it! I use chocolate pudding when making the "dirt" cake, and add gummy worms and the "candy" rocks. It adds a nice crunch. I used vanilla pudding for the "sand" cake, and added bug gummies. For decoration, I colored coconut blue (ocean) and added teddy grahams lounging on foot roll up towels with a drink umbrella. I also put some teddy's in gummy lifesaver "rings" in the water. SUGGESTION: Before adding whipping cream, make the pudding until nice and thick. Then add the whipping cream. It works much better! Enjoy!
Because all of the frozen whipped topping options I found at the store were loaded with hydrogenated fat- which I try to steer clear of- I used vanilla greek yogurt instead. I also cut down on the cream cheese, used chocolate pudding, and didn't add the extra sugar. It still turned out delicious.
mmm.. dirt! The kids love this.. and so do the adults! I always follow the recipe exactly.. but, definitely use whole milk and good quality butter (I use Land of Lakes). Also, you can alternate this recipe a little bit.. you can make "mud" by using chocolate pudding mix or you can make "sand" by using vanilla oreo cookies rather than chocolate (and the "sand" is heavenly.. oh-my!)
Great recipe for kids and adults, but I did one thing different. I take the cream off the cookies and mixed it with the pudding mixture. Adds more flavor!!
I made this recently for a Christmas party. It was easy to make (hard to mess up). Plus, I guess half of the fun is fooling people that it is a plant. I put it in a pot with some fake Pointsetta flowers, and nobody could tell that it was dessert. I'm in Mexico, and pudding isn't very popular here, so I was able to find regular pudding but not instant. I just prepared the pudding with the amount of milk noted in the Dirt Cake recipe, and after it was done cooking, I chilled it for about 3-5 minutes. Then I mixed in the Cool Whip. Worked out fine. I also reduced the butter and increased the cream cheese and there was no problem there either. I had leftovers because it made a lot of cake, but they were good for days...I never had the problem of the cookies soaking up the pudding. Thanks! This is definitely a repeater!
Too too sweet!!! The grandchildren loved making it, but didn't eat it.
This is wonderful! I did use chocolate pudding, it made for better mud. Also, next time I will make it the night before. It was even better the next day. I used a flower pot, gummy worms, a plastic flower, and served with a garden trowel. So unique!
Perfect! The only thing I changed was chocolate, rather than vanilla, pudding. I was skeptical of the butter and powdered sugar, but it came out great.
Delicious! Made on sunday for a family barbque, everyone loved it! Only problem, no left overs :(
I made this for Easter and not only did the family get a kick out of it, but it tasted great. I even substituted for reduced fat oreos, low fat cream cheese, skim milk, fat-free sugar free chocolate pudding, and fat free cool whip. No one noticed and it still tasted great!
Very rich, but everyone loved it & ate it anyway. I used half vanilla and half banana pudding mix and that turned out great.
I followed the recipe ingredients exactly and used clear plastic solo cups for individual servings. The recipe is delicious and easy to do, the only part that was cumbersome to me was chopping the cookies. Once that part was done it was all easy and fast. I really dont understand the reviews that state they ommited the sugar and butter because of the sweeetness. Leaving out the powdered sugar is not going to do ANYTHING to change the fact that there are an entire package of cookies,2 boxes of pudding mix and a container of cool whip...so Im not sure what ommiting the powdered sugar will accomplish but ruining the recipe. This is a sweeet dessert, most desserts that are tasty are sweet..trust me do not alter the ingredients or leave an item out! You wont be disapointed! If sweet isnt your thing, you should probably try a different recipe all together. I will be making this again and again!
Very good. If is pretty too.
DELICIOUS! I have made this a few times now and it is ALWAYS a hit! Very rich and sweet though, but still Mmm SO GOOD! I don't do the flower pot thing but go and buy the disposable deep dish aluminum pans and I fill it up! I too put gummy worms on top to decorate it!
Way too much "dirt". I would at least half the oreos: just buy one package of oreos. The pudding was kind of bland-not sure why. Have had much better. Keep looking for a better recipe.
