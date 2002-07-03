Dirt Cake I

loved it! I used an 8 inch plastic flower pot. Came out perfect. The pot has holes inside, so I lined the inside with aluminum foil. The best way to do so is to turn the pot upside down, place the foil on top, and press it to take the shape of the bottom of the pot. Remove the foil, and turn the pot right side up, and place the pot shaped foil inside...Also, I made my own whipped cream to not make it too sweet, and still came out really sweet.Next time, I will not add any sugar in the whipped cream. But really delicious, everyone was surprised! Update,06/16/2008: It's been three yrs now, that I make this cake for father's day. This time, I used chocolate pudding, and added no sugar to the cream that I whipped. My mom did not like the salty taste from the cheese,and did not care for the sandy texture of the oreos inside, so I used mascarpone cheese instead of cream cheese, and soaked the oreo cookies for a couple seconds in milk, and added them whole to make the layers. I only crumbled some for the top, for the dirt effect. What an improvement! So creamy and delish! My mom loooved it, yippy!! From now on, I will only use mascarpone for this recipe! And kep the cookies whole(about 2 pkgs of cookies.)