Dirt Cake I

This is a great conversation piece at parties. Adults love it as much as the children do. Get a new garden trowel, medium-sized flower pot, and artificial flowers at a craft store for full effect.

By deleteduser

Read the full recipe after the video.
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 medium size flower pot
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Chop cookies very fine in food processor. The white cream will disappear.

  • Mix butter, cream cheese, and sugar in bowl.

  • In a large bowl mix milk, pudding and whipped topping together.

  • Combine pudding mixture and cream mixture together.

  • Layer in flower pot, starting with cookies then cream mixture. Repeat layers.

  • Chill until ready to serve.

  • Add artificial flower and trowel. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
827 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 101.5g; fat 44.6g; cholesterol 55.9mg; sodium 895.8mg. Full Nutrition