I feel like I should probably make this again before rating it because I sent the hubby to the store for the pudding and didn't think to check the ounces. I'm pretty sure he got the bigger boxes (maybe 5oz instead of 3.5). So, there was a heavier vanilla flavor than I would have liked but nonetheless there were NO leftovers after the family reunion I'd made this for! I'll have to make it again to give it a fair rating but even with the mistake I'd still give it a solid 4 stars. SUPER easy to make and pretty economical, always a crowd pleaser.
This is absolutely perfect. The only change I made was to leave out the confectioner's sugar. It's sweet enough as is. GREAT recipe!
Made this for a co-workers going away party. She loved it. I thought it tasted great the day of but not very good the next day! Make sure you have a big enough crowd to feed. Made as directed.
YUMMY!! YUMMY!! YUMMY!! Especially if you are a "chocoholic!!" Dirt Cake is the best Birthday cake for a 5 year old! He loved it, and I will definately make this again for him! I also made a "sand cake" for my older son that doesn't like chocolate.....yeah, a kid that doesn't like chocolate. Both cakes were GREAT!! Thanks for the recipe!!
I did this for my eldest son's birthday with the flower pot, gummy worms and so on. Some kids really tought it was black earth and didn't eat it even if it is excellent! It was in fact more a success with adults and my husband asked that I do it for his own birthday. Due to the lack of time, I served it in a triffle bowl and it look very nice. I would just advise that 32 ounces of Oreo was a bit too much for our taste, I used about 18 ounces. I also used fresh whipped cream instead of the whipped topping.
This was a great hit for the picky children at our Easter dinner.
This cake was a huge hit. I only ended up using 1/2 of the oreos which was fine. I added some gummy worms to my layers and put it in a flower pot and topped it off with big plastic sun flowers, a trowel and a plastic snake. It looked just like a plant! It was pretty to see the layers when it got scooped out, too.
I made this for my sons 4th grade class at school and they loved it! I put gummy worms in the layers and on top of the cake and it was a total hit. The recipe is huge...I made for 20 servings but it easily fed 30-35.
It was my first time making dirtcake, though i had it many years back when i was a kid, Maybe it was me, but the gummy worms flavored the dirt cake and made it kind of funny tasting, only suggestion, dont use the worms! Other wise good, and makes A LOT!!!!!
Perfectly fun treat!! Everyone loves this, it's a classic. I sometimes use vanilla cookies and vanilla pudding to make "sand cake". Throw in a cute drink umbrella and you have a sweet little beach treat.
I had heard of dirt cakes for years but never tryed making one until I saw this recipe. It was really good and a lot of fun to make. The whole family liked it. We actually used a shovel to dip the cake out of the flower pot that I used. I am going to make it in a beach bucket with light colored Oreos for summer and call it SAND CAKE. Thanks for sharing.
This dirt cake is wonderful! I remembered making it when I was in Brownies (Girl Scouts), but this was even better than I remembered! I served it in plastic cups to keep the rustic feeling of it... and you have to keep the worms in or you lose the novelty of the dish!
Way too many cookie crumbs - the recipe I use for dirt cake has only 20 oz. of Oreo's, which is more than plenty.
I just added photo #93 & 94. Perfect birthday present for anyone. Look close at the flowers. I have done this with all money flowers. This one has a few money flowers and a few money stems. I have been making this for years. Perfect version of the recipe. Thanks!
I have never seen such a reaction at my 2 year old's party with this recipe. Young and old devoured it. However, I did replace the standard vanilla pudding with one package of banana cream and one package of french vanilla. Added extra flavor to the dirt. What a hit!!!
GREAT RECIPE! TASTES LIKE A HUGE OREO COOKIE BUT BETTER. MAKE SURE THAT YOU PREPARE IT AT LEAST A FEW HOURS BEFORE YOU SERVE IT SO THAT THE CREAM HAS TIME TO THICKEN. IT IS SOOO GOOD AND VERY NEAT LOOKING =) THANK YOU FOR THIS GREAT RECIPE!
Perfect. :) Thank you!
Upon careful consideration of the comments , and after struggling to understand why this recipe "needs" butter...I took a chance and omitted the butter completely. Reason being, the cream cheese was already adding fat and smoothness, not to mention the fat from the milk? I also was concerned that it might be, not just sweet, but too sweet because I' m kind of sensitive to that. But cream cheese by itself is NOT sweet. So I added 1/4 c of powdered sugar rather than the full amount. I used Truwhip (no hydrogenation, natural ingedients) instead of CoolWhip but I believe the sweetness is the same?The end result was a little sweet-without the cookie crumbs, so I knew WITH the cookie crumbs it was going to taste great. And it did! Thanks!
This was so cute and yummy! We added gummy spiders in our pot. Too CUTE! My kids got a big kick out of it. We will be making again With the butter I do not think the butter needs to be mixed with the cream cheese and sugar. Instead Reserve enough cookies in another bowl enough to be the dirt on top. With the remaining cookies add 1 stick of melted butter to it and stir. This way it is moist and the dirt on top is dry. Ps. My son just entered this in a cooking contest and won 1st place. Once again too cute and very yummy!
YUMMY!
Creamy, Dreamy, Delicious! The only thing I did differently was use chocolate pudding mix instead of vanilla. Cut the recipe in half and it nicely filled an 8x8 pan with two layers of cookie crumbs and a thick middle layer of cream.
Awesome, I had it for my last birthday cake because I love it so much. Very good!
Best dirt cake recipe ever. I layered it in a glass dish which looked very elegant.
I was kind of disappointed with this dish which was probably my fault. All the stellar reviews got my expectations pretty high. I omitted the butter and reduced the whipped cream slightly. It was definitely a little too sweet for my taste and my boyfriend's and next time I make it I'd omit the sugar as well and add more cream cheese.
I made this for my sons 2nd birthday party, it was a construction theme, I used chocolate pudding instead of vanilla. It was a huge hit for both kids and adults!
Made this for my boyfriends birthday. It was okay, i'm not a big fan of oreos. but he loved it! i used chocolate pudding instead of vanilla and made my own whipped cream instead of cool-whip(too chemical-ly!) I also made sugar cookie stands and used teddy grahams as audience members at a monster-truck rally!
This recipe was great but makes tons! I recomend cutting it in half if you are only planning to feed a few.
I followed the recipe and it tastes fine but I could not imagine eating it without chocolate pudding layered in. As a child I remember dirt cake looking like dirt all the way through. I added two additonal boxes of chocolate pudding and layered it in with the other ingredients. 5 stars after the alteration. The girls at work loved it!
This recipe was great! Everyone loves it!
very easy and delicious. doubled the recipe for a birthday party - made everything ahead; kept it separate and made them in throw away cups prior to everyone arriving
I've made this recipe many times just as it is listed, and it's great! For my daughter's pool/sand birthday party I changed one ingredient and made "sand cake." I substituted golden oreos for the original oreos. I served it in a sand bucket with a shovel and a few mini trucks playing in the sand. Every one loved it and it was really cute!
Hands down THE BEST dirt cake EVER! I made the 'mistake' of taking this to a work potluck last spring-a huge hit that was gone in the hour. The double batches last longer, but I've never had it last the whole day. My DH & I used to work together & though I'm now somewhere else, he came home tonight & told me that everyone asked him to have me make this for his potluck on Monday. LOL! I mix the milk & pudding in the serving bowl(huge salad or popcorn bowl), then let it chill while mixing the butter part. Add whipped topping to pudding, then the butter part. I use 3 things of Oreos for every double batch, about one pkg. I fold in after the butter part, the rest I spread on top. Don't have a food processer, so I pound them up with a hammer or rolling pin. I've also done different puddings & different cookies(nilla wafers or golden Oreos for "sand cake") & it's always turned out great! Bug or bear shaped graham crackers, animal crackers, & gummi candies are also terrific for decoration. Did a 'graveyard' for halloween with mint chocolate pudding, mint oreos, Andes mints for path & head stones(piped frosting 'RIP's), & gummi spiders & body parts sticking out-so fun!
I made it in a glass dish and it worked just fine. Everyone loved it. Especially the gummi worms I placed on top. It was a real hit with the kids. mmm...
Always delicious, best with oreo cookies
I give this desert 5 stars for the fun factor! My 2 year old and I had so much fun making it. And then had even more fun seeing the look on my husband's and BIL's face when they saw me serve it. They really thought it was real dirt. I have to say it looked quite convincing. I didn't have any pudding so I improvised with the cream cheese and whipped cream, I added some vanilla. Iwas afraid I didn't have enough Oreo's so I had a few vanilla cookies that I tossed in. It looked exactly like fertalizer in the soil! The taste was ok. Not the greatest desert I've eaten. But the kids love it and I am sure I will make this again just for the fun of it!
The recipe itself is poorly written and way too much fluff and not enough dirt. I would cut down on the fluff next time, or add some more oreos.
Very good! Rich, so feel free to use light whipped cream, or maybe take the frosting off of the Oreos before crushing them.
Yummy and simple -- I don't know that I'll ever "slaughter" a box cake with icing again! I used a plastic bag with the corner snipped to fill plastic cups for individual servings, then decorated each cup with a flower stem or gummy worm -- perfect for the girls and the boys.
This was very good. I used mostly the off brand oreo's and I couldn't tell a difference. Thank you!
Top with gummy worms!
All this kids in my family loved it! It was either the cake they loved or the big gummy snake they found inside but they still liked the taste.
This is the best dirt cake recipe and everyone loves it. Easy to prepare and delicious!
it was good, but very very sweet!
Love this recipe, especially for a treat on a hot summer day. I follow the recipe exactly. If you do not have a food processor or don't feel like the mess, I just take the cookies, put in a ziplock bag and smash with a hammer-super easy clean up!
I used this for my son's first birthday cake. I took a tonka truck and filled it with the dirt cake then placed in on top of a piece of cardboard that I had wrapped with aluminum foil and made grass with some green icing and sprinkled dirt all over the board. It was the cutest cake ever.
This was very good. I left out the powdered sugar and it was still delicious! Based on other reviews, I also beat the milk and pudding for a while before adding in the whipped topping.
i made this per instructions and really didnt like it.. too mushy and a mess.. altho the kids loved it!
This is awesome! I couldn't get it right on my own, and my aunt would try to tell me time and again how to make it. This is just like hers and just as good.
This was a breeze to make and the hit of the party. With a baby in the house, I never have time to make a dish from start to finish in one shot. This is a great recipe for those with a tiny time budget. Day 1, I crushed the oreos. Day 2, I made the butter mixture. Day 3, I made the pudding mixture and added it to the butter. Day 4, I put it all together, decorated it, and ate it! I must say, though, this is expensive to make compared to a regular old cake. Very few of the ingredients are pantry staples, so I had to go out and buy all these processed foods. Cream cheese - $3. Cool whip - $4. Oreos - $7. Pudding - $2. Decorations - $5. Holy cow! $21 for DIRT CAKE??? Not so great for those with a tiny money budget. By the way, I decorated it with gummy worms and fake body parts. I layered it in a glass cake dish and I was disappointed that the cream layer was white, so layered the effect looks more like an oreo than dirt. I added about 5 tablespoons of cocoa powder, plus food coloring, to turn it brown. It was yummy!
Love this cake: my 20 year-old just requested it again, the 10th time since her 10th birthday!
i made this recipe for a halloween party my step-daughter was going to. my mom actually made a similar recipe for me when i was her age and going to a halloween party! this is a really cool desert that the kids always love. there are many ways to be creative with it and i did take some of the decorating suggestions from previous reviews and found them very helpful. we made our dirt cake into a little cemetary! the only negative thing i can say is that the butter flavor really did stand out and tasted a little odd. i think when i make it again i will use chocolate pudding to mask the butter flavor a bit. all in all, a great recipe!